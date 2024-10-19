Exact Cross Essen: Marion Norbert Riberolle scores solo victory

Sara Casasola and Laura Verdonschot round out podium

Marion Norbert Riberolle soloed to victory at the Exact Cross in Essen
Marion Norbert Riberolle soloed to victory at the Exact Cross in Essen (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marion Norbert Riberolle (Crelan-Corendon) scored her first win of the 2024-25 cyclocross season at the Exact Cross in Essen, soloing home just as she did in last year's edition of the race.

The Belgian got away from a select lead group on the sixth of seven laps in the race, having earlier tried to make a winning move on the fourth lap. She left behind Italian teammate Sara Casasola, among others, with Casasola coming through to take second at the line, eight seconds down.

