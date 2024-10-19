Exact Cross Essen: Marion Norbert Riberolle scores solo victory
Sara Casasola and Laura Verdonschot round out podium
Marion Norbert Riberolle (Crelan-Corendon) scored her first win of the 2024-25 cyclocross season at the Exact Cross in Essen, soloing home just as she did in last year's edition of the race.
The Belgian got away from a select lead group on the sixth of seven laps in the race, having earlier tried to make a winning move on the fourth lap. She left behind Italian teammate Sara Casasola, among others, with Casasola coming through to take second at the line, eight seconds down.
Laura Verdonschot (De Ceuster-Bouwpunt) rounded out the podium at 11 seconds down. The Belgian had been the only rider to stick with Norbert Riberolle two laps earlier, while Casasola and another De Ceuster-Bouwpunt rider, Alicia Franck, also got back on terms.
Lap five saw several Dutch riders make it across the gap to fill out the lead group. Aniek van Alphen (Cyclocross Reds) and Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon) were among the riders who linked up with the lead trio.
They could only hang on in the lead group, however, rather than making any attacking moves for themselves. Instead, it was up to Norbert Riberolle to make the decisive jump.
Casasola and Franck led the chase behind as the Italian looked to take the initiative. Franck took over the pacemaking, though, bringing the pair close to the sole leader.
Norbert Riberolle had too much in the tank for her chasing rivals, however. At the beginning of the final lap, she enjoyed a 21-second lead over the rest, enough for her to survive comfortably and score the victory.
Behind, Casasola proved the strongest of the rest, coming out from behind Franck to push on alone and take second place.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
