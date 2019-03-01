Kasperkiewicz wins stage 6
Kudus keeps race lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2:49:57
|2
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:00:03
|3
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|0:00:04
|4
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|5
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|8
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|9
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|10
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:01:19
|11
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|13
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
|14
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|15
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
|17
|Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
|18
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|20
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|21
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|23
|Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
|24
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|25
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|26
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|28
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|29
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|30
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|31
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|32
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|33
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|34
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|35
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|36
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|37
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|38
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|39
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|40
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|41
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
|0:01:27
|43
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:02:55
|44
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|0:08:24
|45
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:11:38
|46
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|47
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:28
|48
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:15:17
|49
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
|0:16:08
|50
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:16:49
|51
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:53
|52
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|53
|Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:16:54
|54
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|55
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
|56
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
|57
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|59
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|60
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|61
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|62
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|63
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:24:31
|64
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:05
|65
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|4
|pts
|2
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|2
|3
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|4
|pts
|2
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|2
|3
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|10
|pts
|2
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|6
|3
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|3
|4
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|10
|pts
|2
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|6
|3
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|3
|4
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|5
|pts
|2
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|3
|3
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|3
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|DELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE
|8:31:14
|2
|ERYTHREE
|0:00:04
|3
|INTERPRO CYCLING ACADEMY
|0:01:18
|4
|ALGERIE
|0:01:19
|5
|ASTANA PRO TEAM
|0:02:34
|6
|KENYA
|7
|DIRECT ENERGIE
|8
|ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY
|9
|BENEDICTION EXCEL ENERGY
|10
|EQUIPE DE FRANCE ESPOIRS
|0:02:42
|11
|BAI SICASAL PETRO DE LUANDA
|0:04:10
|12
|DIMENSION DATA FOR QHUBEKA
|0:16:54
|13
|TEAM NOVO NORDISK
|14
|RWANDA
|0:38:29
|15
|PROTOUCH
|0:43:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|20:24:53
|2
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:00:17
|3
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:45
|4
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:01:00
|5
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:04:14
|6
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:40
|7
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|0:04:56
|8
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:05:00
|9
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:05:35
|10
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
|0:06:19
|11
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:37
|12
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|0:06:43
|13
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:07:53
|14
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:17
|15
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|0:08:26
|16
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:09:46
|17
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:23
|18
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|0:10:24
|19
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:21
|20
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|0:13:30
|21
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|0:13:36
|22
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:13:42
|23
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|0:13:55
|24
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:14:13
|25
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:14:58
|26
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:15:07
|27
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:38
|28
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:18:00
|29
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:42
|30
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:57
|31
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|0:23:45
|32
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:24:23
|33
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:25:16
|34
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:28:43
|35
|Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
|0:28:44
|36
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:31:55
|37
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
|0:32:22
|38
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|0:33:36
|39
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:36:56
|40
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
|0:38:33
|41
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:40:35
|42
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|0:43:06
|43
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:43:26
|44
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|0:44:08
|45
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|0:44:52
|46
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
|0:45:48
|47
|Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
|0:46:10
|48
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:48:16
|49
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:52:38
|50
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:52:54
|51
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:54:18
|52
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:56:14
|53
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:56:44
|54
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:59:02
|55
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:04:56
|56
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|1:06:17
|57
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|1:07:23
|58
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|1:11:21
|59
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|1:12:20
|60
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|1:15:42
|61
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:22:18
|62
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
|1:31:35
|63
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:39:00
|64
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|1:42:18
|65
|Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon
|1:44:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|54
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|42
|3
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|35
|4
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|29
|5
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|21
|6
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|7
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|12
|8
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|11
|9
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|10
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|10
|11
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|12
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|6
|13
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|6
|14
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|4
|15
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|4
|16
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|17
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|3
|18
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|19
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|3
|20
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|3
|21
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|2
|22
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|23
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|1
|24
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|1
|25
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|1
|27
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|20
|pts
|2
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|12
|3
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|7
|4
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|6
|5
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|6
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|4
|7
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|8
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|9
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|10
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|3
|11
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|3
|12
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|2
|13
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|2
|14
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|2
|15
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|16
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|2
|17
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|1
|18
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|1
|19
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|1
|20
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|20:29:53
|2
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
|0:01:19
|3
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:37
|4
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|0:01:43
|5
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:02:53
|6
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|0:03:26
|7
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|0:08:30
|8
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|0:08:36
|9
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|0:08:55
|10
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:07
|11
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:57
|12
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|0:18:45
|13
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:19:23
|14
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
|0:27:22
|15
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
|0:33:33
|16
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:38:26
|17
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
|0:40:48
|18
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:47:38
|19
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:51:14
|20
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:51:44
|21
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|1:06:21
|22
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|1:07:20
|23
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:17:18
|24
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
|1:26:35
|25
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|1:37:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|20:24:53
|2
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:04:14
|3
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|0:04:56
|4
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:05:00
|5
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:05:35
|6
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:37
|7
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|0:06:43
|8
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:07:53
|9
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|0:08:26
|10
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|0:10:24
|11
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|0:13:30
|12
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|0:13:36
|13
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|0:13:55
|14
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|0:23:45
|15
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:24:23
|16
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:25:16
|17
|Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
|0:28:44
|18
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:31:55
|19
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|0:33:36
|20
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|0:43:06
|21
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|0:44:08
|22
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|0:44:52
|23
|Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
|0:46:10
|24
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:52:38
|25
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:54:18
|26
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:56:14
|27
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:59:02
|28
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|1:06:17
|29
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|1:11:21
|30
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|1:12:20
|31
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|1:15:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|20:29:53
|2
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:35
|3
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:37
|4
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:02:53
|5
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|0:08:30
|6
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:20:16
|7
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:26:55
|8
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:47:38
|9
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:51:14
|10
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|1:01:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|ERYTHREE
|61:25:32
|2
|ASTANA PRO TEAM
|0:01:19
|3
|INTERPRO CYCLING ACADEMY
|0:02:06
|4
|ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY
|0:05:52
|5
|BENEDICTION EXCEL ENERGY
|0:14:12
|6
|KENYA
|0:31:06
|7
|BAI SICASAL PETRO DE LUANDA
|0:35:18
|8
|DELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE
|0:35:37
|9
|EQUIPE DE FRANCE ESPOIRS
|0:54:26
|10
|DIRECT ENERGIE
|0:56:32
|11
|DIMENSION DATA FOR QHUBEKA
|0:59:22
|12
|RWANDA
|1:00:08
|13
|TEAM NOVO NORDISK
|1:02:52
|14
|ALGERIE
|1:17:16
|15
|PROTOUCH
|2:03:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy