Kasperkiewicz wins stage 6

Kudus keeps race lead

Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz wins the final stage of the An Post Ras.

Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz wins the final stage of the An Post Ras.
Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2:49:57
2Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy0:00:03
3Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:00:04
4Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
5Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
6Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
7Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
8Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
9Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
10Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:01:19
11Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
12Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
13Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
14Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
15Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
16Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
17Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
18Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
20Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
21Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
22Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
23Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
24Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
25David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
26Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
28Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
29Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
30Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
31Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
32Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
33Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
34Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
35Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
36Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
37Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
38Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
39Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
40John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
41Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
42Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U230:01:27
43Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:02:55
44Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea0:08:24
45Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:11:38
46Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
47Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:28
48Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:15:17
49Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U230:16:08
50Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:16:49
51Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:53
52Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
53Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon0:16:54
54Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
55Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
56Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
57Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
58Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
59Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
60James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
61Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
62Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
63Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda0:24:31
64Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:05
65Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda

Sprint 1, km. 40.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch4pts
2Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria2
3Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Sprint 2, km. 70.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea4pts
2Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea2
3Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy1

Mountain 1, km. 19.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental10pts
2Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda6
3Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy3
4Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2, km. 60.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy10pts
2Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea6
3Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea3
4Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Mountain 3, km. 98.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy5pts
2Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea3
3Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea1

Mountain 4, km. 110
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea3pts
2Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1DELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE8:31:14
2ERYTHREE0:00:04
3INTERPRO CYCLING ACADEMY0:01:18
4ALGERIE0:01:19
5ASTANA PRO TEAM0:02:34
6KENYA
7DIRECT ENERGIE
8ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY
9BENEDICTION EXCEL ENERGY
10EQUIPE DE FRANCE ESPOIRS0:02:42
11BAI SICASAL PETRO DE LUANDA0:04:10
12DIMENSION DATA FOR QHUBEKA0:16:54
13TEAM NOVO NORDISK
14RWANDA0:38:29
15PROTOUCH0:43:58

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team20:24:53
2Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:00:17
3Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:45
4Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy0:01:00
5Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea0:04:14
6David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:40
7Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya0:04:56
8Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:05:00
9Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda0:05:35
10Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U230:06:19
11Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:37
12Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea0:06:43
13Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:07:53
14Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:08:17
15Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea0:08:26
16Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy0:09:46
17Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:23
18Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria0:10:24
19Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:21
20Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental0:13:30
21John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya0:13:36
22Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:13:42
23Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental0:13:55
24Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:14:13
25Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:58
26Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:15:07
27Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:38
28Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:18:00
29Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:42
30Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:57
31Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea0:23:45
32Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:24:23
33Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:25:16
34Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:28:43
35Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya0:28:44
36Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:31:55
37Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U230:32:22
38Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:33:36
39Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:36:56
40Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U230:38:33
41Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:40:35
42Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch0:43:06
43Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:43:26
44Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea0:44:08
45Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch0:44:52
46Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U230:45:48
47Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya0:46:10
48Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:48:16
49Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:52:38
50Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:52:54
51James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:54:18
52Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda0:56:14
53Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk0:56:44
54Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:59:02
55Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:04:56
56Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy1:06:17
57Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda1:07:23
58Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch1:11:21
59Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria1:12:20
60Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch1:15:42
61Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk1:22:18
62Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U231:31:35
63Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk1:39:00
64Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental1:42:18
65Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon1:44:08

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda54pts
2Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy42
3Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy35
4Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental29
5Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team21
6Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy15
7Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea12
8Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team11
9Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy11
10Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch10
11Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
12Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy6
13Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental6
14Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy4
15Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea4
16Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy4
17Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda3
18Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
19Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy3
20Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda3
21Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie2
22Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
23Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria1
24Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy1
25Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
26Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea1
27Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch20pts
2Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda12
3Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda7
4Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy6
5Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
6Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea4
7Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy4
8Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
9Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
10Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy3
11Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy3
12Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda2
13Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea2
14Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental2
15Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy2
16Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria2
17Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya1
18Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy1
19Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy1
20Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy20:29:53
2Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U230:01:19
3Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:37
4Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea0:01:43
5Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:02:53
6Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea0:03:26
7Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental0:08:30
8John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya0:08:36
9Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental0:08:55
10Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:07
11Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:57
12Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea0:18:45
13Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:19:23
14Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U230:27:22
15Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U230:33:33
16Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:38:26
17Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U230:40:48
18Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:47:38
19Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda0:51:14
20Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk0:51:44
21Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch1:06:21
22Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria1:07:20
23Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk1:17:18
24Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U231:26:35
25Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental1:37:18

African riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team20:24:53
2Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea0:04:14
3Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya0:04:56
4Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:05:00
5Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda0:05:35
6Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:37
7Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea0:06:43
8Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:07:53
9Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea0:08:26
10Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria0:10:24
11Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental0:13:30
12John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya0:13:36
13Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental0:13:55
14Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea0:23:45
15Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:24:23
16Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:25:16
17Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya0:28:44
18Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:31:55
19Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:33:36
20Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch0:43:06
21Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea0:44:08
22Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch0:44:52
23Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya0:46:10
24Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:52:38
25James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:54:18
26Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda0:56:14
27Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:59:02
28Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy1:06:17
29Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch1:11:21
30Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria1:12:20
31Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch1:15:42

Regional riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy20:29:53
2Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:35
3Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:37
4Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:02:53
5Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental0:08:30
6Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:20:16
7Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:26:55
8Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:47:38
9Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda0:51:14
10Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy1:01:17

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1ERYTHREE61:25:32
2ASTANA PRO TEAM0:01:19
3INTERPRO CYCLING ACADEMY0:02:06
4ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY0:05:52
5BENEDICTION EXCEL ENERGY0:14:12
6KENYA0:31:06
7BAI SICASAL PETRO DE LUANDA0:35:18
8DELKO MARSEILLE PROVENCE0:35:37
9EQUIPE DE FRANCE ESPOIRS0:54:26
10DIRECT ENERGIE0:56:32
11DIMENSION DATA FOR QHUBEKA0:59:22
12RWANDA1:00:08
13TEAM NOVO NORDISK1:02:52
14ALGERIE1:17:16
15PROTOUCH2:03:10

