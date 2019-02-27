Avila wins stage 4 in Tour du Rwanda
Colombian tops Torres as Kudus maintains race lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:37:32
|2
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|3
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:03
|4
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|5
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:05
|6
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|7
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|8
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|10
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|11
|Guillaume Almeida (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:00:18
|12
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:36
|14
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:42
|15
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|0:00:45
|16
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|0:00:47
|17
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|18
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|0:00:56
|19
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:10
|20
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:02:22
|21
|Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
|0:05:25
|22
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|0:05:43
|23
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|26
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|27
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|28
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|29
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|30
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
|31
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|32
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|33
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|34
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|35
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|36
|Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
|37
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
|0:05:52
|38
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:05:53
|39
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|40
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:56
|41
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|42
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|43
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:02
|44
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|45
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|46
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|0:06:12
|47
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:21
|48
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:37
|49
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
|50
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:06
|51
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|52
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|53
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|54
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
|55
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:11:19
|56
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:11:27
|57
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
|0:11:30
|58
|Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
|59
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya
|60
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:45
|61
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:14:05
|62
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:28
|63
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|64
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk
|65
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
|66
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|68
|Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon
|69
|Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria
|70
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|0:21:32
|71
|Michel Tientcheu (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:23:52
|72
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:23:53
|OTL
|Gauthier Navarro (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|OTL
|Artuce Tella (Cmr) Cameroon
|DNS
|Martin Lavric (Slo) Dimension Data Continental
|DNF
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|4
|pts
|2
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|3
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|pts
|2
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|2
|3
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|5
|pts
|2
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|3
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|pts
|2
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|3
|3
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|10
|pts
|2
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|3
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|3
|4
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|10
|pts
|2
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|6
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|4
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eritrea
|7:53:26
|2
|Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:02:37
|3
|Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:04:58
|4
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:11
|5
|Benediction Excel Energy
|0:10:41
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:10:52
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:58
|8
|Alergia
|0:10:59
|9
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:00
|10
|Kenya
|0:11:03
|11
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:19
|12
|Rwanda
|0:11:22
|13
|France U23
|0:17:22
|14
|Direct Energie
|0:17:48
|15
|ProTouch
|0:22:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|13:48:19
|2
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|0:00:17
|3
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:45
|4
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:01:00
|5
|Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:04:14
|6
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:29
|7
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:40
|8
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|0:04:56
|9
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|0:08:17
|10
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|11
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
|0:09:36
|13
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|0:09:41
|14
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:48
|15
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:54
|16
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:10:04
|17
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:23
|18
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|19
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|0:10:43
|20
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:11:02
|21
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|0:13:36
|22
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:55
|23
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|24
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:14:32
|25
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|0:14:45
|26
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:15:07
|27
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:15:42
|28
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:15:51
|29
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:38
|30
|Guillaume Almeida (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:16:41
|31
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea
|0:16:57
|32
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:16:59
|33
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:18:19
|34
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
|0:20:30
|35
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:21:36
|36
|Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:21:39
|37
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:21:59
|38
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:24:23
|39
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:50
|40
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|0:27:02
|41
|Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch
|0:27:31
|42
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:27:35
|43
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:27:51
|44
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
|0:27:56
|45
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:16
|46
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
|0:29:17
|47
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:29:58
|48
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:31:25
|49
|Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya
|0:32:01
|50
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
|0:32:22
|51
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya
|0:32:49
|52
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:33:02
|53
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:34:49
|54
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria
|0:34:51
|55
|James Fourie (RSA) Protouch
|0:35:50
|56
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:36:56
|57
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:37:47
|58
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:38:53
|59
|Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria
|0:40:15
|60
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:41:57
|61
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:46
|62
|Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
|0:46:10
|63
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:50:43
|64
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|0:53:30
|65
|Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:54:31
|66
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:54:33
|67
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
|0:55:54
|68
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:58:21
|69
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:59:45
|70
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|1:01:51
|71
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria
|1:03:28
|72
|Michel Tientcheu (Cmr) Cameroon
|1:24:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|26
|pts
|2
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|21
|3
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|17
|4
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|17
|5
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|6
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|7
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10
|8
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|10
|9
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|6
|10
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|6
|11
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|12
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
|4
|13
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|14
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|3
|15
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|3
|16
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|3
|17
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
|2
|18
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|19
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|20
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria
|1
|21
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|1
|22
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch
|14
|pts
|2
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|12
|3
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|6
|4
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|5
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|6
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|3
|7
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|8
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|2
|9
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|10
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
|2
|11
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|2
|12
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya
|1
|13
|Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
|1
|14
|Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
|13:56:36
|2
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|3
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
|0:01:19
|4
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
|0:01:24
|5
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|6
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:37
|7
|Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
|0:02:06
|8
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
|0:05:19
|9
|Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
|0:05:38
|10
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
|0:06:28
|11
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:50
|12
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U23
|0:12:13
|13
|Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:13:22
|14
|Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:16:06
|15
|Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
|0:18:45
|16
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:19:34
|17
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
|0:19:39
|18
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:59
|19
|Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
|0:24:05
|20
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya
|0:24:32
|21
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:24:45
|22
|Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch
|0:26:32
|23
|Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria
|0:31:58
|24
|Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:33:40
|25
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:34:29
|26
|Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
|0:47:37
|27
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
|0:51:28
|28
|Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
|0:53:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|41:37:09
|2
|Eritrea
|0:04:47
|3
|Interpro Cycling Academy
|0:05:39
|4
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:50
|5
|Benediction Excel Energy
|0:20:59
|6
|Rwanda
|0:29:25
|7
|Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
|0:29:49
|8
|Kenya
|0:33:04
|9
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:39
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:40:09
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:43:43
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:44:44
|13
|France U23
|0:45:47
|14
|Alergia
|1:07:02
|15
|ProTouch
|1:17:34
