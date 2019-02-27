Trending

Avila wins stage 4 in Tour du Rwanda

Colombian tops Torres as Kudus maintains race lead

Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) wins stage 3 at Tour de Taiwan

Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) wins stage 3 at Tour de Taiwan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy2:37:32
2Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy
3Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea0:00:03
4Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental
5David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:05
6Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
7Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
8Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
9Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea
10Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
11Guillaume Almeida (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:00:18
12Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
13Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:36
14Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea0:00:42
15Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya0:00:45
16Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria0:00:47
17Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
18Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:00:56
19Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:10
20Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:02:22
21Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya0:05:25
22Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental0:05:43
23Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
25Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
26Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
27Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy
28Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea
29John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya
30Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U23
31Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
32Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie
33Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
34Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea
35Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch
36Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda
37Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U230:05:52
38Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda0:05:53
39Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda
40Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team0:05:56
41Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
42Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda
43Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:02
44Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
45Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
46Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch0:06:12
47Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:21
48Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:37
49Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U23
50Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:06
51Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda
52Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria
53Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
54Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U23
55Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:11:19
56James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:11:27
57Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria0:11:30
58Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya
59Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya
60Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:45
61Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:14:05
62Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:28
63Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
64Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk
65Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U23
66Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
67Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental
68Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon
69Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria
70Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:21:32
71Michel Tientcheu (Cmr) Cameroon0:23:52
72Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:23:53
OTLGauthier Navarro (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy
OTLArtuce Tella (Cmr) Cameroon
DNSMartin Lavric (Slo) Dimension Data Continental
DNFOmer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy

Sprint 1, km 14.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda4pts
2Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy2
3Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya1

Sprint 2, km 86
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy4pts
2Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental2
3Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy1

Mountain 1, km 8.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental5pts
2Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy3
3Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy1

Mountain 2, km 24.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy5pts
2Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy3
3Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria1

Mountain 3, km 34.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda10pts
2Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy6
3Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy3
4Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy1

Mountain 4, km 70.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy10pts
2Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental6
3Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy3
4Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eritrea7:53:26
2Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:02:37
3Interpro Cycling Academy0:04:58
4Israel Cycling Academy0:05:11
5Benediction Excel Energy0:10:41
6Dimension Data0:10:52
7Astana Pro Team0:10:58
8Alergia0:10:59
9Team Novo Nordisk0:11:00
10Kenya0:11:03
11Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:19
12Rwanda0:11:22
13France U230:17:22
14Direct Energie0:17:48
15ProTouch0:22:24

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team13:48:19
2Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie0:00:17
3Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:45
4Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy0:01:00
5Sirak Tesfom (Eri) Eritrea0:04:14
6Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:29
7David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:40
8Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya0:04:56
9Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea0:08:17
10Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
11Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
12Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U230:09:36
13Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea0:09:41
14Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:48
15Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:54
16Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda0:10:04
17Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:23
18Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
19Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria0:10:43
20Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy0:11:02
21John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya0:13:36
22Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:55
23Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental
24Micael Isidoro (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:14:32
25Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental0:14:45
26Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:15:07
27Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda0:15:42
28Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:15:51
29Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:38
30Guillaume Almeida (Por) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:16:41
31Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Eritrea0:16:57
32Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:16:59
33Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy0:18:19
34Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U230:20:30
35Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:21:36
36Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda0:21:39
37Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:59
38Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:24:23
39Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:50
40Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea0:27:02
41Jayde Julius (RSA) Protouch0:27:31
42Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:27:35
43Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:27:51
44Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U230:27:56
45Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:16
46Calvin Beneke (RSA) Protouch0:29:17
47Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:29:58
48Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:31:25
49Geoffrey Kiprotich Langat (Ken) Kenya0:32:01
50Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U230:32:22
51Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya0:32:49
52Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda0:33:02
53Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:34:49
54Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Algeria0:34:51
55James Fourie (RSA) Protouch0:35:50
56Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:36:56
57Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:37:47
58Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:38:53
59Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria0:40:15
60Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:41:57
61Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:46
62Josphat Githambo Kamau (Ken) Kenya0:46:10
63Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:50:43
64Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch0:53:30
65Clovis Kamzong Abessolo (Cmr) Cameroon0:54:31
66Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:54:33
67Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U230:55:54
68Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk0:58:21
69Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:59:45
70Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria1:01:51
71Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria1:03:28
72Michel Tientcheu (Cmr) Cameroon1:24:02

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy26pts
2Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team21
3Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda17
4Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy17
5Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy15
6Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy11
7Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team10
8Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch10
9Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental6
10Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental6
11Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
12Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Interpro Cycling Academy4
13Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy4
14Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy3
15Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda3
16Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy3
17Rein Taaramäe (Est) Direct Energie2
18Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2
19Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
20Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria1
21Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy1
22Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Du Plooy (RSA) Protouch14pts
2Timothy Rugg (USA) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda12
3Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy6
4Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy4
5Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
6Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda3
7Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy2
8Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental2
9Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
10Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Interpro Cycling Academy2
11Adrien Guillonnet (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy2
12Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenya1
13Florian Hudry (Fra) Interpro Cycling Academy1
14Antonio Dario (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yakob Debesay Abreham (Eri) Eritrea13:56:36
2Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy
3Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) France U230:01:19
4Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Eritrea0:01:24
5Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
6Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:37
7Eric Manizabayo (Rwa) Benediction Excel Energy0:02:06
8John Kariuki (Ken) Kenya0:05:19
9Hailemichael Mulu (Eth) Dimension Data Continental0:05:38
10Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data Continental0:06:28
11Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:50
12Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France U230:12:13
13Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda0:13:22
14Bruno Araújo (Ang) Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:16:06
15Biniam Girmay Hailu (Eri) Eritrea0:18:45
16Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:19:34
17Valentin Ferron (Fra) France U230:19:39
18Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:59
19Aurélien Doleatto (Fra) France U230:24:05
20Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Kenya0:24:32
21Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Rwanda0:24:45
22Mornay Van Heerden (RSA) Protouch0:26:32
23Oussama Cheblaoui (Alg) Algeria0:31:58
24Moise Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:33:40
25Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk0:34:29
26Dylan Maldonado (Fra) France U230:47:37
27Luca Mozzato (Ita) Dimension Data Continental0:51:28
28Abdelraouf Bengayou (Alg) Algeria0:53:34

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team41:37:09
2Eritrea0:04:47
3Interpro Cycling Academy0:05:39
4Israel Cycling Academy0:07:50
5Benediction Excel Energy0:20:59
6Rwanda0:29:25
7Bai Sicasal Petro De Luanda0:29:49
8Kenya0:33:04
9Team Novo Nordisk0:35:39
10Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:40:09
11Dimension Data0:43:43
12Direct Energie0:44:44
13France U230:45:47
14Alergia1:07:02
15ProTouch1:17:34

Latest on Cyclingnews