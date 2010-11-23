Natnael Berhane takes stage and overall lead
Eritrean one-two in Rwanda
The Eritrean national team is still leading the Tour of Rwanda overall with two stages to go albeit with a different rider, Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane. He removed his colleague Tesfai Teklit of the race leadership on Tuesday and offered further evidence of the nation’s growing hegemony in African cycling.
The new yellow jersey also won the stage between Kibuye and the former Rwandan capital of Butare. Natnael crossed the line just millimetres ahead of his team-mate Daniel Teklehaimanot, stage 1 winner Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) and Adil Jelloul (Morocco). Indeed, the sprint was so close than the commissaires had to consult the photofinish to confirm the winner.
At 155.8 kilometres, stage 7 was the last hilly day of the race and probably the last opportunity for the leaders to try their luck. Right after the flag was dropped, seven riders went off the front: Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw, Tsgabu Gebremaryam (UCI Continental Centre), Frekalsi Debesai (Eritrea), Tarik Chaoufi (Morroco), Gabriel Combrinck (South Africa), Evert Verbist (Avia Flanders) and Samuel Mwangi (Kenya).
27km later a second group joined the breakaway with all the race stars: national champion Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda), African Continental Champion Daniel Teklehaimanot and Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eritrea), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa), Adil Jelloul (Morocco) and Estifanos Gebresilassie (UCI Continental Centre).
Niyonshuti, who was leading the race two days previously, suffered misfortune at the 34km mark, when he punctured on a descent and lost around 45 seconds. As a result of that mishap, he dropped from 2nd to 7th in the general classification. An the head of the race, the escapees worked together until the last 40km, when the Moroccans Jelloul and Chaoufi launched vicious attacks. Teklehaimanot marshaled their efforts and stayed in his domestique role until the finish, expertly supporting Natnael.
The Eritrean squad explained they were pleased to put Natnael into the yellow jersey as he is the youngest member of the roster, aged just nineteen. "I had no problem with riding for him," Teklehaimanot said.
Natnael, who found "the race very hard," was until now considered more of a sprinter. At the Tour of Eritrea in May, he took five stages as well as the yellow, green and U23 jerseys. He looks set to ride in Europe next season as part of the UCI Centre based in Aigle, Switzerland. He would be the second Eritrean to experience this "World cycling academy" after Teklehaimanot.
In the general classification, Natnael holds a 45-second lead over Teklehaimanot and has 58 seconds to spare over Janse Van Rensburg.
Stage 8, more or less flat, will conclude with the same finish as stage 5, near the regional stadium, a perfect place for puncheurs to take a few seconds. The Eritreans seem unbeatable, as they have done since the begining of the race, but some rival teams think their domination is also something of an Achilles heel.
Mohammed Bilal, coach of the Morrocan squad, is among those looking to take advantage: "Eritrea will have a difficult race as they currently have got almost all the jerseys. Everybody will fight to take one. We can't say they have already won. We tried today and we'll insist tomorrow again. Jelloul gained two places overall. He's now fourth at 1:24 but he still can jump onto the podium."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea
|4:16:06
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|4
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
|5
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|6
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|7
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco
|0:00:55
|8
|Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa
|0:01:39
|9
|Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea
|0:03:45
|10
|Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea
|11
|Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea
|12
|Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa
|13
|Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|14
|Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:03:48
|15
|Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
|0:03:52
|16
|Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|17
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
|18
|Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|19
|Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea
|20
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:04:09
|21
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:10:37
|22
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|23
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
|24
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya
|0:10:57
|25
|Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya
|0:11:00
|26
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|0:11:10
|27
|David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|0:11:26
|28
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:14:37
|29
|Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya
|30
|Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya
|31
|Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda
|32
|Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco
|33
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|34
|Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|35
|Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|36
|Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco
|37
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|38
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|39
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
|40
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|41
|Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt
|42
|Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|43
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:16:28
|44
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|45
|Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:23:50
|46
|Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt
|47
|Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:27:07
|48
|Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center
|49
|Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya
|0:33:43
|50
|Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt
|51
|Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:39:49
|52
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:43:23
|53
|Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:50:59
|54
|Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda
|55
|Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon
|56
|Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt
|57
|Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|58
|Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1
|59
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
|60
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|61
|Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|62
|Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|63
|Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|64
|Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles
|65
|Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon
|DNF
|Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea
|22:40:14
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea
|0:00:45
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|0:00:58
|4
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
|0:01:24
|5
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:01:45
|6
|Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea
|0:02:40
|7
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:03:32
|8
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:04:44
|9
|Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea
|0:05:12
|10
|Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea
|0:06:38
|11
|Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
|0:12:11
|12
|Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|0:12:58
|13
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:19:44
|14
|Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center
|0:21:15
|15
|Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa
|0:22:28
|16
|Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea
|0:25:07
|17
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
|0:26:32
|18
|Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya
|0:31:52
|19
|Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa
|0:32:41
|20
|Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:37:12
|21
|Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|0:44:53
|22
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:47:56
|23
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco
|0:48:09
|24
|Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:55:54
|25
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
|0:59:24
|26
|Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:05:08
|27
|Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:06:40
|28
|Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt
|1:06:59
|29
|Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:09:34
|30
|Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|1:12:18
|31
|Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya
|1:13:12
|32
|Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco
|1:13:54
|33
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|1:14:42
|34
|Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|1:15:07
|35
|Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco
|1:17:20
|36
|Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya
|1:23:53
|37
|David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
|1:24:32
|38
|Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt
|1:25:49
|39
|Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|1:26:34
|40
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|1:28:14
|41
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|1:28:41
|42
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|1:29:44
|43
|Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
|1:34:38
|44
|Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya
|1:40:00
|45
|Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya
|1:41:57
|46
|Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center
|1:45:48
|47
|Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda
|1:50:49
|48
|Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|1:52:20
|49
|Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|1:53:13
|50
|Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|2:12:42
|51
|Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles
|2:20:44
|52
|Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt
|2:21:44
|53
|Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda
|2:23:05
|54
|Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon
|2:39:37
|55
|Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|2:52:34
|56
|Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt
|2:58:20
|57
|Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon
|2:58:31
|58
|Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda
|2:59:24
|59
|Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon
|3:00:24
|60
|Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin
|3:05:22
|61
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
|3:18:58
|62
|Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
|3:20:29
|63
|Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda
|3:20:52
|64
|Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
|3:24:31
|65
|Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1
|3:37:40
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy