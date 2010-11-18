Trending

Trouche tops breakaway companions in Byumba

GC leadership passes from Eritrea's Teklehaimanot to Teklit

Image 1 of 11

Benjamin Trouche (C.A. Castelsarrasin) outsprinted Ibrahim James Yousef (Egypt) to win stage three. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

Benjamin Trouche (C.A. Castelsarrasin) outsprinted Ibrahim James Yousef (Egypt) to win stage three.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 2 of 11

Martijn Verschoor was Team Type 1's highest finisher on stage 3

Martijn Verschoor was Team Type 1's highest finisher on stage 3
(Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1)
Image 3 of 11

Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)

Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
(Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1)
Image 4 of 11

Joe Elridge at the start

Joe Elridge at the start
(Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1)
Image 5 of 11

The Team Type 1 riders are briefed before the stage.

The Team Type 1 riders are briefed before the stage.
(Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1)
Image 6 of 11

The finish of stage 3, and the Team Type 1 riders head to the finish

The finish of stage 3, and the Team Type 1 riders head to the finish
(Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1)
Image 7 of 11

Race leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea) and James Bristol (Seychelles) await the start of stage three. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

Race leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea) and James Bristol (Seychelles) await the start of stage three.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 8 of 11

Interview with the new race leader Tesfai Teklit and the Eritrea Federation President Tesfai Beri. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

Interview with the new race leader Tesfai Teklit and the Eritrea Federation President Tesfai Beri.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 9 of 11

New race leader Tesfai Teklit and his Eritrea teammates.

New race leader Tesfai Teklit and his Eritrea teammates.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 10 of 11

Tarik Chaoufi (Morocco), Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eritrea) and Adrien Niyunshuti (Rwanda) cracked the top 20 for stage three. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

Tarik Chaoufi (Morocco), Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eritrea) and Adrien Niyunshuti (Rwanda) cracked the top 20 for stage three.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)
Image 11 of 11

Overnight race leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea) topped stage one winner Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) to lead in the field. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

Overnight race leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea) topped stage one winner Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) to lead in the field.
(Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

While an Eritrean rider remains the leader of the Tour of Rwanda after two stages, ownership of the yellow jersey passed from Daniel Teklehaimanot to Tesfai Teklit, who now sits atop the general classification by three minutes.

The unexpected turnaround happened strangely on a descent despite Rwanda being famous for its brutal climbs. The Thursday afternoon half stage was neutralised untill the middle of the first descent as technical incidents and a crash forced the peloton to stop and wait 15 minutes before kilometre zero.

Belgian riders of the Flanders-Avia team positionned themselves in the front, ready to launch an attack and after some flat-out corners a 12-rider group escaped, with four Belgians - Evert Verbist, Philip Van Baele, Bram Delie and Joeri Calleeuw - plus Frenchmen Guillaume Soula and Benjamin Trouche (CA Castelsarrasin), Luthando Kaka (South Africa), Raoul Hervé Mbah (Cameroon), Ibrahim James Yousef (Egypt), Faysal Alsharaa (Lybia) and Tesfai Teklit (Eritrea), Teklehaimanot's teammate who was willing to work in the breakaway.

The peloton lost a swathe of time on the descent due to some unrest in the bunch and at the bottom of the final six-kilometre ascent, the gap between the escapees and the bunch was 5:16. The last climb was irregular, with a maximum gradient of 16 percent. At the top, the breakaway riders were exhausted and the sprint was very close between James Yousef and stage winner Trouche.

The 26-year-old French rouleur took advantage of a conservative effort on the morning stage's final hill. "Because I'm afraid of crashes, I was at the back of the peloton and I missed the breakaway. So I could climb at my own speed," he explained.

Trouche, who has enjoyed just two first division wins in his career, is considered a generous teammate. Since his first Tour of Rwanda last year he has enjoyed competing in Africa, having ridden the Tour of Morocco and the Tour du Faso this year. Employed by the French gas distribution service GRDF, Trouche says cycling is pure leisure for him.

Meanwhile the new yellow jersey, Tesfai Teklit, who took third in the stage and ninth in the morning's half-stage, now holds a significant advantage at the front of the field. Although he's part of an Eritrean contingent that boasts many potential winners.

"Over the next days the team will ride for him except if he is tired," said Eritrean national coach Samson Solomon. In case of emergency the squad has four riders in the top seven overall. Teklehaimanot is second at 3:08 - in the third stage he won the bunch kick, edging out South African Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, who tried to drop him several times on the final ascent.

Stage four, from Kigali to Gisenyi, will take riders to the Congolese border. With 148.9km and five first category climbs it may be the queen stage. In 2009 it was the opening route of the Tour of Rwanda and the organisers decided to place it later in the race because of the deep time gaps at the finish.

Full Results
1Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin1:10:34
2Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt
3Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea0:00:05
4Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon0:00:22
5Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa
6Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
7Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:01:01
8Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:01:09
9Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:01:12
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 10:01:21
11Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:01:25
12Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:01:29
13Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea0:03:54
14Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
15Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco0:04:03
16Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea
17Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa
18Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda
19Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center
20Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
21Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center
22Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center
23Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea0:04:13
24Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
25Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea0:04:18
26Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya
27Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda
28Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
29Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco0:04:23
30Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:26
31Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
32Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa
33Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
34John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:04:32
35Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco0:04:36
36Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt0:04:37
37Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:40
38Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast0:04:41
39Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt0:04:44
40Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:46
41Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea
42Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco
43Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
44Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
45Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco
46Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:52
47Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya
48Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast0:05:00
49Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon0:05:04
50Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles0:05:07
51Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:05:08
52Songezo Jim (RSA) South Africa0:05:22
53Francis Louis (Sey) Seychelles0:05:27
54Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda0:05:30
55Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:05:43
56David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:05:46
57Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya0:05:49
58Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:05:53
59Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
60Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
61Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroon
62Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon0:06:04
63Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt
64Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin
65Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1
66Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt
67Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
68John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:06:13
69Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda0:06:19
70Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:06:27
71Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:06:29
72Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon0:06:32
73Bolotigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast0:06:41
74Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt0:06:43
75Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast0:06:46
76Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya0:06:51
77Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda0:07:08
78Edward Pothin (Sey) Seychelles0:07:11
79James Bristol (Sey) Seychelles0:07:25
80Juvenal Nduwimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:07:31
81Andy Rose (Sey) Seychelles0:08:24
82Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda0:09:28
83Gunther Cuylits (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:09:33
84Charles Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
85Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center0:10:34
86Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center
87Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya0:17:04
HDJean Marie Ndayikengurukiye (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:19:41
HDJean Marie Nshimirimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:20:14

General classification after stage 3
1Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea6:30:22
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea0:03:08
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa0:03:21
4Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda0:03:30
5Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center
6Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea0:03:35
7Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea0:03:40
8Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
9Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:03:48
10Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:03:51
11Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa0:04:08
12Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center0:04:09
13Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt0:04:34
14John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya0:04:40
15Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa0:04:50
16Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
17Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:04:52
18Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda0:05:13
19Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya0:05:24
20Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea0:05:37
21Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt0:05:38
22Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 10:05:50
23Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco0:05:56
24Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea0:05:57
25Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco0:06:03
26Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa0:06:15
27Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda0:06:25
28Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:06:32
29Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda0:06:40
30Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco0:06:58
31Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt0:07:18
32Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast0:07:42
33Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa0:08:07
34Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda0:08:25
35Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda0:08:28
36Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda0:08:33
37Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco0:08:46
38Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast0:09:05
39Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:10:07
40Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya0:10:27
41David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs0:11:17
42Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt0:11:28
43Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:11:45
44Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:11:52
45Songezo Jim (RSA) South Africa0:11:53
46Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda0:12:29
47Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon0:12:35
48Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:12:36
49Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroon
50Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:12:39
51Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:12:51
52Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco0:13:39
53Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt0:13:42
54Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya0:13:55
55Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center0:14:12
56Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:14:40
57John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:15:33
58Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:16:01
59Francis Louis (Sey) Seychelles0:16:03
60Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:16:51
61Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles0:17:58
62Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:18:26
63Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:18:30
64Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt0:19:19
65Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya0:21:45
66Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda0:24:54
67Bolotigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast0:29:07
68Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon0:29:16
69Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon0:29:25
70James Bristol (Sey) Seychelles0:30:12
71Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:30:52
72Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center0:31:43
73Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon0:33:28
74Gunther Cuylits (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:34:13
75Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda0:38:51
76Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:39:42
77Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya0:46:47
78Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 10:51:00
79Edward Pothin (Sey) Seychelles0:51:50
80Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda0:52:44
81Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 10:55:35
82Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda0:58:43
83Juvenal Nduwimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs1:02:47
84Charles Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 11:05:18
85Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 11:08:44
86Andy Rose (Sey) Seychelles1:10:13
87Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast1:10:15

 

