Image 1 of 11 Benjamin Trouche (C.A. Castelsarrasin) outsprinted Ibrahim James Yousef (Egypt) to win stage three. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 2 of 11 Martijn Verschoor was Team Type 1's highest finisher on stage 3 (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 3 of 11 Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1) (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 4 of 11 Joe Elridge at the start (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 5 of 11 The Team Type 1 riders are briefed before the stage. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 6 of 11 The finish of stage 3, and the Team Type 1 riders head to the finish (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 7 of 11 Race leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea) and James Bristol (Seychelles) await the start of stage three. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 8 of 11 Interview with the new race leader Tesfai Teklit and the Eritrea Federation President Tesfai Beri. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 9 of 11 New race leader Tesfai Teklit and his Eritrea teammates. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 10 of 11 Tarik Chaoufi (Morocco), Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eritrea) and Adrien Niyunshuti (Rwanda) cracked the top 20 for stage three. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 11 of 11 Overnight race leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eritrea) topped stage one winner Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa) to lead in the field. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

While an Eritrean rider remains the leader of the Tour of Rwanda after two stages, ownership of the yellow jersey passed from Daniel Teklehaimanot to Tesfai Teklit, who now sits atop the general classification by three minutes.

The unexpected turnaround happened strangely on a descent despite Rwanda being famous for its brutal climbs. The Thursday afternoon half stage was neutralised untill the middle of the first descent as technical incidents and a crash forced the peloton to stop and wait 15 minutes before kilometre zero.

Belgian riders of the Flanders-Avia team positionned themselves in the front, ready to launch an attack and after some flat-out corners a 12-rider group escaped, with four Belgians - Evert Verbist, Philip Van Baele, Bram Delie and Joeri Calleeuw - plus Frenchmen Guillaume Soula and Benjamin Trouche (CA Castelsarrasin), Luthando Kaka (South Africa), Raoul Hervé Mbah (Cameroon), Ibrahim James Yousef (Egypt), Faysal Alsharaa (Lybia) and Tesfai Teklit (Eritrea), Teklehaimanot's teammate who was willing to work in the breakaway.

The peloton lost a swathe of time on the descent due to some unrest in the bunch and at the bottom of the final six-kilometre ascent, the gap between the escapees and the bunch was 5:16. The last climb was irregular, with a maximum gradient of 16 percent. At the top, the breakaway riders were exhausted and the sprint was very close between James Yousef and stage winner Trouche.

The 26-year-old French rouleur took advantage of a conservative effort on the morning stage's final hill. "Because I'm afraid of crashes, I was at the back of the peloton and I missed the breakaway. So I could climb at my own speed," he explained.

Trouche, who has enjoyed just two first division wins in his career, is considered a generous teammate. Since his first Tour of Rwanda last year he has enjoyed competing in Africa, having ridden the Tour of Morocco and the Tour du Faso this year. Employed by the French gas distribution service GRDF, Trouche says cycling is pure leisure for him.

Meanwhile the new yellow jersey, Tesfai Teklit, who took third in the stage and ninth in the morning's half-stage, now holds a significant advantage at the front of the field. Although he's part of an Eritrean contingent that boasts many potential winners.

"Over the next days the team will ride for him except if he is tired," said Eritrean national coach Samson Solomon. In case of emergency the squad has four riders in the top seven overall. Teklehaimanot is second at 3:08 - in the third stage he won the bunch kick, edging out South African Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, who tried to drop him several times on the final ascent.

Stage four, from Kigali to Gisenyi, will take riders to the Congolese border. With 148.9km and five first category climbs it may be the queen stage. In 2009 it was the opening route of the Tour of Rwanda and the organisers decided to place it later in the race because of the deep time gaps at the finish.

Full Results 1 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 1:10:34 2 Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt 3 Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:05 4 Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon 0:00:22 5 Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa 6 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 7 Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:01:01 8 Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:01:09 9 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:01:12 10 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 0:01:21 11 Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:01:25 12 Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:01:29 13 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea 0:03:54 14 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 15 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco 0:04:03 16 Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea 17 Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa 18 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda 19 Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center 20 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco 21 Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center 22 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center 23 Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea 0:04:13 24 Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 25 Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea 0:04:18 26 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya 27 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda 28 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 29 Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco 0:04:23 30 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda 0:04:26 31 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda 32 Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa 33 Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 34 John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya 0:04:32 35 Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco 0:04:36 36 Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt 0:04:37 37 Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda 0:04:40 38 Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:04:41 39 Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt 0:04:44 40 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda 0:04:46 41 Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea 42 Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco 43 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda 44 Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 45 Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco 46 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda 0:04:52 47 Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya 48 Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:05:00 49 Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon 0:05:04 50 Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles 0:05:07 51 Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center 0:05:08 52 Songezo Jim (RSA) South Africa 0:05:22 53 Francis Louis (Sey) Seychelles 0:05:27 54 Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda 0:05:30 55 Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:05:43 56 David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 0:05:46 57 Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya 0:05:49 58 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 0:05:53 59 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 60 Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 61 Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroon 62 Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon 0:06:04 63 Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt 64 Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin 65 Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1 66 Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt 67 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 68 John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:06:13 69 Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda 0:06:19 70 Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:06:27 71 Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:06:29 72 Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon 0:06:32 73 Bolotigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:06:41 74 Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt 0:06:43 75 Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:06:46 76 Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya 0:06:51 77 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda 0:07:08 78 Edward Pothin (Sey) Seychelles 0:07:11 79 James Bristol (Sey) Seychelles 0:07:25 80 Juvenal Nduwimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 0:07:31 81 Andy Rose (Sey) Seychelles 0:08:24 82 Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda 0:09:28 83 Gunther Cuylits (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:09:33 84 Charles Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 85 Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center 0:10:34 86 Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center 87 Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya 0:17:04 HD Jean Marie Ndayikengurukiye (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 0:19:41 HD Jean Marie Nshimirimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 0:20:14