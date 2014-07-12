Kritskiy wins stage 7 at Hualong
Davidenok maintains his overall race lead
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|3:24:58
|2
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:00:55
|3
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|5
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:01:11
|6
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 18
|0:01:15
|7
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:02:33
|8
|Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|9
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|10
|Luca Benedetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|31:14:15
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 16
|0:00:30
|3
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|4
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|5
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:35
|6
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 21
|0:01:42
|7
|Víctor Martín Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:02:25
|8
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|0:02:30
|9
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:33
|10
|Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:31
