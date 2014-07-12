Trending

Kritskiy wins stage 7 at Hualong

Davidenok maintains his overall race lead



Timofey Kritskiy (RusVelo) celebrates his stage 7 victory


(Image credit: 7Cycling)


The jersey wearers assembled at the start of stage 7


(Image credit: 7Cycling)


Riders out on the road during a hot stage 7


(Image credit: 7Cycling)


Riders sign on for stage 7


(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo3:24:58
2Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:00:55
3Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
4Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:03
5James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:01:11
6Antoine Lavieu (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 180:01:15
7Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:02:33
8Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
9Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
10Luca Benedetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana31:14:15
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 160:00:30
3Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:49
4Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:57
5Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:35
6Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 210:01:42
7Víctor Martín Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:25
8Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:02:30
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:33
10Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:31

