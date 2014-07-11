Trending

Bole secures stage 6 win in Tongren

Davidenok holds onto overall lead for a second day

New race leader Ilya Davidenok (Continental Team Astana)

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Race leader Ilya Davidenok puts his feet up

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
The peloton rolls out for stage 6

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Grega Bole and Pier Paolo De Negri make it one-two for Vini-Fantini-Nippo

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Job well done for Vini-Fantini-Nippo

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
The top three on stage 6

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Grega Bole looks back to see if anyone is close

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grega Bole (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo5:52:29
2Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
3Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
4Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Mekseb Abrha Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid - Ride For Help
6Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
8Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
9Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
10Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana27:46:44
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 160:00:30
3Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:49
4Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:57
5Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:35
6Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
7Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 210:01:42
8Vahid Ghaffari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:55
9Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:02:11
10Víctor Martín Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:25

