Bole secures stage 6 win in Tongren
Davidenok holds onto overall lead for a second day
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grega Bole (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|5:52:29
|2
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|3
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp - Endura
|4
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|5
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Mekseb Abrha Debesay (Eri) Bike Aid - Ride For Help
|6
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|8
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|9
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|10
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|27:46:44
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 16
|0:00:30
|3
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|4
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|5
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:35
|6
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|7
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 21
|0:01:42
|8
|Vahid Ghaffari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:55
|9
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:11
|10
|Víctor Martín Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:02:25
