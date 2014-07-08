Trending

Kononenko wins stage 3 at Qinghai Lake

Polivoda hangs on to overall lead

Mykhailo Kononenko (Kolss Cycling Team) wins stage 3

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
The top three from stage 3

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
The jersey wearers at the start of stage 3 in Huzhu

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team5:27:26
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 160:00:05
3Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:27
4Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
7Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 21
8Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura5:25:55
9Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
10Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana5:27:58

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team12:14:05
2Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:01
3Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:30
4Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 160:00:38
5Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 210:00:49
6Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
7Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH0:01:09
8Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:11
9Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) RusVelo
10Vahid Ghaffari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:12

