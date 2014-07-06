Trending

Tour of Qinghai Lake: Oleksandr Polivoda wins stage 1

Ukrainian first race leader of 2014

Oleksandr Polivoda (Kolss Cycling Team) wins stage 1

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Oleksandr Polivoda (Kolss Cycling Team) in the yellow race leader's jersey

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
The top three from stage 1 spraying champagne

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Results 

Stage 1 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team2:28:50
2Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
3Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 210:00:40
4Gianni Bellini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
5Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
6Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
8Vahid Ghaffari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9Volodymyr Dyudya (Ukr) Gan Su Sports Lottery Cycling Team
10Luigi Miletta (Ita) Neri Sottoli

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team2:28:37
2Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:05
3Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 210:00:49
4Mehdi Sohrabi (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:52
5Gianni Bellini (Ita) Neri Sottoli0:00:53
6Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
8Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
9Vahid Ghaffari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team

