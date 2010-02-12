Image 1 of 26 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) happy with his stage 6 win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 26 The crowds came out for the race's final stage (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 26 Mol celebrates winning the overall (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 26 Sheik rattle and Mol (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 26 Haussler, Mol and Kluge (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 26 Seafront views as Cervelo crank up the pressure on the front (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 26 The peloton speed towards the finish (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 26 Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel) took the overall title in Qatar. (Image credit: Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) Image 9 of 26 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) wins the final sprint in Qatar. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 26 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) makes a gesture of love. (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 26 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) celebrates his win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 26 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) leads the peloton home on the final stage. (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 26 Tour of Qatar overall race winner Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel) on the podium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 14 of 26 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) on the podium as stage winner. (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 26 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) counts the number of his stages wins at the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 26 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) makes a heart gesture. He dedicated the win to his fiancee. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 26 Tom Boonen in Qatar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 26 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) sprints to a win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 26 Axel Merckx is directing a team instead of racing in Qatar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 26 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) sprints to the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 26 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) sent a winning message of love to his future wife at the finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) had plenty of time to celebrate his win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 26 Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel) was the overall winner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 26 Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) stood on the podium after his second stage win in Qatar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 26 The peloton rides with the skyline of Doha in the background. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 26 The peloton wraps up the final stage of the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) won the final stage of the Tour of Qatar on Friday, with the overall title going to surprise winner Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel). Chicchi took the final mass sprint ahead of Tyler Farar(Garmin-Transitions) and Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) after seven high-speed laps of a finishing circuit on the spectacular Doha Corniche.

Mol finished safely in the bunch to take the overall classification. He broke away with Belgium's Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen), gaining almost two minutes and the big names in the race were unable to take back the time during the rest of the race. Tom Boonen (Quick Step) won two stages but finished third overall at 1:45.

"I'm really happy now. It was a long nervous day but the team did a great job so that I can stand on the winner's podium. We did it as a team, that's important to say," Mol said after pulling on the final winner's gold jersey.

"We controlled the race again today and it was good there were four riders up front. I was near the front of the bunch in the sprint and so it was no problem."

"I'm getting better as a rider. I've never done this kind of thing before, I hope I can do it some more times in the future."

The long way to victory

Chicchi took his second stage win by blasting past his rivals on the left side of the road as the other sprinters switched to the right. It was the long way around but he was protected from the side wind blowing off the sea and had the speed to hit the line first. "It was a bit more difficult to win today because the last lap was done at a crazy speed," he told Cyclingnews.

"It's usually harder for me to win high-speed sprints like this but Bennati sacrificed his chances to help me and I can only thank him."

"Team Sky was on the front down the back straight doing 60kpm, but after the last roundabout at the bottom of the circuit, we got back to near the front. I stayed on the left because it was sheltered from the wind. I took a risk by doing that but everyone else went to the right to take the shortest line. I took the long way round and got it. I hit 74kpm, that's how fast the sprint was."

Four-rider breakaway

The closing stage was a short one, only 123.5km, which ended with seven laps of a 6km circuit in downtown Doha. Much of the race was dominated by a four-rider escape group. Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Columbia), Martin Kohler (BMC), Niki Terpstra (Milram) and Australian Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) got away after only 2.5km into the stage. However their lead was never more than five minutes and the bunch chased them down as the circuits counted down.

The quartet entered the final lap with only a 17 second lead, as the sprinters' teams were determined to take another one. With four km to go, the escape was over, with Sky leading the way past the four at breakneck speed. Garmin-Transitions and Quick Step took over after the last roundabout but both teams admitted they went a little bit early, leaving their sprinters Tyler Farrar and Tom Boonen on the front too early.

As the bunch hesitated and switched across the road, Chicchi found another gear to slide through a small gap and accelerate ahead to take the win. He threw his arms up to celebrate, while everybody else's heads dropped in defeat. Wouter Mol stopped and hugged his soigneur and then directuer sportif. It is the biggest win of the lanky Dutchman's career but he showed that fortune favoured the brave at this year's Tour of Qatar.

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) won the silver points jersey, Roger Kluge (Milram) won the blue best young rider and the Cervelo Test Team took home the team prize. Most the 128 riders in the race now have a day off before travelling to Muscat in Oman for the start of the six-day Tour of Oman. The racing begins on Sunday with a 61km circuit race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:42:49 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 8 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 9 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 10 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 13 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 15 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 16 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 18 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 20 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 23 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 25 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 26 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 27 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 28 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 29 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 30 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 31 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 33 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 34 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 35 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 36 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 38 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 39 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 40 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 41 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 42 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 43 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 44 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 45 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 46 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 47 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:00:13 48 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:18 49 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:20 50 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:26 51 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 52 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 53 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 54 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 55 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 56 Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 58 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:00:29 59 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:34 60 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:37 61 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 62 Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha 63 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:42 64 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 65 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 67 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 68 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 69 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:00:57 70 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:00 71 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 0:01:06 72 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:16 73 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 74 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:01:26 75 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 76 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 77 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 78 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 81 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 82 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha 83 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 84 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 85 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 86 Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 87 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 88 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 89 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 90 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 91 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 92 Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 93 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 94 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 95 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 96 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 97 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 98 Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 99 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 100 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 101 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 102 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 103 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:58 104 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:02 105 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 106 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 107 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 108 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 109 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 110 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:25 111 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:28 112 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 113 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:38 114 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:04 115 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 116 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 117 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:04:09 118 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:05:16 119 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 120 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:08:30

Sprint 1 - Mesaieed, 19.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche, 93.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 3 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1

Sprint 3 - Doha Corniche, 123.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 27 3 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 25 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 23 5 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 21 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 19 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 17 8 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 15 9 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 13 10 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 9 13 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 7 15 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 6 16 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 5 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 4 18 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2:42:49 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 9 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 11 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 12 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:18 14 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:26 15 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 16 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 18 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 19 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 20 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:00:57 21 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:01:26 22 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 23 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 25 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 27 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 28 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 30 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 32 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:01:41 33 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 34 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:58 35 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:02 36 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 37 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 38 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:28 39 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 40 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:38 41 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:05:16 42 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 43 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:08:30

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cervelo Test Team 8:08:27 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Team Saxo Bank 4 AG2R-La Mondiale 5 Team Milram 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 7 Quick Step Cycling Team 8 Trek Livestrong U23 9 Saur-Sojasun 10 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 11 Team HTC - Columbia 12 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 13 Katusha Team 0:00:29 14 Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:44 15 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:54 16 Team Sky 0:01:43

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15:55:17 2 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:35 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:45 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:59 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 6 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 0:02:09 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:17 8 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:28 9 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:02:37 10 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:40 11 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:47 12 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 13 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:02:53 14 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:54 15 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:03:00 16 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:23 17 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:35 18 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:37 19 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:41 20 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 0:03:56 21 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 22 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:00 23 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:11 24 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:04:19 25 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 0:04:31 26 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:06 27 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 0:05:29 28 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:05:39 29 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:05:52 30 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:06:32 31 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:06:34 32 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:56 33 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:10 34 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:25 35 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:07:38 36 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:07:54 37 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:26 38 Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:09:20 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:09:29 40 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:38 41 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:09:54 42 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:09:56 43 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:09:58 44 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:10:12 45 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:17 46 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:10:40 47 Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha 0:10:43 48 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:10:48 49 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:07 50 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:11:20 51 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha 0:11:36 52 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:11:38 53 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:51 54 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:01 55 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:12:04 56 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:12:08 57 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:13 58 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:12:16 59 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:12:20 60 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:12:29 61 Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:39 62 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:12:45 63 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:12:46 64 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:12:57 65 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 0:13:26 66 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:32 67 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:13:33 68 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:36 69 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:13:47 70 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:13:49 71 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:14:04 72 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:14:09 73 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:14:11 74 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 75 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:22 76 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:14:36 77 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 78 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:39 79 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:14:46 80 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:14:52 81 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:57 82 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:00 83 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:15:01 84 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 85 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:02 86 Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:09 87 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:13 88 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 0:15:24 89 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:15:27 90 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:15:34 91 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:47 92 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:02 93 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:05 94 Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:16:27 95 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:34 96 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:16:45 97 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:16:51 98 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 99 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 0:16:54 100 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:17:21 101 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:17:24 102 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:17:29 103 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:17:37 104 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:17:43 105 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:17:50 106 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:17:51 107 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:18:18 108 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:18:21 109 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:18:22 110 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:18:31 111 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:18:40 112 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:18:56 113 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:19:08 114 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:19:19 115 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:15 116 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:21:30 117 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:21:40 118 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:22:12 119 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:25:28 120 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:28:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 108 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 104 3 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 82 4 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 80 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 65 6 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 62 7 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 52 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 51 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 48 10 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 46 11 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 46 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 43 13 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 39 14 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 38 15 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 37 16 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 36 17 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 34 18 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 32 19 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 28 20 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 21 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 21 22 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 23 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 20 24 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 19 25 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 16 26 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 16 27 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 15 28 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 29 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 30 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10 31 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 32 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 9 33 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 8 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 8 35 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 7 36 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 7 37 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 7 38 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 5 39 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 4 40 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 4 41 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 4 42 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 43 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 44 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 3 45 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 3 46 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3 47 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 3 48 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2 49 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 50 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 51 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 2 52 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 1 53 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 15:57:16 2 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:01 3 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 0:01:57 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:02:20 5 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:40 6 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:04:33 7 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:11 8 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:05:39 9 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:05:55 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:07:30 11 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:08:13 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:08 13 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:02 14 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:14 15 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:10:17 16 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:10:21 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:10:46 18 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:11:50 19 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:12:05 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:12:10 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:12:12 22 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 23 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:12:37 24 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 25 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:40 26 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:12:47 27 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:13:01 28 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:13:02 29 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:35 30 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 0:14:52 31 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 0:14:55 32 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:15:22 33 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:25 34 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:15:30 35 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:15:51 36 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:15:52 37 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:41 38 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:57 39 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:17:09 40 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:19:31 41 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:20:13 42 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:23:29 43 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:26:02