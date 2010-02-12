Trending

Chicchi sprints to another stage win in Qatar

Second stage win for Liquigas sprinter as Mol takes the overall

Image 1 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) happy with his stage 6 win.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) happy with his stage 6 win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 26

The crowds came out for the race's final stage

The crowds came out for the race's final stage
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 3 of 26

Mol celebrates winning the overall

Mol celebrates winning the overall
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 4 of 26

Sheik rattle and Mol

Sheik rattle and Mol
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 5 of 26

Haussler, Mol and Kluge

Haussler, Mol and Kluge
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 6 of 26

Seafront views as Cervelo crank up the pressure on the front

Seafront views as Cervelo crank up the pressure on the front
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 7 of 26

The peloton speed towards the finish

The peloton speed towards the finish
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 8 of 26

Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel) took the overall title in Qatar.

Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel) took the overall title in Qatar.
(Image credit: Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
Image 9 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) wins the final sprint in Qatar.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) wins the final sprint in Qatar.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) makes a gesture of love.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) makes a gesture of love.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) celebrates his win.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) celebrates his win.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) leads the peloton home on the final stage.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) leads the peloton home on the final stage.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 26

Tour of Qatar overall race winner Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel) on the podium.

Tour of Qatar overall race winner Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel) on the podium.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 14 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) on the podium as stage winner.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) on the podium as stage winner.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 15 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) counts the number of his stages wins at the Tour of Qatar.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) counts the number of his stages wins at the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 16 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) makes a heart gesture. He dedicated the win to his fiancee.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) makes a heart gesture. He dedicated the win to his fiancee.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 26

Tom Boonen in Qatar.

Tom Boonen in Qatar.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) sprints to a win.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) sprints to a win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 26

Axel Merckx is directing a team instead of racing in Qatar.

Axel Merckx is directing a team instead of racing in Qatar.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) sprints to the finish.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) sprints to the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) sent a winning message of love to his future wife at the finish.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) sent a winning message of love to his future wife at the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) had plenty of time to celebrate his win.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) had plenty of time to celebrate his win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 26

Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel) was the overall winner.

Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel) was the overall winner.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 26

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) stood on the podium after his second stage win in Qatar.

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) stood on the podium after his second stage win in Qatar.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 26

The peloton rides with the skyline of Doha in the background.

The peloton rides with the skyline of Doha in the background.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 26

The peloton wraps up the final stage of the Tour of Qatar.

The peloton wraps up the final stage of the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) won the final stage of the Tour of Qatar on Friday, with the overall title going to surprise winner Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel). Chicchi took the final mass sprint ahead of Tyler Farar(Garmin-Transitions) and Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) after seven high-speed laps of a finishing circuit on the spectacular Doha Corniche.

Mol finished safely in the bunch to take the overall classification. He broke away with Belgium's Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen), gaining almost two minutes and the big names in the race were unable to take back the time during the rest of the race. Tom Boonen (Quick Step) won two stages but finished third overall at 1:45.

"I'm really happy now. It was a long nervous day but the team did a great job so that I can stand on the winner's podium. We did it as a team, that's important to say," Mol said after pulling on the final winner's gold jersey.

"We controlled the race again today and it was good there were four riders up front. I was near the front of the bunch in the sprint and so it was no problem."

"I'm getting better as a rider. I've never done this kind of thing before, I hope I can do it some more times in the future."

The long way to victory

Chicchi took his second stage win by blasting past his rivals on the left side of the road as the other sprinters switched to the right. It was the long way around but he was protected from the side wind blowing off the sea and had the speed to hit the line first. "It was a bit more difficult to win today because the last lap was done at a crazy speed," he told Cyclingnews.

"It's usually harder for me to win high-speed sprints like this but Bennati sacrificed his chances to help me and I can only thank him."

"Team Sky was on the front down the back straight doing 60kpm, but after the last roundabout at the bottom of the circuit, we got back to near the front. I stayed on the left because it was sheltered from the wind. I took a risk by doing that but everyone else went to the right to take the shortest line. I took the long way round and got it. I hit 74kpm, that's how fast the sprint was."

Four-rider breakaway

The closing stage was a short one, only 123.5km, which ended with seven laps of a 6km circuit in downtown Doha. Much of the race was dominated by a four-rider escape group. Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Columbia), Martin Kohler (BMC), Niki Terpstra (Milram) and Australian Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) got away after only 2.5km into the stage. However their lead was never more than five minutes and the bunch chased them down as the circuits counted down.

The quartet entered the final lap with only a 17 second lead, as the sprinters' teams were determined to take another one. With four km to go, the escape was over, with Sky leading the way past the four at breakneck speed. Garmin-Transitions and Quick Step took over after the last roundabout but both teams admitted they went a little bit early, leaving their sprinters Tyler Farrar and Tom Boonen on the front too early.

As the bunch hesitated and switched across the road, Chicchi found another gear to slide through a small gap and accelerate ahead to take the win. He threw his arms up to celebrate, while everybody else's heads dropped in defeat. Wouter Mol stopped and hugged his soigneur and then directuer sportif. It is the biggest win of the lanky Dutchman's career but he showed that fortune favoured the brave at this year's Tour of Qatar.

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) won the silver points jersey, Roger Kluge (Milram) won the blue best young rider and the Cervelo Test Team took home the team prize. Most the 128 riders in the race now have a day off before travelling to Muscat in Oman for the start of the six-day Tour of Oman. The racing begins on Sunday with a 61km circuit race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:42:49
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
3Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
5Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
8Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
9Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
10John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
13Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
15Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
16Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
18Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
20Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
21Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
23Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
24Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
25Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
26Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
28Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
29Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
30Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
31Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
33Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
34Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
35Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
36Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
37Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
38Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
39Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
40Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
41Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
42Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
43Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
44Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
45Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
46Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
47Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:00:13
48Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:18
49Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:00:20
50Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:26
51Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
52Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
53Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
54Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
55Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
56Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
57Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
58Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:00:29
59Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:00:34
60Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:37
61Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
62Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
63Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:42
64Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
65Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
67Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
68Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
69Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:00:57
70Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:01:00
71Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram0:01:06
72Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:01:16
73Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
74Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:01:26
75Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
76Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
77Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
78Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
80Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
81Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
82Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
83Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
84Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
85Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
86Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
87Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
88Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
89Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
90Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
91Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
92Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
93Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
94Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
95Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
96Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
97Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
98Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
99Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
100Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
101Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
103Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha0:01:58
104Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:02
105Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
106Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
107Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
108Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
109Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
110Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:02:25
111Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:28
112Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
113Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:38
114Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:04:04
115Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
116Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
117Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:04:09
118Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:05:16
119Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
120Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:08:30

Sprint 1 - Mesaieed, 19.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche, 93.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong3pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1

Sprint 3 - Doha Corniche, 123.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo30pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions27
3Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank25
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia23
5Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun21
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team19
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step17
8Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram15
9Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam13
10John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team11
11Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
12Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha9
13Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto8
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale7
15Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam6
16Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram5
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator4
18Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team2
20Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2:42:49
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
6Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
8Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
9Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
10Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
11Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
12Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
13Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:18
14Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:26
15Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
16Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
17Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
18Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
19Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
20Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:00:57
21Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:01:26
22Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
23Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
25Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
26Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
27Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
28Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
30Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
32Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:01:41
33Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
34Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha0:01:58
35Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:02
36Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
37Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
38Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:28
39Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
40Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:38
41Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:05:16
42Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
43Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:08:30

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team8:08:27
2BMC Racing Team
3Team Saxo Bank
4AG2R-La Mondiale
5Team Milram
6Omega Pharma - Lotto
7Quick Step Cycling Team
8Trek Livestrong U23
9Saur-Sojasun
10Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
11Team HTC - Columbia
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
13Katusha Team0:00:29
14Liquigas-Doimo0:00:44
15Garmin - Transitions0:00:54
16Team Sky0:01:43

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15:55:17
2Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:35
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:01:45
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:01:59
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
6Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha0:02:09
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:17
8Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:28
9Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:02:37
10Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:40
11Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:02:47
12Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
13Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam0:02:53
14Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:54
15Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:03:00
16Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam0:03:23
17Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:03:35
18Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:03:37
19Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:41
20Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha0:03:56
21Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
22Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:04:00
23Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:11
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:04:19
25Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam0:04:31
26Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:05:06
27Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam0:05:29
28Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:05:39
29Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:05:52
30Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:06:32
31Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:06:34
32Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:06:56
33Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:10
34Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:25
35Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:07:38
36Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:07:54
37Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:08:26
38Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:20
39Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:09:29
40Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:09:38
41Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:09:54
42Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:09:56
43Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:09:58
44Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong0:10:12
45Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:17
46Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:10:40
47Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha0:10:43
48Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:10:48
49Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:07
50Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:11:20
51Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha0:11:36
52Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:11:38
53John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:51
54Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:01
55Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:12:04
56Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:12:08
57Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:13
58Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:12:16
59Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:12:20
60Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:12:29
61Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:12:39
62Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:12:45
63Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:12:46
64Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:12:57
65Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram0:13:26
66Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:32
67Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:13:33
68Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:36
69Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:13:47
70Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:13:49
71Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:14:04
72Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:14:09
73Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:14:11
74Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
75Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:22
76Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:14:36
77Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
78Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:39
79Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:14:46
80Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:14:52
81Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:57
82Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:15:00
83Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:15:01
84Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
85Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:15:02
86Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:15:09
87Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:15:13
88Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha0:15:24
89Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:15:27
90Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:15:34
91Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:47
92Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:02
93Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:16:05
94Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:16:27
95Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:16:34
96Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:16:45
97Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:16:51
98Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
99Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong0:16:54
100Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha0:17:21
101Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:17:24
102Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:17:29
103Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:17:37
104Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:17:43
105Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:17:50
106Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:17:51
107Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:18:18
108Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:18:21
109Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:18:22
110Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:18:31
111Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:18:40
112Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:18:56
113Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:19:08
114Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:19:19
115Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:15
116Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:21:30
117Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:21:40
118Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:22:12
119Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:25:28
120Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:28:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam108pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step104
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo82
4Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank80
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha65
6Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram62
7Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto52
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions51
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team48
10Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam46
11Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram46
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto43
13Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank39
14Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam38
15Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team37
16Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong36
17Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator34
18Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia32
19Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun28
20John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team27
21Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam21
22Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
23Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team20
24Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia19
25Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank16
26Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale16
27Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam15
28Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
29Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
30Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator10
31Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
32Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha9
33Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam8
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator8
35Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha7
36Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram7
37Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator7
38Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram5
39Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong4
40Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step4
41Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator4
42Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia3
43Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
44Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step3
45Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions3
46Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team3
47Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong3
48Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team2
49Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
50Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
51Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha2
52Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun1
53Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram15:57:16
2Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:01
3Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha0:01:57
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:02:20
5Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:03:40
6Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:04:33
7Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:11
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:05:39
9Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:05:55
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:07:30
11Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong0:08:13
12Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:08
13Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:02
14Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:14
15Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:10:17
16Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:10:21
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:10:46
18Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:11:50
19Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:12:05
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:12:10
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:12:12
22Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
23Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:12:37
24Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
25Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:40
26Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:12:47
27Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:13:01
28Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:13:02
29Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:14:35
30Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha0:14:52
31Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong0:14:55
32Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha0:15:22
33Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:25
34Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:15:30
35Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:15:51
36Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:15:52
37Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:41
38Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:57
39Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:17:09
40Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:19:31
41Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:20:13
42Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:23:29
43Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:26:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team47:32:51
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:17
3Quick Step Cycling Team0:01:26
4Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
5BMC Racing Team0:02:04
6Katusha Team0:02:15
7Garmin - Transitions0:04:34
8Team Milram0:07:50
9Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:52
10Team Saxo Bank0:09:14
11Saur-Sojasun0:15:38
12Liquigas-Doimo0:18:03
13AG2R-La Mondiale0:18:54
14Team HTC - Columbia0:20:48
15Team Sky0:21:15
16Trek Livestrong U230:30:10

