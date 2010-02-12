Chicchi sprints to another stage win in Qatar
Second stage win for Liquigas sprinter as Mol takes the overall
Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) won the final stage of the Tour of Qatar on Friday, with the overall title going to surprise winner Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel). Chicchi took the final mass sprint ahead of Tyler Farar(Garmin-Transitions) and Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) after seven high-speed laps of a finishing circuit on the spectacular Doha Corniche.
Mol finished safely in the bunch to take the overall classification. He broke away with Belgium's Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen), gaining almost two minutes and the big names in the race were unable to take back the time during the rest of the race. Tom Boonen (Quick Step) won two stages but finished third overall at 1:45.
"I'm really happy now. It was a long nervous day but the team did a great job so that I can stand on the winner's podium. We did it as a team, that's important to say," Mol said after pulling on the final winner's gold jersey.
"We controlled the race again today and it was good there were four riders up front. I was near the front of the bunch in the sprint and so it was no problem."
"I'm getting better as a rider. I've never done this kind of thing before, I hope I can do it some more times in the future."
The long way to victory
Chicchi took his second stage win by blasting past his rivals on the left side of the road as the other sprinters switched to the right. It was the long way around but he was protected from the side wind blowing off the sea and had the speed to hit the line first. "It was a bit more difficult to win today because the last lap was done at a crazy speed," he told Cyclingnews.
"It's usually harder for me to win high-speed sprints like this but Bennati sacrificed his chances to help me and I can only thank him."
"Team Sky was on the front down the back straight doing 60kpm, but after the last roundabout at the bottom of the circuit, we got back to near the front. I stayed on the left because it was sheltered from the wind. I took a risk by doing that but everyone else went to the right to take the shortest line. I took the long way round and got it. I hit 74kpm, that's how fast the sprint was."
Four-rider breakaway
The closing stage was a short one, only 123.5km, which ended with seven laps of a 6km circuit in downtown Doha. Much of the race was dominated by a four-rider escape group. Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Columbia), Martin Kohler (BMC), Niki Terpstra (Milram) and Australian Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) got away after only 2.5km into the stage. However their lead was never more than five minutes and the bunch chased them down as the circuits counted down.
The quartet entered the final lap with only a 17 second lead, as the sprinters' teams were determined to take another one. With four km to go, the escape was over, with Sky leading the way past the four at breakneck speed. Garmin-Transitions and Quick Step took over after the last roundabout but both teams admitted they went a little bit early, leaving their sprinters Tyler Farrar and Tom Boonen on the front too early.
As the bunch hesitated and switched across the road, Chicchi found another gear to slide through a small gap and accelerate ahead to take the win. He threw his arms up to celebrate, while everybody else's heads dropped in defeat. Wouter Mol stopped and hugged his soigneur and then directuer sportif. It is the biggest win of the lanky Dutchman's career but he showed that fortune favoured the brave at this year's Tour of Qatar.
Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo Test Team) won the silver points jersey, Roger Kluge (Milram) won the blue best young rider and the Cervelo Test Team took home the team prize. Most the 128 riders in the race now have a day off before travelling to Muscat in Oman for the start of the six-day Tour of Oman. The racing begins on Sunday with a 61km circuit race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:42:49
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|10
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|13
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|15
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|16
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|18
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|23
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|25
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|26
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|27
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|28
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|29
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|30
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|31
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|33
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|34
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|35
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|36
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|38
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|40
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|41
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|42
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|43
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|44
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|45
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|46
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|47
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:00:13
|48
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:18
|49
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:20
|50
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:26
|51
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|52
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|53
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|55
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|56
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|58
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|0:00:29
|59
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:34
|60
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:37
|61
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|62
|Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
|63
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:42
|64
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|65
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|67
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|68
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|69
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:00:57
|70
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:00
|71
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|0:01:06
|72
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:16
|73
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|74
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:26
|75
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|76
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|77
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|78
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|81
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|82
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
|83
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|84
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|85
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|86
|Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|87
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|88
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|89
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|90
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|91
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|92
|Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|93
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|98
|Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|100
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|101
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|102
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:58
|104
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:02
|105
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|106
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|107
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|108
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|109
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|110
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:25
|111
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:28
|112
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|113
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:38
|114
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:04
|115
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|116
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:04:09
|118
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:05:16
|119
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|120
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:08:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|3
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|3
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|23
|5
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|21
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|19
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|17
|8
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|13
|10
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|9
|13
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|7
|15
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|6
|16
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|5
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|18
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2:42:49
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|7
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|9
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|11
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|12
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:18
|14
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:26
|15
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|16
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|18
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|19
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|20
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:00:57
|21
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:26
|22
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|23
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|25
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|26
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|27
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|28
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|30
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|32
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:01:41
|33
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:58
|35
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:02
|36
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|37
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:28
|39
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:38
|41
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:05:16
|42
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|43
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:08:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|8:08:27
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|4
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|5
|Team Milram
|6
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|7
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|8
|Trek Livestrong U23
|9
|Saur-Sojasun
|10
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|11
|Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:00:29
|14
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:44
|15
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:54
|16
|Team Sky
|0:01:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15:55:17
|2
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:35
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:45
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:59
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|6
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|0:02:09
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:17
|8
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:28
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:02:37
|10
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:40
|11
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:47
|12
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|13
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:02:53
|14
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:54
|15
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:03:00
|16
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:03:23
|17
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:03:35
|18
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:37
|19
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:41
|20
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:56
|21
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|22
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|23
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:11
|24
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:04:19
|25
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:04:31
|26
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:06
|27
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:05:29
|28
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:05:39
|29
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:05:52
|30
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:06:32
|31
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|0:06:34
|32
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:56
|33
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:10
|34
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|35
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:38
|36
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:07:54
|37
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:26
|38
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:20
|39
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:29
|40
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:38
|41
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:54
|42
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:09:56
|43
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:09:58
|44
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:10:12
|45
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|46
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:10:40
|47
|Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
|0:10:43
|48
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:10:48
|49
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:07
|50
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:11:20
|51
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
|0:11:36
|52
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:11:38
|53
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:51
|54
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:01
|55
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:12:04
|56
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:12:08
|57
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:13
|58
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:12:16
|59
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:12:20
|60
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:12:29
|61
|Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:39
|62
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:45
|63
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:12:46
|64
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:57
|65
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|0:13:26
|66
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:32
|67
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:13:33
|68
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:36
|69
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:13:47
|70
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:13:49
|71
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:14:04
|72
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:14:09
|73
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:11
|74
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|75
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:22
|76
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:14:36
|77
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|78
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:39
|79
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:14:46
|80
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:14:52
|81
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:57
|82
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:00
|83
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:15:01
|84
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|85
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:02
|86
|Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:09
|87
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:13
|88
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|0:15:24
|89
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:15:27
|90
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:15:34
|91
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:47
|92
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:02
|93
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:05
|94
|Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:27
|95
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:34
|96
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:16:45
|97
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:16:51
|98
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|99
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|0:16:54
|100
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|0:17:21
|101
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:17:24
|102
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:17:29
|103
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:17:37
|104
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:17:43
|105
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:17:50
|106
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:17:51
|107
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:18:18
|108
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:21
|109
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:18:22
|110
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:18:31
|111
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:40
|112
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:18:56
|113
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:19:08
|114
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:19
|115
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:15
|116
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:21:30
|117
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:21:40
|118
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:22:12
|119
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:25:28
|120
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:28:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|108
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|104
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|82
|4
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|80
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|65
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|62
|7
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|52
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|51
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|48
|10
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|46
|11
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|46
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|43
|13
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|14
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|38
|15
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|37
|16
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|36
|17
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|34
|18
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|19
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|28
|20
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|21
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|21
|22
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|23
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|20
|24
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|25
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|26
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|16
|27
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|15
|28
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|29
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|30
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|31
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|32
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|9
|33
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|8
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|8
|35
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|7
|36
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|7
|37
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|7
|38
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|5
|39
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|4
|40
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|41
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|42
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|43
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|44
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|45
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|46
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3
|47
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|3
|48
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2
|49
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|50
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|51
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|2
|52
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|1
|53
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|15:57:16
|2
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:01
|3
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:57
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:02:20
|5
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:03:40
|6
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:04:33
|7
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:11
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|9
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:05:55
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|11
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:08:13
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:08
|13
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:02
|14
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:14
|15
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:10:17
|16
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:10:21
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:46
|18
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:11:50
|19
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:12:05
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:12:10
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|22
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|23
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:12:37
|24
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|25
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:40
|26
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:12:47
|27
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:13:01
|28
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:13:02
|29
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:35
|30
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|0:14:52
|31
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|0:14:55
|32
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:22
|33
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:25
|34
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:15:30
|35
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:15:51
|36
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:15:52
|37
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:41
|38
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:57
|39
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:17:09
|40
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:19:31
|41
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:20:13
|42
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:23:29
|43
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:26:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|47:32:51
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:17
|3
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:04
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:02:15
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:34
|8
|Team Milram
|0:07:50
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:08:52
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:14
|11
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:15:38
|12
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:18:03
|13
|AG2R-La Mondiale
|0:18:54
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:20:48
|15
|Team Sky
|0:21:15
|16
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:30:10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy