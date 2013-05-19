Trending

Glava Tour of Norway: Boasson Hagen takes second consecutive title

Kristoff takes final stage

Image 1 of 9

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes out the final stage

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 2 of 9

The day's breakaway climb on Stage 5 at the Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 3 of 9

Sondre H Enger (Team Plussbank) takes out the young rider classification

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 4 of 9

Wearing the sprint jersey on load from Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) is Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 5 of 9

Stage winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) receives the spoils as stage winner

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 6 of 9

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) have a chat prior to the start

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 7 of 9

The breakaway make their way to Hønefoss on the final stage at the Tour of Norway

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 8 of 9

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) at the finish of the final stage at Norway

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Image 9 of 9

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) takes his second consecutive Tour of Norway title, Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) wins KoM, Sondre H Enger (Team Plussbank) takes out the young rider classification

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)

Edvald Boasson Hagen of Team Sky has won the Glava Tour of Norway for the second year in a row after crossing the final line in Hønefoss in third position behind Katusha’s Alexander Kristoff ,who claimed his third stage win in five days of racing on home soil. Finishing second and securing the white jersey, 19-year-old Sondre Holst Enger of Team Plussbank indicated that Norwegian cycling has more in depth for the coming years.

“I was hoping to win the last stage as well”, Boasson Hagen told Cyclingnews. “I knew that Alexander [Kristoff] was on my wheel but I thought he was tired from the climb. At the end, I was close to getting the second place but I got squeezed in by Sondre [Enger]. However, he deserves his result because he’s been impressive all week. I’m happy to win this race once again. The Glava Tour has gone really well for me with an incredible support from the Norwegian fans.

“It was my first race after the classics, so I’m now in the process of building my form for the Tour de France where I will race as a helper for the conquest of the yellow jersey for Team Sky. And maybe I’ll get my chance to try and win a stage as well.”

For Kristoff, the Tour de France will be a discovery. After a very consistent campaign of the Spring classics [8th at Milan-San Remo, 4th at the Tour of Flanders, 9th at Paris-Roubaix], he has stepped up to a level that earned him a spot on the Katusha line-up in July. “Except for the Rund um Köln, the Glava Tour was the first race of the new block of work I’ve started before the Tour de France”, the sprinter from Stavanger explained. “To win a big bunch sprint at the Tour is difficult and our team will be build around Joaquim Rodriguez for the overall classification, but I’ll also try to grab a stage win somehow.”

In the last stage of the Glava Tour of Norway, he already managed to win without a proper lead out. He was clever in following the moves of Team Sky. Most of all, he survived the climbs. “They were a little shorter than yesterday in Lillehammer where I got dropped”, he noted. “I had won this stage in the past on a similar terrain when the race was contested by continental teams only, so I knew I could survive the steepest part. In the end, I was fully confident in my capacities of winning. I took Edvald’s wheel. Sonder tried to take my spot but I got him off. I started my sprint at the same time as him and I was faster than him. Edvald got boxed in.”

It came down to a bunch sprint possibly because of the presence of Vegard Stake Laengen in the breakaway. The Norwegian from Bretagne-Séché Environnement was the only threat to the highest ranked riders as he was seventeenth on GC at 2.34. Paris-Roubaix’ runner up Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco), Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha), Maarten Neyens (Lotto-Belisol), Grégory Habeaux (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Danael Andronov Petrov (Caja Rural), Rémi Pauriol (Sojasun), Adrian Palomares (De Rijke), André Steensen (Cult), Reidar Borgersen (Joker-Merida), Bjorn Tore Hoem (Plussbank) were the other riders trying to win the stage but they didn’t get more than 1.50 lead. Pauriol was the last man to insist in the climbs around Hønefoss. Lars Petter Nordhaug countered and stayed away until the red flame of the last kilometer.

The Norwegian from Blanco paved the way for an exceptional triple crown for his compatriots. The three of them wearing the distinctive jerseys, Boasson Hagen in yellow, Kristoff in green and Enger in white stole the show at the end. The best young rider also delivered results without a lead out. It was the definite confirmation of Enger’s talent. “I’m an explosive rider”, Enger defined himself. “I’m a sprinter but I’ve showed yesterday that I can also go a little bit in the climbs.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha4:04:29
2Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
7Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
8Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
9Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
10Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
13Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
16Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
17Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
18Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
19Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
20Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
21Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
23Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
24Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
25Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
27Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
28Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
30Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
32Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:06
33Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:07
35Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:11
36Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
37Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:00:20
38Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:32
39Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
40Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:01:11
41Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
42Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
43Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank0:01:13
44Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
45Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
46Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
47Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
50Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
51Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
52Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
53Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
55Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
56Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
58Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
59Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
60August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
61Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
62Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
63Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
64Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
65Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
66Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
67Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
68Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
69Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
70Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
72Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
73Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
74Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:21
75Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:03:48
76Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
77Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
78Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
79Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
80Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
81Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy0:03:50
83Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:05:25
84Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
85Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
86Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
87Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
88Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
89Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
90Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
91Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
92Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
93Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
94Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
95Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
97Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
98Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
99Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
100Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:06
101Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank0:07:15
102Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
103Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
104Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
105Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:10:02
106Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
107Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:10:23
108Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
109Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
110Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:11:18
111Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:52
112Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
114Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:16:01
115Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
116Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:19
117Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
118Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
119Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:16:36
120Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNSAdrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
DNSOscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNSAnders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNSBenjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNSGael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNSErwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNSJohann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNSArmands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
DNSPeeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
DNSDimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
DNSJonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
DNSSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNSYoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNSRick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNSAndré Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
DNSJonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
DNSVegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
DNSKristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
DNSEdwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
DNSAndreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
DNSFridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
DNSPetter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
DNSHakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
DNSThomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look

Sprint 1 - Lena, 15km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin3pts
2Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida1

Sprint 2 - Hønefoss, 103.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy3pts
2Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks2
3Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha15pts
2Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank14
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling13
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty12
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty10
7Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling9
8Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun8
9Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team7
10Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling6
11Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida5
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin4
13Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling2
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 1 - Lygna, 45km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4pts
2Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank2
3Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks1

Mounain 2 - Knestang, 158.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4pts
2Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun2
3Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling12:13:27
2Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Sky Procycling0:00:06
4Accent Jobs - Wanty0:00:11
5Sojasun0:00:20
6Katusha0:01:13
7Team Saxo - Tinkoff
8Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:19
9MTN - Qhubeka0:01:20
10Team Plussbank0:02:24
11Team Oster Hus - Ridley
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:26
13Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks0:03:39
14Joker Merida0:05:25
15Ringeriks - Kraft Look0:06:12
16Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:06:38
17Lotto Belisol
18Team People4you - Unaas Cycling0:07:15
19Team Cult Energy0:07:38

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling22:01:07
2Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:31
3Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank0:00:45
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
5Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:53
6Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:54
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:00:55
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
9Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
10Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:01:52
11Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:55
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:02:02
15Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:02:38
16Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
18Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
19Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:08
20Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:03:38
21Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:39
22Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:51
23Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:05:06
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:22
25Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:42
26Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:07:43
27Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
28Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:07:46
29Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:08:03
30Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:13
31Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:08:48
32Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:50
33Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:08:59
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:20
35Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:24
36Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:10:14
37Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:15
38Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:24
39Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
40Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank0:10:47
41August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:11:34
42Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:11:39
43Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:12:23
44Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:12:49
45Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:59
46Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy0:13:06
47Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:13:11
48Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:33
49Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:55
50Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:01
51Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling0:14:11
52Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:15:08
53Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:15:24
54Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:15:27
55Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:01
56Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:16:08
57Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:16
58Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank0:16:27
59Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:16:36
60Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:16:48
61Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:17:18
62Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:17:29
63Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:17:40
65Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:17:50
66Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:18:44
67Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:00
68Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:19:03
69Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:19:36
70Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:19:46
71Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:20:33
72Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:20:50
73Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:21:15
74Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy0:21:26
75Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:21:30
76Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida0:21:32
77Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:22:02
78Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank0:22:16
79Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:22:44
80Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun0:23:13
81Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:24:18
82Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:31
83Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:56
84Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:24:59
85Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:25:07
86Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:45
87Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:26:11
88Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:26:25
89Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:26:48
90Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:27:21
91Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:27:28
92Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:28:12
93Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:28:15
94Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:28:30
95Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:40
96Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun0:28:51
97Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:29:27
98Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:29:38
99Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:31:15
100Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:31:46
101Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:32:30
102Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:48
103Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:33:04
104Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:19
105Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:35:04
106Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:35:22
107Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank0:35:58
108Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:36:06
109Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:36:50
110Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:37:54
111Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:37:59
112Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:38:28
113Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:39:09
114Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:40:05
115Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:40:49
116Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:42:34
117Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:47:18
118Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:47:55
119Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:48:51
120Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:54:38

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling68pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha60
3Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank48
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise40
5Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun33
6Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team27
7Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling26
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty22
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team20
10Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling20
11Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin17
12Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka16
13Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
14Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling13
15Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling11
17Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
18Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty10
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
20Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team8
21Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy7
22Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida7
23Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley6
24Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
25Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley6
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun6
27Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
28Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
30Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling5
31Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun5
32Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
33Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun4
34Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley4
35Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
36Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement4
37Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty4
38Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy3
39Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling3
40Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
41Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
42Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
43Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling2
44Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks2
45Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida1
46Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling1
47Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1
48Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol16pts
2Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
5Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
6Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3
7Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun2
8Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank2
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha2
10Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida2
11Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1
12Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley1
13Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks1
14Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
15Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank22:01:52
2Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:08
3Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:00:10
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:01:07
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:01:10
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:53
8Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:37
10Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:07:18
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:08:03
12Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:05
13Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:08:14
14Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:35
15Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:09:29
16Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:30
17Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank0:10:02
18August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:10:49
19Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:54
20Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:11:38
21Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:12:04
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:14
23Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:48
24Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:10
25Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:14:39
26Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:15:23
27Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:15:31
28Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank0:15:42
29Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun0:15:51
30Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:16:03
31Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:16:44
32Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
33Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:17:59
34Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:19:01
35Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:19:48
36Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:20:05
37Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:20:30
38Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:20:45
39Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida0:20:47
40Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank0:21:31
41Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:21:59
42Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:33
43Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:46
44Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:25:26
45Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:26:43
46Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:27:30
47Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:55
48Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:28:53
49Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:30:30
50Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:31:45
51Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:19
52Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:34:37
53Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank0:35:13
54Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:35:21
55Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:37:09
56Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:37:14
57Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:41:49
58Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:48:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling66:06:06
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:02
3Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:51
4Sky Procycling0:13:02
5MTN - Qhubeka0:14:22
6Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:16:55
7Katusha0:17:22
8Team Plussbank0:18:08
9Sojasun0:18:39
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:25
11Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks0:22:29
12Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:22:52
13Accent Jobs - Wanty0:22:58
14Team Cult Energy0:23:18
15Lotto Belisol0:23:57
16Joker Merida0:26:16
17Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:31:09
18Ringeriks - Kraft Look0:32:22
19Team People4you - Unaas Cycling0:32:45

