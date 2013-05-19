Glava Tour of Norway: Boasson Hagen takes second consecutive title
Kristoff takes final stage
Edvald Boasson Hagen of Team Sky has won the Glava Tour of Norway for the second year in a row after crossing the final line in Hønefoss in third position behind Katusha’s Alexander Kristoff ,who claimed his third stage win in five days of racing on home soil. Finishing second and securing the white jersey, 19-year-old Sondre Holst Enger of Team Plussbank indicated that Norwegian cycling has more in depth for the coming years.
“I was hoping to win the last stage as well”, Boasson Hagen told Cyclingnews. “I knew that Alexander [Kristoff] was on my wheel but I thought he was tired from the climb. At the end, I was close to getting the second place but I got squeezed in by Sondre [Enger]. However, he deserves his result because he’s been impressive all week. I’m happy to win this race once again. The Glava Tour has gone really well for me with an incredible support from the Norwegian fans.
“It was my first race after the classics, so I’m now in the process of building my form for the Tour de France where I will race as a helper for the conquest of the yellow jersey for Team Sky. And maybe I’ll get my chance to try and win a stage as well.”
For Kristoff, the Tour de France will be a discovery. After a very consistent campaign of the Spring classics [8th at Milan-San Remo, 4th at the Tour of Flanders, 9th at Paris-Roubaix], he has stepped up to a level that earned him a spot on the Katusha line-up in July. “Except for the Rund um Köln, the Glava Tour was the first race of the new block of work I’ve started before the Tour de France”, the sprinter from Stavanger explained. “To win a big bunch sprint at the Tour is difficult and our team will be build around Joaquim Rodriguez for the overall classification, but I’ll also try to grab a stage win somehow.”
In the last stage of the Glava Tour of Norway, he already managed to win without a proper lead out. He was clever in following the moves of Team Sky. Most of all, he survived the climbs. “They were a little shorter than yesterday in Lillehammer where I got dropped”, he noted. “I had won this stage in the past on a similar terrain when the race was contested by continental teams only, so I knew I could survive the steepest part. In the end, I was fully confident in my capacities of winning. I took Edvald’s wheel. Sonder tried to take my spot but I got him off. I started my sprint at the same time as him and I was faster than him. Edvald got boxed in.”
It came down to a bunch sprint possibly because of the presence of Vegard Stake Laengen in the breakaway. The Norwegian from Bretagne-Séché Environnement was the only threat to the highest ranked riders as he was seventeenth on GC at 2.34. Paris-Roubaix’ runner up Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco), Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha), Maarten Neyens (Lotto-Belisol), Grégory Habeaux (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Danael Andronov Petrov (Caja Rural), Rémi Pauriol (Sojasun), Adrian Palomares (De Rijke), André Steensen (Cult), Reidar Borgersen (Joker-Merida), Bjorn Tore Hoem (Plussbank) were the other riders trying to win the stage but they didn’t get more than 1.50 lead. Pauriol was the last man to insist in the climbs around Hønefoss. Lars Petter Nordhaug countered and stayed away until the red flame of the last kilometer.
The Norwegian from Blanco paved the way for an exceptional triple crown for his compatriots. The three of them wearing the distinctive jerseys, Boasson Hagen in yellow, Kristoff in green and Enger in white stole the show at the end. The best young rider also delivered results without a lead out. It was the definite confirmation of Enger’s talent. “I’m an explosive rider”, Enger defined himself. “I’m a sprinter but I’ve showed yesterday that I can also go a little bit in the climbs.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|4:04:29
|2
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|7
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|12
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|13
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|16
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|17
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|18
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|19
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|20
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|24
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|27
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|28
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|30
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|32
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|33
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:07
|35
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:11
|36
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|37
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:20
|38
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:32
|39
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|40
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:01:11
|41
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|42
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|43
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:01:13
|44
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|45
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|46
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|47
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|50
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|51
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|52
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|55
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|57
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|58
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|59
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|60
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|61
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|62
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|64
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|65
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|66
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|67
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|68
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|69
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|70
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|73
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|74
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:21
|75
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:03:48
|76
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|77
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|78
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|79
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|80
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|81
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:03:50
|83
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:05:25
|84
|Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|85
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|86
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|87
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|88
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|89
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|90
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|91
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|92
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|93
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|94
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|95
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|96
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|97
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|98
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|100
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:06
|101
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:07:15
|102
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|103
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|104
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|105
|Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:10:02
|106
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|107
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:10:23
|108
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|109
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|110
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:11:18
|111
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:52
|112
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|114
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:16:01
|115
|Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|116
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|117
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|118
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:16:36
|120
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNS
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
|DNS
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNS
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNS
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNS
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNS
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNS
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNS
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|DNS
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|DNS
|Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|DNS
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|DNS
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNS
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNS
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNS
|André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|DNS
|Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|DNS
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|DNS
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|DNS
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|DNS
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|DNS
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
|DNS
|Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
|DNS
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|DNS
|Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|3
|pts
|2
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|2
|3
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|14
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|12
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|6
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|10
|7
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|8
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|8
|9
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|11
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|5
|12
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|4
|13
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|2
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|pts
|2
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|2
|3
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|pts
|2
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|3
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|12:13:27
|2
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:00:11
|5
|Sojasun
|0:00:20
|6
|Katusha
|0:01:13
|7
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|8
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:19
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:20
|10
|Team Plussbank
|0:02:24
|11
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:26
|13
|Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|0:03:39
|14
|Joker Merida
|0:05:25
|15
|Ringeriks - Kraft Look
|0:06:12
|16
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:06:38
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|18
|Team People4you - Unaas Cycling
|0:07:15
|19
|Team Cult Energy
|0:07:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|22:01:07
|2
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:31
|3
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:00:45
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|5
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:53
|6
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:54
|7
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:00:55
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:01:52
|11
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:55
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:02:02
|15
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:02:38
|16
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|17
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|18
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|19
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:08
|20
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:03:38
|21
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:39
|22
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:51
|23
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:05:06
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:22
|25
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:07:42
|26
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:07:43
|27
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|28
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:07:46
|29
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:08:03
|30
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:08:48
|32
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:50
|33
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:59
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:20
|35
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:24
|36
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:10:14
|37
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:15
|38
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:10:24
|39
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|40
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:10:47
|41
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:11:34
|42
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:11:39
|43
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:12:23
|44
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:12:49
|45
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:59
|46
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:13:06
|47
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:13:11
|48
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:33
|49
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:55
|50
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:01
|51
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:14:11
|52
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:15:08
|53
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:15:24
|54
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:15:27
|55
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:01
|56
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:16:08
|57
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:16
|58
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:16:27
|59
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:36
|60
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:16:48
|61
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:17:18
|62
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:17:29
|63
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:17:40
|65
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:17:50
|66
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:18:44
|67
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:00
|68
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:19:03
|69
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:36
|70
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:19:46
|71
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:20:33
|72
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:20:50
|73
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:21:15
|74
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:21:26
|75
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:21:30
|76
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:21:32
|77
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:22:02
|78
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:22:16
|79
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:22:44
|80
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|0:23:13
|81
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:18
|82
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:31
|83
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:56
|84
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:59
|85
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:25:07
|86
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:45
|87
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:26:11
|88
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:26:25
|89
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:26:48
|90
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:27:21
|91
|Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:27:28
|92
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:28:12
|93
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:28:15
|94
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:30
|95
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:40
|96
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|0:28:51
|97
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:29:27
|98
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:29:38
|99
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:31:15
|100
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:31:46
|101
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:32:30
|102
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:48
|103
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:04
|104
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:19
|105
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:35:04
|106
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:35:22
|107
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:35:58
|108
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:36:06
|109
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:36:50
|110
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:37:54
|111
|Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:37:59
|112
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:28
|113
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:39:09
|114
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:05
|115
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:40:49
|116
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:42:34
|117
|Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:47:18
|118
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:47:55
|119
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:48:51
|120
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:54:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|68
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|60
|3
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|48
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|5
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|33
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|27
|7
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|22
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|20
|10
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|20
|11
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|17
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|16
|13
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|14
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|15
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|17
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|18
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|10
|19
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|20
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|21
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|7
|22
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|7
|23
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|6
|24
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|25
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|6
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|6
|27
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|28
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|31
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|32
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|33
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|34
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|4
|35
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|36
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|37
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|38
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|3
|39
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|40
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|41
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|42
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|2
|44
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|2
|45
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|1
|46
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|47
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|48
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|pts
|2
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|5
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|6
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|3
|7
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|8
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|2
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|2
|10
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|2
|11
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|12
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|1
|13
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|1
|14
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|15
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|22:01:52
|2
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:08
|3
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:00:10
|4
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:01:07
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:10
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:53
|8
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:37
|10
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:07:18
|11
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:08:03
|12
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:05
|13
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:14
|14
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|15
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:09:29
|16
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:30
|17
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:10:02
|18
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:10:49
|19
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:10:54
|20
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:11:38
|21
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:12:04
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:14
|23
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:48
|24
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:10
|25
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:14:39
|26
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:15:23
|27
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:15:31
|28
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:15:42
|29
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|0:15:51
|30
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:16:03
|31
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:16:44
|32
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|33
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:17:59
|34
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:19:01
|35
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:19:48
|36
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:20:05
|37
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:20:30
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:20:45
|39
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:20:47
|40
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:21:31
|41
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:21:59
|42
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:33
|43
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:23:46
|44
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:25:26
|45
|Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:26:43
|46
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:27:30
|47
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:55
|48
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:28:53
|49
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:30:30
|50
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:31:45
|51
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:19
|52
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:34:37
|53
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:35:13
|54
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:35:21
|55
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:37:09
|56
|Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:37:14
|57
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:41:49
|58
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:48:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|66:06:06
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:02
|3
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:13:02
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:22
|6
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:16:55
|7
|Katusha
|0:17:22
|8
|Team Plussbank
|0:18:08
|9
|Sojasun
|0:18:39
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:25
|11
|Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|0:22:29
|12
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:22:52
|13
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:22:58
|14
|Team Cult Energy
|0:23:18
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:23:57
|16
|Joker Merida
|0:26:16
|17
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:31:09
|18
|Ringeriks - Kraft Look
|0:32:22
|19
|Team People4you - Unaas Cycling
|0:32:45
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy