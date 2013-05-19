Image 1 of 9 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes out the final stage (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 2 of 9 The day's breakaway climb on Stage 5 at the Tour of Norway (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 3 of 9 Sondre H Enger (Team Plussbank) takes out the young rider classification (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 4 of 9 Wearing the sprint jersey on load from Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) is Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 5 of 9 Stage winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) receives the spoils as stage winner (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 6 of 9 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) have a chat prior to the start (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 7 of 9 The breakaway make their way to Hønefoss on the final stage at the Tour of Norway (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 8 of 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) at the finish of the final stage at Norway (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no) Image 9 of 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) takes his second consecutive Tour of Norway title, Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) wins KoM, Sondre H Enger (Team Plussbank) takes out the young rider classification (Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)

Edvald Boasson Hagen of Team Sky has won the Glava Tour of Norway for the second year in a row after crossing the final line in Hønefoss in third position behind Katusha’s Alexander Kristoff ,who claimed his third stage win in five days of racing on home soil. Finishing second and securing the white jersey, 19-year-old Sondre Holst Enger of Team Plussbank indicated that Norwegian cycling has more in depth for the coming years.

“I was hoping to win the last stage as well”, Boasson Hagen told Cyclingnews. “I knew that Alexander [Kristoff] was on my wheel but I thought he was tired from the climb. At the end, I was close to getting the second place but I got squeezed in by Sondre [Enger]. However, he deserves his result because he’s been impressive all week. I’m happy to win this race once again. The Glava Tour has gone really well for me with an incredible support from the Norwegian fans.

“It was my first race after the classics, so I’m now in the process of building my form for the Tour de France where I will race as a helper for the conquest of the yellow jersey for Team Sky. And maybe I’ll get my chance to try and win a stage as well.”

For Kristoff, the Tour de France will be a discovery. After a very consistent campaign of the Spring classics [8th at Milan-San Remo, 4th at the Tour of Flanders, 9th at Paris-Roubaix], he has stepped up to a level that earned him a spot on the Katusha line-up in July. “Except for the Rund um Köln, the Glava Tour was the first race of the new block of work I’ve started before the Tour de France”, the sprinter from Stavanger explained. “To win a big bunch sprint at the Tour is difficult and our team will be build around Joaquim Rodriguez for the overall classification, but I’ll also try to grab a stage win somehow.”

In the last stage of the Glava Tour of Norway, he already managed to win without a proper lead out. He was clever in following the moves of Team Sky. Most of all, he survived the climbs. “They were a little shorter than yesterday in Lillehammer where I got dropped”, he noted. “I had won this stage in the past on a similar terrain when the race was contested by continental teams only, so I knew I could survive the steepest part. In the end, I was fully confident in my capacities of winning. I took Edvald’s wheel. Sonder tried to take my spot but I got him off. I started my sprint at the same time as him and I was faster than him. Edvald got boxed in.”

It came down to a bunch sprint possibly because of the presence of Vegard Stake Laengen in the breakaway. The Norwegian from Bretagne-Séché Environnement was the only threat to the highest ranked riders as he was seventeenth on GC at 2.34. Paris-Roubaix’ runner up Sep Vanmarcke (Blanco), Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha), Maarten Neyens (Lotto-Belisol), Grégory Habeaux (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Danael Andronov Petrov (Caja Rural), Rémi Pauriol (Sojasun), Adrian Palomares (De Rijke), André Steensen (Cult), Reidar Borgersen (Joker-Merida), Bjorn Tore Hoem (Plussbank) were the other riders trying to win the stage but they didn’t get more than 1.50 lead. Pauriol was the last man to insist in the climbs around Hønefoss. Lars Petter Nordhaug countered and stayed away until the red flame of the last kilometer.

The Norwegian from Blanco paved the way for an exceptional triple crown for his compatriots. The three of them wearing the distinctive jerseys, Boasson Hagen in yellow, Kristoff in green and Enger in white stole the show at the end. The best young rider also delivered results without a lead out. It was the definite confirmation of Enger’s talent. “I’m an explosive rider”, Enger defined himself. “I’m a sprinter but I’ve showed yesterday that I can also go a little bit in the climbs.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 4:04:29 2 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 7 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 12 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 13 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 16 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 17 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 18 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 19 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 20 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 25 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 27 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 28 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 30 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 32 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 33 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:07 35 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:11 36 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 37 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:20 38 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:32 39 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 40 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:01:11 41 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 42 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 43 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:01:13 44 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 45 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 46 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 47 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 49 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 50 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 51 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 52 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 53 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 54 Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 55 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 56 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 57 Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 58 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 59 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 60 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 61 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 62 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 64 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 65 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 66 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 67 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 68 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 69 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 70 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 71 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 72 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 73 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 74 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:21 75 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:03:48 76 Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank 77 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 78 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 79 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 80 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 81 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:03:50 83 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:05:25 84 Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida 85 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 86 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 87 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 88 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 89 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 90 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy 91 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 92 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 93 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 94 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 95 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 97 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 98 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 99 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 100 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:06 101 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:07:15 102 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 103 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 104 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 105 Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:10:02 106 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 107 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:10:23 108 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 109 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 110 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:11:18 111 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:52 112 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 113 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 114 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:16:01 115 Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 116 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:19 117 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy 118 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 119 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:16:36 120 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNS Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida DNS Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley DNF Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNS Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNS Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement DNS Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement DNS Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement DNS Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka DNS Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin DNS Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin DNS Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin DNS Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun DNS Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNS Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks DNS Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks DNS André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy DNS Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling DNS Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida DNS Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida DNS Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida DNS Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank DNS Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank DNS Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank DNS Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look DNS Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look

Sprint 1 - Lena, 15km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 3 pts 2 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 1

Sprint 2 - Hønefoss, 103.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 3 pts 2 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 2 3 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Sprint - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 15 pts 2 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 14 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 13 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 12 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 6 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 10 7 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 8 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 8 9 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 11 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 5 12 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 4 13 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 2 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountain 1 - Lygna, 45km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 2 3 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 1

Mounain 2 - Knestang, 158.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 2 3 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 12:13:27 2 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 Sky Procycling 0:00:06 4 Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:00:11 5 Sojasun 0:00:20 6 Katusha 0:01:13 7 Team Saxo - Tinkoff 8 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:19 9 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:20 10 Team Plussbank 0:02:24 11 Team Oster Hus - Ridley 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:26 13 Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks 0:03:39 14 Joker Merida 0:05:25 15 Ringeriks - Kraft Look 0:06:12 16 Bretagne - Séché Environnement 0:06:38 17 Lotto Belisol 18 Team People4you - Unaas Cycling 0:07:15 19 Team Cult Energy 0:07:38

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 22:01:07 2 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:31 3 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:00:45 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 5 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:53 6 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:54 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:00:55 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 9 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:01:52 11 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:55 12 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:02:02 15 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:02:38 16 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 17 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 18 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 19 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:08 20 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:03:38 21 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:39 22 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:51 23 Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:05:06 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:22 25 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:42 26 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:07:43 27 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 28 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:07:46 29 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:08:03 30 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:13 31 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:08:48 32 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:50 33 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:08:59 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:09:20 35 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:24 36 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:10:14 37 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:15 38 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:24 39 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 40 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:10:47 41 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:11:34 42 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:11:39 43 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:12:23 44 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:12:49 45 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:59 46 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:13:06 47 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:13:11 48 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:33 49 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:55 50 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:01 51 Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:14:11 52 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:15:08 53 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:15:24 54 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:15:27 55 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:01 56 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:16:08 57 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:16 58 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:16:27 59 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:36 60 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:16:48 61 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:17:18 62 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:17:29 63 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:17:40 65 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:17:50 66 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:18:44 67 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:00 68 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:19:03 69 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:19:36 70 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:19:46 71 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:20:33 72 Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:20:50 73 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:21:15 74 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:21:26 75 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:21:30 76 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:21:32 77 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:22:02 78 Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:22:16 79 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:22:44 80 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun 0:23:13 81 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:24:18 82 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:24:31 83 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:56 84 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:24:59 85 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:25:07 86 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:25:45 87 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:26:11 88 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:26:25 89 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:26:48 90 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:27:21 91 Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:27:28 92 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha 0:28:12 93 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:28:15 94 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:28:30 95 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:40 96 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 0:28:51 97 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:29:27 98 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:29:38 99 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:31:15 100 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:31:46 101 Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:32:30 102 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:48 103 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:04 104 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:34:19 105 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:35:04 106 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:35:22 107 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:35:58 108 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:36:06 109 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:36:50 110 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:37:54 111 Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:37:59 112 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:38:28 113 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:39:09 114 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:40:05 115 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:40:49 116 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:42:34 117 Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:47:18 118 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:47:55 119 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:48:51 120 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:54:38

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 68 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 60 3 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 48 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 5 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 33 6 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 27 7 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty 22 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 20 10 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 20 11 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 17 12 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 16 13 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 14 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 15 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 17 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 18 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 10 19 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 20 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 21 Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy 7 22 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 7 23 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 6 24 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 25 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 6 26 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 6 27 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 28 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 31 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 5 32 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 33 Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun 4 34 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 4 35 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 36 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 4 37 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 4 38 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 3 39 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 40 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 41 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 42 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 43 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 2 44 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 2 45 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 1 46 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 47 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1 48 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 pts 2 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 5 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 6 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 3 7 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 2 8 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 2 9 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 2 10 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 2 11 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 12 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 1 13 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 1 14 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 15 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 22:01:52 2 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:08 3 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:00:10 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:01:07 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:10 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:01:53 8 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:37 10 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:07:18 11 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:08:03 12 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:05 13 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:08:14 14 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:35 15 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:09:29 16 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:30 17 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:10:02 18 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:10:49 19 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:54 20 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:11:38 21 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:12:04 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:14 23 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:48 24 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:10 25 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:14:39 26 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:15:23 27 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:15:31 28 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:15:42 29 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun 0:15:51 30 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:16:03 31 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:16:44 32 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 33 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:17:59 34 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:19:01 35 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:19:48 36 Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:20:05 37 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka 0:20:30 38 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:20:45 39 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:20:47 40 Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:21:31 41 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:21:59 42 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:23:33 43 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:23:46 44 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:25:26 45 Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:26:43 46 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:27:30 47 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:55 48 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:28:53 49 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:30:30 50 Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:31:45 51 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:19 52 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:34:37 53 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:35:13 54 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:35:21 55 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:37:09 56 Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:37:14 57 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:41:49 58 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy 0:48:06