The men's peloton string-out behind some trees along the Geelong foreshore on the final day of the tour.

Final stage podium (l-r):Dale Scarfe (2nd,McDonagh Blake/Witness), Joel Pearson (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers), and Harrif Saleh (3rd,Malaysian National Team).

Keeping skins dry: Team Jayco Skins riders huddle beneath an umbrella when rain soaked the tour presentations in Geelong.

Smiling Dennis: Tour winner Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) was delighted to win his first multiple stage race in Geelong.

Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was wrapped to win the final stage of the tour and can now look forward to the flatter roads on the Tour of the Murray River where he can be sure to figure again.

Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) from New South Wales takes out the final stage of the tour ahead of Dale Scarfe (right) of McDonagh Blake/Witness and Malaysian Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team).

Charge to the line: Joel Pearson (centre) of Genesys Wealth Advisers has the edge on his opponents as they speed to the line in Geelong.

Aaron Donnelly leads his Team Jayco Skins teammates towards the final laps with the remainder of the peloton in tow.

Tour winner, Rohan Dennis (third wheel), is surrounded by his Jayco Skins teammates as we get to the pointy end of the race.

Team Jayco Skins control the peloton as they descend towards the finish-line in Geelong.

All together with tour winner Rohan Dennis (second from right) of Team Jayco Skins heading the field.

The race heads beneath the banner as riders go on the attack in the hope of escaping the peloton's clutches.

Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) rolls around in the peloton during the final 45km stage in Geelong's Eastern Gardens.

Brodie Talbot (72) of Search2Retain/MyTeam2 was in a breakaway group during yesterday's road race but today he was happy to sit at the back of the race and let others do the work.

Rohan Dennis can look ahead to the 2010 World Road Cycling Championships here in Geelong where he is a member of the national under 23 road squad.

Team Jayco Skins took out the best team overall on the tour's GC.

Just about sums it up: Tour winner Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) cleans himself up after another wet,cold and hazardous day in the saddle. The tour endured miserable weather conditions all week.

Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) is the new leader of the 2010 GMHBA Tour of Geelong. Dennis will take a 1:38 minute lead over Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) into the final stage around Geelong's Eastern Gardens.

The final tour podium (l-r): Patrick Shaw (2nd,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), Rohan Dennnis (1st,Team Jayco Skins), and Cameron Jennings (3rd,Budget Forklifts).

Tasmanian Sarah Cure was badly injured in the crash and was later transported to hospital via an ambulance.

One of the riders involved in the pile-up tries to get to her feet after a multiple rider crash just after the finish to the womens criterium.

Chaos at the finish as Angela McClure (58) can't believe what just happened after a photographer turned her back on the charging peloton.

Jenny MacPherson (far left) from Victoria takes out the Victorian Open Womens Criterium Championship for the second year in a row.

The pace quickly intensified with a lap to go in the criterium.

Liz Young from Queensland charges towards an intermediate sprint win during the criterium.

The field head towards the banner and the finish-line along the foreshore in Geelong.

Loren Rowney (centre) from Queensland made the podium in the road race yesterday but settled deep in the peloton during the criterium.

The women's field of more than fifty riders head down the back straight in Geelong.

A young spectator watches the girls do their thing around the roads of Geelong's Eastern Gardens.

Riders corner into the home straight on the 1.8km circuit in Geelong's Eastern Gardens.

The peloton descend towards Port Phillip Bay in Geelong.

Victoria Luxton (21) from Victoria in action during the 36km criterium.

Angela McClure (58) from Victoria finished seventh in the road race yesterday and was looking for another bold showing in the criterium.

Riders corner on slippery section of the course.

The peloton in the womens criterium make their way beside the foreshore in Geelong's Eastern Gardens.

The podium (l-r): Emma Lawson (2nd), Jenny MacPherson (1st), and Kendelle Hodges (3rd).

 South Australia’s Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) secured victory at the GMHBA Tour of Geelong, surviving in the rain on the final 45km criterium stage to beat Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) by 1:33 with Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 42 seconds further back in third place.

The criterium, over 25 laps of a 1.8km slippery circuit, doubled as the Victorian Open championship and was won by the Joel Pearson (Genesys) from Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake – Witness), with Malaysia’s Harrif Saleh third. Dennis finished 40th, safely in the pack.

Dennis was named in the Australian U23 national squad for the world road championships next month and is considered a rising star of Australian cycling.

“It’s the first tour win of my career and hopefully there’s many more to come. This Geelong Tour was good and tough. The course was excellent but really challenging,” he said.

Dennis, who won the national Under 23 time trial championship at Buninyong in January, won two of the tour’s six stages – the opening 48km criterium at North Shore on Wednesday and the 20km time trial at Portarlington on Friday. The time he gained against the clock was decisive.

He fought an intense battle with Rhys Pollock (Drapac) over the first four days but was stronger than his more senior rival over the tough, twisting climbs in the 143km road race at Anakie on Saturday.

The 111-man field was confronted by extreme weather throughout the event, with rain, wind and slippery roads creating hazardous conditions for the competitors.

Jenny McPherson notched her second straight Victorian criterium championship in the 36km women’s event.

 

Full results
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:04:17
2Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
3Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
4Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)
5George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
6Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
7Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)
9Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
10Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)
11Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
12Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
13Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
14Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
15Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
17Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
18Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
19Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
20Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
21Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA)
22Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
23Dominik Dudkiewicz (Footscray Cycling Club)
24Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)
25Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
26Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
27Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS)
28Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
29Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team mount Beauty)
30John Cornish (GMHBA)
31Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
32David Abraham (Launceston City CC)
33Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
34Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
35Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
36Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)0:00:06
37James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
38Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
39Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
40Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)
41Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
42Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil)
43Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
44Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
45Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
46Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
47Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
48Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
49David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:10
50Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:00:14
51Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
52Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)0:00:16
53Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:17
54Jason Rigg (Northern Districts WA)0:00:19
55Paul Richards (Latrobe City CC)0:00:21
56Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)
57Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
58Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
59Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)
60Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
61Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
62Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)
63Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:00:31
64Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
65Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:53
66Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:00:57
67Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:01:03
68Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:01:05
69Daniel Braunsteins (Hawthorn Citizens Youth C)0:01:27
70Timothy Walker (West Tamar CC)0:01:31
71Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
72Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:34
73Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:01:37
74Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:01:39
75Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines)0:02:35
76Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:03:32
77Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
78Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
79Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)

 

Final overall classification
1Rohan Dennis (Tea Jayco Skins)
2Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:33
3Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:15
4Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:02:23
5Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:02:47
6Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)0:04:07
7Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:04:12
8Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:59
9Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:05:26
10David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:06:07
11Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:32
12Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)0:06:56
13Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)0:07:40
14Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)0:08:27
15Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:10:43
16Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)0:11:38
17Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)0:13:29
18Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:13:43
19Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:17:06
20Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)0:17:24
21Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)0:18:31
22Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:19:50
23Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:23:55
24Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:25:29
25Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:25:42
26Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA)0:27:34
27Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)0:27:42
28Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:27:46
29Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)0:28:18
30George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:28:54
31Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)0:29:24
32Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:29:54
33Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:32:18
34Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:32:29
35John Cornish (GMHBA)0:35:55
36Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:37:00
37Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:38:58
38Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:39:44
39Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)0:41:22
40Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )0:42:30
41Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:43:09
42Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines)0:48:07
43Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:57:43
44Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil)1:09:31

