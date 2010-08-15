Dennis wins Tour of Geelong
Pearson wins final stage
South Australia’s Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) secured victory at the GMHBA Tour of Geelong, surviving in the rain on the final 45km criterium stage to beat Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan) by 1:33 with Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) 42 seconds further back in third place.
The criterium, over 25 laps of a 1.8km slippery circuit, doubled as the Victorian Open championship and was won by the Joel Pearson (Genesys) from Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake – Witness), with Malaysia’s Harrif Saleh third. Dennis finished 40th, safely in the pack.
Dennis was named in the Australian U23 national squad for the world road championships next month and is considered a rising star of Australian cycling.
“It’s the first tour win of my career and hopefully there’s many more to come. This Geelong Tour was good and tough. The course was excellent but really challenging,” he said.
Dennis, who won the national Under 23 time trial championship at Buninyong in January, won two of the tour’s six stages – the opening 48km criterium at North Shore on Wednesday and the 20km time trial at Portarlington on Friday. The time he gained against the clock was decisive.
He fought an intense battle with Rhys Pollock (Drapac) over the first four days but was stronger than his more senior rival over the tough, twisting climbs in the 143km road race at Anakie on Saturday.
The 111-man field was confronted by extreme weather throughout the event, with rain, wind and slippery roads creating hazardous conditions for the competitors.
Jenny McPherson notched her second straight Victorian criterium championship in the 36km women’s event.
|1
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1:04:17
|2
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|3
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|4
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)
|5
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|6
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|7
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)
|9
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|10
|Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)
|11
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
|12
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|13
|Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|14
|Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|15
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|16
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|17
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|18
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|19
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|20
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|21
|Nicholas Mitchell (GMHBA)
|22
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|23
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Footscray Cycling Club)
|24
|Michael Freiberg (GMHBA)
|25
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|26
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|27
|Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS)
|28
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|29
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team mount Beauty)
|30
|John Cornish (GMHBA)
|31
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|32
|David Abraham (Launceston City CC)
|33
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|34
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|35
|Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|36
|Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:00:06
|37
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|38
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|39
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|40
|Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)
|41
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|42
|Shannon O'Brien (Lakes Oil)
|43
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|44
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|45
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|46
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2 )
|47
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|48
|Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
|49
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:00:10
|50
|Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|0:00:14
|51
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|52
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)
|0:00:16
|53
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:17
|54
|Jason Rigg (Northern Districts WA)
|0:00:19
|55
|Paul Richards (Latrobe City CC)
|0:00:21
|56
|Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)
|57
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
|58
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|59
|Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)
|60
|Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
|61
|Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|62
|Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)
|63
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:00:31
|64
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|65
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:53
|66
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:00:57
|67
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:01:03
|68
|Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|0:01:05
|69
|Daniel Braunsteins (Hawthorn Citizens Youth C)
|0:01:27
|70
|Timothy Walker (West Tamar CC)
|0:01:31
|71
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|72
|Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:34
|73
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:01:37
|74
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:01:39
|75
|Merlin Spranz (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:02:35
|76
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:03:32
|77
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|78
|Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
|79
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
