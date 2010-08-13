Trending

Image 1 of 42

Mens time trial podium (l-r): David Pell (Drapac Porsche), Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins), and Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 42

The stage four podium (l-r): David Pell (2nd,Drapac Porsche), Rohan Dennis (1st,Team Jayco Skins), and Adam Phelan (3rd,McDonagh Blake/Witness).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 42

Emma Lawson (Lawson Homes) from Tasmania in action during the womens time-trial in Portarlington.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 42

Emma Lawson (Lawson Homes) from Tasmania in action during the womens time-trial in Portarlington.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 42

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 42

Joanne Hogan (Jayco VIS) heads towards the gold medal in the time-trial, Hogan will be looking to add to her riches in the road race tomorrow.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 42

Taryn Heather (Mildura-Coomealla C.C) from northern Victoria rode strongly into third place and a bronze medal.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 42

Elizabeth Georgouras (Port Adelaide C.C) steers her Orbea around the streets of Portarlington.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 42

Samantha Wood (Midland Cycling Club) in action during her ride against the clock.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 42

Zoe Watters (Lifecycle Cycling Club) heads towards the finish and a silver medal in the time-trial.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 42

Irene Digenis (Carnegie Caulfield C.C) leaves Portarlington on her 20km ride against the clock.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 42

Melina Bernecker (St.Kilda Cycling Club Inc) heads out of the home straight in Portarlington.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 42

Sally Robbins (Balmoral Cycling Club) makes her way around the course in Portarlington.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 42

The women's podium (l-r): Zoe Watters (2nd), Joanne Hogan (1st), and Taryn Heather (3rd).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 42

Joanne Hogan (Jayco VIS) proudly shows off her gold medal from the Victorian Open Womens Time Trial Championship.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 16 of 42

Stage 4 winner and time-trial gold medallist Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) with team-manager Brian Stephens after his ride in Portarlington.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 17 of 42

Brent Miller (Vikings Cycling Club ACT) in action during his ride against the clock in Portarlington.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 18 of 42

Adam Murchie (Footscray Cycling Club) finished in 50th place, around three minutes down on winner Rohan Dennis.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 19 of 42

Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes) finished 70th overall at 3:42.39 minutes behind winner Rohan Dennis.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 20 of 42

Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong) finished 57th overall at 3:16.46 minutes behind race winner Dennis.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 21 of 42

Jacob Sutherland (Hyster-Total Rush) rides towards 26th overall on the stage 1:46.23 behind the winner Rohan Dennis.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 22 of 42

Garry Guepy (New Caledonia) found the going tough during the time-trial and finished well down on the winner.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 23 of 42

A tour official watches from his car as a rider descend into the finish in Portarlington.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 24 of 42

Wade Wallace (GMHBA) finished in 52nd place overall on the stage at 3:11.61 minutes behind Rohan Dennis.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 25 of 42

Some traffic as riders begin to tire approaching the finish in Portarlington.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 26 of 42

Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling) heads out of Portarlington in his 20km ride against the clock.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 27 of 42

Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake/Witness) finished 48th overall at 2:59.45 minutes behind stage winner Rohan Dennis.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 28 of 42

Riders begin and finish their race of truth in Portarlington.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 29 of 42

Steve Martin (GMHBA) finished the stage in 76th place, 4:17.16 behind Rohan Dennis.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 30 of 42

Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake/Witness) rides towards a bronze medal in Portarlington, Phelan finished 29.06 seconds down on Rohan Dennis.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 31 of 42

Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) finished in 16th place on the stage, 1:24.04 minutes down on winner Rohan Dennis.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 32 of 42

Michael Freiberg (GMHBA) rode well to finish in sixth place on the stage at just 34.26 seconds behind Rohan Dennis.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 33 of 42

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 34 of 42

Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team) rode in at 73rd overall on the stage, 4:09.46 minutes down on the winner.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 35 of 42

Tom Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) from Tasmania is on the improve and rode well to finish 18th overall 1:27.70 behind the winner.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 36 of 42

Drapac Porsche's David Pell from Victoria didn't disappoint on his ride and finished with the silver medal, 23.15 seconds behind winner Rohan Dennis.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 37 of 42

Team Jayco Skin's Rohan Dennis powers towards the gold medal. Dennis finished the 20kms in 24:48.20 minutes at an average speed of 48.38km/hr.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 38 of 42

Tour leader Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) defended his yellow jersey with gusto, finishing in fifth place on the stage just 33.01 seconds behind Dennis.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 39 of 42

Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) crosses the line to win gold and is now just 6.99 seconds behind Pollock and the tour lead.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 40 of 42

Goodtimes: A happy Team Jayco Skins manager Brian Stephens after watching another one of Australia's great young prospects on the bike, Rohan Dennis, win stage four of the tour.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 41 of 42

Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) will take a 6.99 second lead over Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) heading into the fifth stage in Anakie.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 42 of 42

Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) powers towards victory in the Victoria Open Mens Time Trial Championship and stage four of the 2010 GMHBA Tour of Geelong.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Reigning Under 23 time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) powered to victory on the Tour of Geelong’s 20 kilometre time trial, which doubled as the Victorian time trial title championship race. Yet despite Dennis’ blistering ride he failed to take the outright lead, with Rhys Pollock (Drapac) holding on to a slim lead with two stages remaining.

Pollock wasn’t favoured to keep the race’s lead yet against the odds his fifth place on the stage allowed him to keep a seven second lead over second placed Dennis on general classification. David Pell (Drapac) claimed second place on the stage while Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) was the third fastest rider.

Full report and images to follow.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)0:24:48
2David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:23
3Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:00:29
4Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)0:00:31
5Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:33
6Michael Freiberg, (GMHBA)0:00:34
7Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:39
8Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:00:44
9Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:01:04
10Nathan Haas, (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:05
11Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:01:06
12Nicholas Mitchell, (GMHBA)0:01:14
13Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:16
14Peter Milostic (Penrith CC)0:01:23
15Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
16Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:24
17John Cornish (GMHBA)0:01:27
18Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
19Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:35
20Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:36
21Shane Miller (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Cl)0:01:37
22Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)0:01:40
23Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:43
24Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:01:44
25Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:46
26Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
27Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:01:49
28James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)0:01:58
29Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)0:01:59
30Brett Tivers (New Zealand)0:02:00
31George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
32Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:01
33Damien Turner (Lawson Homes)0:02:04
34Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
35Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:08
36Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:02:09
37Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:14
38Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:02:15
39Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)0:02:24
40Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)0:02:25
41Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)0:02:26
42Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:34
43Peter Ladd, (Bendigo & District CC)0:02:41
44Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)0:02:43
45Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:45
46Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)0:02:48
47Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)0:02:50
48Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:02:59
49Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)0:03:02
50Adam Murchie (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)0:03:05
51Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)0:03:10
52Wade Wallace, (GMHBA)0:03:11
53Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil)0:03:12
54Mark Hewat (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
55Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)0:03:16
56Samue Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
57Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong)
58Dominik Dudkiewicz (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)0:03:17
59Luke Knox (Bendigo & District CC)0:03:18
60Brent Miller, (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)0:03:19
61Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)0:03:20
62Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
63Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)
64Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)0:03:33
65Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:03:36
66Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:39
67Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)0:03:41
68Reece-Em Van Beek (Northcote Cycling Club Inc)
69James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
70Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)0:03:42
71Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong)0:04:00
72Shannon O'brien (Lakes Oil)0:04:04
73Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:04:09
74Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:04:10
75Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles)0:04:13
76Steven Martin (GMHBA)0:04:17
77Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)0:04:23
78Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil)0:04:24
79Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)0:04:33
80Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)0:04:40
81Merlin Spranz, (Di Giorgio Wines)0:05:02
82Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)0:05:03
83David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)0:05:12
84Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:05:14
85Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
86Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:05:20
87Benjamin Douglas (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Cl)0:05:23
88Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:05:28
89Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:43
90Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines)0:05:44
91Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:05:59
92Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)0:06:10
93Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)0:06:13
94Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)0:06:31
95Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:06:44
96Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin)0:07:13
97Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)0:07:21
98Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:07:28
99Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:50
100Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:09:12
101Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)0:09:46
DNSNathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
DNSAlmal Amrum (Jayco VIS)
DNSCiaran Conaughton (City of Greater Geelong)
DNSJames Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
DNSTimothy White (Hyster - Total Rush)
DNSSean Boyle (Di Giorgio Wines)
DNSNathan Elliott (Lakes Oil)
DNSBen Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
DNSAlexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
DNSRico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNSZamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
DNSRaoul Luescher (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Cl)
DNSHarrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
DNSYusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
DNSThomas Donald, (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
DNSFallane Ali (Malaysian National Team)
DNSFakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
DNSShahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
DNSChris Martin (Team SASI Cycling)
DNSChris Jongewaard (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
DNSTrent Williams (Apollo Bicycles)
DNSNick Bensley (City of Greater Geelong)

General Classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)4:53:37
2Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)0:00:07
3Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:49
4David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:12
5Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)0:01:14
6Michael Freiberg, (GMHBA)0:01:30
7Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)0:01:32
8Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:01:42
9Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:02:00
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:12
11Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:23
12Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:35
13Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
14Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:52
15Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:02:54
16Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:58
17Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:03:12
18Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)0:03:15
19Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:04:17
20Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:40
21Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)0:04:52
22Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)0:04:56
23Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)0:05:04
24Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)0:05:12
25Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)0:05:16
26Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)0:05:35
27Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &)0:05:36
28George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:49
29Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)0:06:17
30Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)0:06:18
31Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)0:06:21
32Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:45
33Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)0:07:07
34Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:07:31
35Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:07:36
36Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)0:07:39
37Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:01
38Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil)0:08:05
39Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:08:48
40Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)0:09:05
41Steven Martin (GMHBA)0:09:09
42Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:09:12
43Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)0:09:17
44Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)0:09:23
45Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:09:37
46Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)0:10:13
47Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:10:28
48Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:11:00
49Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
50Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:11:49
51Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)0:12:23
52John Cornish (GMHBA)0:12:52
53Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)0:13:56
54David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &)0:14:19
55Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)0:14:46
56Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:51
57Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)0:15:15
58Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &)0:15:30
59Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:15:40
60Damien Turner (Lawson Homes)0:16:25
61Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)0:16:37
62Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:16:58
63Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)0:17:02
64Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)0:17:55
65James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)0:18:05
66Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Team)0:18:57
67Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)0:19:17
68Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:20:56
69Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong)0:21:19
70Merlin Spranz, (Di Giorgio Wines)0:22:25
71Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)0:24:20
72Nicholas Mitchell, (GMHBA)0:24:56
73Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:26:47
74James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)0:27:20
75Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles)0:27:25
76Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)0:28:55
77Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Team)0:31:03
78Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)0:31:56
79Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)0:36:25
80Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Team)0:36:57
81Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:38:56
82Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong)0:40:47
83Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:40:49
84Shannon O'brien (Lakes Oil)0:40:51
85Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Team)0:41:02
86Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines)0:46:09
87Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Team)0:50:13

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling14:44:14
2Team Jayco Skins0:03:07
3Virgin Blue RBS Morgan0:03:30
4Genesys Wealth Advisers0:03:48
5Team Budget Forklifts0:08:05
6GMHBA0:10:55
7McDonagh Blake - Witness0:13:32
8Lawson Homes0:14:19
9Search2Retain - MyTeam20:14:34
10Team SASI Cycling0:15:13
11Lakes Oil0:19:01
12Apollo Bicycles0:21:38
13Di Giorgio Wines0:25:55
14Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O0:32:05
15City of Greater Geelong1:13:31
16New Caledonia Cycling Team1:14:50

 

Latest on Cyclingnews