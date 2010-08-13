Dennis shows his champion form
Pollock preserves race lead against the odds
Reigning Under 23 time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins) powered to victory on the Tour of Geelong’s 20 kilometre time trial, which doubled as the Victorian time trial title championship race. Yet despite Dennis’ blistering ride he failed to take the outright lead, with Rhys Pollock (Drapac) holding on to a slim lead with two stages remaining.
Pollock wasn’t favoured to keep the race’s lead yet against the odds his fifth place on the stage allowed him to keep a seven second lead over second placed Dennis on general classification. David Pell (Drapac) claimed second place on the stage while Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness) was the third fastest rider.
Full report and images to follow.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:24:48
|2
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:00:23
|3
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:00:29
|4
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:00:31
|5
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:00:33
|6
|Michael Freiberg, (GMHBA)
|0:00:34
|7
|Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:39
|8
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:00:44
|9
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:01:04
|10
|Nathan Haas, (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:05
|11
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:01:06
|12
|Nicholas Mitchell, (GMHBA)
|0:01:14
|13
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:01:16
|14
|Peter Milostic (Penrith CC)
|0:01:23
|15
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|16
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:24
|17
|John Cornish (GMHBA)
|0:01:27
|18
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|19
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:01:35
|20
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:01:36
|21
|Shane Miller (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Cl)
|0:01:37
|22
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|0:01:40
|23
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:43
|24
|Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|0:01:44
|25
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:01:46
|26
|Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
|27
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:01:49
|28
|James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:01:58
|29
|Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:01:59
|30
|Brett Tivers (New Zealand)
|0:02:00
|31
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|32
|Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:02:01
|33
|Damien Turner (Lawson Homes)
|0:02:04
|34
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|35
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:02:08
|36
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:02:09
|37
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:14
|38
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:02:15
|39
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
|0:02:24
|40
|Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)
|0:02:25
|41
|Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:02:26
|42
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:02:34
|43
|Peter Ladd, (Bendigo & District CC)
|0:02:41
|44
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|0:02:43
|45
|Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:02:45
|46
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
|0:02:48
|47
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|0:02:50
|48
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:02:59
|49
|Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:03:02
|50
|Adam Murchie (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|0:03:05
|51
|Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)
|0:03:10
|52
|Wade Wallace, (GMHBA)
|0:03:11
|53
|Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil)
|0:03:12
|54
|Mark Hewat (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|55
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
|0:03:16
|56
|Samue Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|57
|Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong)
|58
|Dominik Dudkiewicz (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|0:03:17
|59
|Luke Knox (Bendigo & District CC)
|0:03:18
|60
|Brent Miller, (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|0:03:19
|61
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:03:20
|62
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|63
|Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)
|64
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:03:33
|65
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
|0:03:36
|66
|Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:03:39
|67
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:03:41
|68
|Reece-Em Van Beek (Northcote Cycling Club Inc)
|69
|James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
|70
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)
|0:03:42
|71
|Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong)
|0:04:00
|72
|Shannon O'brien (Lakes Oil)
|0:04:04
|73
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|0:04:09
|74
|Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:04:10
|75
|Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:04:13
|76
|Steven Martin (GMHBA)
|0:04:17
|77
|Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
|0:04:23
|78
|Fergus Maclachlan (Lakes Oil)
|0:04:24
|79
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)
|0:04:33
|80
|Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:04:40
|81
|Merlin Spranz, (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:05:02
|82
|Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
|0:05:03
|83
|David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|0:05:12
|84
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:05:14
|85
|Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
|86
|Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|0:05:20
|87
|Benjamin Douglas (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Cl)
|0:05:23
|88
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:05:28
|89
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:05:43
|90
|Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:05:44
|91
|Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|0:05:59
|92
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
|0:06:10
|93
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:06:13
|94
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
|0:06:31
|95
|Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|0:06:44
|96
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cyclin)
|0:07:13
|97
|Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Tea)
|0:07:21
|98
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:07:28
|99
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:07:50
|100
|Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:09:12
|101
|Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|0:09:46
|DNS
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|DNS
|Almal Amrum (Jayco VIS)
|DNS
|Ciaran Conaughton (City of Greater Geelong)
|DNS
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|DNS
|Timothy White (Hyster - Total Rush)
|DNS
|Sean Boyle (Di Giorgio Wines)
|DNS
|Nathan Elliott (Lakes Oil)
|DNS
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|DNS
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Car)
|DNS
|Rico Rogers (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNS
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|DNS
|Raoul Luescher (Hawthorn Citizens Youth Cl)
|DNS
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|DNS
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|DNS
|Thomas Donald, (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
|DNS
|Fallane Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|DNS
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|DNS
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|DNS
|Chris Martin (Team SASI Cycling)
|DNS
|Chris Jongewaard (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|DNS
|Trent Williams (Apollo Bicycles)
|DNS
|Nick Bensley (City of Greater Geelong)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4:53:37
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:00:07
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:49
|4
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:01:12
|5
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:01:14
|6
|Michael Freiberg, (GMHBA)
|0:01:30
|7
|Aaron Donnelly (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:01:32
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:01:42
|9
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:02:00
|10
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:02:12
|11
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:23
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:35
|13
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|14
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:02:52
|15
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:02:54
|16
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:02:58
|17
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:03:12
|18
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS)
|0:03:15
|19
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:04:17
|20
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:04:40
|21
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
|0:04:52
|22
|Alex Carver (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:04:56
|23
|Jason Spencer (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:05:04
|24
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
|0:05:12
|25
|Richard Lang (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:05:16
|26
|Samuel Witmitz (Lakes Oil)
|0:05:35
|27
|Samuel Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &)
|0:05:36
|28
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:05:49
|29
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS)
|0:06:17
|30
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes)
|0:06:18
|31
|Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
|0:06:21
|32
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:06:45
|33
|Patrick Lane (Team Jayco Skins)
|0:07:07
|34
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:07:31
|35
|Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:07:36
|36
|Glen Chadwick (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:07:39
|37
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:08:01
|38
|Nicholas Dougall (Lakes Oil)
|0:08:05
|39
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:08:48
|40
|Alexander Ray (Lakes Oil)
|0:09:05
|41
|Steven Martin (GMHBA)
|0:09:09
|42
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|0:09:12
|43
|Jeremy Hills (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:09:17
|44
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:09:23
|45
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:09:37
|46
|Peter Thompson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgan)
|0:10:13
|47
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:10:28
|48
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:11:00
|49
|Alexander Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|50
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:11:49
|51
|Lachlan Ambrose (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:12:23
|52
|John Cornish (GMHBA)
|0:12:52
|53
|Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
|0:13:56
|54
|David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &)
|0:14:19
|55
|Michael Bulters (City of Greater Geelong)
|0:14:46
|56
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:14:51
|57
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
|0:15:15
|58
|Philip Grenfell (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll &)
|0:15:30
|59
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:15:40
|60
|Damien Turner (Lawson Homes)
|0:16:25
|61
|Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:16:37
|62
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:16:58
|63
|Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
|0:17:02
|64
|Michael Crosbie (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:17:55
|65
|James Herd (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:18:05
|66
|Guillaume Patritti (New Caledonia Cycling Team)
|0:18:57
|67
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - MyTeam2)
|0:19:17
|68
|Dale Scarfe (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:20:56
|69
|Steven Del Gallo (City of Greater Geelong)
|0:21:19
|70
|Merlin Spranz, (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:22:25
|71
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes)
|0:24:20
|72
|Nicholas Mitchell, (GMHBA)
|0:24:56
|73
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
|0:26:47
|74
|James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:27:20
|75
|Peter Braunsteins (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:27:25
|76
|Daniel Hopper (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:28:55
|77
|Styven Gerard (New Caledonia Cycling Team)
|0:31:03
|78
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)
|0:31:56
|79
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:36:25
|80
|Stephen Jeulin (New Caledonia Cycling Team)
|0:36:57
|81
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:38:56
|82
|Samuel Gray (City of Greater Geelong)
|0:40:47
|83
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:40:49
|84
|Shannon O'brien (Lakes Oil)
|0:40:51
|85
|Garry Guepy (New Caledonia Cycling Team)
|0:41:02
|86
|Matthew Opperman (Di Giorgio Wines)
|0:46:09
|87
|Stephane Besancon (New Caledonia Cycling Team)
|0:50:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|14:44:14
|2
|Team Jayco Skins
|0:03:07
|3
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgan
|0:03:30
|4
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:03:48
|5
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:08:05
|6
|GMHBA
|0:10:55
|7
|McDonagh Blake - Witness
|0:13:32
|8
|Lawson Homes
|0:14:19
|9
|Search2Retain - MyTeam2
|0:14:34
|10
|Team SASI Cycling
|0:15:13
|11
|Lakes Oil
|0:19:01
|12
|Apollo Bicycles
|0:21:38
|13
|Di Giorgio Wines
|0:25:55
|14
|Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O
|0:32:05
|15
|City of Greater Geelong
|1:13:31
|16
|New Caledonia Cycling Team
|1:14:50
