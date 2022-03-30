Tour of Flanders Women past winners

By published

Champions 2004-2021

Annemiek van Vleuten wins Tour of Flanders 2021
Annemiek van Vleuten wins Tour of Flanders 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Women's Tour of Flanders past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2021Annemiek van Vleuten (Med) Movistar
2020Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
2019Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Virtu Cycling
2018Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
2017Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
2016Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels-Dolmans
2015Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda
2014Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels-Dolmans
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-Liv Giant
2012Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-Ais
2011Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Nederlands Bloeit
2010Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
2009Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Columbia-Highroad
2008Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
2007Nicole Cooke (GBr) Raleigh Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team
2006Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2005Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2004Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Team Let's Go Finland

 

