Van der Breggen storms to Tour of Flanders victory

Pieters and van Vleuten complete podium

Anna van der Breggen wins the 2018 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna van der Breggen holding her trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Megan Guarnier riding to tenth place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Elizabeth Holden (Trek-Drops)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Anna van der Breggen in the peloton before her attack to claim the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Defending champion Coryn Rivera (Sunweb)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
European champion Marianne Vos (Waowdeals)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
The 2018 Tour of Flanders trophy in the hands of Anna van der Breggen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Anouska Koster (Waowdeals)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Gracie Elvin focused pre-race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Women's WorldTour leader Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) after the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) launches an attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women's Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Annelies Dom (Lotto Soudal Ladies)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
2018 Tour of Flanders winners Niki Terpstra and Anna van der Breggen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2018 Tour of Flanders winners Niki Terpstra and Anna van der Breggen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna van der Breggen rides solo to the finish of Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna van der Breggen rides solo to the finish of Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna van der Breggen rides solo to the finish of Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna van der Breggen rides solo to the finish of Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna van der Breggen rides solo to the finish of Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien DHoore (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mitchelton-Scott's Jolien DHoore, Jessica Allen and Annemiek Van Vleuten

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Amy Pieters and Annemiek Van Vleuten finish Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM) leads the chase at Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon SRAM)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien DHoore (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM) chases Tour of Flanders winner Anna van der Breggen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna Van Der Breggen (Boels - Dolmans) climbs to the Tour of Flanders win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM) leads the chase at Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action at Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jessica Allen (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action at Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lisa Klein (Canyon SRAM Racing) and Chantal Blaak (Boels - Dolmans)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Janneke Ensing (Team Ale Cipollini)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A small breakaway at the 2018 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ann-Sophie Duyck (Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ann-Sophie Duyck (Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
 Karlijn Swinkels (Ale Cipollini), Sara Penton (Virtu Cycling), Ann-Sophie Duyck (Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team) and Chanella Stougje (Parkhotel Valkenburg)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
 Karlijn Swinkels (Ale Cipollini), Sara Penton (Virtu Cycling), Ann-Sophie Duyck (Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling Team) and Chanella Stougje (Parkhotel Valkenburg)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna van der Breggen wins the 2018 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Anna van der Breggen wins the 2018 Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery at the start of the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery at the start of the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery at the start of the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5), Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) and Jessica Allen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5), Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) and Jessica Allen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mitchelton-Scott's Sarah Roy and Jessica Allen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A breakaway gains traction at Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jenelle Crooks (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Christine Majerus (Boels - Dolmans)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won the 2018 Tour of Flanders with a 27-kilometre solo after attacking in between the Kruisberg and Oude Kwaremont climbs. From a chase group of nine, Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) sprinted to second and becomes the new leader of the UCI Women's WorldTour. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) came in third.

Starting and finishing in Oudenaarde, the peloton faced 150.9km on two large loops through the Flemish countryside, with five flat cobblestone sections and 11 climbs, three of which were also cobbled. It was dry at the start, but rain began a few kilometres into the race.

Despite a number of attempts, no break ever stayed away for long in the first part of the race. Only Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg) held a gap of almost a minute for some time before being caught again. There were several crashes on the wet and often narrow roads, and the attrition of the climbs and cobbles reduced the size of the peloton, too, as riders couldn't keep up anymore.

The Muur van Geraardsbergen, 59km from the finish, brought the first real selection of the race with a group of six riders - Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott), Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans), Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5), and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) - in the lead at the top.

But as the six didn't push on, many riders could get back on, and soon there was a peloton of 30-40 riders again. The race settled down a bit as it passed the feed zone and riders took on fuel for the final. Boels Dolmans riders Amalie Dideriksen and Christine Majerus went to the front on the Kanarieberg, the fourth-to-last climb with 35km to go, and reduced the peloton to some 20 riders.

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) attacked, followed by Dideriksen, but they never got far away and were caught in the streets of Ronse as the sun finally came out with 30km remaining. About 40 riders started the Kruisberg climb together, but the group shrunk to only 10 when Amy Pieters applied the pressure on the climb.

Van der Breggen took the opportunity to attack on the rolling roads after the Kruisberg. Van Dijk tried to jump on her wheel, but missed the moment, and the Olympic champion quickly opened up a gap. The chase group included three Boels Dolmans riders who had no interest in chasing their teammate, and the group was caught by a peloton just before the Oude Kwaremont.

At this point, Van der Breggen had increased her advantage to a whole minute. Moolman-Pasio attacked from the peloton on the cobbles of the Oude Kwaremont, splitting up the group. Van Vleuten went after Moolman-Pasio, but was covered by van der Breggen's teammate, world champion Chantal Blaak. A group of nine formed on the run-in to the Paterberg, the final climb of the day.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) split that group as only Moolman-Pasio, Pieters, and van Vleuten could follow the Pole's acceleration, though the other five were never far behind. Van der Breggen increased her advantage to 1:29 with five kilometres to go and could celebrate a stunning solo victory in Oudenaarde.

Behind Van der Breggen, the two chase groups merged on the final kilometre. Amy Pieters won the sprint for second place and also took the lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour classification, Annemiek van Vleuten finished in third place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4:08:46
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:08
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio ((RSA)) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
7Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
9Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
10Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:11
11Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:01:48
12Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton-Scott Women
13Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
14Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
15Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
16Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
17Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
18Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
19Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
20Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
21Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
22Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
23Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
24Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
25Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
26Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
27Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
28Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
29Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:01:52
30Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
31Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
32Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
33Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
34Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:02:09
35Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
36Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
37Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
39Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
40Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
41Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
42Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
43Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
44Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
45Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:12
46Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:05:14
47Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
48Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
49Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:41
50Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
51Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
52Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
53Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
54Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
55Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
56Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
57Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
58Martina Alzini (Ita) Astana Women's Team
59Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
60Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
61Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
62Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
63Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
64Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
65VILMANN Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
66Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
67Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
68Lotta Lepisto (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
69Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
70Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
71Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:07:05
72Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:07:42
73Eug_nie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:12:04
74Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM0:13:03
DNFAlba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFAnn-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFEmma Grant (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFEmma Cecilie Jorgensen (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFBrodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFMoniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFGloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFJenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFTereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
DNFMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
DNFLisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
DNFMarjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFRachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
DNFPuck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFLisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
DNFTetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFNathalie Bex (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
DNFSara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
DNFMichela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFRasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
DNFSeverine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
DNFShannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFThalita De Jong (Ned) Experza-Footlogix
DNFLex Albrecht (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFHannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFTayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
DNFAbigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFHeidi Dalton (RSA) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFLisa De Ranieri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFSusanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix
DNFAnastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFRoxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFShara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFLija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAngelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFEsther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFEmilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFHolly Breck ((USA)) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFCorinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFTatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFSarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
DNFNancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFHeidy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
DNFChloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
DNFLine Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFChantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFSilvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
DNFIlaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
DNFMarta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
DNFPaulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFJelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFJanneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNFMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFKarlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNFMieke Kroger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFSara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFGiorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFKatarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFSheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFKelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFChiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM

 

