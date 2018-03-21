Trending

Tour of Flanders Women 2018 - Past winners

Champions from 2004-2017

Gracie Elvin, Coryn Rivera and Chantal Blaak on the Tour of Flanders podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tour of Flanders past winners 

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2017Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
2016Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels–Dolmans
2015Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle–Honda
2014Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Boels–Dolmans
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo-Liv Giant
2012Judith Arndt (Ger) Greenedge-Ais
2011Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Nederlands Bloeit
2010Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
2009Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Columbia-Highroad
2008Judith Arndt (Ger) Team High Road Women
2007Nicole Cooke (GBr) Raleigh Lifeforce Pro Cycling Team
2006Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2005Mirjam Melchers-van Poppel (Ned) Buitenpoort-Flexpoint Team
2004Zoulfia Zabirova (Rus) Team Let's Go Finland

