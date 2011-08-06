Sweeting and Kirchmann shine at Elk Grove
Amaran, Samplonious take leader's jerseys into final stage
Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy) won a two-man sprint to secure victory on stage two at the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove on Saturday. He out-paced breakaway rider Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) who placed second on the day. A small chase group sprinted to the line for third place won by Giampaolo Cheula (Geox-TMC).
“This is one of the biggest wins of my career,” said Sweeting who won the final stage of Cascade Cycling Classic two weeks ago. “To win today felt awesome.”
Amaran was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, of the two breakaway riders, and so took the race lead. He will start the third and final stage with a two-second advantage ahead of Sweeting in second place.
“I think we can hold the jersey tomorrow,” said Jamis-Sutter Home directeur sportif Sebastian Alexandre. “Luis arrived to the line with one rider, Bobby and the next group was more than 30 seconds behind. So, we don’t have to be too worried about the time bonuses, other than Bobby. The field arrived to the finish 12 minutes back today, so that will give us more of a chance to control the race and fewer riders to be worried about.”
However Sweeting refused to give up hope of overall victory. “I think we are in good position and being second overall we don’t have responsibility to control the race tomorrow,” he pointed out.
“We will let Jamis control the race and keep it together; maybe we can capitalize on some time bonuses. I have a lot of respect for Luis and his overall ability as a cyclist, so he is a hard guy to beat.”
Yellow jersey jumps from UnitedHealthcare to Jamis-Sutter Home
The Pro men’s field lined up to contest a 155km circuit race, with 10 laps held over a 15.5km loop. Each circuit included 26 corners for a total of 260 corners through out the race, making for a challenging event. Race organizers offered an impressive $25,000 in prizes for the stage two.
Race Organizers offered three intermediate sprints for points and time bonuses. With the field back together, Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) won the first bonus and earned three seconds followed by Frank Pipp (Bissell) and race leader Menzies.
Several early breakaways formed that included riders from V Australia, Kenda/5-hour Energy, Jamis-Sutter Home, Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth, Geox-TMC, Bissell, Elbowz Racing, Hagens Berman, UnitedHealthcare and Exergy.
“It was a weird race with lots of attacks,” Sweeting said. “We wanted to be really aggressive and try and put pressure on UnitedHealthcare and some other teams that were riding for the overall. We were in every single move.”
The front groups reshuffled several times until a new breakaway formed to included Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home), Frank Pipp and Patrick Bevin (Bissell), Bobby Lea (Jonathan Adler), Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare), Sean Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Nic Hamilton, Emerson Orante and Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Julian Keyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and Sean Sullivan (V Australia), among others.
The mid-race sprint offered a maximum of six seconds and $1000 for the first rider to cross the line, won by Zirbel. He placed second in the previous day’s time trial and started the day less than one second behind Menzies. The time bonus moved him into the race lead by nearly six seconds.
“We had two guys going for the time bonuses, Tom and Fernando Antogna, who was fifth overall,” Alexandre said. “Luis had the freedom to look for opportunity. Tom was paying attention and he knew that even if he took one second he could move ahead of Karl. He saw the opportunity and went in the breakaway and won the bonus. By the time UnitedHealthcare realized that Tom was in the break, the gap was already one minute and half. Tom did a good job racing aggressively today, it was important for us and for the team.”
UnitedHealthcare amassed at the front to try and reduce the time gap. In half a lap they reduce the gap by half to just over one minute. The breakaway riders were reeled back with under three laps to go, only for several more attacks to launch.
Six riders rode off the front including Amaran and Haga, who were the top placed GC riders, Dahlheim, Sullivan, Sweeting and Keogh. They gained five minutes on the field with two laps to go. Then Amaran, Sullivan and Sweeting separated themselves from the breakaway with two laps to go.
“We knew we had the jersey with Tom, but it was a good opportunity to give to Luis,” Alexandre said. “UnitedHealthcare didn’t have anyone there. But, it is possible that they didn’t know Luis was in the break because it seemed like they were waiting for us to chase.”
“It was hard to know who was in the breakaways because on this course the race was a little confusing and we didn’t have good communication,” he said. “By the time anyone realized who was in the breakaways they already had time.”
A large chase group of roughly 18 riders came together nearly one and half minutes behind the six leaders. The chase group included Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification of that group, Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia), Brad Huff and Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Emile Abraham (AeroCat), Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and three riders from Geox-TMC, among others.
The field rode through the start-finish line with two laps to go more than seven minutes behind the two lead groups on the road. UHC did not chase and so Sutherland, who was placed fourth on GC at the start of the stage, became the potential new race leader.
However on the last lap, Amaran, Sullivan and Sweeting managed to maintain a minute and half lead ahead of Sutherland’s chase group and nearly ten minutes to the main field. Amaran was only 15 seconds down in the overall at the start of the stage. He drove the pace in pursuit of additional time bonuses at the finish line and the yellow jersey.
“We thought we were going to get caught because we weren’t getting time splits,” Sweeting said. “Luis and I worked really well together and we were very motivated. Luis knew that he would be in the overall if we came to the line together and we both gave it everything.”
Rodriquez and Haga, also well placed in the overall standings, put forth a chase to the two breakaway riders, followed by Dahlheim and Giampaolo Cheula (Geox-TMC). However, the four riders were unable to close the gap to Sweeting and Amaran before the line and they took the spoils of victory.
Kirchmann shows her speed
Canadian national criterium champion Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) proved to be the fastest sprinter in the bunch, winning stage two at the Tour of Elk Grove on Saturday. She won the bunch kick to the line ahead of Joelle Numainville (TIBCO-To the Top) in second and teammate Theresa Cliff-Ryan in third.
"The team did a great job today of working together," said Kirchmann who picked up a time bonus and moved into third place overall. "They initiated and reacted to breaks and coming to the end we had a great lead-out set up with Theresa as my last rider, she was super-fast. I'm really excited that I was able to win today."
Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) maintained her lead in the overall classification heading into the third and final stage. She has a six-second lead on Colavita-Forno D'Asolo's Janel Holcomb and an additional three seconds to Kirchmann.
"It is obvious that Kirchmann is targeting in on the win," said Samplonius. "If she wins tomorrow's stage she will take the jersey if I don't get any bonus seconds. We have our work cut out for us and it is going to be hard, with my non-sprinting legs to contend against that. TIBCO is also hungry for a stage win because they were bumped off the podium today."
Samplonius lined up at the start of the stage two circuit race sponsored by the Rotary Club in the overall leader's jersey. The Pro-Cat 1,2 women competed on a long criterium course for 50 minutes, battling for valuable seconds at the finish line and $3,500 in prize money.
Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team) picked up full points during an intermediate sprint. The rider that accumulates the most points earned seconds. Robertson finished ninth in the opening time trial and started stage two 24 seconds behind Samplonius in the overall classification.
Riders from the two UCI teams, Colavita-Forno D'Asolo and TIBCO-To the Top, had a strong presence on the front of the field. Samplonius's teammates, US national champion Robin Farina and Addy Alberschardt, covered several attacks that were launched off the front of the field.
"It was a very aggressive race by TIBCO," Samplonius said. "They definitely wanted to get something off the front. We had to be attentive. I had good legs and was able to follow wheels and Robin did a monumental job today for me, covering a lot of attacks."
Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) picked up the second intermediate sprint for points and time. She finished the previous day's time trial in 14th place, 28 seconds behind Samplonius.
Robertson made a second move with five laps to go and was quickly reeled back into the field. Emma Mackie (TIBCO-To the Top) also made her move with in five laps to go, but she, too, was covered quickly.
Colavita-Forno D'Asolo amassed its riders at the front to begin its lead-out train with three laps to go for sprinter Cliff-Ryan. TIBCO-To the Top also sent its team of riders to the front of the field to contest the final sprint. Samplonius tucked herself into the top ten positions as well.
"I was focused on Erinne Willock and Janel Holcomb today," Samplonius said. "We keyed in on a handful of riders that were key threats."
Kirchmann took the sprint victory ahead of Numainville and her teammate Cliff-Ryan. Samplonius finished safely across the line among the front of the field and maintained her overall race lead.
|1
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|3:22:17
|2
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|3
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:53
|4
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|5
|Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|6
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:00:54
|7
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|8
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:01:37
|9
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|10
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|11
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:40
|12
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:01:41
|13
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:49
|14
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:03
|15
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|16
|Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team
|17
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|18
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:06
|19
|Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing
|20
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|21
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|22
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
|0:06:01
|23
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:10:28
|24
|Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|0:10:35
|25
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:12:13
|26
|Dan Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|27
|Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|28
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|29
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|30
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|31
|Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|32
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|33
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|34
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|35
|Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
|36
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team
|37
|Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|38
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|39
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|40
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|41
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|42
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|43
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|44
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
|45
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|46
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|47
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|48
|Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia
|49
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|50
|Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|0:12:19
|51
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|52
|Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|53
|Bobby Lea (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|54
|Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|0:12:21
|55
|Juan Orango (Col) Colombia
|56
|Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
|57
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing
|58
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|59
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|0:12:23
|61
|Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|62
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy
|63
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|64
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|65
|Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|66
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|67
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|68
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|70
|Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|71
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|72
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|73
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|74
|Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|75
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:12:28
|76
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|77
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
|78
|Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team
|79
|Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|80
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|81
|Orles Castro (Col) Colombia
|82
|Carlos Ospino (Col) Colombia
|83
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|85
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|86
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|87
|Carlos Uron (Col) Colombia
|88
|Sebastian Cancio (Arg) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|89
|Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|90
|Tim Rugg (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|91
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|92
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|93
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:12:36
|94
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|95
|Andrea Pirovano (Ita) Team Type 1 Development
|0:12:40
|96
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:12:44
|97
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|98
|Strad Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:13:14
|99
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:18:56
|DNF
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell Cycling
|DNF
|Timo Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Colton Barrett (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|DNF
|Andrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Type 1 Development
|DNF
|Alexi Martinez (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
|DNF
|Sterling Magnell (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
|DNF
|Iggy Silva (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
|DNF
|Dillon Bennet (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matt Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Joseph Kukolla (USA) Subway Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Dave Byer (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|DNF
|Kyle Fry (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|DNF
|Darko Ficko (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tony Hall (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|1
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
|3:30:51
|2
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:00:03
|3
|Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:00:57
|4
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:01:02
|5
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
|0:01:08
|6
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:01:14
|7
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:23
|8
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:01:33
|9
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:01:39
|10
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:01:52
|11
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:55
|12
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:56
|13
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:00
|14
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:02:25
|15
|Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:02:31
|16
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
|0:02:32
|17
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:02:33
|18
|Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:36
|19
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:56
|20
|Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|21
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|22
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
|0:06:18
|23
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia
|0:10:39
|24
|Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|0:11:00
|25
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:12:07
|26
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|27
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:10
|28
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:12:15
|29
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:17
|30
|Bobby Lea (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|0:12:18
|31
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:12:19
|32
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|33
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:12:22
|34
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:12:24
|35
|James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|36
|Juan Orango (Col) Colombia
|0:12:26
|37
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:28
|38
|Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:12:29
|39
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|0:12:31
|40
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:32
|41
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|42
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:12:33
|43
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy
|44
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:12:34
|45
|Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:12:35
|46
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:36
|47
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|48
|Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|49
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|0:12:38
|50
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:12:40
|51
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:12:41
|52
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
|0:12:43
|53
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|54
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|55
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|56
|Carlos Ospino (Col) Colombia
|0:12:44
|57
|Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:12:45
|58
|Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
|59
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|60
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:12:47
|61
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:12:48
|62
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|63
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:12:49
|64
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:12:50
|65
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:12:51
|66
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
|0:12:52
|67
|Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:12:53
|68
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|70
|Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|71
|Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|72
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:12:55
|73
|Orles Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:12:58
|74
|Tim Rugg (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|75
|Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|76
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:12:59
|77
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:13:00
|78
|Carlos Uron (Col) Colombia
|79
|Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|80
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:13:02
|81
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|0:13:05
|82
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:13:06
|83
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
|0:13:08
|84
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia
|0:13:09
|85
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|86
|Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:13:13
|87
|Sebastian Cancio (Arg) AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:13:14
|88
|Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:13:16
|89
|Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team
|90
|Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:13:18
|91
|Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
|0:13:19
|92
|Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|0:13:25
|93
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|0:13:32
|94
|Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:13:33
|95
|Andrea Pirovano (Ita) Team Type 1 Development
|0:14:02
|96
|Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
|0:14:04
|97
|Strad Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:14:13
|98
|Dan Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
|0:14:32
|99
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:19:49
|1
|Geox - TMC
|10:38:13
|2
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:08:15
|3
|V Australia
|0:08:30
|4
|Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
|0:08:49
|5
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:10:10
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:10:42
|7
|Team Exergy
|0:13:58
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:20:52
|9
|Elbowz Racing
|0:22:19
|10
|AeroCat Cycling Team
|0:22:46
|11
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:23:02
|12
|Team Type 1 Development
|0:23:13
|13
|Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
|0:30:46
|14
|Colombia National Team
|0:32:05
|15
|Jonathan Adler Racing
|0:32:20
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:50:17
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|4
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|5
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)
|6
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|7
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|9
|Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)
|10
|Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)
|11
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|12
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|13
|Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)
|14
|Emma Bast (Team Revolution)
|15
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|16
|Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:06
|17
|Maria Calle Williams (Colombia)
|18
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|19
|Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)
|20
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|21
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|22
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|23
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|24
|Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads)
|0:00:10
|25
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|26
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|27
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|0:00:15
|28
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|0:00:18
|29
|Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling)
|30
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:27
|31
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:54
|32
|Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling)
|33
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:01:44
|34
|Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
|0:02:03
|35
|Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
|36
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|37
|Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|38
|Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|39
|Lindsey Durst (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|40
|Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling)
|41
|Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling)
|42
|Dulce Pliego (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:05:35
|43
|Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling)
|0:06:17
|44
|Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:07:11
|DNF
|Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling)
|1
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:59:43
|2
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:06
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:08
|4
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:10
|5
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:12
|6
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:13
|7
|Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|8
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:23
|9
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:24
|10
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:25
|11
|Maria Calle Williams (Colombia)
|0:00:26
|12
|Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:31
|13
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:34
|14
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|15
|Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)
|0:00:35
|16
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:36
|17
|Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:00:42
|18
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:00:49
|19
|Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads)
|0:00:51
|20
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:58
|21
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:04
|22
|Emma Bast (Team Revolution)
|0:01:06
|23
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|0:01:12
|24
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)
|0:01:14
|25
|Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling)
|0:01:16
|26
|Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)
|0:01:18
|27
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|28
|Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
|29
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:01:22
|30
|Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling)
|0:01:45
|31
|Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:48
|32
|Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)
|0:02:03
|33
|Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling)
|0:02:46
|34
|Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling)
|0:02:56
|35
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:03:05
|36
|Lindsey Durst (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|0:03:10
|37
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:03:12
|38
|Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
|0:03:13
|39
|Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|0:03:29
|40
|Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
|0:03:37
|41
|Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)
|0:03:59
|42
|Dulce Pliego (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:07:25
|43
|Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling)
|0:07:50
|44
|Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:08:56
