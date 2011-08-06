Trending

Sweeting and Kirchmann shine at Elk Grove

Amaran, Samplonious take leader's jerseys into final stage

Image 1 of 37

The women's podium

The women's podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 37

Erinne Willock (TIBCO) working hard to set up the sprint.

Erinne Willock (TIBCO) working hard to set up the sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 37

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) at the front and trying to bring back the break.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) at the front and trying to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 37

Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly) works his way up into the break.

Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly) works his way up into the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 37

Johnny Walker (Fly V Australia) tries to bridge.

Johnny Walker (Fly V Australia) tries to bridge.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 37

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) puts some pressure on in the break.

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) puts some pressure on in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 37

The break splits up as riders decide what to do.

The break splits up as riders decide what to do.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 37

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) leading one of the early breaks.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) leading one of the early breaks.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 37

The men get on the start line.

The men get on the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 37

One of the larger breaks that got up the road.

One of the larger breaks that got up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 37

The field sits up as riders get up the road.

The field sits up as riders get up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 37

Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth had riders in each of the breaks.

Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth had riders in each of the breaks.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 37

The women start to look at each other as the laps wind down.

The women start to look at each other as the laps wind down.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 37

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) leans through a turn.

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) leans through a turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 37

Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) rode to protect her yellow jersey today.

Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) rode to protect her yellow jersey today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 37

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) checks to see what's happening at the front.

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) checks to see what's happening at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 37

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) riding in the bunch before her win.

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) riding in the bunch before her win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 37

Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) comes to the front with one to go.

Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) comes to the front with one to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 37

The women head through the finish area.

The women head through the finish area.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 37

Attacks start to go at the front of the women's field.

Attacks start to go at the front of the women's field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 37

Carmen Small (TIBCO) moving towards the front of the group.

Carmen Small (TIBCO) moving towards the front of the group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 37

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) taking the win.

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) taking the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 37

The men's podium.

The men's podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 37

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) fought hard to come in second and take the overall lead.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) fought hard to come in second and take the overall lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 37

Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) takes the win after a huge battle today.

Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) takes the win after a huge battle today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 37

Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) with 2 laps to go.

Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) with 2 laps to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 37

The main field bunches up.

The main field bunches up.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 37

The sun begins to set on another day of racing in Elk Grove.

The sun begins to set on another day of racing in Elk Grove.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 37

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) leading the break.

Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) leading the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 37

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) trying hard to hold onto the lead today.

Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) trying hard to hold onto the lead today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 37

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) leading the chase on the front of the field.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) leading the chase on the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 37

The men get strung out through Elk Grove.

The men get strung out through Elk Grove.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 37

The Geox-TMC team didn't let things get away.

The Geox-TMC team didn't let things get away.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 37

Bissell worked hard today to establish a break.

Bissell worked hard today to establish a break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 37

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) up in the break.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) up in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 37

Aaron Kemps (V Australia) cornering on the back side of the course.

Aaron Kemps (V Australia) cornering on the back side of the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 37

Luis Maran (Jamis-Sutter Home) takes the yellow jersey heading into the last stage.

Luis Maran (Jamis-Sutter Home) takes the yellow jersey heading into the last stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy) won a two-man sprint to secure victory on stage two at the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove on Saturday. He out-paced breakaway rider Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) who placed second on the day. A small chase group sprinted to the line for third place won by Giampaolo Cheula (Geox-TMC).

“This is one of the biggest wins of my career,” said Sweeting who won the final stage of Cascade Cycling Classic two weeks ago. “To win today felt awesome.”

Amaran was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, of the two breakaway riders, and so took the race lead. He will start the third and final stage with a two-second advantage ahead of Sweeting in second place.

“I think we can hold the jersey tomorrow,” said Jamis-Sutter Home directeur sportif Sebastian Alexandre. “Luis arrived to the line with one rider, Bobby and the next group was more than 30 seconds behind. So, we don’t have to be too worried about the time bonuses, other than Bobby. The field arrived to the finish 12 minutes back today, so that will give us more of a chance to control the race and fewer riders to be worried about.”

However Sweeting refused to give up hope of overall victory. “I think we are in good position and being second overall we don’t have responsibility to control the race tomorrow,” he pointed out.

“We will let Jamis control the race and keep it together; maybe we can capitalize on some time bonuses. I have a lot of respect for Luis and his overall ability as a cyclist, so he is a hard guy to beat.”

Yellow jersey jumps from UnitedHealthcare to Jamis-Sutter Home

The Pro men’s field lined up to contest a 155km circuit race, with 10 laps held over a 15.5km loop. Each circuit included 26 corners for a total of 260 corners through out the race, making for a challenging event. Race organizers offered an impressive $25,000 in prizes for the stage two.

Race Organizers offered three intermediate sprints for points and time bonuses. With the field back together, Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) won the first bonus and earned three seconds followed by Frank Pipp (Bissell) and race leader Menzies.

Several early breakaways formed that included riders from V Australia, Kenda/5-hour Energy, Jamis-Sutter Home, Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth, Geox-TMC, Bissell, Elbowz Racing, Hagens Berman, UnitedHealthcare and Exergy.

“It was a weird race with lots of attacks,” Sweeting said. “We wanted to be really aggressive and try and put pressure on UnitedHealthcare and some other teams that were riding for the overall. We were in every single move.”

The front groups reshuffled several times until a new breakaway formed to included Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home), Frank Pipp and Patrick Bevin (Bissell), Bobby Lea (Jonathan Adler), Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare), Sean Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Nic Hamilton, Emerson Orante and Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Julian Keyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and Sean Sullivan (V Australia), among others.

The mid-race sprint offered a maximum of six seconds and $1000 for the first rider to cross the line, won by Zirbel. He placed second in the previous day’s time trial and started the day less than one second behind Menzies. The time bonus moved him into the race lead by nearly six seconds.

“We had two guys going for the time bonuses, Tom and Fernando Antogna, who was fifth overall,” Alexandre said. “Luis had the freedom to look for opportunity. Tom was paying attention and he knew that even if he took one second he could move ahead of Karl. He saw the opportunity and went in the breakaway and won the bonus. By the time UnitedHealthcare realized that Tom was in the break, the gap was already one minute and half. Tom did a good job racing aggressively today, it was important for us and for the team.”

UnitedHealthcare amassed at the front to try and reduce the time gap. In half a lap they reduce the gap by half to just over one minute. The breakaway riders were reeled back with under three laps to go, only for several more attacks to launch.

Six riders rode off the front including Amaran and Haga, who were the top placed GC riders, Dahlheim, Sullivan, Sweeting and Keogh. They gained five minutes on the field with two laps to go. Then Amaran, Sullivan and Sweeting separated themselves from the breakaway with two laps to go.

“We knew we had the jersey with Tom, but it was a good opportunity to give to Luis,” Alexandre said. “UnitedHealthcare didn’t have anyone there. But, it is possible that they didn’t know Luis was in the break because it seemed like they were waiting for us to chase.”

“It was hard to know who was in the breakaways because on this course the race was a little confusing and we didn’t have good communication,” he said. “By the time anyone realized who was in the breakaways they already had time.”

A large chase group of roughly 18 riders came together nearly one and half minutes behind the six leaders. The chase group included Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification of that group, Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia), Brad Huff and Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Emile Abraham (AeroCat), Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and three riders from Geox-TMC, among others.

The field rode through the start-finish line with two laps to go more than seven minutes behind the two lead groups on the road. UHC did not chase and so Sutherland, who was placed fourth on GC at the start of the stage, became the potential new race leader.

However on the last lap, Amaran, Sullivan and Sweeting managed to maintain a minute and half lead ahead of Sutherland’s chase group and nearly ten minutes to the main field. Amaran was only 15 seconds down in the overall at the start of the stage. He drove the pace in pursuit of additional time bonuses at the finish line and the yellow jersey.

“We thought we were going to get caught because we weren’t getting time splits,” Sweeting said. “Luis and I worked really well together and we were very motivated. Luis knew that he would be in the overall if we came to the line together and we both gave it everything.”

Rodriquez and Haga, also well placed in the overall standings, put forth a chase to the two breakaway riders, followed by Dahlheim and Giampaolo Cheula (Geox-TMC). However, the four riders were unable to close the gap to Sweeting and Amaran before the line and they took the spoils of victory.

Kirchmann shows her speed

Canadian national criterium champion Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) proved to be the fastest sprinter in the bunch, winning stage two at the Tour of Elk Grove on Saturday. She won the bunch kick to the line ahead of Joelle Numainville (TIBCO-To the Top) in second and teammate Theresa Cliff-Ryan in third.

"The team did a great job today of working together," said Kirchmann who picked up a time bonus and moved into third place overall. "They initiated and reacted to breaks and coming to the end we had a great lead-out set up with Theresa as my last rider, she was super-fast. I'm really excited that I was able to win today."

Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) maintained her lead in the overall classification heading into the third and final stage. She has a six-second lead on Colavita-Forno D'Asolo's Janel Holcomb and an additional three seconds to Kirchmann.

"It is obvious that Kirchmann is targeting in on the win," said Samplonius. "If she wins tomorrow's stage she will take the jersey if I don't get any bonus seconds. We have our work cut out for us and it is going to be hard, with my non-sprinting legs to contend against that. TIBCO is also hungry for a stage win because they were bumped off the podium today."

Samplonius lined up at the start of the stage two circuit race sponsored by the Rotary Club in the overall leader's jersey. The Pro-Cat 1,2 women competed on a long criterium course for 50 minutes, battling for valuable seconds at the finish line and $3,500 in prize money.

Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team) picked up full points during an intermediate sprint. The rider that accumulates the most points earned seconds. Robertson finished ninth in the opening time trial and started stage two 24 seconds behind Samplonius in the overall classification.

Riders from the two UCI teams, Colavita-Forno D'Asolo and TIBCO-To the Top, had a strong presence on the front of the field. Samplonius's teammates, US national champion Robin Farina and Addy Alberschardt, covered several attacks that were launched off the front of the field.

"It was a very aggressive race by TIBCO," Samplonius said. "They definitely wanted to get something off the front. We had to be attentive. I had good legs and was able to follow wheels and Robin did a monumental job today for me, covering a lot of attacks."

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) picked up the second intermediate sprint for points and time. She finished the previous day's time trial in 14th place, 28 seconds behind Samplonius.

Robertson made a second move with five laps to go and was quickly reeled back into the field. Emma Mackie (TIBCO-To the Top) also made her move with in five laps to go, but she, too, was covered quickly.

Colavita-Forno D'Asolo amassed its riders at the front to begin its lead-out train with three laps to go for sprinter Cliff-Ryan. TIBCO-To the Top also sent its team of riders to the front of the field to contest the final sprint. Samplonius tucked herself into the top ten positions as well.

"I was focused on Erinne Willock and Janel Holcomb today," Samplonius said. "We keyed in on a handful of riders that were key threats."

Kirchmann took the sprint victory ahead of Numainville and her teammate Cliff-Ryan. Samplonius finished safely across the line among the front of the field and maintained her overall race lead.

Elite men - 155km circuit race
1Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder3:22:17
2Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home
3Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:53
4Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
5Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
6Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:00:54
7Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia
8Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:01:37
9Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development
10Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
11Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:40
12Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:01:41
13Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:49
14Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:03
15Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia
16Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team
17David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
18Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:06
19Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing
20Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
21Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:02:17
22Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy0:06:01
23Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:10:28
24Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:10:35
25Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:12:13
26Dan Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development
27Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
28Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
29James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
30Pat Lemieux (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
31Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
32Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
33Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
34Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
35Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
36Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team
37Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
38Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
39Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
40Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
41Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling
42William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
43Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
44Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
45Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
46Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
47Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
48Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia
49Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
50Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:12:19
51Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
52Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
53Bobby Lea (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
54Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:12:21
55Juan Orango (Col) Colombia
56Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
57Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing
58Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
59Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:12:23
61Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
62Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy
63Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
64Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
65Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
66Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
67Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
68Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
69Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
70Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
71Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
72Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia
73Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
74Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
75Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia0:12:28
76Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
77Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia
78Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team
79Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
80Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
81Orles Castro (Col) Colombia
82Carlos Ospino (Col) Colombia
83Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
84Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
85Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
86Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
87Carlos Uron (Col) Colombia
88Sebastian Cancio (Arg) AeroCat Cycling Team0:12:31
89Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
90Tim Rugg (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
91Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
92Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
93Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:12:36
94Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
95Andrea Pirovano (Ita) Team Type 1 Development0:12:40
96Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:12:44
97Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
98Strad Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:13:14
99Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:18:56
DNFKyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell Cycling
DNFTimo Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC
DNFConor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
DNFColton Barrett (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
DNFAndrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Type 1 Development
DNFAlexi Martinez (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
DNFSterling Magnell (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
DNFIggy Silva (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling
DNFDillon Bennet (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
DNFMatt Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
DNFJoseph Kukolla (USA) Subway Pro Cycling
DNFDave Byer (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
DNFKyle Fry (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
DNFDarko Ficko (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta
DNFJoshua Carter (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team
DNFTony Hall (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing

Elite men - General classification after stage 2
1Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home3:30:51
2Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:00:03
3Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:00:57
4Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:01:02
5Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia0:01:08
6Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:14
7Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:23
8Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:01:33
9Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:01:39
10Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:01:52
11Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:55
12Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:01:56
13Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:00
14Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:02:25
15Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing0:02:31
16Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia0:02:32
17Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC0:02:33
18Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:36
19David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:56
20Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team0:03:12
21Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
22Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy0:06:18
23Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia0:10:39
24Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:11:00
25Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:12:07
26Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
27Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:10
28Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:12:15
29Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:12:17
30Bobby Lea (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:12:18
31Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:12:19
32Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
33William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:12:22
34Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team0:12:24
35James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder
36Juan Orango (Col) Colombia0:12:26
37Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:12:28
38Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling0:12:29
39Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy0:12:31
40Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:32
41Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
42Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:12:33
43Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy
44Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:12:34
45Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia0:12:35
46Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:36
47Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
48Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team
49Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:12:38
50Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:12:40
51Pat Lemieux (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:12:41
52Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia0:12:43
53Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
54Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
55Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
56Carlos Ospino (Col) Colombia0:12:44
57Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:12:45
58Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
59Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
60Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:12:47
61Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:12:48
62Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
63Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing0:12:49
64Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:12:50
65Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia0:12:51
66Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia0:12:52
67Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:12:53
68Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
69Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
70Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
71Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
72Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:12:55
73Orles Castro (Col) Colombia0:12:58
74Tim Rugg (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
75Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
76Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:12:59
77Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:13:00
78Carlos Uron (Col) Colombia
79Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing
80Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:13:02
81Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:13:05
82Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:13:06
83Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling0:13:08
84Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia0:13:09
85Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
86Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:13:13
87Sebastian Cancio (Arg) AeroCat Cycling Team0:13:14
88Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:13:16
89Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team
90Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:13:18
91Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling0:13:19
92Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:13:25
93Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:13:32
94Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:13:33
95Andrea Pirovano (Ita) Team Type 1 Development0:14:02
96Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing0:14:04
97Strad Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:14:13
98Dan Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development0:14:32
99Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:19:49

Elite men - Teams classification
1Geox - TMC10:38:13
2Jamis - Sutter Home0:08:15
3V Australia0:08:30
4Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder0:08:49
5Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:10:10
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:10:42
7Team Exergy0:13:58
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:20:52
9Elbowz Racing0:22:19
10AeroCat Cycling Team0:22:46
11Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:23:02
12Team Type 1 Development0:23:13
13Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta0:30:46
14Colombia National Team0:32:05
15Jonathan Adler Racing0:32:20

Elite women - 50 minute criterium
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:50:17
2Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
4Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
5Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)
6Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
7Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
8Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
9Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)
10Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)
11Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
12Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
13Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)
14Emma Bast (Team Revolution)
15Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
16Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:06
17Maria Calle Williams (Colombia)
18Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
19Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)
20Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
21Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
22Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
23Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
24Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads)0:00:10
25Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
26Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
27Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:00:15
28Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)0:00:18
29Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling)
30Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:27
31Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:54
32Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling)
33Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)0:01:44
34Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)0:02:03
35Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)
36Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
37Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
38Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
39Lindsey Durst (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)
40Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling)
41Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling)
42Dulce Pliego (Rouse Bicycles)0:05:35
43Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling)0:06:17
44Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:07:11
DNFSarah Demerly (ABD Cycling)

Elite women - General classification after stage 2
1Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:59:43
2Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:06
3Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:08
4Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:10
5Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:12
6Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:13
7Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team)0:00:21
8Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:23
9Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:24
10Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:25
11Maria Calle Williams (Colombia)0:00:26
12Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:31
13Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:34
14Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)
15Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma)0:00:35
16Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:36
17Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles)0:00:42
18Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:00:49
19Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads)0:00:51
20Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:58
21Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo)0:01:04
22Emma Bast (Team Revolution)0:01:06
23Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:01:12
24Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution)0:01:14
25Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling)0:01:16
26Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling)0:01:18
27Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
28Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)
29Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:22
30Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling)0:01:45
31Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:48
32Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team)0:02:03
33Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling)0:02:46
34Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling)0:02:56
35Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team)0:03:05
36Lindsey Durst (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:03:10
37Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:03:12
38Christine Roettger (Team Revolution)0:03:13
39Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:03:29
40Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found)0:03:37
41Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching)0:03:59
42Dulce Pliego (Rouse Bicycles)0:07:25
43Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling)0:07:50
44Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:08:56

