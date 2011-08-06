Image 1 of 37 The women's podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 37 Erinne Willock (TIBCO) working hard to set up the sprint. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 37 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) at the front and trying to bring back the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 37 Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly) works his way up into the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 37 Johnny Walker (Fly V Australia) tries to bridge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 37 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) puts some pressure on in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 37 The break splits up as riders decide what to do. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 37 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) leading one of the early breaks. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 37 The men get on the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 37 One of the larger breaks that got up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 37 The field sits up as riders get up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 37 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth had riders in each of the breaks. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 37 The women start to look at each other as the laps wind down. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 37 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) leans through a turn. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 37 Anne Samplonious (NOW and Novartis) rode to protect her yellow jersey today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 37 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) checks to see what's happening at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 37 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) riding in the bunch before her win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 37 Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) comes to the front with one to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 37 The women head through the finish area. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 37 Attacks start to go at the front of the women's field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 37 Carmen Small (TIBCO) moving towards the front of the group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 37 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) taking the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 37 The men's podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 37 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) fought hard to come in second and take the overall lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 37 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) takes the win after a huge battle today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 37 Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) with 2 laps to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 37 The main field bunches up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 37 The sun begins to set on another day of racing in Elk Grove. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 37 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) leading the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 37 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) trying hard to hold onto the lead today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 37 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) leading the chase on the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 37 The men get strung out through Elk Grove. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 37 The Geox-TMC team didn't let things get away. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 37 Bissell worked hard today to establish a break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 37 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) up in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 37 Aaron Kemps (V Australia) cornering on the back side of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 37 Luis Maran (Jamis-Sutter Home) takes the yellow jersey heading into the last stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-hour Energy) won a two-man sprint to secure victory on stage two at the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove on Saturday. He out-paced breakaway rider Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) who placed second on the day. A small chase group sprinted to the line for third place won by Giampaolo Cheula (Geox-TMC).

“This is one of the biggest wins of my career,” said Sweeting who won the final stage of Cascade Cycling Classic two weeks ago. “To win today felt awesome.”

Amaran was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, of the two breakaway riders, and so took the race lead. He will start the third and final stage with a two-second advantage ahead of Sweeting in second place.

“I think we can hold the jersey tomorrow,” said Jamis-Sutter Home directeur sportif Sebastian Alexandre. “Luis arrived to the line with one rider, Bobby and the next group was more than 30 seconds behind. So, we don’t have to be too worried about the time bonuses, other than Bobby. The field arrived to the finish 12 minutes back today, so that will give us more of a chance to control the race and fewer riders to be worried about.”

However Sweeting refused to give up hope of overall victory. “I think we are in good position and being second overall we don’t have responsibility to control the race tomorrow,” he pointed out.

“We will let Jamis control the race and keep it together; maybe we can capitalize on some time bonuses. I have a lot of respect for Luis and his overall ability as a cyclist, so he is a hard guy to beat.”

Yellow jersey jumps from UnitedHealthcare to Jamis-Sutter Home

The Pro men’s field lined up to contest a 155km circuit race, with 10 laps held over a 15.5km loop. Each circuit included 26 corners for a total of 260 corners through out the race, making for a challenging event. Race organizers offered an impressive $25,000 in prizes for the stage two.

Race Organizers offered three intermediate sprints for points and time bonuses. With the field back together, Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) won the first bonus and earned three seconds followed by Frank Pipp (Bissell) and race leader Menzies.

Several early breakaways formed that included riders from V Australia, Kenda/5-hour Energy, Jamis-Sutter Home, Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth, Geox-TMC, Bissell, Elbowz Racing, Hagens Berman, UnitedHealthcare and Exergy.

“It was a weird race with lots of attacks,” Sweeting said. “We wanted to be really aggressive and try and put pressure on UnitedHealthcare and some other teams that were riding for the overall. We were in every single move.”

The front groups reshuffled several times until a new breakaway formed to included Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home), Frank Pipp and Patrick Bevin (Bissell), Bobby Lea (Jonathan Adler), Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare), Sean Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Nic Hamilton, Emerson Orante and Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Julian Keyer (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and Sean Sullivan (V Australia), among others.

The mid-race sprint offered a maximum of six seconds and $1000 for the first rider to cross the line, won by Zirbel. He placed second in the previous day’s time trial and started the day less than one second behind Menzies. The time bonus moved him into the race lead by nearly six seconds.

“We had two guys going for the time bonuses, Tom and Fernando Antogna, who was fifth overall,” Alexandre said. “Luis had the freedom to look for opportunity. Tom was paying attention and he knew that even if he took one second he could move ahead of Karl. He saw the opportunity and went in the breakaway and won the bonus. By the time UnitedHealthcare realized that Tom was in the break, the gap was already one minute and half. Tom did a good job racing aggressively today, it was important for us and for the team.”

UnitedHealthcare amassed at the front to try and reduce the time gap. In half a lap they reduce the gap by half to just over one minute. The breakaway riders were reeled back with under three laps to go, only for several more attacks to launch.

Six riders rode off the front including Amaran and Haga, who were the top placed GC riders, Dahlheim, Sullivan, Sweeting and Keogh. They gained five minutes on the field with two laps to go. Then Amaran, Sullivan and Sweeting separated themselves from the breakaway with two laps to go.

“We knew we had the jersey with Tom, but it was a good opportunity to give to Luis,” Alexandre said. “UnitedHealthcare didn’t have anyone there. But, it is possible that they didn’t know Luis was in the break because it seemed like they were waiting for us to chase.”

“It was hard to know who was in the breakaways because on this course the race was a little confusing and we didn’t have good communication,” he said. “By the time anyone realized who was in the breakaways they already had time.”

A large chase group of roughly 18 riders came together nearly one and half minutes behind the six leaders. The chase group included Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare), who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification of that group, Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia), Brad Huff and Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Emile Abraham (AeroCat), Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home), Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and three riders from Geox-TMC, among others.

The field rode through the start-finish line with two laps to go more than seven minutes behind the two lead groups on the road. UHC did not chase and so Sutherland, who was placed fourth on GC at the start of the stage, became the potential new race leader.

However on the last lap, Amaran, Sullivan and Sweeting managed to maintain a minute and half lead ahead of Sutherland’s chase group and nearly ten minutes to the main field. Amaran was only 15 seconds down in the overall at the start of the stage. He drove the pace in pursuit of additional time bonuses at the finish line and the yellow jersey.

“We thought we were going to get caught because we weren’t getting time splits,” Sweeting said. “Luis and I worked really well together and we were very motivated. Luis knew that he would be in the overall if we came to the line together and we both gave it everything.”

Rodriquez and Haga, also well placed in the overall standings, put forth a chase to the two breakaway riders, followed by Dahlheim and Giampaolo Cheula (Geox-TMC). However, the four riders were unable to close the gap to Sweeting and Amaran before the line and they took the spoils of victory.

Kirchmann shows her speed

Canadian national criterium champion Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) proved to be the fastest sprinter in the bunch, winning stage two at the Tour of Elk Grove on Saturday. She won the bunch kick to the line ahead of Joelle Numainville (TIBCO-To the Top) in second and teammate Theresa Cliff-Ryan in third.

"The team did a great job today of working together," said Kirchmann who picked up a time bonus and moved into third place overall. "They initiated and reacted to breaks and coming to the end we had a great lead-out set up with Theresa as my last rider, she was super-fast. I'm really excited that I was able to win today."

Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) maintained her lead in the overall classification heading into the third and final stage. She has a six-second lead on Colavita-Forno D'Asolo's Janel Holcomb and an additional three seconds to Kirchmann.

"It is obvious that Kirchmann is targeting in on the win," said Samplonius. "If she wins tomorrow's stage she will take the jersey if I don't get any bonus seconds. We have our work cut out for us and it is going to be hard, with my non-sprinting legs to contend against that. TIBCO is also hungry for a stage win because they were bumped off the podium today."

Samplonius lined up at the start of the stage two circuit race sponsored by the Rotary Club in the overall leader's jersey. The Pro-Cat 1,2 women competed on a long criterium course for 50 minutes, battling for valuable seconds at the finish line and $3,500 in prize money.

Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team) picked up full points during an intermediate sprint. The rider that accumulates the most points earned seconds. Robertson finished ninth in the opening time trial and started stage two 24 seconds behind Samplonius in the overall classification.

Riders from the two UCI teams, Colavita-Forno D'Asolo and TIBCO-To the Top, had a strong presence on the front of the field. Samplonius's teammates, US national champion Robin Farina and Addy Alberschardt, covered several attacks that were launched off the front of the field.

"It was a very aggressive race by TIBCO," Samplonius said. "They definitely wanted to get something off the front. We had to be attentive. I had good legs and was able to follow wheels and Robin did a monumental job today for me, covering a lot of attacks."

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Forno D'Asolo) picked up the second intermediate sprint for points and time. She finished the previous day's time trial in 14th place, 28 seconds behind Samplonius.

Robertson made a second move with five laps to go and was quickly reeled back into the field. Emma Mackie (TIBCO-To the Top) also made her move with in five laps to go, but she, too, was covered quickly.

Colavita-Forno D'Asolo amassed its riders at the front to begin its lead-out train with three laps to go for sprinter Cliff-Ryan. TIBCO-To the Top also sent its team of riders to the front of the field to contest the final sprint. Samplonius tucked herself into the top ten positions as well.

"I was focused on Erinne Willock and Janel Holcomb today," Samplonius said. "We keyed in on a handful of riders that were key threats."

Kirchmann took the sprint victory ahead of Numainville and her teammate Cliff-Ryan. Samplonius finished safely across the line among the front of the field and maintained her overall race lead.

Elite men - 155km circuit race 1 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 3:22:17 2 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 3 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:53 4 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 5 Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 6 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:00:54 7 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 8 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:01:37 9 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development 10 Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC 11 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:40 12 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:01:41 13 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:49 14 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:03 15 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 16 Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team 17 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 18 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:06 19 Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing 20 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 21 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:02:17 22 Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy 0:06:01 23 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 0:10:28 24 Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 0:10:35 25 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:12:13 26 Dan Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 27 Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 28 Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 29 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 30 Pat Lemieux (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 31 Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 32 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 33 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 34 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 35 Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling 36 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team 37 Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 38 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 39 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 40 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 41 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 42 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 43 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 44 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling 45 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 46 Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 47 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 48 Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia 49 Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 50 Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 0:12:19 51 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 52 Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 53 Bobby Lea (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 54 Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 0:12:21 55 Juan Orango (Col) Colombia 56 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 57 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing 58 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 59 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 60 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:12:23 61 Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 62 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy 63 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 64 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 65 Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 66 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 67 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 68 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 70 Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 71 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 72 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 73 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 74 Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 75 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:12:28 76 Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 77 Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia 78 Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team 79 Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 80 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 81 Orles Castro (Col) Colombia 82 Carlos Ospino (Col) Colombia 83 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 84 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 85 Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 86 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 87 Carlos Uron (Col) Colombia 88 Sebastian Cancio (Arg) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:12:31 89 Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 90 Tim Rugg (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 91 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 92 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 93 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:12:36 94 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 95 Andrea Pirovano (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 0:12:40 96 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:12:44 97 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 98 Strad Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:13:14 99 Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 0:18:56 DNF Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell Cycling DNF Timo Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC DNF Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy DNF Colton Barrett (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth DNF Andrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Type 1 Development DNF Alexi Martinez (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling DNF Sterling Magnell (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling DNF Iggy Silva (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling DNF Dillon Bennet (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling DNF Matt Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling DNF Joseph Kukolla (USA) Subway Pro Cycling DNF Dave Byer (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta DNF Kyle Fry (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta DNF Darko Ficko (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta DNF Joshua Carter (USA) AeroCat Cycling Team DNF Tony Hall (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing

Elite men - General classification after stage 2 1 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Sutter Home 3:30:51 2 Robert Sweeting (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:00:03 3 Chad Haga (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:00:57 4 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:02 5 Darren Rolfe (Aus) V Australia 0:01:08 6 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:14 7 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:23 8 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:01:33 9 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:01:39 10 Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:01:52 11 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:55 12 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:01:56 13 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:00 14 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:02:25 15 Christian Helmig (Lux) ELBOWZ Racing 0:02:31 16 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) V Australia 0:02:32 17 Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:02:33 18 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:36 19 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:56 20 Emile Abraham (Tri) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:03:12 21 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 22 Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy 0:06:18 23 Michael Freiberg (Aus) V Australia 0:10:39 24 Ed Veal (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 0:11:00 25 Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 0:12:07 26 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 27 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:10 28 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:12:15 29 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:17 30 Bobby Lea (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 0:12:18 31 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:12:19 32 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 33 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:12:22 34 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:12:24 35 James Stemper (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 36 Juan Orango (Col) Colombia 0:12:26 37 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:12:28 38 Eric Young (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:12:29 39 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 0:12:31 40 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:32 41 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 42 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:12:33 43 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy 44 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:12:34 45 Weimor Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:12:35 46 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:36 47 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 48 Gabe Verala (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 49 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 0:12:38 50 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:12:40 51 Pat Lemieux (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:12:41 52 Taylor Sheldon (USA) V Australia 0:12:43 53 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 54 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 55 Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 56 Carlos Ospino (Col) Colombia 0:12:44 57 Isaac Howe (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:12:45 58 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 59 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 60 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:12:47 61 Joseph Schmalz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 0:12:48 62 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 63 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) ELBOWZ Racing 0:12:49 64 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:12:50 65 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:12:51 66 Sean Sullivan (Aus) V Australia 0:12:52 67 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:12:53 68 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 69 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 70 Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 71 Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 72 Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:12:55 73 Orles Castro (Col) Colombia 0:12:58 74 Tim Rugg (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 75 Brian Hill (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 76 Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:12:59 77 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:13:00 78 Carlos Uron (Col) Colombia 79 Stephen Housley (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 80 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:13:02 81 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:13:05 82 Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:13:06 83 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling 0:13:08 84 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) V Australia 0:13:09 85 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 86 Cody Campbell (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:13:13 87 Sebastian Cancio (Arg) AeroCat Cycling Team 0:13:14 88 Jackie Simes (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:13:16 89 Diego Garavito (Col) AeroCat Cycling Team 90 Mat Stephens (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 0:13:18 91 Collin Samaan (USA) Wonderful Pistachios Cycling 0:13:19 92 Igor Volshteyn (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 0:13:25 93 Kevin Hazzard (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 0:13:32 94 Tyler Jewell (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 0:13:33 95 Andrea Pirovano (Ita) Team Type 1 Development 0:14:02 96 Jeremy Durin (USA) Jonathon Adler Racing 0:14:04 97 Strad Helms (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:14:13 98 Dan Holt (USA) Team Type 1 Development 0:14:32 99 Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling 0:19:49

Elite men - Teams classification 1 Geox - TMC 10:38:13 2 Jamis - Sutter Home 0:08:15 3 V Australia 0:08:30 4 Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling presented by Geargrinder 0:08:49 5 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:10:10 6 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:10:42 7 Team Exergy 0:13:58 8 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:20:52 9 Elbowz Racing 0:22:19 10 AeroCat Cycling Team 0:22:46 11 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:23:02 12 Team Type 1 Development 0:23:13 13 Jet Fuel Coffee - La Bicicletta 0:30:46 14 Colombia National Team 0:32:05 15 Jonathan Adler Racing 0:32:20

Elite women - 50 minute criterium 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 0:50:17 2 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 3 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 4 Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) 5 Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Revolution) 6 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 7 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 8 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 9 Lauren Robertson (FCS Cycling Team) 10 Mary Maroon (Rouse Bicycles) 11 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 12 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 13 Whitney Schultz (CheckMark p/b Veloforma) 14 Emma Bast (Team Revolution) 15 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 16 Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 0:00:06 17 Maria Calle Williams (Colombia) 18 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 19 Jane Weakley (Secret Cycling) 20 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 21 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 22 Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 23 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 24 Julie Emmerman (Primal/Treads) 0:00:10 25 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) 26 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 27 Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 0:00:15 28 Lenore Pipes (Guam National Team) 0:00:18 29 Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling) 30 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:27 31 Addy Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:54 32 Krystal McNutt (Secret Cycling) 33 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team) 0:01:44 34 Kat Carr (Bell Lap Coaching) 0:02:03 35 Christine Roettger (Team Revolution) 36 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 37 Rachel Roessingh (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 38 Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 39 Lindsey Durst (ISCorp - Nova Cycle Sports Found) 40 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling) 41 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling) 42 Dulce Pliego (Rouse Bicycles) 0:05:35 43 Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling) 0:06:17 44 Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:07:11 DNF Sarah Demerly (ABD Cycling)