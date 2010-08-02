Image 1 of 4 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) wins stage three. (Image credit: Clark Maxwell/www.clarkmaxwell.com) Image 2 of 4 Race leader Karl Menzies looks behind at the field before the start of the final stage. (Image credit: Clark Maxwell/www.clarkmaxwell.com) Image 3 of 4 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) takes a musette. (Image credit: Clark Maxwell/www.clarkmaxwell.com) Image 4 of 4 Chris Horner (RadioShack) sits behind Fly V Australia's David Tanner. (Image credit: Clark Maxwell/www.clarkmaxwell.com)

Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) won his second consecutive bunch sprint and the valuable 20-second time bonus in the third and final stage of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove on Sunday. The Australian blasted to the line ahead of David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Carlos Ospina (Colombia)

"We went into the stage with the number one goal of giving Jonny a chance to sprint because that 20 seconds was the [overall] win so long as he kept the space between himself and [Karl] Menzies," said Fly V Australia's technical director Ed Beamon. "The guys had to work very hard to make sure that it was a sprint."

Cantwell's stage victory garnered him the 20-second time bonus he needed to overhaul defending champion and hitherto race leader Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) and win the overall title plus the coveted $18,000 prize. He finished the event ahead of Veilleux in second and Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in third.

"It is a big thrill for the guys to cash in on those big cheques," said Beamon. "It was a big pay day and they really had to work hard for it.

"For Jonny, it is a big lift for him and a feather in his cap. This is the sixth race in a row that he has won a bunch sprint. The level of competition was much higher here. This was huge for him and for the team."

The Gullo International Pro Men Criterium treated riders to a 115km race held on a short and fast circuit - the stage purse was valued at $26,000. With the top 19 riders in the general classification separated by a mere 20 seconds the 20-second time bonus available at the finish left the yellow jersey wide open.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) initiated the first significant move of the race and six riders bridged across, including Vennell's teammate Daniel Holloway, Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose), Jake Rytlewski (Kenda-Geargrinder) and Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia).

The break gained a 90-second advantage and UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis set a quick tempo to help protect its race leader and defending overall champion, Menzies. Fly V Australia rallied at the front to allow its sprinter and previous day's winner, Cantwell, a chance to contest a field sprint for the hefty time bonuses at the finish.

"It was a very good play by Bissell to have two guys in there with Vennell, who was probably the most dangerous guy in that group," said Beamon. "We had Brooks in there and the idea was to put pressure on UnitedHealthcare. They started to ride to bring the break back but the break started going out from 45 seconds to 50 and to one and half minutes.

"At one point the leaders were only 25 seconds behind the field. We had to really step up and start to ride too. Even [Chris] Horner came up to help because he was losing his GC spot too."

The gap reduced quickly in the closing laps and breakaway riders were reabsorbed into the field inside the final 10 laps. Several teams sent riders to the front to set a fast pace in anticipation of a bunch sprint, including riders from Bissell, Kenda-Geargrinder, Jelly Belly p/b Kenda, Fly V Australia and UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis.

Full stage results 1 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 2:33:21 2 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 4 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell 5 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis 6 Anibal Barrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 7 Pat Bevin (NZl) Bissell 8 Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 9 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 10 Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 11 Chris Horner (USA) RadioShack 12 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 13 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:03 14 An Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 0:00:05 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 16 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 17 Jake Rytlewski (Can ) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrin 18 Peter Latham (USA) Bissell 19 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 20 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 21 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Champion System Racing 22 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 23 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 24 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell 25 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 26 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 28 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 29 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 30 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 31 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 32 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose 33 Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 34 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team 0:00:10 35 Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing 36 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 37 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 38 Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose 39 David Tanner Fly V Australia 0:00:17 40 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:19 41 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:51 42 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 0:02:29 43 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 44 Alder Martz (USA) Champion System Racing 45 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:02:59 46 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 47 Logan Loader (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:03:07 48 Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:05:02 49 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:07:32 50 Cater Jones (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 0:12:32 51 David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 52 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare pb Maxxis 0:20:02 53 Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 54 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis 0:22:32 55 Adam Myerson (USA) Team Mountain Khakis 0:25:32 56 Chris Johnson (USA) Champion System Racing 57 Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy 0:27:32 58 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:32:32