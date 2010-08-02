Crucial bonus hands Cantwell the title
Australian takes final stage and cash
Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) won his second consecutive bunch sprint and the valuable 20-second time bonus in the third and final stage of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove on Sunday. The Australian blasted to the line ahead of David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Carlos Ospina (Colombia)
"We went into the stage with the number one goal of giving Jonny a chance to sprint because that 20 seconds was the [overall] win so long as he kept the space between himself and [Karl] Menzies," said Fly V Australia's technical director Ed Beamon. "The guys had to work very hard to make sure that it was a sprint."
Cantwell's stage victory garnered him the 20-second time bonus he needed to overhaul defending champion and hitherto race leader Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) and win the overall title plus the coveted $18,000 prize. He finished the event ahead of Veilleux in second and Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in third.
"It is a big thrill for the guys to cash in on those big cheques," said Beamon. "It was a big pay day and they really had to work hard for it.
"For Jonny, it is a big lift for him and a feather in his cap. This is the sixth race in a row that he has won a bunch sprint. The level of competition was much higher here. This was huge for him and for the team."
The Gullo International Pro Men Criterium treated riders to a 115km race held on a short and fast circuit - the stage purse was valued at $26,000. With the top 19 riders in the general classification separated by a mere 20 seconds the 20-second time bonus available at the finish left the yellow jersey wide open.
Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) initiated the first significant move of the race and six riders bridged across, including Vennell's teammate Daniel Holloway, Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose), Jake Rytlewski (Kenda-Geargrinder) and Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia).
The break gained a 90-second advantage and UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis set a quick tempo to help protect its race leader and defending overall champion, Menzies. Fly V Australia rallied at the front to allow its sprinter and previous day's winner, Cantwell, a chance to contest a field sprint for the hefty time bonuses at the finish.
"It was a very good play by Bissell to have two guys in there with Vennell, who was probably the most dangerous guy in that group," said Beamon. "We had Brooks in there and the idea was to put pressure on UnitedHealthcare. They started to ride to bring the break back but the break started going out from 45 seconds to 50 and to one and half minutes.
"At one point the leaders were only 25 seconds behind the field. We had to really step up and start to ride too. Even [Chris] Horner came up to help because he was losing his GC spot too."
The gap reduced quickly in the closing laps and breakaway riders were reabsorbed into the field inside the final 10 laps. Several teams sent riders to the front to set a fast pace in anticipation of a bunch sprint, including riders from Bissell, Kenda-Geargrinder, Jelly Belly p/b Kenda, Fly V Australia and UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis.
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|2:33:21
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia
|4
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell
|5
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis
|6
|Anibal Barrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|7
|Pat Bevin (NZl) Bissell
|8
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|9
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|10
|Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|11
|Chris Horner (USA) RadioShack
|12
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|13
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:03
|14
|An Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|0:00:05
|15
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|16
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|17
|Jake Rytlewski (Can ) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrin
|18
|Peter Latham (USA) Bissell
|19
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|20
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|21
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Champion System Racing
|22
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|23
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|24
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell
|25
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|28
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|29
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|30
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|31
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|32
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose
|33
|Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|34
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|35
|Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing
|36
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|37
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
|38
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose
|39
|David Tanner Fly V Australia
|0:00:17
|40
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:19
|41
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:51
|42
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:02:29
|43
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|44
|Alder Martz (USA) Champion System Racing
|45
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:02:59
|46
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|47
|Logan Loader (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:03:07
|48
|Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:05:02
|49
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:07:32
|50
|Cater Jones (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:12:32
|51
|David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|52
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare pb Maxxis
|0:20:02
|53
|Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|54
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis
|0:22:32
|55
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team Mountain Khakis
|0:25:32
|56
|Chris Johnson (USA) Champion System Racing
|57
|Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:27:32
|58
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:32:32
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|6:11:50
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:08
|3
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis
|0:00:12
|4
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:17
|5
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|6
|Chris Horner (USA) RadioShack
|0:00:21
|7
|Peter Latham (USA) Bissell
|0:00:22
|8
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:25
|9
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|0:00:26
|10
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|11
|Pat Bevin (NZl) Bissell
|0:00:29
|12
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:30
|13
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell
|0:00:31
|14
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell
|0:00:32
|15
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Champion System Racing
|16
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:34
|17
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:00:37
|18
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|19
|Carlos Ospina (Col )Colombia
|0:00:38
|20
|Anibal Barrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|21
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:00:39
|22
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:42
|24
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:00:44
|25
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:00:46
|26
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:00:47
|27
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|28
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|0:00:53
|29
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:55
|30
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:00:57
|31
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:59
|33
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder
|0:01:04
|34
|Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|35
|Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:01:15
|36
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:36
|37
|Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing
|0:01:42
|38
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:02:08
|39
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:03:17
|40
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:03:28
|41
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:03:29
|42
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:03:50
|43
|Logan Loader (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:04:24
|44
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:04:25
|45
|Alder Martz (USA) Champion System Racing
|0:04:59
|46
|Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:05:44
|47
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|0:06:21
|48
|Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:07:33
|49
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:08:52
|50
|Cater Jones (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:13:48
|51
|David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:14:02
|52
|Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:20:51
|53
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:52
|54
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:32
|55
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team Mountain Khakis
|0:27:32
|56
|Chris Johnson (USA) Team Mountain Khakis
|0:27:37
|57
|Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:29:28
|58
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:38:06
