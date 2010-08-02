Trending

Australian takes final stage and cash

Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) wins stage three.

(Image credit: Clark Maxwell/www.clarkmaxwell.com)
Race leader Karl Menzies looks behind at the field before the start of the final stage.

(Image credit: Clark Maxwell/www.clarkmaxwell.com)
Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) takes a musette.

(Image credit: Clark Maxwell/www.clarkmaxwell.com)
Chris Horner (RadioShack) sits behind Fly V Australia's David Tanner.

(Image credit: Clark Maxwell/www.clarkmaxwell.com)

Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) won his second consecutive bunch sprint and the valuable 20-second time bonus in the third and final stage of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove on Sunday. The Australian blasted to the line ahead of David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Carlos Ospina (Colombia)

"We went into the stage with the number one goal of giving Jonny a chance to sprint because that 20 seconds was the [overall] win so long as he kept the space between himself and [Karl] Menzies," said Fly V Australia's technical director Ed Beamon. "The guys had to work very hard to make sure that it was a sprint."

Cantwell's stage victory garnered him the 20-second time bonus he needed to overhaul defending champion and hitherto race leader Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) and win the overall title plus the coveted $18,000 prize. He finished the event ahead of Veilleux in second and Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) in third.

"It is a big thrill for the guys to cash in on those big cheques," said Beamon. "It was a big pay day and they really had to work hard for it.

"For Jonny, it is a big lift for him and a feather in his cap. This is the sixth race in a row that he has won a bunch sprint. The level of competition was much higher here. This was huge for him and for the team."

The Gullo International Pro Men Criterium treated riders to a 115km race held on a short and fast circuit - the stage purse was valued at $26,000. With the top 19 riders in the general classification separated by a mere 20 seconds the 20-second time bonus available at the finish left the yellow jersey wide open.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) initiated the first significant move of the race and six riders bridged across, including Vennell's teammate Daniel Holloway, Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose), Jake Rytlewski (Kenda-Geargrinder) and Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia).

The break gained a 90-second advantage and UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis set a quick tempo to help protect its race leader and defending overall champion, Menzies. Fly V Australia rallied at the front to allow its sprinter and previous day's winner, Cantwell, a chance to contest a field sprint for the hefty time bonuses at the finish.

"It was a very good play by Bissell to have two guys in there with Vennell, who was probably the most dangerous guy in that group," said Beamon. "We had Brooks in there and the idea was to put pressure on UnitedHealthcare. They started to ride to bring the break back but the break started going out from 45 seconds to 50 and to one and half minutes.

"At one point the leaders were only 25 seconds behind the field. We had to really step up and start to ride too. Even [Chris] Horner came up to help because he was losing his GC spot too."

The gap reduced quickly in the closing laps and breakaway riders were reabsorbed into the field inside the final 10 laps. Several teams sent riders to the front to set a fast pace in anticipation of a bunch sprint, including riders from Bissell, Kenda-Geargrinder, Jelly Belly p/b Kenda, Fly V Australia and UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis.

Full stage results
1Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia2:33:21
2David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia
4Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell
5Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis
6Anibal Barrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
7Pat Bevin (NZl) Bissell
8Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
9Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
10Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
11Chris Horner (USA) RadioShack
12Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
13Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:03
14An Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:00:05
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
16Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
17Jake Rytlewski (Can ) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrin
18Peter Latham (USA) Bissell
19Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
20Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
21Bobby Sweeting (USA) Champion System Racing
22Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
23Nick Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
24Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell
25Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
28Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
29Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
30Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
31Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
32Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose
33Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
34Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team0:00:10
35Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing
36Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
37Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
38Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose
39David Tanner Fly V Australia0:00:17
40Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:19
41Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:51
42Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:02:29
43David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
44Alder Martz (USA) Champion System Racing
45Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:02:59
46Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
47Logan Loader (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:03:07
48Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:05:02
49Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia0:07:32
50Cater Jones (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:12:32
51David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
52Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare pb Maxxis0:20:02
53Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
54Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis0:22:32
55Adam Myerson (USA) Team Mountain Khakis0:25:32
56Chris Johnson (USA) Champion System Racing
57Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy0:27:32
58Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:32:32

Overall classification
1Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia6:11:50
2David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:08
3Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis0:00:12
4Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:17
5Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
6Chris Horner (USA) RadioShack0:00:21
7Peter Latham (USA) Bissell0:00:22
8Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:25
9Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:00:26
10Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
11Pat Bevin (NZl) Bissell0:00:29
12Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:30
13Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell0:00:31
14Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell0:00:32
15Bobby Sweeting (USA) Champion System Racing
16Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:34
17Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:00:37
18Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team
19Carlos Ospina (Col )Colombia0:00:38
20Anibal Barrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
21Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose0:00:39
22Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
23David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:42
24Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:44
25Juan Arango (Col) Colombia0:00:46
26Nick Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:47
27Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
28Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda p/b Gear Grinder0:00:53
29Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:55
30Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose0:00:57
31Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:59
33Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder0:01:04
34Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
35Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:01:15
36Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:36
37Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing0:01:42
38Arles Castro (Col) Colombia0:02:08
39Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:03:17
40Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:03:28
41David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia0:03:29
42Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia0:03:50
43Logan Loader (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:04:24
44Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:04:25
45Alder Martz (USA) Champion System Racing0:04:59
46Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:05:44
47Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 10:06:21
48Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:07:33
49Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia0:08:52
50Cater Jones (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:13:48
51David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:14:02
52Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:20:51
53Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:52
54Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:23:32
55Adam Myerson (USA) Team Mountain Khakis0:27:32
56Chris Johnson (USA) Team Mountain Khakis0:27:37
57Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy0:29:28
58Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:38:06

