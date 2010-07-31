Trending

Bissell lands two on the podium in Elk Grove opener

Latham take top spot and the early race lead

The podium on stage 1 of Tour of Elk Grove

The podium on stage 1 of Tour of Elk Grove
(Image credit: Bissell Pro Cycling)

New Zealand Criterium Champion, Peter Latham (Bissell) put his time trial skills to the test and came out on top at the opening stage of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove held from July 30-August 1 in Elk Grove Village on the outskirts of Chicago, Illinois.

The time trial specialist rode the 7.2-kilometre course in a time of 8:32 on Friday, outpacing 2007 overall winner Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) by a few hundredths of a second and his own teammate Jeremy Vennell by one second.

“This was my first NRC win,” Latham said. “Obviously my team is going well. I’ve been close a few times but didn’t know how I would do today. Getting the top placing is nice and it’s nice to get a win for the team.
Jeremy has been riding strong and hopefully we can keep going.”

Latham will start stage two’s 155 km AXA Equitable Circuit Race in the overall race lead. The circuit race is designed for the cagiest of bike racers with 26 corners per lap.

“I think it is the cat’s whisker between the top ten guys,” Latham said. “The GC is wide open with two hard days of racing to come but it is certainly nice to start off on the right foot.”

Money makes the wheels go round

The highly lucrative MTI Construction time trial held in and around the Elk Grove Village. The event catered to the fastest prologue and time trial specialists with a predominantly flat course. As one of the highest prized individual time trials in the country it offered a $10,000 purse.

There are two stages to go: the 155 km AXA Equitable Circuit Race on Saturday, July 31 worth $31,000 and the Gullo International Pro Men 115 km Criterium held on Sunday, August 1 worth
$26,000. The overall classification is worth $47,500 and the team award is valued at $3,500 for a total of $118,000.

“It’s pretty motivating having a $10,000 dollar carrot,” Latham said. “That is a lot of money. We also want to win the bike race. The money is a bonus and it is nice to get across the line first but we want to win the
overall race.”

Latham is widely recognized as a time trial and track pursuit specialist with a long track record of placing on the podium in international competitions. He was on the New Zealand Olympic Games team in both 2004 in Athens and 2008 in Beijing. His results include New Zealand Time Trial National Champion, 3rd in the UCI Under 23 Time Trial World Championships, 3rd in the Teams Pursuit World Track Championships and 2nd in the Individual Pursuit Oceania Championships.

“This course was short, I race on the track at about four kilometres so this course was twice the distance,” Latham said. “I like prologues and was close a few times last year. It was nice to get on top tonight.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Latham (USA) Bissell0:08:32.56
2Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:00:00.19
3Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell0:00:01.31
4Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:00:02.44
5Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:03.10
6Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell0:00:03.53
7Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
8Chris Horner (USA) Radio Shack0:00:03.69
9Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:00:04.28
10David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:08.19
11Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:08.32
12Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell0:00:09.56
13Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:00:09.69
14Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy0:00:09.91
15Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:00:10.00
16Bobby Sweeting (USA) Champion System Racing0:00:10.41
17Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:11.78
18Pat Bevin (NZl) Bissell0:00:12.03
19Cater Jones (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:00:13.59
20David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:14.44
21Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:00:15.25
22Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:00:15.75
23Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
24Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose0:00:16.47
25Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell0:00:17.03
26Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:00:17.19
27Nathan Brown (USA) Trek Livestrong U230:00:17.62
28Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:19.16
29Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell0:00:20.06
30Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:20.91
31Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:21.62
32Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:00:23.13
33Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:23.16
34Juan Arango (Col) Columbian National0:00:23.50
35Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:23.56
36Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:00:23.62
37Nick Frey (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:25.00
38David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:25.53
39Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:26.50
40Alejandro Barrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:27.16
41Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:27.97
42Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:00:28.03
43Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:28.53
44Carlos Ospina (Col) Columbian National0:00:28.91
45Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose0:00:29.66
46Luca Damiani (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:30.38
47Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:30.50
48Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:00:30.53
49Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:00:31.53
50Bryce Mead (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
51Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:00:31.94
52Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:00:32.50
53Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:33.75
54Tim Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:00:35.62
55James Driscoll (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:36.06
56Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose0:00:36.41
57Weimar Roldan (Col) Columbian National0:00:36.78
58Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 10:00:37.19
59Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:37.28
60Guy East (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:37.94
61Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:40.91
62Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:00:42.06
63Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation0:00:42.38
64Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:42.44
65Logan Loader (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:43.00
66Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:00:43.06
67Ben Damhoff (USA) Champion System Racing0:00:43.47
68Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia0:00:45.94
69Jeff Schroetlin (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:46.03
70Isaac Howe (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:00:46.35
71Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:46.78
72Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:46.97
73Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:00:52.50
74Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy0:00:54.32
75Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:54.82
76Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing0:00:57.59
77Cody Stevenson (Aus) Adageo Energy0:00:57.85
78Tucker Olander (USA) Team Hotel San Jose0:01:00.88
79Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy0:01:01.38
80Arles Castro (USA) Columbian National0:01:03.03
81Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:03.28
82Carlos Uran (Col) Columbian National0:01:05.82
83Edwin Avila (Col) Columbian National0:01:08.97
84David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:01:13.13
85Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose0:01:14.32
86Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose0:01:19.35
87Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:01:21.41
88Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy0:01:22.25
89Alder Martz (USA) Champion System Racing0:01:46.62
90Chris Johnson (USA) Champion System Racing0:01:48.19
91Chad Burdzilasukas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:02:49.35

