Bissell lands two on the podium in Elk Grove opener
Latham take top spot and the early race lead
New Zealand Criterium Champion, Peter Latham (Bissell) put his time trial skills to the test and came out on top at the opening stage of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove held from July 30-August 1 in Elk Grove Village on the outskirts of Chicago, Illinois.
The time trial specialist rode the 7.2-kilometre course in a time of 8:32 on Friday, outpacing 2007 overall winner Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) by a few hundredths of a second and his own teammate Jeremy Vennell by one second.
“This was my first NRC win,” Latham said. “Obviously my team is going well. I’ve been close a few times but didn’t know how I would do today. Getting the top placing is nice and it’s nice to get a win for the team.
Jeremy has been riding strong and hopefully we can keep going.”
Latham will start stage two’s 155 km AXA Equitable Circuit Race in the overall race lead. The circuit race is designed for the cagiest of bike racers with 26 corners per lap.
“I think it is the cat’s whisker between the top ten guys,” Latham said. “The GC is wide open with two hard days of racing to come but it is certainly nice to start off on the right foot.”
Money makes the wheels go round
The highly lucrative MTI Construction time trial held in and around the Elk Grove Village. The event catered to the fastest prologue and time trial specialists with a predominantly flat course. As one of the highest prized individual time trials in the country it offered a $10,000 purse.
There are two stages to go: the 155 km AXA Equitable Circuit Race on Saturday, July 31 worth $31,000 and the Gullo International Pro Men 115 km Criterium held on Sunday, August 1 worth
$26,000. The overall classification is worth $47,500 and the team award is valued at $3,500 for a total of $118,000.
“It’s pretty motivating having a $10,000 dollar carrot,” Latham said. “That is a lot of money. We also want to win the bike race. The money is a bonus and it is nice to get across the line first but we want to win the
overall race.”
Latham is widely recognized as a time trial and track pursuit specialist with a long track record of placing on the podium in international competitions. He was on the New Zealand Olympic Games team in both 2004 in Athens and 2008 in Beijing. His results include New Zealand Time Trial National Champion, 3rd in the UCI Under 23 Time Trial World Championships, 3rd in the Teams Pursuit World Track Championships and 2nd in the Individual Pursuit Oceania Championships.
“This course was short, I race on the track at about four kilometres so this course was twice the distance,” Latham said. “I like prologues and was close a few times last year. It was nice to get on top tonight.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Latham (USA) Bissell
|0:08:32.56
|2
|Michael Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:00:00.19
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|0:00:01.31
|4
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:00:02.44
|5
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:03.10
|6
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|0:00:03.53
|7
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|8
|Chris Horner (USA) Radio Shack
|0:00:03.69
|9
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:00:04.28
|10
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:08.19
|11
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:08.32
|12
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell
|0:00:09.56
|13
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:00:09.69
|14
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy
|0:00:09.91
|15
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:00:10.00
|16
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Champion System Racing
|0:00:10.41
|17
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:11.78
|18
|Pat Bevin (NZl) Bissell
|0:00:12.03
|19
|Cater Jones (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:00:13.59
|20
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:14.44
|21
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:00:15.25
|22
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:00:15.75
|23
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|24
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:00:16.47
|25
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|0:00:17.03
|26
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:00:17.19
|27
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|0:00:17.62
|28
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:19.16
|29
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell
|0:00:20.06
|30
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:20.91
|31
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:21.62
|32
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:00:23.13
|33
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:23.16
|34
|Juan Arango (Col) Columbian National
|0:00:23.50
|35
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:23.56
|36
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:00:23.62
|37
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:25.00
|38
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:25.53
|39
|Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:26.50
|40
|Alejandro Barrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:27.16
|41
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:27.97
|42
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:00:28.03
|43
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:28.53
|44
|Carlos Ospina (Col) Columbian National
|0:00:28.91
|45
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:00:29.66
|46
|Luca Damiani (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:30.38
|47
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:30.50
|48
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:00:30.53
|49
|Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:00:31.53
|50
|Bryce Mead (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|51
|Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:00:31.94
|52
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:00:32.50
|53
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:33.75
|54
|Tim Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:00:35.62
|55
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:36.06
|56
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:00:36.41
|57
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Columbian National
|0:00:36.78
|58
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|0:00:37.19
|59
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:37.28
|60
|Guy East (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:37.94
|61
|Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:40.91
|62
|Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:00:42.06
|63
|Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|0:00:42.38
|64
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:42.44
|65
|Logan Loader (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:43.00
|66
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:00:43.06
|67
|Ben Damhoff (USA) Champion System Racing
|0:00:43.47
|68
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:00:45.94
|69
|Jeff Schroetlin (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:46.03
|70
|Isaac Howe (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:00:46.35
|71
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:46.78
|72
|Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:46.97
|73
|Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:00:52.50
|74
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy
|0:00:54.32
|75
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:54.82
|76
|Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing
|0:00:57.59
|77
|Cody Stevenson (Aus) Adageo Energy
|0:00:57.85
|78
|Tucker Olander (USA) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:01:00.88
|79
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:01:01.38
|80
|Arles Castro (USA) Columbian National
|0:01:03.03
|81
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:03.28
|82
|Carlos Uran (Col) Columbian National
|0:01:05.82
|83
|Edwin Avila (Col) Columbian National
|0:01:08.97
|84
|David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:01:13.13
|85
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:01:14.32
|86
|Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:01:19.35
|87
|Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:01:21.41
|88
|Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:01:22.25
|89
|Alder Martz (USA) Champion System Racing
|0:01:46.62
|90
|Chris Johnson (USA) Champion System Racing
|0:01:48.19
|91
|Chad Burdzilasukas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:49.35
