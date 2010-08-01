Trending

Cantwell too fast on Elk Grove circuits

Menzies on track to defend overall title

Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) continued his love affair with tour first stage victories .Cantwell has won the opening stages of the recent Tours of Geelong, Murray River, Tasmania and now the Jayco Herald Sun Tour.

Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) continued his love affair with tour first stage victories .Cantwell has won the opening stages of the recent Tours of Geelong, Murray River, Tasmania and now the Jayco Herald Sun Tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) was the fastest to the line in a bunch sprint at the AXA Equitable Circuit Race on Saturday; stage two of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove. The Australian opened up his sprint with 200 metres to go and outpaced 2008 overall winner David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and defending champion Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis).

Related Articles

Tour of Elk Grove prize list entices strong field

Tour of Elk Grove start list

Horner jumps from Tour de France to Tour of Elk Grove

Bissell lands two on the podium in Elk Grove opener

“It was a good win for me and a good win for the team,” Cantwell said. “We got the 20-second time bonus for winning the stage and that was very fortunate. That has put us in good contention to win the overall.”

Menzies moved into the overall race lead after placing fourth in the opening time trial stage and acquiring third place time bonuses on the day’s stage two sprint. He will rely on his six teammates to maintain the lead and deliver him to a second consecutive overall win during the third and final stage, a criterium held in Elk Grove Village on Sunday.

“The guys were looking after me,” Menzies said. “I would have liked to win the stage but to get the bonus and the yellow jersey was definitely what we tried to do. The GC is still really tight and there is a big time bonus available tomorrow. Cantwell is back in contention so it will be the same as today, it is anybody’s race.”

The second stage of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove offered the peloton a 10-lap, 155 km circuit race held through the neighbourhoods surrounding the Elk Grove Village. The course required the utmost concentration and savvy bike skills to successfully negotiate the 26 corners per lap.

With $31,000 dollars on the line, it was no wonder the peloton took an aggressive approach to the start of the race. A breakaway of three riders gained a sizable lead that included Jim Stemper (Kenda p/b Geargrinder), Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) and Kyle Wamsley (Bissell). The break swelled to five riders when Jonny Sundt (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) and Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis) bridged across.

With more than a three-minute lead, Thomson assumed the role of virtual leader on the road. “It was imperative for us to be in the breakaway and gain some time bonuses,” Cantwell said. “To be aggressive, cover Bissell and UnitedHealthcare. Thomson got in the early break and that relieved a lot of the pressure from us. We didn’t have to chase at all throughout the race. We had an armchair ride.”

Bissell’s prologue winner and race leader Peter Latham along with his teammate and third place in the overall, Jeremy Vennell, sat comfortably in the peloton, also absolved of having to chase with sprinter Wamsley represented in the breakaway. He took advantage of his position to snag the mid-race prime for $1000, adding to his team’s abundant prize winnings following the previous day’s prologue.

Second placed overall, Mike Friedman sent his Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
teammates to the front of the field in an attempt to manage the time gap. The squad received help from the UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis who fielded a roster that included Menzies, 2007 winner Hilton Clarke and runner up in the National Racing Calendar series Rory Sutherland.

“It was a small break but no one wanted to work even though some other teams missed it,” Menzies said. “We wanted a bunch sprint and Jelly Belly also wanted a sprint. So our two teams worked together early on. With two to go, we added in more guys. The team rode awesome.”

There was a 20-second time bonus on offer to the winner of the stage along with 12 seconds for second place and 8 for third place that would no doubt change the overall classification.

The gap between the breakaway and the field drastically reduced and
allowed Kelly Benefit Strategies riders to bridge across. UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis pushed the pace at the front of the field to try and further reduce the gap in hopes of a bunch sprint for its wide array of sprinters. The breakaway was caught inside one lap to go and Cantwell timed his finish perfectly.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia3:30:14
2David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
4Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
5David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
6Carlos Ospina (Col) Columbian National
7Cody Stevenson (Aus) Adageo Energy
8Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
9Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
10Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
11Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell
12Chad Burdzilasukas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
13Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Bobby Sweeting (USA) Champion System Racing
15Chris Horner (USA) Radio Shack
16Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
17Michael Freedman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
18Luca Damiani (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
19Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
20Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
21Peter Latham (USA) Bissell
22Nathan Brown (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
23Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
24Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
25Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
26Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
27Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
28Pat Bevin (NZl) Bissell
29Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
30Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
31Nick Frey (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
32Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:00:07
33Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
34Juan Arango (Col) Columbian National
35Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose
36Carlos Uran (Col) Columbian National
37James Driscoll (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
38Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell
39Alejandro Barrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
40Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:10
41Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose
42Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
43Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
44Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
45Chris Johnson (USA) Champion System Racing
46Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy
47Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
48Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
49Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
50Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
51Ben Damhoff (USA) Champion System Racing
52Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
53Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy
54Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
55Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
56David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
57Isaac Howe (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
58Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
59Weimar Roldan (Col) Columbian National
60Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing0:00:17
61Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
62Tucker Olander (USA) Team Hotel San Jose
63Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
64Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
65Logan Loader (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
66Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
67David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
68Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy
69Jeff Schroetlin (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
70Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
71Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:00:22
72Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:00:25
73Bryce Mead (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:26
74Guy East (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Alder Martz (USA) Champion System Racing
76Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:32
77Arles Castro (USA) Columbian National0:00:38
78Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose
79Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation0:00:45
80Cater Jones (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
81Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:01:15
82Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:01:59
83Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:14
84Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy0:03:22
85Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose0:03:33
86Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose
87Edwin Avila (Col) Columbian National0:04:08
88Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 10:05:22
89Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:06:44
90Tim Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
91Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis3:38:41
2Michael Freedman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:00:05
3Peter Latham (USA) Bissell
4Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell0:00:06
5Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:08
6David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
8Chris Horner (USA) Radio Shack0:00:09
9Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
10Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
11David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:13
12Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell0:00:15
14Bobby Sweeting (USA) Champion System Racing
15Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
17Pat Bevin (NZl) Bissell0:00:17
18Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:00:19
19Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:00:20
20Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell0:00:22
21Nathan Brown (USA) Trek Livestrong U230:00:23
22Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy0:00:25
23Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:26
24Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell
25Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:27
26Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
27Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
28Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:29
29Nick Frey (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:30
30Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose0:00:32
31Carlos Ospina (Col) Columbian National0:00:34
32Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Luca Damiani (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:35
34Juan Arango (Col) Columbian National0:00:36
35Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
36Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:00:38
37Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
38Alejandro Barrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:39
39Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:40
40Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose0:00:42
41Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
42Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:43
43Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:00:44
44Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:00:46
45James Driscoll (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:48
46David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
47Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:49
48Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:51
49Weimar Roldan (Col) Columbian National0:00:52
50Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:00:54
51Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
52Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:56
53Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:00:58
54Ben Damhoff (USA) Champion System Racing0:00:59
55Isaac Howe (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:01:01
56Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:02
57Cody Stevenson (Aus) Adageo Energy0:01:03
58Bryce Mead (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
59Cater Jones (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda0:01:04
60Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:05
61Logan Loader (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
62Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:01:08
63Jeff Schroetlin (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
64Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
65Guy East (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:09
66Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy
67Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:17
68Carlos Uran (Col) Columbian National0:01:18
69Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing0:01:20
70Tucker Olander (USA) Team Hotel San Jose0:01:23
71Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:24
72David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:01:28
73Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation0:01:32
74Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy0:01:44
75Arles Castro (USA) Columbian National0:01:46
76Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:01:48
77Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
78Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose0:01:57
79Chris Johnson (USA) Champion System Racing0:02:03
80Alder Martz (USA) Champion System Racing0:02:18
81Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:02:27
82Chad Burdzilasukas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:02:54
83Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:03:22
84Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose0:04:14
85Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy0:04:28
86Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose0:04:57
87Edwin Avila (Col) Columbian National0:05:22
88Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 10:06:04
89Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:07:06
90Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes0:07:21
91Tim Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis0:07:25

Elite Women criterium
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI Solar)0:50:00
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
3Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co./Twenty12)
4Jackie Crowell (Team Type 1)
5Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
6Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)
7Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
8Julie Jerue (Outspokin)
9Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)
10Christine Roettger (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
11Lauren Robertson (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen)
12Pam Loebig (Alderfer Bergen)
13Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)
14Jane Weakley
15Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
16Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf Cycling Club)
17Rachel Eichers Roessingh (ISCorp)
18Amy Stauffer (Priority Health)
19Megan Elliott (Black Mountain Bicycles)
20Sydney Hatten (Nebo Ridge)
21Emily Matheu (Third Pillar)
22Toni Bradshaw (Team VBF)
23Rachel Byus (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen)
24Kristen Meshberg
25Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda)
26Sarah Demerly (WSC)
27Morgan Moon (Kenda)
28Sue Semaszczuk (ABD)

Latest on Cyclingnews