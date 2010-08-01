Cantwell too fast on Elk Grove circuits
Menzies on track to defend overall title
Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) was the fastest to the line in a bunch sprint at the AXA Equitable Circuit Race on Saturday; stage two of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove. The Australian opened up his sprint with 200 metres to go and outpaced 2008 overall winner David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and defending champion Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis).
“It was a good win for me and a good win for the team,” Cantwell said. “We got the 20-second time bonus for winning the stage and that was very fortunate. That has put us in good contention to win the overall.”
Menzies moved into the overall race lead after placing fourth in the opening time trial stage and acquiring third place time bonuses on the day’s stage two sprint. He will rely on his six teammates to maintain the lead and deliver him to a second consecutive overall win during the third and final stage, a criterium held in Elk Grove Village on Sunday.
“The guys were looking after me,” Menzies said. “I would have liked to win the stage but to get the bonus and the yellow jersey was definitely what we tried to do. The GC is still really tight and there is a big time bonus available tomorrow. Cantwell is back in contention so it will be the same as today, it is anybody’s race.”
The second stage of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove offered the peloton a 10-lap, 155 km circuit race held through the neighbourhoods surrounding the Elk Grove Village. The course required the utmost concentration and savvy bike skills to successfully negotiate the 26 corners per lap.
With $31,000 dollars on the line, it was no wonder the peloton took an aggressive approach to the start of the race. A breakaway of three riders gained a sizable lead that included Jim Stemper (Kenda p/b Geargrinder), Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) and Kyle Wamsley (Bissell). The break swelled to five riders when Jonny Sundt (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) and Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis) bridged across.
With more than a three-minute lead, Thomson assumed the role of virtual leader on the road. “It was imperative for us to be in the breakaway and gain some time bonuses,” Cantwell said. “To be aggressive, cover Bissell and UnitedHealthcare. Thomson got in the early break and that relieved a lot of the pressure from us. We didn’t have to chase at all throughout the race. We had an armchair ride.”
Bissell’s prologue winner and race leader Peter Latham along with his teammate and third place in the overall, Jeremy Vennell, sat comfortably in the peloton, also absolved of having to chase with sprinter Wamsley represented in the breakaway. He took advantage of his position to snag the mid-race prime for $1000, adding to his team’s abundant prize winnings following the previous day’s prologue.
Second placed overall, Mike Friedman sent his Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
teammates to the front of the field in an attempt to manage the time gap. The squad received help from the UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis who fielded a roster that included Menzies, 2007 winner Hilton Clarke and runner up in the National Racing Calendar series Rory Sutherland.
“It was a small break but no one wanted to work even though some other teams missed it,” Menzies said. “We wanted a bunch sprint and Jelly Belly also wanted a sprint. So our two teams worked together early on. With two to go, we added in more guys. The team rode awesome.”
There was a 20-second time bonus on offer to the winner of the stage along with 12 seconds for second place and 8 for third place that would no doubt change the overall classification.
The gap between the breakaway and the field drastically reduced and
allowed Kelly Benefit Strategies riders to bridge across. UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis pushed the pace at the front of the field to try and further reduce the gap in hopes of a bunch sprint for its wide array of sprinters. The breakaway was caught inside one lap to go and Cantwell timed his finish perfectly.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|3:30:14
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|4
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|6
|Carlos Ospina (Col) Columbian National
|7
|Cody Stevenson (Aus) Adageo Energy
|8
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|9
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|10
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|11
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell
|12
|Chad Burdzilasukas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|13
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Champion System Racing
|15
|Chris Horner (USA) Radio Shack
|16
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|17
|Michael Freedman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|18
|Luca Damiani (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|19
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|20
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|21
|Peter Latham (USA) Bissell
|22
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|23
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|24
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|26
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|27
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|28
|Pat Bevin (NZl) Bissell
|29
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|30
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|31
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|32
|Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:00:07
|33
|Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|34
|Juan Arango (Col) Columbian National
|35
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose
|36
|Carlos Uran (Col) Columbian National
|37
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|38
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell
|39
|Alejandro Barrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|40
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:10
|41
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose
|42
|Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|43
|Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|44
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|45
|Chris Johnson (USA) Champion System Racing
|46
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy
|47
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|48
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|49
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|50
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|51
|Ben Damhoff (USA) Champion System Racing
|52
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|53
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy
|54
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|55
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|56
|David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|57
|Isaac Howe (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|58
|Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|59
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Columbian National
|60
|Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing
|0:00:17
|61
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|62
|Tucker Olander (USA) Team Hotel San Jose
|63
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|64
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|65
|Logan Loader (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|66
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|67
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|68
|Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy
|69
|Jeff Schroetlin (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|70
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|71
|Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:00:22
|72
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:00:25
|73
|Bryce Mead (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:26
|74
|Guy East (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|75
|Alder Martz (USA) Champion System Racing
|76
|Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:32
|77
|Arles Castro (USA) Columbian National
|0:00:38
|78
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose
|79
|Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|0:00:45
|80
|Cater Jones (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|81
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:01:15
|82
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:01:59
|83
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:02:14
|84
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:03:22
|85
|Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:03:33
|86
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose
|87
|Edwin Avila (Col) Columbian National
|0:04:08
|88
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|0:05:22
|89
|Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:06:44
|90
|Tim Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|91
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|3:38:41
|2
|Michael Freedman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:00:05
|3
|Peter Latham (USA) Bissell
|4
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell
|0:00:06
|5
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:08
|6
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|8
|Chris Horner (USA) Radio Shack
|0:00:09
|9
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|10
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell
|11
|David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:13
|12
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell
|0:00:15
|14
|Bobby Sweeting (USA) Champion System Racing
|15
|Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|17
|Pat Bevin (NZl) Bissell
|0:00:17
|18
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:00:19
|19
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:00:20
|20
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell
|0:00:22
|21
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|0:00:23
|22
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy
|0:00:25
|23
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:26
|24
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell
|25
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:27
|26
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|28
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:29
|29
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:30
|30
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:00:32
|31
|Carlos Ospina (Col) Columbian National
|0:00:34
|32
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Luca Damiani (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:35
|34
|Juan Arango (Col) Columbian National
|0:00:36
|35
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|36
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:00:38
|37
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|38
|Alejandro Barrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:39
|39
|Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:40
|40
|Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:00:42
|41
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:43
|43
|Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:00:44
|44
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:00:46
|45
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:48
|46
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|47
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:49
|48
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:51
|49
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Columbian National
|0:00:52
|50
|Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:00:54
|51
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|52
|Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:56
|53
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:00:58
|54
|Ben Damhoff (USA) Champion System Racing
|0:00:59
|55
|Isaac Howe (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:01:01
|56
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:02
|57
|Cody Stevenson (Aus) Adageo Energy
|0:01:03
|58
|Bryce Mead (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|59
|Cater Jones (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda
|0:01:04
|60
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:05
|61
|Logan Loader (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|62
|Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:01:08
|63
|Jeff Schroetlin (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|64
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|65
|Guy East (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:09
|66
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy
|67
|Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:17
|68
|Carlos Uran (Col) Columbian National
|0:01:18
|69
|Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing
|0:01:20
|70
|Tucker Olander (USA) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:01:23
|71
|Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:24
|72
|David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:01:28
|73
|Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation
|0:01:32
|74
|Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:01:44
|75
|Arles Castro (USA) Columbian National
|0:01:46
|76
|Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:01:48
|77
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|78
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:01:57
|79
|Chris Johnson (USA) Champion System Racing
|0:02:03
|80
|Alder Martz (USA) Champion System Racing
|0:02:18
|81
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:02:27
|82
|Chad Burdzilasukas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:54
|83
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:03:22
|84
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:04:14
|85
|Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy
|0:04:28
|86
|Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose
|0:04:57
|87
|Edwin Avila (Col) Columbian National
|0:05:22
|88
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|0:06:04
|89
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:07:06
|90
|Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes
|0:07:21
|91
|Tim Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis
|0:07:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI Solar)
|0:50:00
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|3
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co./Twenty12)
|4
|Jackie Crowell (Team Type 1)
|5
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|6
|Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)
|7
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
|8
|Julie Jerue (Outspokin)
|9
|Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)
|10
|Christine Roettger (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|11
|Lauren Robertson (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen)
|12
|Pam Loebig (Alderfer Bergen)
|13
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)
|14
|Jane Weakley
|15
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|16
|Aimee Allen (Maple Leaf Cycling Club)
|17
|Rachel Eichers Roessingh (ISCorp)
|18
|Amy Stauffer (Priority Health)
|19
|Megan Elliott (Black Mountain Bicycles)
|20
|Sydney Hatten (Nebo Ridge)
|21
|Emily Matheu (Third Pillar)
|22
|Toni Bradshaw (Team VBF)
|23
|Rachel Byus (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen)
|24
|Kristen Meshberg
|25
|Lindsey Durst (Team Kenda)
|26
|Sarah Demerly (WSC)
|27
|Morgan Moon (Kenda)
|28
|Sue Semaszczuk (ABD)
