Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) was the fastest to the line in a bunch sprint at the AXA Equitable Circuit Race on Saturday; stage two of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove. The Australian opened up his sprint with 200 metres to go and outpaced 2008 overall winner David Veilleux (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and defending champion Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis).

“It was a good win for me and a good win for the team,” Cantwell said. “We got the 20-second time bonus for winning the stage and that was very fortunate. That has put us in good contention to win the overall.”

Menzies moved into the overall race lead after placing fourth in the opening time trial stage and acquiring third place time bonuses on the day’s stage two sprint. He will rely on his six teammates to maintain the lead and deliver him to a second consecutive overall win during the third and final stage, a criterium held in Elk Grove Village on Sunday.

“The guys were looking after me,” Menzies said. “I would have liked to win the stage but to get the bonus and the yellow jersey was definitely what we tried to do. The GC is still really tight and there is a big time bonus available tomorrow. Cantwell is back in contention so it will be the same as today, it is anybody’s race.”

The second stage of the Alexian Brothers Tour of Elk Grove offered the peloton a 10-lap, 155 km circuit race held through the neighbourhoods surrounding the Elk Grove Village. The course required the utmost concentration and savvy bike skills to successfully negotiate the 26 corners per lap.

With $31,000 dollars on the line, it was no wonder the peloton took an aggressive approach to the start of the race. A breakaway of three riders gained a sizable lead that included Jim Stemper (Kenda p/b Geargrinder), Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) and Kyle Wamsley (Bissell). The break swelled to five riders when Jonny Sundt (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) and Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis) bridged across.

With more than a three-minute lead, Thomson assumed the role of virtual leader on the road. “It was imperative for us to be in the breakaway and gain some time bonuses,” Cantwell said. “To be aggressive, cover Bissell and UnitedHealthcare. Thomson got in the early break and that relieved a lot of the pressure from us. We didn’t have to chase at all throughout the race. We had an armchair ride.”

Bissell’s prologue winner and race leader Peter Latham along with his teammate and third place in the overall, Jeremy Vennell, sat comfortably in the peloton, also absolved of having to chase with sprinter Wamsley represented in the breakaway. He took advantage of his position to snag the mid-race prime for $1000, adding to his team’s abundant prize winnings following the previous day’s prologue.

Second placed overall, Mike Friedman sent his Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

teammates to the front of the field in an attempt to manage the time gap. The squad received help from the UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis who fielded a roster that included Menzies, 2007 winner Hilton Clarke and runner up in the National Racing Calendar series Rory Sutherland.

“It was a small break but no one wanted to work even though some other teams missed it,” Menzies said. “We wanted a bunch sprint and Jelly Belly also wanted a sprint. So our two teams worked together early on. With two to go, we added in more guys. The team rode awesome.”

There was a 20-second time bonus on offer to the winner of the stage along with 12 seconds for second place and 8 for third place that would no doubt change the overall classification.

The gap between the breakaway and the field drastically reduced and

allowed Kelly Benefit Strategies riders to bridge across. UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis pushed the pace at the front of the field to try and further reduce the gap in hopes of a bunch sprint for its wide array of sprinters. The breakaway was caught inside one lap to go and Cantwell timed his finish perfectly.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 3:30:14 2 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 4 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 5 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 Carlos Ospina (Col) Columbian National 7 Cody Stevenson (Aus) Adageo Energy 8 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 9 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 10 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 11 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell 12 Chad Burdzilasukas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 13 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Champion System Racing 15 Chris Horner (USA) Radio Shack 16 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 17 Michael Freedman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 18 Luca Damiani (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 19 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 20 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 21 Peter Latham (USA) Bissell 22 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek Livestrong U23 23 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 24 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 25 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 26 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 27 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 28 Pat Bevin (NZl) Bissell 29 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 30 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 31 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 32 Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 0:00:07 33 Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 34 Juan Arango (Col) Columbian National 35 Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose 36 Carlos Uran (Col) Columbian National 37 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 38 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell 39 Alejandro Barrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 40 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:10 41 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose 42 Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 43 Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 44 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 45 Chris Johnson (USA) Champion System Racing 46 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy 47 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 48 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 49 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 50 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 51 Ben Damhoff (USA) Champion System Racing 52 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 53 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy 54 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 55 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 56 David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 57 Isaac Howe (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 58 Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 59 Weimar Roldan (Col) Columbian National 60 Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing 0:00:17 61 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 62 Tucker Olander (USA) Team Hotel San Jose 63 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 64 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 65 Logan Loader (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 66 Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 67 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 68 Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy 69 Jeff Schroetlin (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 70 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 71 Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 0:00:22 72 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 0:00:25 73 Bryce Mead (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:26 74 Guy East (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 75 Alder Martz (USA) Champion System Racing 76 Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:32 77 Arles Castro (USA) Columbian National 0:00:38 78 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose 79 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 0:00:45 80 Cater Jones (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 81 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 0:01:15 82 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 0:01:59 83 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:02:14 84 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy 0:03:22 85 Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose 0:03:33 86 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose 87 Edwin Avila (Col) Columbian National 0:04:08 88 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 0:05:22 89 Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 0:06:44 90 Tim Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 91 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 3:38:41 2 Michael Freedman (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 0:00:05 3 Peter Latham (USA) Bissell 4 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell 0:00:06 5 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:08 6 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 8 Chris Horner (USA) Radio Shack 0:00:09 9 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 10 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell 11 David Tanner (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:13 12 Ryan Anderson (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell 0:00:15 14 Bobby Sweeting (USA) Champion System Racing 15 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 17 Pat Bevin (NZl) Bissell 0:00:17 18 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 0:00:19 19 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 0:00:20 20 Daniel Holloway (USA) Bissell 0:00:22 21 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek Livestrong U23 0:00:23 22 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy 0:00:25 23 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:26 24 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Bissell 25 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:27 26 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 Jay Thomson (RSA) Fly V Australia 28 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:29 29 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:30 30 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose 0:00:32 31 Carlos Ospina (Col) Columbian National 0:00:34 32 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Luca Damiani (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:35 34 Juan Arango (Col) Columbian National 0:00:36 35 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 36 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 0:00:38 37 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 38 Alejandro Barrajo (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:39 39 Jim Stemper (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:40 40 Sean Sullivan (Aus) Team Hotel San Jose 0:00:42 41 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 42 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:43 43 Oscar Clark (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 0:00:44 44 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 0:00:46 45 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:48 46 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 47 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:49 48 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:51 49 Weimar Roldan (Col) Columbian National 0:00:52 50 Eric Schildge (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 0:00:54 51 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 52 Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:56 53 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 0:00:58 54 Ben Damhoff (USA) Champion System Racing 0:00:59 55 Isaac Howe (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 0:01:01 56 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:02 57 Cody Stevenson (Aus) Adageo Energy 0:01:03 58 Bryce Mead (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 59 Cater Jones (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling Team p/b Kenda 0:01:04 60 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:05 61 Logan Loader (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 62 Neil Bezdek (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 0:01:08 63 Jeff Schroetlin (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 64 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 65 Guy East (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:09 66 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefits Strategy 67 Jonny Sundt (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:17 68 Carlos Uran (Col) Columbian National 0:01:18 69 Igor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System Racing 0:01:20 70 Tucker Olander (USA) Team Hotel San Jose 0:01:23 71 Ivan Dominguez (Cub) Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:24 72 David Guttenplan (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 0:01:28 73 Matthew Rice (Aus) Bahati Foundation 0:01:32 74 Adam Carr (USA) Adageo Energy 0:01:44 75 Arles Castro (USA) Columbian National 0:01:46 76 Adam Myerson (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 0:01:48 77 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 78 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose 0:01:57 79 Chris Johnson (USA) Champion System Racing 0:02:03 80 Alder Martz (USA) Champion System Racing 0:02:18 81 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 0:02:27 82 Chad Burdzilasukas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:02:54 83 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:03:22 84 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose 0:04:14 85 Austin Carroll (USA) Adageo Energy 0:04:28 86 Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose 0:04:57 87 Edwin Avila (Col) Columbian National 0:05:22 88 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 0:06:04 89 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 0:07:06 90 Mark Hekman (USA) Mountain Khakis fueled by Jittery Joes 0:07:21 91 Tim Johnson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team p/b Maxxis 0:07:25