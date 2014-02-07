Trending

Dubai Tour: Marcel Kittel wins stage 3

Phinney remains in race lead

Image 1 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 67

The Giant-Shimano riders at the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 67

Taylor Phinney (BMC) continues to lead the Dubai Tour after stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 67

Taylor Phinney (BMC) remains in the leader's jersey at the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 67

Some roadside wildlife in Dubai

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 67

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 67

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 67

Dubai Tour leader Taylor Phinney (BMC) awaits the start of stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 67

Alexandr Pliuschin (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team) was the final survivor of the early break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) on the podium after winning stage 3 at the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 67

Marcel Kittel celebrates his second stage victory in Dubai with his Giant-Shimano teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 3 at the Dubai Tour, the German sprinter's second straight victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 67

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) launches an attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) sprints to his second stage win in a row at the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 67

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) launches an attack in the stage 3 finale

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 67

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 67

The Dubai Tour peloton rolls along during stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 67

Astana manager Alexander Vinokourov at the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 67

The Tinkoff-Saxo team at the inaugural Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 67

Tinkoff-Saxo's Bjarne Riis and Oleg Tinkov at the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 67

Bjarne Riis chats with Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) before the start of stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 67

Katusha riders await the start of stage 3 at the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 67

Alexandr Pliuschin (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team) dropped his breakaway companions and tried for a solo victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 67

The Dubai Tour peloton receives some encouragement

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 67

It's lunch time for British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 67

The Dubai Tour peloton rolls along amidst the desert landscape

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 67

Former teammates Alejandro Valverde and world champion Rui Costa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 67

Dubai Tour leader Taylor Phinney was well-protected by his BMC teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 67

Taylor Phinney (Team BMC Racing) holds his lead in the overall

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 67

The Movistar team move onto the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 67

Lasse Norman Hansen (right) keeps third spot

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 67

BMC was once again in control at the front on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Image 33 of 67

World champion Rui Costa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won another Dubai Tour stage on day 3

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Image 35 of 67

Taylor Phinney (BMC) withstood the pressure to keep the race lead on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Image 36 of 67

A local fan cheers on the riders on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Image 37 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) powers to another win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 67

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 67

Fabian Cancellara makes the day for one young fan

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 67

The peloton roll by on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) before the start of stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 67

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins his second consecutive stage in the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: ANSA/Peri-Carcone)
Image 44 of 67

Stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 67

Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) signs on at the start of stage 3 in Dubai

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 67

Local wildlife enjoy the sight of the peloton at the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 67

Locals come out in support at the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) keeps the red jersey after two stage wins in Dubai

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 67

The Astana team hold a meeting before the start of stage 3 in Dubai

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 67

Maciej Bodnar (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 67

Taylor Phinney (BMC) holds onto the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is using Dubai to prepare for the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) powers to the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 67

Mark Cavendish missed out on the win but his form is improving

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and team boss Alexander Vinokurov

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) powers to the win on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 67

The Vini Fantini Nippo team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 67

Vincenzo Nibali has a pre-race rub down

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) won his second stage of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 67

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) is in fine form

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) wins again in Dubai

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) powers to the win on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) powers to the win on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 67

Damiano Caruso (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 67

Taylor Phinney (BMC) steps onto the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 67

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) powers to the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won his second stage in a row at the Dubai Tour, timing his sprint to perfection to edge out Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on stage 3 of the race to Hatta.

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) maintained his race lead and with one stage still remaining looks on course to seal the overall.

However the day belonged to Kittel, who clung onto the leaders when the attacks rained down on the final two climbs of the stage, while a number of sprinters were dropped.

The win proved that Kittel can also win without his lead-out train, as the German was left with only Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg for company inside the final kilometres.

“It was really hard. I had enough power to pass the climbs but if it was one more kilometre then I would have been dropped. I knew the final and I knew my chances were 50-50 but I’m very happy to have made it,” the German said at the finish.

“The team tried to help me as much as possible and we had to go for ourselves and see who was left. It was more difficult without the train."

Stage 3, with its two inclines towards the end of the race, was always going to provide a chance of disrupting the sprinters’ dominance but it was left to a six-man break of Evan Huffman (Astana), Willie Smit (Vini Fantini-Nippo), Ruslan Karimov (RTS-Santic Racing Team), Alexandr Pliuschin (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team), Diogo Nunes (Banco BIC-Carmim) and João Pereira (Banco BIC-Carmim) to create the action early on.

The six riders established a healthy lead in the opening half of the stage and it forced race leader Taylor Phinney to deploy his BMC riders on the front in order to contain the danger.

The situation looked well under control for the American team, as with 38km to go the gap was down 2:38 with the break already starting to fall apart.

Ruslan was dropped, followed by the two Banco BIC-Carmim riders, and Huffman, leaving just Smit, part of the break on stage 2, and Pliuschin clear with 34km to go.

BMC, protecting Taylor Phinney’s interests, led the chase, allied in support with Fabian Cancellara’s Trek Factory Racing.

Up ahead, it wasn’t long before Pliuschin, a rider who slipped through the cracks at the WorldTour level, was on his own. Hands over the bars, gripping those imaginary Spinaci aero extensions, the 27-year-old pushed on, leading by 1:58 with 16 kilometres remaining. At just over a minute down on GC, his antics forced BMC to use yet more energy but despite a headwind, and strength in numbers, Pliuschin’s two-minute buffer remained as the kilometre check ticked down to 14 remaining.

The Moldovan, still comfortable, even had time to wave to the television crews as they drew alongside him and with 12.5km to go he was still the virtual overall leader by 44 seconds.

BMC’s Max Sciandri, aware that it was time to crack the whip, ushered his riders to step up their tempo for one final assault, and the move instantly shaved 20 seconds off Pliuschin’s lead. The move had its consequences, though, with two BMC riders cracking as the lead slipped to 1:20 with 10km to go.

While the plucky Pliuschin could admirably hold off the force of the bunch there was little he could do against a steepening gradient and on the first incline his advantage dropped further still. It wasn’t just his strength that was quickly disappearing, the waves to the television crews stopped too as smiles turned to grimaces.

Movistar then crept up towards the front of the bunch as they turned the screw in a bid to distance the pure sprinters, with Adriano Malori briefly jumping clear.

Sagan’s Cannondale squad then played their first card, reeling in Pliuschin with 7.4km to go, as Damiano Caruso and Marco Marcato set the pace. Behind them sat Cummings and Phinney, with Sagan and Rui Costa also monitoring the situation.

On the descent of the climb Sagan personally took matters into his own hands with a number of gaps appearing in the peloton.

Tony Martin put in a shallow attack but it merely acted as a launch pad for Alejandro Valverde, who skipped clear with Sagan once again closing the gap. There was a brief drop in pace as the leaders came back together with 40 riders - including Cavendish, Kittel and Sagan - still in contention for the stage.

Rui Costa then showed his rainbow stripes with his first attack of the race. The Lampre rider’s acceleration was brought back with the remnants of the bunch altogether with 1,000 metres remaining.

The stage looked perfect for Sagan to pounce but too much work in a bid to drop the sprinters, coupled with poor positioning, saw him trail home in third, with Kittel once again raising his arms in victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:47:52
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
9Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
11Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
14Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
16Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
20Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
22Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
23Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
24Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
28Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
29Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
31Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
32Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
33Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
34Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
35Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
36Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:07
37Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:08
38Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:14
39Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
40Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:00:36
41Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
42Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
43Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
44Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
45Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
46Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
47Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
48Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
49Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
50Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
51Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
53Edward King (USA) Cannondale
54Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
55Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
56Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
57Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
58Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
60Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
61Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
62Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
63Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
64Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
66Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:59
67Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:01:30
68Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
69Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
71Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
72Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
73Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
75Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:01:39
76Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
77Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
78Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
79Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
80Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
82Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
83Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
84Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
85Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
88Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
89Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
90Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:08
91Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:02:28
92Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:03:30
93Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:03:32
94Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
95Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
97Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
98Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team
99Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:35
101Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:03:46
102Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
103Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
105Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
106Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
107Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
108Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates
110Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
111Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates
112Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates
113Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:05:48
114Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:06:57
115Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:38
116Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
117Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
118Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
119Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
120Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
121Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:08:26
122Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:10:10
123Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
124Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team
125Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
DNSAhmad Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates
DNSBoris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano20pts
2Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team16
3Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo16
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale12
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp9
6Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim8
7Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano7
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
9Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team5
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4
11Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team4
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp3
13Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
14Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
15Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 1 - Shawka, km 120,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo8pts
2Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim5
3Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
4Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo8pts
2Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team5
3Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim3
4Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team11:23:36
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Garmin Sharp
4Tinkoff-Saxo
5Trek Factory Racing
6BMC Racing Team
7Team Katusha
8Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
9Cannondale
10Astana Pro Team
11Lampre-Merida
12Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
13Banco BIC Carmim0:02:51
14Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:03:36
15United Arab Emirates0:08:08
16RTS-Santic Racing Team0:08:43

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6:50:24
2Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:23
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:26
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:29
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:33
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:00:36
10Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
11Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:41
12Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:42
13Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:43
14Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:44
15Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
20Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:47
22Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:48
23Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:50
24Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:51
25Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
26Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
28Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:54
29Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:57
30Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:02
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
32Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:12
33Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:14
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:15
35Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:17
36Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:22
37Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:24
38Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:25
39Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:26
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:30
41Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:31
42Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:34
43Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
44Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:40
45Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:44
46Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:45
47Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
48Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:01:47
49Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
50Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
52Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
53Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:53
54Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:57
55Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
56Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:02:03
57Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
58Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:05
59Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:02:13
60Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:17
61Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:02:19
62Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:23
63Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
64Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:30
65Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:33
66Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:35
67Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:02:42
68Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
69Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
70Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:47
71Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:02:51
72Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:54
73Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:58
74Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:03:01
75Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:04
76Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:03:08
77Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:10
78Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:19
79Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:20
80Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:03:24
82Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
83Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:28
84Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:35
85Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:03:42
86Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:04:02
87Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:03
88Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:04:12
89Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:04:14
90Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:04:37
91Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:04:41
92Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:43
93Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:58
94Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:05:00
95Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:05:14
96Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:22
97Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:05:32
98Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:05:34
99Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:05:35
100Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:36
101Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:05:39
102Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:05:52
103Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:06:02
104Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:06:09
105Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:06:29
106Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:32
107Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:06:53
108Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:07:08
109Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:07:16
110Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:20
111Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:40
112Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:08:42
113Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:46
114Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:10:16
115Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:10:29
116Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:10:40
117Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:10:43
118Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:12:02
119Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:13:06
120Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:14:24
121Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:15:16
122Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:15:17
123Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:15:44
124Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:17:41
125Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:19:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano40pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale33
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team32
4Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo32
5Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team25
6Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team16
7Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim16
8Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp12
9Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9
10Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp9
11Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team8
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing7
13Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano7
14Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
15Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
17Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
18Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team5
19Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team4
20Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4
21Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team4
22Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale3
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp3
24Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
25Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha2
26Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
27Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
28Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1
29Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
30Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp1
31Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo16pts
2Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim10
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team8
4Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team5
5Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp3
6Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
7Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1
9Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
10Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6:50:24
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:29
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:42
5Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:44
6Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:47
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
10Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
11Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:26
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:30
13Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:01:45
14Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
15Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:01:57
16Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:05
17Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:23
18Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:30
19Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:35
20Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:42
21Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:47
22Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:02:54
23Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:03:08
24Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:10
25Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:19
26Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:03:20
27Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
28Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:03:42
29Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:04:02
30Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:04:41
31Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:58
32Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:22
33Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:05:35
34Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:36
35Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:05:39
36Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:06:02
37Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:07:16
38Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:40
39Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:08:42
40Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:10:16
41Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:10:29
42Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates0:10:40
43Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:10:43
44Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:12:02
45Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:13:06
46Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:14:24
47Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:15:16
48Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim0:19:59

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team20:32:06
2Garmin Sharp0:00:50
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:05
4Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
5Movistar Team0:01:15
6Team Katusha0:01:17
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:28
8Cannondale0:01:58
9Team Giant-Shimano
10Lampre-Merida0:02:05
11Astana Pro Team0:02:35
12Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:04:37
13Banco BIC Carmim0:06:33
14Vini-Fantini-Nippo0:07:23
15RTS-Santic Racing Team0:13:44
16United Arab Emirates0:15:30

