Dubai Tour: Marcel Kittel wins stage 3
Phinney remains in race lead
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won his second stage in a row at the Dubai Tour, timing his sprint to perfection to edge out Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on stage 3 of the race to Hatta.
Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) maintained his race lead and with one stage still remaining looks on course to seal the overall.
However the day belonged to Kittel, who clung onto the leaders when the attacks rained down on the final two climbs of the stage, while a number of sprinters were dropped.
The win proved that Kittel can also win without his lead-out train, as the German was left with only Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg for company inside the final kilometres.
“It was really hard. I had enough power to pass the climbs but if it was one more kilometre then I would have been dropped. I knew the final and I knew my chances were 50-50 but I’m very happy to have made it,” the German said at the finish.
“The team tried to help me as much as possible and we had to go for ourselves and see who was left. It was more difficult without the train."
Stage 3, with its two inclines towards the end of the race, was always going to provide a chance of disrupting the sprinters’ dominance but it was left to a six-man break of Evan Huffman (Astana), Willie Smit (Vini Fantini-Nippo), Ruslan Karimov (RTS-Santic Racing Team), Alexandr Pliuschin (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team), Diogo Nunes (Banco BIC-Carmim) and João Pereira (Banco BIC-Carmim) to create the action early on.
The six riders established a healthy lead in the opening half of the stage and it forced race leader Taylor Phinney to deploy his BMC riders on the front in order to contain the danger.
The situation looked well under control for the American team, as with 38km to go the gap was down 2:38 with the break already starting to fall apart.
Ruslan was dropped, followed by the two Banco BIC-Carmim riders, and Huffman, leaving just Smit, part of the break on stage 2, and Pliuschin clear with 34km to go.
BMC, protecting Taylor Phinney’s interests, led the chase, allied in support with Fabian Cancellara’s Trek Factory Racing.
Up ahead, it wasn’t long before Pliuschin, a rider who slipped through the cracks at the WorldTour level, was on his own. Hands over the bars, gripping those imaginary Spinaci aero extensions, the 27-year-old pushed on, leading by 1:58 with 16 kilometres remaining. At just over a minute down on GC, his antics forced BMC to use yet more energy but despite a headwind, and strength in numbers, Pliuschin’s two-minute buffer remained as the kilometre check ticked down to 14 remaining.
The Moldovan, still comfortable, even had time to wave to the television crews as they drew alongside him and with 12.5km to go he was still the virtual overall leader by 44 seconds.
BMC’s Max Sciandri, aware that it was time to crack the whip, ushered his riders to step up their tempo for one final assault, and the move instantly shaved 20 seconds off Pliuschin’s lead. The move had its consequences, though, with two BMC riders cracking as the lead slipped to 1:20 with 10km to go.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
While the plucky Pliuschin could admirably hold off the force of the bunch there was little he could do against a steepening gradient and on the first incline his advantage dropped further still. It wasn’t just his strength that was quickly disappearing, the waves to the television crews stopped too as smiles turned to grimaces.
Movistar then crept up towards the front of the bunch as they turned the screw in a bid to distance the pure sprinters, with Adriano Malori briefly jumping clear.
Sagan’s Cannondale squad then played their first card, reeling in Pliuschin with 7.4km to go, as Damiano Caruso and Marco Marcato set the pace. Behind them sat Cummings and Phinney, with Sagan and Rui Costa also monitoring the situation.
On the descent of the climb Sagan personally took matters into his own hands with a number of gaps appearing in the peloton.
Tony Martin put in a shallow attack but it merely acted as a launch pad for Alejandro Valverde, who skipped clear with Sagan once again closing the gap. There was a brief drop in pace as the leaders came back together with 40 riders - including Cavendish, Kittel and Sagan - still in contention for the stage.
Rui Costa then showed his rainbow stripes with his first attack of the race. The Lampre rider’s acceleration was brought back with the remnants of the bunch altogether with 1,000 metres remaining.
The stage looked perfect for Sagan to pounce but too much work in a bid to drop the sprinters, coupled with poor positioning, saw him trail home in third, with Kittel once again raising his arms in victory.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:47:52
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|9
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|20
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|24
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|28
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|29
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|31
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|32
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|35
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|36
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|37
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|38
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:14
|39
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|40
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:00:36
|41
|Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|42
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|43
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|47
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|48
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|50
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|51
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|53
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|54
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|60
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|61
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|62
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|63
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|67
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:01:30
|68
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|71
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|72
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|75
|Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:01:39
|76
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|78
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|79
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|80
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|82
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|83
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|85
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:02:08
|91
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:28
|92
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:03:30
|93
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:03:32
|94
|Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|95
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|97
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|99
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:35
|101
|Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:03:46
|102
|Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|103
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|110
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|111
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|112
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|113
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:05:48
|114
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:06:57
|115
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:38
|116
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|120
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|121
|Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:08:26
|122
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:10:10
|123
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|124
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|125
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|DNS
|Ahmad Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|DNS
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|3
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|16
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|12
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|9
|6
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|8
|7
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|5
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|11
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|3
|13
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|14
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|15
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|8
|pts
|2
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|5
|3
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|8
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|3
|4
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|11:23:36
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Garmin Sharp
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|9
|Cannondale
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|12
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|13
|Banco BIC Carmim
|0:02:51
|14
|Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:03:36
|15
|United Arab Emirates
|0:08:08
|16
|RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:08:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6:50:24
|2
|Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:26
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:29
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:33
|8
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:00:36
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|11
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:41
|12
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:42
|13
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:43
|14
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|15
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:47
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:48
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:50
|24
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:51
|25
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|26
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|28
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|29
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:57
|30
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|32
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:12
|33
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|35
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|36
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:22
|37
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:24
|38
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:25
|39
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:26
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:30
|41
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|42
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:34
|43
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:39
|44
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|45
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:44
|46
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|47
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:47
|49
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|52
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|53
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|54
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:57
|55
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|56
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:02:03
|57
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|59
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:02:13
|60
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:17
|61
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:02:19
|62
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:23
|63
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|64
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:30
|65
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:33
|66
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:35
|67
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:42
|68
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|69
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|70
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:47
|71
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:51
|72
|Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:02:54
|73
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:58
|74
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:03:01
|75
|Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:04
|76
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:03:08
|77
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:10
|78
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:19
|79
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|80
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:24
|82
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|83
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:28
|84
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:35
|85
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:03:42
|86
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:02
|87
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:03
|88
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:04:12
|89
|Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:04:14
|90
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:37
|91
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:41
|92
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:43
|93
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:58
|94
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:00
|95
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:05:14
|96
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:22
|97
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:05:32
|98
|Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:05:34
|99
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:05:35
|100
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:36
|101
|Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:05:39
|102
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:05:52
|103
|Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:06:02
|104
|Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:06:09
|105
|Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|106
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:32
|107
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:06:53
|108
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:07:08
|109
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:07:16
|110
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:20
|111
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:40
|112
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:42
|113
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:46
|114
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:16
|115
|Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:10:29
|116
|Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:10:40
|117
|Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:43
|118
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:12:02
|119
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:13:06
|120
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:14:24
|121
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:15:16
|122
|Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:15:17
|123
|Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:15:44
|124
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:17:41
|125
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:19:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|40
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|33
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|4
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|32
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|6
|Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|16
|7
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|16
|8
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|12
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|9
|11
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|13
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|14
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|15
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|18
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|5
|19
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|20
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|21
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|3
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|3
|24
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|26
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|27
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|1
|29
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|30
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1
|31
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|16
|pts
|2
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|10
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|4
|Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|5
|5
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|3
|6
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|10
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6:50:24
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:29
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:42
|5
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|6
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:47
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|10
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|11
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:26
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:30
|13
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:45
|14
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|15
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:01:57
|16
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|17
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:23
|18
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:30
|19
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:35
|20
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:42
|21
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:47
|22
|Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:02:54
|23
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:03:08
|24
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:10
|25
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:19
|26
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:03:20
|27
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|28
|Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:03:42
|29
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:02
|30
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:41
|31
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:58
|32
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:22
|33
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:05:35
|34
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:36
|35
|Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:05:39
|36
|Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:06:02
|37
|Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:07:16
|38
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:40
|39
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:42
|40
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:16
|41
|Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:10:29
|42
|Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates
|0:10:40
|43
|Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:43
|44
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:12:02
|45
|Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:13:06
|46
|Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:14:24
|47
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:15:16
|48
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim
|0:19:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|20:32:06
|2
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:50
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:08
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:01:17
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:28
|8
|Cannondale
|0:01:58
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:05
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|12
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|13
|Banco BIC Carmim
|0:06:33
|14
|Vini-Fantini-Nippo
|0:07:23
|15
|RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:13:44
|16
|United Arab Emirates
|0:15:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy