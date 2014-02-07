Image 1 of 67 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 67 The Giant-Shimano riders at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 67 Taylor Phinney (BMC) continues to lead the Dubai Tour after stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 67 Taylor Phinney (BMC) remains in the leader's jersey at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 67 Some roadside wildlife in Dubai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 67 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 67 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 67 Dubai Tour leader Taylor Phinney (BMC) awaits the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 67 Alexandr Pliuschin (Skydive Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won his second stage in a row at the Dubai Tour, timing his sprint to perfection to edge out Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on stage 3 of the race to Hatta.

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) maintained his race lead and with one stage still remaining looks on course to seal the overall.

However the day belonged to Kittel, who clung onto the leaders when the attacks rained down on the final two climbs of the stage, while a number of sprinters were dropped.

The win proved that Kittel can also win without his lead-out train, as the German was left with only Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg for company inside the final kilometres.

“It was really hard. I had enough power to pass the climbs but if it was one more kilometre then I would have been dropped. I knew the final and I knew my chances were 50-50 but I’m very happy to have made it,” the German said at the finish.

“The team tried to help me as much as possible and we had to go for ourselves and see who was left. It was more difficult without the train."

Stage 3, with its two inclines towards the end of the race, was always going to provide a chance of disrupting the sprinters’ dominance but it was left to a six-man break of Evan Huffman (Astana), Willie Smit (Vini Fantini-Nippo), Ruslan Karimov (RTS-Santic Racing Team), Alexandr Pliuschin (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team), Diogo Nunes (Banco BIC-Carmim) and João Pereira (Banco BIC-Carmim) to create the action early on.

The six riders established a healthy lead in the opening half of the stage and it forced race leader Taylor Phinney to deploy his BMC riders on the front in order to contain the danger.

The situation looked well under control for the American team, as with 38km to go the gap was down 2:38 with the break already starting to fall apart.

Ruslan was dropped, followed by the two Banco BIC-Carmim riders, and Huffman, leaving just Smit, part of the break on stage 2, and Pliuschin clear with 34km to go.

BMC, protecting Taylor Phinney’s interests, led the chase, allied in support with Fabian Cancellara’s Trek Factory Racing.

Up ahead, it wasn’t long before Pliuschin, a rider who slipped through the cracks at the WorldTour level, was on his own. Hands over the bars, gripping those imaginary Spinaci aero extensions, the 27-year-old pushed on, leading by 1:58 with 16 kilometres remaining. At just over a minute down on GC, his antics forced BMC to use yet more energy but despite a headwind, and strength in numbers, Pliuschin’s two-minute buffer remained as the kilometre check ticked down to 14 remaining.

The Moldovan, still comfortable, even had time to wave to the television crews as they drew alongside him and with 12.5km to go he was still the virtual overall leader by 44 seconds.

BMC’s Max Sciandri, aware that it was time to crack the whip, ushered his riders to step up their tempo for one final assault, and the move instantly shaved 20 seconds off Pliuschin’s lead. The move had its consequences, though, with two BMC riders cracking as the lead slipped to 1:20 with 10km to go.

While the plucky Pliuschin could admirably hold off the force of the bunch there was little he could do against a steepening gradient and on the first incline his advantage dropped further still. It wasn’t just his strength that was quickly disappearing, the waves to the television crews stopped too as smiles turned to grimaces.

Movistar then crept up towards the front of the bunch as they turned the screw in a bid to distance the pure sprinters, with Adriano Malori briefly jumping clear.

Sagan’s Cannondale squad then played their first card, reeling in Pliuschin with 7.4km to go, as Damiano Caruso and Marco Marcato set the pace. Behind them sat Cummings and Phinney, with Sagan and Rui Costa also monitoring the situation.

On the descent of the climb Sagan personally took matters into his own hands with a number of gaps appearing in the peloton.

Tony Martin put in a shallow attack but it merely acted as a launch pad for Alejandro Valverde, who skipped clear with Sagan once again closing the gap. There was a brief drop in pace as the leaders came back together with 40 riders - including Cavendish, Kittel and Sagan - still in contention for the stage.

Rui Costa then showed his rainbow stripes with his first attack of the race. The Lampre rider’s acceleration was brought back with the remnants of the bunch altogether with 1,000 metres remaining.

The stage looked perfect for Sagan to pounce but too much work in a bid to drop the sprinters, coupled with poor positioning, saw him trail home in third, with Kittel once again raising his arms in victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:47:52 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 9 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 14 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 20 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 22 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 24 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 28 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 29 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 31 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 32 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 34 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 35 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:07 37 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:08 38 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:14 39 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 40 Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:00:36 41 Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 42 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 43 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 44 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 45 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 46 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 47 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 48 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 49 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 50 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 51 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 52 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 53 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 54 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 55 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 57 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 58 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 60 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 61 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 62 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 63 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 64 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:59 67 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:01:30 68 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 71 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 72 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 73 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 75 Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:01:39 76 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 77 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 78 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 79 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 80 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team 81 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 82 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 83 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 84 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 85 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 88 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 89 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 90 Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:02:08 91 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:28 92 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:03:30 93 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:03:32 94 Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 95 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 96 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 97 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 98 Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team 99 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 100 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:35 101 Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:03:46 102 Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 103 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 105 Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 106 Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 107 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 108 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 109 Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates 110 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team 111 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates 112 Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates 113 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:05:48 114 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:06:57 115 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:38 116 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 117 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 118 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 119 Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates 120 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 121 Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:08:26 122 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:10:10 123 Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 124 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team 125 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim DNS Ahmad Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates DNS Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 20 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 16 3 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 16 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 12 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 9 6 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 8 7 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 7 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 9 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team 5 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 11 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 4 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 3 13 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 14 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 15 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 1 - Shawka, km 120,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 8 pts 2 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 5 3 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 8 pts 2 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 3 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 11:23:36 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Garmin Sharp 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Trek Factory Racing 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Team Katusha 8 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 9 Cannondale 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Lampre-Merida 12 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 13 Banco BIC Carmim 0:02:51 14 Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:03:36 15 United Arab Emirates 0:08:08 16 RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:08:43

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6:50:24 2 Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:00:17 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:23 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:26 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:29 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:33 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:00:36 10 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 11 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:41 12 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:42 13 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:43 14 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:44 15 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 20 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 21 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:47 22 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:48 23 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:50 24 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:51 25 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 26 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 28 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:54 29 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:57 30 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:02 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 32 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:12 33 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:14 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:15 35 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:17 36 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:22 37 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:24 38 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:25 39 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:26 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:30 41 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:31 42 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:34 43 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:39 44 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:40 45 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:44 46 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:45 47 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 48 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:47 49 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 50 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 52 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 53 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:53 54 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:57 55 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 56 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:02:03 57 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 58 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:05 59 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:02:13 60 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:17 61 Yousif Mirza (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:02:19 62 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:23 63 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 64 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:30 65 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:33 66 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:35 67 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:02:42 68 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 69 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44 70 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:47 71 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:02:51 72 Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:02:54 73 Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:58 74 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:03:01 75 Bruno Manuel Sil Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:04 76 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:03:08 77 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:10 78 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:19 79 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:03:20 80 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 81 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:24 82 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 83 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:28 84 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:35 85 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:03:42 86 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:02 87 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:03 88 Daniel Mestre (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:04:12 89 Henrique Madeira Casimiro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:04:14 90 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:37 91 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:41 92 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:43 93 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:58 94 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:05:00 95 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:05:14 96 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:22 97 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:05:32 98 Sun Jae Jang (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:05:34 99 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:05:35 100 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:36 101 Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:05:39 102 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:05:52 103 Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:06:02 104 Bruno De Matos Sancho (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:06:09 105 Mohammed Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:06:29 106 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:32 107 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:06:53 108 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:07:08 109 Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:07:16 110 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:20 111 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:40 112 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:08:42 113 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:46 114 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:10:16 115 Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:10:29 116 Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:10:40 117 Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:10:43 118 Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:12:02 119 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:13:06 120 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:14:24 121 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:15:16 122 Mansour Thani (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:15:17 123 Khaled Altani (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:15:44 124 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:17:41 125 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:19:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 40 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 33 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 4 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 32 5 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 25 6 Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 16 7 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 16 8 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 12 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 10 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 9 11 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 8 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 7 13 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 7 14 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 15 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 17 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 18 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS-Santic Racing Team 5 19 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 4 20 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 21 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 4 22 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 3 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 3 24 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 25 Alexandr Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 26 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 27 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 28 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1 29 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 30 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1 31 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 16 pts 2 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 10 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 4 Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 5 5 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 3 6 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 10 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6:50:24 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:00:17 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:29 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:42 5 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:44 6 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:47 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 10 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:26 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:30 13 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:45 14 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 15 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:01:57 16 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:05 17 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:23 18 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:30 19 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:35 20 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:02:42 21 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:47 22 Joao Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:02:54 23 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:03:08 24 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:10 25 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:19 26 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:03:20 27 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 28 Manuel Antunes Amaro (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:03:42 29 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:02 30 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:41 31 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:58 32 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:22 33 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:05:35 34 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:36 35 Tan Peng Yuan (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:05:39 36 Simon Buttner (Fra) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:06:02 37 Ahmed Almansoori (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:07:16 38 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:40 39 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:08:42 40 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:10:16 41 Keon-Woo Park (Kor) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:10:29 42 Mohammed Almansoury (UAE) United Arab Emirates 0:10:40 43 Nawaf Albalooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:10:43 44 Antonio Viola (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:12:02 45 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Vini-Fantini-Nippo 0:13:06 46 Valter Pereira (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:14:24 47 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 0:15:16 48 Diogo Nunes (Por) Banco BIC Carmim 0:19:59