HTC-Columbia's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg lived-up to pre-race expectation as she capped a successful week in China by winning the Chongming Island World Cup race on Sunday. The German national champion finished fastest in a sprint finish, which saw Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) finish second and Rochelle Gilmore (Australia) third.

The fifth round of the women's World Cup series became Teutenberg's fourth win in five days and completed HTC-Columbia's first World Cup victory of the season. After taking two stages and the overall in the Tour of Chongming Island stage race earlier in the week, Teutenberg had started the World Cup event as the a favourite.

"We badly wanted to get a win in the World Cup series, but overall the important thing was the way our team raced, we were really on top of things," said HTC-Columbia team manager Ronny Lauke afterwards.

In addition to strong crosswinds, the peloton faced torrential rain throughout the 138 kilometre race. Despite the conditions, a 20-rider group was able to break free of the peloton halfway through the event.

"I'd checked out the course beforehand and it was clear there were going to be crosswinds and splits in the bunch, and our team was really attentive," said Lauke. "After about 60 kilometres, when the first big break of about 20 went, we had six riders in it."

HTC-Columbia's strong representation in the break meant the onus was placed on other teams to chase, leaving Teutenberg to conserve her energy in the peloton.

"Judith [Arndt] was really strong, too. She went solo for us on the return section of the race, which forced other teams to chase, and even when the next group got away she still had enough strength to get into that move, along with two more of our riders, [Ellen] Van Dijk and Adrie Visser," continued Lauke.

"Then Judith went again in the last part and that made the other squads work some more. Finally Judith was caught and with about two kilometres to go we started the lead out for Ina. The lead out was so fast that Ina let a gap open with a kilometre to go allowing her three teammates to go for the victory ahead of the field."

However, Cervelo were able to shut down the impromptu escape 150 metres from the finish. Despite the German team's effort, Teutenberg was able to come around at the last minute to take the sprint from Wild and Gilmore.

"They needed a photo-finish to decide if Ina had won, but actually it was pretty clear she had got it," added Lauke.

Dutchwoman Marianne Vos did not compete in the Chongming World Cup, however, her strong performances throughout the World Cup series so far ensured that she will retain the leader's jersey. Teutenberg moved up to sixth on the individual rankings after her win on Sunday. HTC-Columbia lead the team rankings, from Cervelo TestTeam and Vos' Nederland Bloeit squad.

Full Results 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3:30:17 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 4 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 6 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 7 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 8 Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand 9 Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand 10 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 11 Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 12 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 13 You Jin A (Kor) Korea 14 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 15 Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine 16 Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 17 Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 18 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 19 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 20 Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea 21 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 22 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 23 Hee Jung Son (Kor) Korea 24 Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 25 Siobhan Dervan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 26 Rachel Mercer (NZl) New Zealand 27 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 28 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 29 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) New Zealand 30 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 31 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan 32 Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania 33 Natalya Stefanskaya (Kaz) Kazakhstan 34 Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 35 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine 36 Eun Ju Son (Kor) Korea 37 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 38 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 39 Shou Ju (Chn) People's Republic of China 40 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 41 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 42 Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan 43 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Noris Cycling 44 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 45 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 46 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 47 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 48 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 49 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 50 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Japan 51 Bernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 52 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania 53 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 54 Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine 55 Silke Schrattenecker (Aut) Austria 56 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 57 Bettina Barbara Tesar (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 58 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 59 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 60 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 61 Ju Mi Lee (Kor) Korea 62 Henriette Christensen (Den) Alriksson Go:Green 63 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:12 64 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 65 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 66 Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 0:00:13 67 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling 68 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 69 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:15 70 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 71 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:18 72 Serena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 73 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:05 74 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 0:01:15 75 Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:14:12 76 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 77 Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea 78 Minami Ueno (Jpn) Japan 79 Lin Xue (Chn) People's Republic of China 80 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green DNF Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion DNF Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara DNF Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo DNF Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand DNF Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens DNF Yuzhuo Zhang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling DNF Li Yun (Chn) People's Republic of China DNF Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine DNF Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine DNF Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan DNF Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan DNF Marzhan Baitileuova (Kaz) Kazakhstan DNF Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan

Individual World Cup Rankings after round 5 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 155 pts 2 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 114 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 101 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 92 5 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 82 6 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 78 7 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Noris Cycling 78 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 75 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 70 10 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 62 11 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 57 12 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 57 13 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 51 14 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 51 15 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 40 16 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 39 17 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 36 18 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 35 19 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 35 20 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 32 21 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 30 22 Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco 30 23 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 27 24 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 27 25 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 24 26 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 24 27 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 21 28 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 21 29 Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand 18 30 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 16 31 Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand 15 32 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 15 33 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 15 34 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 13 35 Xin Liu (Chi) Giant Pro Cycling 11 36 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) 11 37 Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 10 38 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 10 39 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Noris Cycling 10 40 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 10 41 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 9 42 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 9 43 You Jin A (Kor) Korea 8 44 Rachel Neylan (Aus) 8 45 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens 7 46 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 7 47 Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine 6 48 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 6 49 Xiao Hui Liu (Chi) Giant Pro Cycling 5 50 Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo 5 51 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 5 52 Amanda Spratt (Aus) 5 53 Na Zhao (Chi) Giant Pro Cycling 4 54 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 4 55 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 3 56 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 3 57 Sinead Miller (USA) 3 58 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 2 59 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 2 60 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 2 61 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 2 62 Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea 1 63 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 1