Trending

Teutenberg comes out on top in China

Absent Vos still leads World Cup standings, HTC-Columbia consolidate teams lead

Image 1 of 19

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the podium for the World Cup with Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) and Rochelle Gilmore (Australia).

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the podium for the World Cup with Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) and Rochelle Gilmore (Australia).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 19

The teams crowd the podium for their prize ceremony - Cervelo TestTeam, HTC - Columbia Women and Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi

The teams crowd the podium for their prize ceremony - Cervelo TestTeam, HTC - Columbia Women and Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 19

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) sprints to victory in the World Cup ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team).

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) sprints to victory in the World Cup ahead of Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Ladies Team).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 19

Sarah Duester (Cervelo TestTeam) and Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) were only caught in the final 3 kilometres

Sarah Duester (Cervelo TestTeam) and Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) were only caught in the final 3 kilometres
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 19

Sarah Duester (Cervelo TestTeam) and Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women)

Sarah Duester (Cervelo TestTeam) and Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 19

Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women)

Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 19

The break, just as Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Sarah Duester (Cervelo TestTeam) are about to escape

The break, just as Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Sarah Duester (Cervelo TestTeam) are about to escape
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 19

Melissa Holt (New Zealand) was also in the break

Melissa Holt (New Zealand) was also in the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 19

Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) in the break

Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) in the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 19

Madeleine Sandig (Noris Cycling), Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) and Angela Hennig (Noris Cycling) in the bunch

Madeleine Sandig (Noris Cycling), Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) and Angela Hennig (Noris Cycling) in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 19

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the final part of the bridge

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the final part of the bridge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 19

The break on the final part of the bridge

The break on the final part of the bridge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 19

Race winner, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) leads the break on the bridge

Race winner, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) leads the break on the bridge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 19

The bunch crosses the Shanghai - Chongjing Bridge in the mist

The bunch crosses the Shanghai - Chongjing Bridge in the mist
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 19

Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) cornering in the bunch

Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) cornering in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 19

Chinese dragons at the opening ceremony

Chinese dragons at the opening ceremony
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 19

Teams were introduced and invited to ride across the stage in the stadium

Teams were introduced and invited to ride across the stage in the stadium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 19

Huge numbers were at the opening ceremony, despite the rain

Huge numbers were at the opening ceremony, despite the rain
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 19

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the podium for the World Cup with Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) lets rip with the champagne on the podium

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the podium for the World Cup with Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) lets rip with the champagne on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

HTC-Columbia's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg lived-up to pre-race expectation as she capped a successful week in China by winning the Chongming Island World Cup race on Sunday. The German national champion finished fastest in a sprint finish, which saw Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) finish second and Rochelle Gilmore (Australia) third.

The fifth round of the women's World Cup series became Teutenberg's fourth win in five days and completed HTC-Columbia's first World Cup victory of the season. After taking two stages and the overall in the Tour of Chongming Island stage race earlier in the week, Teutenberg had started the World Cup event as the a favourite.

"We badly wanted to get a win in the World Cup series, but overall the important thing was the way our team raced, we were really on top of things," said HTC-Columbia team manager Ronny Lauke afterwards.

In addition to strong crosswinds, the peloton faced torrential rain throughout the 138 kilometre race. Despite the conditions, a 20-rider group was able to break free of the peloton halfway through the event.

"I'd checked out the course beforehand and it was clear there were going to be crosswinds and splits in the bunch, and our team was really attentive," said Lauke. "After about 60 kilometres, when the first big break of about 20 went, we had six riders in it."

HTC-Columbia's strong representation in the break meant the onus was placed on other teams to chase, leaving Teutenberg to conserve her energy in the peloton.

"Judith [Arndt] was really strong, too. She went solo for us on the return section of the race, which forced other teams to chase, and even when the next group got away she still had enough strength to get into that move, along with two more of our riders, [Ellen] Van Dijk and Adrie Visser," continued Lauke.

"Then Judith went again in the last part and that made the other squads work some more. Finally Judith was caught and with about two kilometres to go we started the lead out for Ina. The lead out was so fast that Ina let a gap open with a kilometre to go allowing her three teammates to go for the victory ahead of the field."

However, Cervelo were able to shut down the impromptu escape 150 metres from the finish. Despite the German team's effort, Teutenberg was able to come around at the last minute to take the sprint from Wild and Gilmore.

"They needed a photo-finish to decide if Ina had won, but actually it was pretty clear she had got it," added Lauke.

Dutchwoman Marianne Vos did not compete in the Chongming World Cup, however, her strong performances throughout the World Cup series so far ensured that she will retain the leader's jersey. Teutenberg moved up to sixth on the individual rankings after her win on Sunday. HTC-Columbia lead the team rankings, from Cervelo TestTeam and Vos' Nederland Bloeit squad.

Full Results
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women3:30:17
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
3Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
4Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
5Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
6Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
7Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
8Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand
9Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand
10Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
11Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
12Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
13You Jin A (Kor) Korea
14Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
15Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
16Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
17Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
18Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
19Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
20Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea
21Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
22Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
23Hee Jung Son (Kor) Korea
24Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
25Siobhan Dervan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
26Rachel Mercer (NZl) New Zealand
27Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
28Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
29Toni Bradshaw (NZl) New Zealand
30Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
31Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan
32Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
33Natalya Stefanskaya (Kaz) Kazakhstan
34Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
35Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
36Eun Ju Son (Kor) Korea
37Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
38Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
39Shou Ju (Chn) People's Republic of China
40Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
41Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
42Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan
43Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Noris Cycling
44Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
45Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
46Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
47Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
48Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
49Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
50Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Japan
51Bernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
52Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
53Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
54Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine
55Silke Schrattenecker (Aut) Austria
56Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
57Bettina Barbara Tesar (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
58Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
59Carly Light (Aus) Australia
60Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
61Ju Mi Lee (Kor) Korea
62Henriette Christensen (Den) Alriksson Go:Green
63Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand0:00:12
64Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
65Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
66Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens0:00:13
67Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling
68Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
69Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling0:00:15
70Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
71Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:00:18
72Serena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
73Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:01:05
74Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:01:15
75Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:14:12
76Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
77Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea
78Minami Ueno (Jpn) Japan
79Lin Xue (Chn) People's Republic of China
80Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
DNFRoxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFBéatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFMarion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
DNFEmmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFFlorence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFJulie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFSvetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
DNFEdita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
DNFCatherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand
DNFElisabeth Reiner (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
DNFYuzhuo Zhang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
DNFLi Yun (Chn) People's Republic of China
DNFOlena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine
DNFValeriya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine
DNFTatyana Ulbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
DNFValentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
DNFMarzhan Baitileuova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
DNFYuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan

Individual World Cup Rankings after round 5
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit155pts
2Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team114
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team101
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team92
5Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team82
6Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women78
7Nicole Cooke (GBr) Noris Cycling78
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit75
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit70
10Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women62
11Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu57
12Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women57
13Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl51
14Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women51
15Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team40
16Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi39
17Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno36
18Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu35
19Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling35
20Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco32
21Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team30
22Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco30
23Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi27
24Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women27
25Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women24
26Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team24
27Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion21
28Carla Swart (RSA) MTN21
29Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand18
30Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl16
31Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand15
32Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team15
33Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team15
34Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara13
35Xin Liu (Chi) Giant Pro Cycling11
36Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus)11
37Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi10
38Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team10
39Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Noris Cycling10
40Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara10
41Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team9
42Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno9
43You Jin A (Kor) Korea8
44Rachel Neylan (Aus)8
45Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens7
46Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team7
47Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine6
48Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets6
49Xiao Hui Liu (Chi) Giant Pro Cycling5
50Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo5
51Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team5
52Amanda Spratt (Aus)5
53Na Zhao (Chi) Giant Pro Cycling4
54Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team4
55Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope3
56Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox3
57Sinead Miller (USA)3
58Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope2
59Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion2
60Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox2
61Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson2
62Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea1
63Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi1

Teams World Cup Ranking after round 5
1HTC Columbia Women299pts
2Cervelo TestTeam270
3Nederland Bloeit225
4Lotto Ladies Team154
5Redsun Cycling Team120
6Gauss Rdz Ormu92
7Netherlands85
8Great Britain78
9Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi77
10Leontien.Nl57
11Australia53
12Team Valdarno45
13Noris Cycling35
14New Zealand33
15Tibco32
16Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion23
16Safi - Pasta Zara23
18MTN21
19Giant Pro Cycling20
20Russia11
21Korea9
22Kuota Speed Kueens7
23Ukraine6
24Fenixs - Petrogradets6
25Acs Chirio - Forno D'asolo5
26S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox5
27Vienne Futuroscope5
28United States3
29Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson2

 

Latest on Cyclingnews