Teutenberg comes out on top in China
Absent Vos still leads World Cup standings, HTC-Columbia consolidate teams lead
HTC-Columbia's Ina-Yoko Teutenberg lived-up to pre-race expectation as she capped a successful week in China by winning the Chongming Island World Cup race on Sunday. The German national champion finished fastest in a sprint finish, which saw Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) finish second and Rochelle Gilmore (Australia) third.
The fifth round of the women's World Cup series became Teutenberg's fourth win in five days and completed HTC-Columbia's first World Cup victory of the season. After taking two stages and the overall in the Tour of Chongming Island stage race earlier in the week, Teutenberg had started the World Cup event as the a favourite.
"We badly wanted to get a win in the World Cup series, but overall the important thing was the way our team raced, we were really on top of things," said HTC-Columbia team manager Ronny Lauke afterwards.
In addition to strong crosswinds, the peloton faced torrential rain throughout the 138 kilometre race. Despite the conditions, a 20-rider group was able to break free of the peloton halfway through the event.
"I'd checked out the course beforehand and it was clear there were going to be crosswinds and splits in the bunch, and our team was really attentive," said Lauke. "After about 60 kilometres, when the first big break of about 20 went, we had six riders in it."
HTC-Columbia's strong representation in the break meant the onus was placed on other teams to chase, leaving Teutenberg to conserve her energy in the peloton.
"Judith [Arndt] was really strong, too. She went solo for us on the return section of the race, which forced other teams to chase, and even when the next group got away she still had enough strength to get into that move, along with two more of our riders, [Ellen] Van Dijk and Adrie Visser," continued Lauke.
"Then Judith went again in the last part and that made the other squads work some more. Finally Judith was caught and with about two kilometres to go we started the lead out for Ina. The lead out was so fast that Ina let a gap open with a kilometre to go allowing her three teammates to go for the victory ahead of the field."
However, Cervelo were able to shut down the impromptu escape 150 metres from the finish. Despite the German team's effort, Teutenberg was able to come around at the last minute to take the sprint from Wild and Gilmore.
"They needed a photo-finish to decide if Ina had won, but actually it was pretty clear she had got it," added Lauke.
Dutchwoman Marianne Vos did not compete in the Chongming World Cup, however, her strong performances throughout the World Cup series so far ensured that she will retain the leader's jersey. Teutenberg moved up to sixth on the individual rankings after her win on Sunday. HTC-Columbia lead the team rankings, from Cervelo TestTeam and Vos' Nederland Bloeit squad.
|1
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3:30:17
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|4
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|5
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|6
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|7
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|8
|Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand
|9
|Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand
|10
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|11
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|12
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|13
|You Jin A (Kor) Korea
|14
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|15
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
|16
|Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|17
|Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|18
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|19
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|20
|Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea
|21
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|22
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|23
|Hee Jung Son (Kor) Korea
|24
|Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|25
|Siobhan Dervan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|26
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) New Zealand
|27
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|28
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|29
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) New Zealand
|30
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|31
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan
|32
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|33
|Natalya Stefanskaya (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|34
|Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|35
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|36
|Eun Ju Son (Kor) Korea
|37
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|38
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|39
|Shou Ju (Chn) People's Republic of China
|40
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|41
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|42
|Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan
|43
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Noris Cycling
|44
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|45
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|46
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|47
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|48
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|49
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|50
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Japan
|51
|Bernadette Schober (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|52
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|53
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|54
|Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|55
|Silke Schrattenecker (Aut) Austria
|56
|Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|57
|Bettina Barbara Tesar (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|58
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|59
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|60
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|61
|Ju Mi Lee (Kor) Korea
|62
|Henriette Christensen (Den) Alriksson Go:Green
|63
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:12
|64
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|65
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|66
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|0:00:13
|67
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling
|68
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|69
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:15
|70
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|71
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:18
|72
|Serena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|73
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:05
|74
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:01:15
|75
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:14:12
|76
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|77
|Kim You-Ri (Kor) Korea
|78
|Minami Ueno (Jpn) Japan
|79
|Lin Xue (Chn) People's Republic of China
|80
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|DNF
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|DNF
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|DNF
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|DNF
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|DNF
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|DNF
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|DNF
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand
|DNF
|Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|DNF
|Yuzhuo Zhang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Li Yun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|DNF
|Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine
|DNF
|Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine
|DNF
|Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|DNF
|Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|DNF
|Marzhan Baitileuova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|DNF
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|155
|pts
|2
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|114
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|101
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|92
|5
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|82
|6
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|78
|7
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Noris Cycling
|78
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|75
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|70
|10
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|62
|11
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|57
|12
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|57
|13
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|51
|14
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|51
|15
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|40
|16
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|39
|17
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|36
|18
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|35
|19
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|35
|20
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|32
|21
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|22
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco
|30
|23
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|27
|24
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|27
|25
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|24
|26
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|24
|27
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|21
|28
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|21
|29
|Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand
|18
|30
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|16
|31
|Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand
|15
|32
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|15
|33
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|34
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|13
|35
|Xin Liu (Chi) Giant Pro Cycling
|11
|36
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus)
|11
|37
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|10
|38
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|39
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Noris Cycling
|10
|40
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|10
|41
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|9
|42
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|9
|43
|You Jin A (Kor) Korea
|8
|44
|Rachel Neylan (Aus)
|8
|45
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Kuota Speed Kueens
|7
|46
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|47
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|48
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|6
|49
|Xiao Hui Liu (Chi) Giant Pro Cycling
|5
|50
|Olena Oliinyk (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|5
|51
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|52
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|5
|53
|Na Zhao (Chi) Giant Pro Cycling
|4
|54
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|4
|55
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|56
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|3
|57
|Sinead Miller (USA)
|3
|58
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|2
|59
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|2
|60
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|2
|61
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|2
|62
|Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea
|1
|63
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|1
|1
|HTC Columbia Women
|299
|pts
|2
|Cervelo TestTeam
|270
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|225
|4
|Lotto Ladies Team
|154
|5
|Redsun Cycling Team
|120
|6
|Gauss Rdz Ormu
|92
|7
|Netherlands
|85
|8
|Great Britain
|78
|9
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|77
|10
|Leontien.Nl
|57
|11
|Australia
|53
|12
|Team Valdarno
|45
|13
|Noris Cycling
|35
|14
|New Zealand
|33
|15
|Tibco
|32
|16
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|23
|16
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|23
|18
|MTN
|21
|19
|Giant Pro Cycling
|20
|20
|Russia
|11
|21
|Korea
|9
|22
|Kuota Speed Kueens
|7
|23
|Ukraine
|6
|24
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|6
|25
|Acs Chirio - Forno D'asolo
|5
|26
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|5
|27
|Vienne Futuroscope
|5
|28
|United States
|3
|29
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|2
