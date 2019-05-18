Trending

Tour of California Women's Race: Van der Breggen seals overall

Balsamo takes victory on final stage in Pasadena

Race leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) in full flight on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Race leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) in full flight on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) rides in the bunch on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) rides in the bunch on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The stage 3 podium at the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race: winner Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling), Astana's Arlenis Sierra and Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The stage 3 podium at the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race: winner Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling), Astana's Arlenis Sierra and Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Trek-Segafredo's Ruth Winder helps rival Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) across the finish line after a mechanical problem on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Trek-Segafredo's Ruth Winder helps rival Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) across the finish line after a mechanical problem on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) wins stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) wins stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton makes its way from Santa Clarita to Pasadena on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The peloton makes its way from Santa Clarita to Pasadena on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Boels Dolmans' Katie Hall leads her teammate and race leader Anna van der Breggen on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Boels Dolmans' Katie Hall leads her teammate and race leader Anna van der Breggen on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The bunch on a climb during stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race from Santa Clarita to Pasadena (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The bunch on a climb during stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race from Santa Clarita to Pasadena
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Best young rider Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Best young rider Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Canyon-SRAM's Omer Shapira on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

Canyon-SRAM's Omer Shapira on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Race leader Anna van der Breggen and Boels Dolmans teammate Katie Hall make plans ahead of stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Race leader Anna van der Breggen and Boels Dolmans teammate Katie Hall make plans ahead of stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) wins the third and final stage of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race in Pasadena (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) wins the third and final stage of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race in Pasadena
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Overall 2019 Tour of California Women's Race winner Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) flanked by teammate Katie Hall and CCC-Liv's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Overall 2019 Tour of California Women's Race winner Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) flanked by teammate Katie Hall and CCC-Liv's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The overall winners of the men's and women's editions of the 2019 Tour of California: Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The overall winners of the men's and women's editions of the 2019 Tour of California: Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) won the final stage of the Women's Tour of California, outsprinting Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) and Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) in Pasadena on Saturday. With a bunch sprint to finish the race, yellow jersey Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) secured the overall victory – her third of the season.

"I have no words," said Balsamo after the stage. "This is my first WorldTour win and I'm so happy. I have to thank my teammates. I'm very happy.

"Yesterday was very hard, but we knew that today would be easier. It wasn't that easy, but I could stay with the first group on the climb and my team did a great job."

How it happened

Stage 3 took the peloton from Santa Clarita to Pasadena, covering 126 kilometres through the mountainous Angeles National Forest and finishing with three laps of a circuit around Rose Bowl Stadium.

The race was on from the start as many riders tried to attack, but it took until 94 km to go before a move by Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) led to a group of 15 riders breaking away. Team Sunweb were represented in the break with white jersey Juliette Labous and Pernille Mathiesen, while Brodie Chapman (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) was best-placed overall, 1:47 minutes behind Van der Breggen.

The break started the climb up the Angeles Forest Highway 45 seconds ahead of the peloton, where Van der Breggen took matters into her own hands and took up the chase. The yellow jersey wearer bridged to the front on her own about halfway up the climb. Things calmed down a bit after this, enabling riders to come back from behind.

Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20) attacked next, taking Liliana Moreno (Astana Women's Team), Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv), and WNT-Rotor teammates Erica Magnaldi and Kathrin Hammes with her. Moreno won the mountain sprint with 64 km to go, passing stage 2 winner Katie Hall in the QOM classification and winning the mountains jersey.

Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Labous caught up to the front on the descent, and the eight riders had eked out an advantage of 45 seconds at the start of the unclassified climb on Angel Crest Highway. Again, it was Van der Breggen who took responsibility for the chase. She had almost closed the gap when Rooijakkers counter-attacked and was joined by Hammes.

With their six former companions reeled in by the peloton, Rooijakkers and Hammes could build an advantage of 1:30 minutes. They still had 55 seconds after the high-speed descent into Pasadena, but as both had also been part of the large break earlier on the stage, they were starting to tire.

The gap had shrunk further to 30 seconds with three laps around the Rose Bowl left to race, and to less than 15 seconds at the start of the penultimate lap. Asian continental champion Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look) and Italian champion Marta Cavalli (Valcar-Cylance) bridged to Hammes and Rooijakkers and kept the break going, but the chasing peloton was only a few seconds behind by that point. For her efforts, Hammes was awarded the Most Courageous Rider jersey.

Cavalli put in a last-ditch attack as the break was finally reeled in, but she was caught in the final kilometre. US road race champion Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) was well positioned going into the sprint, but suffered a mechanical with 250 metres to go. Balsamo came around Ganzar 100 metres from the line, sprinting to her first UCI Women's WorldTour victory.

In addition to the yellow jersey for overall victory, Van der Breggen also toom home the green points jersey, while Labous won the white jersey for best young rider. The UCI Women's WorldTour ranking continues to be led by Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), who will return to defend her lead at the next race in the series: the Emakumeen Bira, starting on Wednesday 22 May.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling3:19:57
2Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
3Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
4Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
6Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
7Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
8Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
9Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
10Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
11Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
12Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
13Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
15Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
16Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
17Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
19Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
20Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
21Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
22Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
23Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
24Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
25Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
26Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
27Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
28Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
29Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
30Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
31Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
32Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
33Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
34Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
35Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:14
36Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
37Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:41
38Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:54
39Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
40Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
41Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
42Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:05:29
43Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
44Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
45Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
46Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
47Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
48Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
49Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
50Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
51Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
52Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
53Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
54Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
55Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
56Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
57Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
58Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
59Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
60Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
61Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico
62Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
63Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
64Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
65Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
66Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
67Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
68Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
69Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
70Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
71Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
72Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
73Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
74Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
75Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
76Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
DNFTiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
DNFAlison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Sprint 1 - Acton (45km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico3pts
2Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv2
3Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Sprint 2 - Pasadena (finish, 126km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling15pts
2Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team12
3Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint9
4Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty207
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb6
6Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM5
7Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo4
8Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
9Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink2
10Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Angeles Forest Highway Summit (64km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team3pts
2Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty202
3Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling3:19:57
2Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
3Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
4Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
5Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:54
6Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:05:29
7Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
8Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
9Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
10Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
11Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
12Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
13Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
14Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
15Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
16Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
17Megan Barker (GBr) Drops

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sho-Air Twenty209:59:51
2Valcar-Cylance Cycling
3Canyon-Sram Racing
4WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
5Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
6Team Sunweb0:00:14
7Trek-Segafredo
8Astana Women's Team0:03:54
9Rally UHC Cycling0:05:29
10Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
11CCC-Liv
12Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
13Hagens Berman-Supermint
14Swapit Agolico0:07:48
15BePink0:10:58
16Drops0:16:27

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team8:32:34
2Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:29
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:01:06
4Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:25
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM0:01:34
6Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:46
7Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:58
8Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:12
9Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty200:02:15
10Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:02:28
11Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:32
12Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
13Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
14Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo0:02:46
15Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb0:02:53
16Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb0:03:03
17Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:03:07
18Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:04:00
19Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:04:02
20Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:04:05
21Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
22Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:07:06
23Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team0:07:56
24Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:45
25Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:08:48
26Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:09:03
27Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:09:07
28Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:09:42
29Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team0:10:11
30Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb0:10:47
31Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:11:25
32Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:12:00
33Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:12:48
34Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
35Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:12:59
36Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:15:03
37Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops0:15:05
38Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:15:48
39Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:16:13
40Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:16:34
41Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:17:40
42Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb0:17:46
43Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:18:08
44Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
45Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:18:15
46Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:18:32
47Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico0:18:38
48Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:19:24
49Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:19:36
50Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:20:27
51Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:22:03
52Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:22:41
53Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:22:51
54Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops0:23:09
55Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:23:47
56Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:24:19
57Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:24:43
58Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:25:00
59Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:25:42
60Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:26:20
61Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:26:34
62Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:26:51
63Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:27:05
64Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:27:09
65Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:27:38
66Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
67Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico0:29:09
68Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:29:45
69Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:29:51
70Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:30:27
71Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:30:55
72Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:32:47
73Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:33:09
74Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:34:08
75Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:34:15
76Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb0:34:50

Final sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team30pts
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling27
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team21
4Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv15
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb13
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM10
8Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank10
9Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo9
10Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint9
11Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling7
12Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty207
13Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM6
14Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM5
15Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3
17Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico3
18Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty203
19Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
20Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv2
21Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink2
22Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team2
23Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team1
24Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team1
25Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling1
26Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1
27Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Final mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team21pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team18
3Anna Christian (GBr) Drops16
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team13
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv12
6Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling9
7Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM8
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM7
9Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank6
10Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team6
11Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb6
12Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty205
13Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling4
14Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty202
15Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops2
16Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1
17Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team1

Final best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb8:35:37
2Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:01:02
3Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:05:42
4Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:09:45
5Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:13:10
6Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:13:31
7Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb0:14:43
8Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:15:12
9Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:15:29
10Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:19:00
11Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops0:20:06
12Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:22:39
13Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:24:02
14Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:29:44
15Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:31:05
16Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:31:12
17Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb0:31:47

Final teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon-Sram Racing25:45:37
2Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
3WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:34
4Trek-Segafredo0:06:28
5Team Sunweb0:08:48
6Sho-Air Twenty200:11:33
7Astana Women's Team0:14:22
8CCC-Liv0:17:48
9Rally UHC Cycling0:19:30
10Valcar Cylance Cycling0:19:45
11Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team0:20:41
12Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:22:52
13Hagens Berman-Supermint0:29:36
14Swapit Agolico0:32:52
15Drops0:45:22
16BePink1:08:13

