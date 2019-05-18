Image 1 of 15 Race leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) in full flight on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 15 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) rides in the bunch on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 15 The stage 3 podium at the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race: winner Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling), Astana's Arlenis Sierra and Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 15 Trek-Segafredo's Ruth Winder helps rival Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) across the finish line after a mechanical problem on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 15 Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) wins stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 15 Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 15 The peloton makes its way from Santa Clarita to Pasadena on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 15 Boels Dolmans' Katie Hall leads her teammate and race leader Anna van der Breggen on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 15 The bunch on a climb during stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race from Santa Clarita to Pasadena (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 15 Best young rider Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 15 Canyon-SRAM's Omer Shapira on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 15 Race leader Anna van der Breggen and Boels Dolmans teammate Katie Hall make plans ahead of stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 15 Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) wins the third and final stage of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race in Pasadena (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 15 Overall 2019 Tour of California Women's Race winner Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) flanked by teammate Katie Hall and CCC-Liv's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 15 The overall winners of the men's and women's editions of the 2019 Tour of California: Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) won the final stage of the Women's Tour of California, outsprinting Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) and Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) in Pasadena on Saturday. With a bunch sprint to finish the race, yellow jersey Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) secured the overall victory – her third of the season.

"I have no words," said Balsamo after the stage. "This is my first WorldTour win and I'm so happy. I have to thank my teammates. I'm very happy.

"Yesterday was very hard, but we knew that today would be easier. It wasn't that easy, but I could stay with the first group on the climb and my team did a great job."

How it happened

Stage 3 took the peloton from Santa Clarita to Pasadena, covering 126 kilometres through the mountainous Angeles National Forest and finishing with three laps of a circuit around Rose Bowl Stadium.

The race was on from the start as many riders tried to attack, but it took until 94 km to go before a move by Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) led to a group of 15 riders breaking away. Team Sunweb were represented in the break with white jersey Juliette Labous and Pernille Mathiesen, while Brodie Chapman (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) was best-placed overall, 1:47 minutes behind Van der Breggen.

The break started the climb up the Angeles Forest Highway 45 seconds ahead of the peloton, where Van der Breggen took matters into her own hands and took up the chase. The yellow jersey wearer bridged to the front on her own about halfway up the climb. Things calmed down a bit after this, enabling riders to come back from behind.

Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20) attacked next, taking Liliana Moreno (Astana Women's Team), Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv), and WNT-Rotor teammates Erica Magnaldi and Kathrin Hammes with her. Moreno won the mountain sprint with 64 km to go, passing stage 2 winner Katie Hall in the QOM classification and winning the mountains jersey.

Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Labous caught up to the front on the descent, and the eight riders had eked out an advantage of 45 seconds at the start of the unclassified climb on Angel Crest Highway. Again, it was Van der Breggen who took responsibility for the chase. She had almost closed the gap when Rooijakkers counter-attacked and was joined by Hammes.

With their six former companions reeled in by the peloton, Rooijakkers and Hammes could build an advantage of 1:30 minutes. They still had 55 seconds after the high-speed descent into Pasadena, but as both had also been part of the large break earlier on the stage, they were starting to tire.

The gap had shrunk further to 30 seconds with three laps around the Rose Bowl left to race, and to less than 15 seconds at the start of the penultimate lap. Asian continental champion Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look) and Italian champion Marta Cavalli (Valcar-Cylance) bridged to Hammes and Rooijakkers and kept the break going, but the chasing peloton was only a few seconds behind by that point. For her efforts, Hammes was awarded the Most Courageous Rider jersey.

Cavalli put in a last-ditch attack as the break was finally reeled in, but she was caught in the final kilometre. US road race champion Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) was well positioned going into the sprint, but suffered a mechanical with 250 metres to go. Balsamo came around Ganzar 100 metres from the line, sprinting to her first UCI Women's WorldTour victory.

In addition to the yellow jersey for overall victory, Van der Breggen also toom home the green points jersey, while Labous won the white jersey for best young rider. The UCI Women's WorldTour ranking continues to be led by Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), who will return to defend her lead at the next race in the series: the Emakumeen Bira, starting on Wednesday 22 May.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 3:19:57 2 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 3 Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 4 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 5 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 6 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 7 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 8 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 9 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 10 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 11 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico 12 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 13 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 14 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 15 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 16 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 17 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 19 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 20 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 21 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 22 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 23 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 24 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 25 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 26 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team 27 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 28 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 29 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 30 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 31 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 32 Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 33 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 34 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 35 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:14 36 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 37 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:41 38 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:54 39 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 40 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 41 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 42 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:05:29 43 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 44 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 45 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 46 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 47 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 48 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 49 Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 50 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 51 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 52 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 53 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 54 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 55 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 56 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 57 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 58 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 59 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 60 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 61 Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico 62 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 63 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 64 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 65 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 66 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 67 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 68 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 69 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 70 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 71 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb 72 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 73 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 74 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 75 Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops 76 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv DNF Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM DNF Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink DNF Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

Sprint 1 - Acton (45km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico 3 pts 2 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 2 3 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Sprint 2 - Pasadena (finish, 126km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 15 pts 2 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 12 3 Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 9 4 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 7 5 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 6 6 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 5 7 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 9 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 2 10 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Angeles Forest Highway Summit (64km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 3 pts 2 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 2 3 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 3:19:57 2 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 3 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 4 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 5 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:54 6 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:05:29 7 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 8 Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 10 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 11 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 12 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 13 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 14 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 15 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb 16 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 17 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sho-Air Twenty20 9:59:51 2 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 3 Canyon-Sram Racing 4 WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 5 Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 6 Team Sunweb 0:00:14 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 Astana Women's Team 0:03:54 9 Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:29 10 Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 11 CCC-Liv 12 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 13 Hagens Berman-Supermint 14 Swapit Agolico 0:07:48 15 BePink 0:10:58 16 Drops 0:16:27

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8:32:34 2 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:29 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:01:06 4 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:25 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:34 6 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:46 7 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:58 8 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:12 9 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:02:15 10 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:02:28 11 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32 12 Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:02:37 13 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44 14 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:46 15 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 0:02:53 16 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:03:03 17 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:03:07 18 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:04:00 19 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:02 20 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:04:05 21 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 22 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:07:06 23 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 0:07:56 24 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:45 25 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:08:48 26 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:03 27 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:09:07 28 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:09:42 29 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team 0:10:11 30 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb 0:10:47 31 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:11:25 32 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:12:00 33 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:12:48 34 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 35 Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:12:59 36 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:15:03 37 Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops 0:15:05 38 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:15:48 39 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:16:13 40 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:16:34 41 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:17:40 42 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:17:46 43 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:18:08 44 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 45 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:18:15 46 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:18:32 47 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico 0:18:38 48 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:19:24 49 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:36 50 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:20:27 51 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:22:03 52 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:22:41 53 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:22:51 54 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 0:23:09 55 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:23:47 56 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:24:19 57 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:24:43 58 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:25:00 59 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:25:42 60 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:26:20 61 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:26:34 62 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:26:51 63 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:27:05 64 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:27:09 65 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:27:38 66 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 67 Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico 0:29:09 68 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:29:45 69 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:29:51 70 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:30:27 71 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:30:55 72 Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:32:47 73 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:33:09 74 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:34:08 75 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 0:34:15 76 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:34:50

Final sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 27 3 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 21 4 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 15 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 13 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 10 8 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 9 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 9 10 Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 9 11 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 7 12 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 7 13 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 6 14 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 5 15 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 17 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico 3 18 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 3 19 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 20 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 2 21 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 2 22 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 2 23 Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 1 24 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 1 25 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 1 26 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 1 27 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Final mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 21 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 3 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 16 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 13 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 12 6 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 7 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 8 8 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 7 9 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 10 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb 6 12 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 5 13 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 4 14 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 2 15 Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops 2 16 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1 17 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 1

Final best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 8:35:37 2 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:02 3 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:05:42 4 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:09:45 5 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:13:10 6 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:13:31 7 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:43 8 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:15:12 9 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:15:29 10 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:19:00 11 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 0:20:06 12 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:22:39 13 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:24:02 14 Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:29:44 15 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:31:05 16 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 0:31:12 17 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:31:47