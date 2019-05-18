Tour of California Women's Race: Van der Breggen seals overall
Balsamo takes victory on final stage in Pasadena
Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance Cycling) won the final stage of the Women's Tour of California, outsprinting Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) and Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) in Pasadena on Saturday. With a bunch sprint to finish the race, yellow jersey Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) secured the overall victory – her third of the season.
"I have no words," said Balsamo after the stage. "This is my first WorldTour win and I'm so happy. I have to thank my teammates. I'm very happy.
"Yesterday was very hard, but we knew that today would be easier. It wasn't that easy, but I could stay with the first group on the climb and my team did a great job."
How it happened
Stage 3 took the peloton from Santa Clarita to Pasadena, covering 126 kilometres through the mountainous Angeles National Forest and finishing with three laps of a circuit around Rose Bowl Stadium.
The race was on from the start as many riders tried to attack, but it took until 94 km to go before a move by Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) led to a group of 15 riders breaking away. Team Sunweb were represented in the break with white jersey Juliette Labous and Pernille Mathiesen, while Brodie Chapman (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) was best-placed overall, 1:47 minutes behind Van der Breggen.
The break started the climb up the Angeles Forest Highway 45 seconds ahead of the peloton, where Van der Breggen took matters into her own hands and took up the chase. The yellow jersey wearer bridged to the front on her own about halfway up the climb. Things calmed down a bit after this, enabling riders to come back from behind.
Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20) attacked next, taking Liliana Moreno (Astana Women's Team), Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv), and WNT-Rotor teammates Erica Magnaldi and Kathrin Hammes with her. Moreno won the mountain sprint with 64 km to go, passing stage 2 winner Katie Hall in the QOM classification and winning the mountains jersey.
Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Labous caught up to the front on the descent, and the eight riders had eked out an advantage of 45 seconds at the start of the unclassified climb on Angel Crest Highway. Again, it was Van der Breggen who took responsibility for the chase. She had almost closed the gap when Rooijakkers counter-attacked and was joined by Hammes.
With their six former companions reeled in by the peloton, Rooijakkers and Hammes could build an advantage of 1:30 minutes. They still had 55 seconds after the high-speed descent into Pasadena, but as both had also been part of the large break earlier on the stage, they were starting to tire.
The gap had shrunk further to 30 seconds with three laps around the Rose Bowl left to race, and to less than 15 seconds at the start of the penultimate lap. Asian continental champion Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look) and Italian champion Marta Cavalli (Valcar-Cylance) bridged to Hammes and Rooijakkers and kept the break going, but the chasing peloton was only a few seconds behind by that point. For her efforts, Hammes was awarded the Most Courageous Rider jersey.
Cavalli put in a last-ditch attack as the break was finally reeled in, but she was caught in the final kilometre. US road race champion Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) was well positioned going into the sprint, but suffered a mechanical with 250 metres to go. Balsamo came around Ganzar 100 metres from the line, sprinting to her first UCI Women's WorldTour victory.
In addition to the yellow jersey for overall victory, Van der Breggen also toom home the green points jersey, while Labous won the white jersey for best young rider. The UCI Women's WorldTour ranking continues to be led by Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), who will return to defend her lead at the next race in the series: the Emakumeen Bira, starting on Wednesday 22 May.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|3:19:57
|2
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|3
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|4
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|6
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|10
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|11
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
|12
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|13
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|15
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|16
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|17
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|19
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|20
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|21
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
|22
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|24
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|25
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
|27
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|29
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|30
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|31
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|32
|Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|34
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|35
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|36
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:41
|38
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:03:54
|39
|Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
|40
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|41
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|42
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|43
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|44
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|45
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|47
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|48
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|49
|Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|50
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|51
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|52
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|53
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|54
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|55
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|56
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|57
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|58
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|59
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|60
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|61
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico
|62
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|63
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|64
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|65
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|66
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|67
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|68
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|69
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|70
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|71
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
|72
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|73
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|74
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|75
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
|76
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|DNF
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|DNF
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
|3
|pts
|2
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2
|3
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|12
|3
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|9
|4
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|7
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|7
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|9
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|2
|10
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|2
|3
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|3:19:57
|2
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|3
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|4
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|5
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:03:54
|6
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|7
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|8
|Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|9
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|10
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|11
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|12
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|13
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|14
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|15
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
|16
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|17
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|9:59:51
|2
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|3
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|4
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|5
|Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Astana Women's Team
|0:03:54
|9
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:29
|10
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|11
|CCC-Liv
|12
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|Hagens Berman-Supermint
|14
|Swapit Agolico
|0:07:48
|15
|BePink
|0:10:58
|16
|Drops
|0:16:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8:32:34
|2
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:01:06
|4
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:34
|6
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:46
|7
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:58
|8
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:12
|9
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:02:15
|10
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:02:28
|11
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|12
|Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|13
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|14
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:46
|15
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|0:02:53
|16
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:03:03
|17
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:03:07
|18
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:04:00
|19
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|20
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:04:05
|21
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|22
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:07:06
|23
|Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
|0:07:56
|24
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:08:45
|25
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:08:48
|26
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:03
|27
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:09:07
|28
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:09:42
|29
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
|0:10:11
|30
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:10:47
|31
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:11:25
|32
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:12:00
|33
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:12:48
|34
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|35
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:12:59
|36
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:15:03
|37
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
|0:15:05
|38
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:15:48
|39
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:16:13
|40
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:16:34
|41
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:17:40
|42
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:17:46
|43
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:18:08
|44
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|45
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:18:15
|46
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:32
|47
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
|0:18:38
|48
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:19:24
|49
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:36
|50
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:20:27
|51
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:22:03
|52
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:22:41
|53
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:22:51
|54
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|0:23:09
|55
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:23:47
|56
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:24:19
|57
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:24:43
|58
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:25:00
|59
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:25:42
|60
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:26:20
|61
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:26:34
|62
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:26:51
|63
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:27:05
|64
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:27:09
|65
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:27:38
|66
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|67
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico
|0:29:09
|68
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:29:45
|69
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:29:51
|70
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:30:27
|71
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:30:55
|72
|Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:32:47
|73
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:33:09
|74
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:34:08
|75
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|0:34:15
|76
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:34:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|27
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|21
|4
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|15
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|13
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|10
|8
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|9
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|10
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|9
|11
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|7
|12
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|7
|13
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|6
|14
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|15
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|16
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|3
|17
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
|3
|18
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
|3
|19
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|20
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2
|21
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|2
|22
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|2
|23
|Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|1
|26
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|27
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|3
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|16
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|12
|6
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|9
|7
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|8
|8
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|9
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|10
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|6
|12
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
|5
|13
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|4
|14
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|2
|15
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
|2
|16
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|17
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|8:35:37
|2
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:01:02
|3
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:05:42
|4
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:09:45
|5
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:13:10
|6
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:13:31
|7
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:43
|8
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:15:12
|9
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:29
|10
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:19:00
|11
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|0:20:06
|12
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:22:39
|13
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:24:02
|14
|Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:29:44
|15
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:31:05
|16
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|0:31:12
|17
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:31:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canyon-Sram Racing
|25:45:37
|2
|Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|3
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:02:34
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:28
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:08:48
|6
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:11:33
|7
|Astana Women's Team
|0:14:22
|8
|CCC-Liv
|0:17:48
|9
|Rally UHC Cycling
|0:19:30
|10
|Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:19:45
|11
|Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:20:41
|12
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:22:52
|13
|Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:29:36
|14
|Swapit Agolico
|0:32:52
|15
|Drops
|0:45:22
|16
|BePink
|1:08:13
