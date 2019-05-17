Trending

Tour of California Women's Race: Hall wins on Mt. Baldy

Van der Breggen finishes with teammate for Boels 1-2, retains race lead

Image 1 of 24

Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) wins ahead of teammate and race leader Anna van der Breggen
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) wins ahead of teammate and race leader Anna van der Breggen
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 24

Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) off the front of the race on the final climb of Mount Baldy during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) off the front of the race on the final climb of Mount Baldy during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 24

Amber Neben (Cogeas Mettler) leads the front group on the final climb of stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Amber Neben (Cogeas Mettler) leads the front group on the final climb of stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 24

Carolina Rodriguez (Astana) in the mountains jersey during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Carolina Rodriguez (Astana) in the mountains jersey during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 24

The peloton in full flight on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

The peloton in full flight on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 24

stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 24

Trixi Worrack (Trek-Segafredo) leads her teammates on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Trixi Worrack (Trek-Segafredo) leads her teammates on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 24

The peloton makes its way into the mountains, en route to Mount Baldy on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The peloton makes its way into the mountains, en route to Mount Baldy on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 24

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) rides in the bunch on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) rides in the bunch on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 24

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) spends time off the front of the field during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) spends time off the front of the field during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 24

Boels Dolmans' Katie Hall and Anna van der Breggen with Omer Shapira (Canyon/SRAM) lead on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Boels Dolmans' Katie Hall and Anna van der Breggen with Omer Shapira (Canyon/SRAM) lead on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 24

The peloton makes its way towards Mount Baldy on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The peloton makes its way towards Mount Baldy on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 24

The peloton en route to Mount Baldy during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The peloton en route to Mount Baldy during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 24

Katie Hall leads Boels Dolmans teammate and race leader Anna van der Breggen on the way to the finish of stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Katie Hall leads Boels Dolmans teammate and race leader Anna van der Breggen on the way to the finish of stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 24

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) still smiling after climbing to the finish on Mt. Baldy, where she finished 14th, during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) still smiling after climbing to the finish on Mt. Baldy, where she finished 14th, during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 24

The top three stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race: winner Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) flanked by teammate and world champion Anna van der Breggen and CCC-Liv's South African road race champion Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The top three stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race: winner Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) flanked by teammate and world champion Anna van der Breggen and CCC-Liv's South African road race champion Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 24

Overall leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) goes off the front of the race on the final climb of Mt Baldy during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Overall leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) goes off the front of the race on the final climb of Mt Baldy during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 24

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) leaves sign-on for the start of stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) leaves sign-on for the start of stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 24

The women's peloton rolls out for stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

The women's peloton rolls out for stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 24

The lead group makes its way up the climb of Glendora Mountain Road on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The lead group makes its way up the climb of Glendora Mountain Road on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 24

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) riding in the bunch during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) riding in the bunch during stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 24

Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas Mettler) leads the bunch on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas Mettler) leads the bunch on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 24

Katie Hall and Boels Dolmans teammate Anna van der Breggen drop the rest of the field on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Katie Hall and Boels Dolmans teammate Anna van der Breggen drop the rest of the field on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 24

Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans)

Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) won stage 2 of the Tour of California Women's Race. The defending champion climbed strongly on the slopes of Mount Baldy. Only her teammate in the yellow jersey, Anna van der Breggen, was able to keep up, and the two agreed to let Hall win the stage as Van der Breggen defended her GC lead, with Hall now second overall. A late surge by Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) brought the South African climber to third place on the stage and overall.

The second stage of the three-day race was the queen stage, with two big ascents during the 74 kilometres, with the road climbing almost continuously from the intermediate sprint after 30km. With the mountains looming in the distance, the peloton cruised along on the first part of the stage that started in Ontario. Several riders from Valcar Cylance tried to get a break going, but they did not succeed and eventually settled in the peloton.

The climb on the Glendora Mountain Road was dominated by Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look) who pulled on the front for most of the climb, reducing the peloton to less than 30 riders at the top. Liliana Moreno (Astana Women’s Team), in the polka-dot jersey, won the QOM to add more points to her tally.

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) briefly broke away on the rolling kilometres following the climb, and then it was Rivera and Trixi Worrack (Trek-Segafredo) who made a move on the unclassified climb to Sunset Peak. When they were brought back, Moolman-Pasio attacked with 15km to go, but she was quickly reeled in again.

Kathrin Hammes (WNT-Rotor) and Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) attacked on the Glendora Ridge Road and were joined by Rivera on the descent towards Mount Baldy Village. They started the final climb with a 40-second advantage on the chasing group of favourites.

Israeli champion Shapira quickly left Hammes and Rivera behind and continued solo, climbing at a decent speed. A select chase group formed within 5km to go, including Hall, Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), and Moolman-Pasio. When Van der Breggen bridged to this group, her teammate Hall had already gone off in pursuit of Shapira, and Van der Breggen went after her.

Hall and Van der Breggen caught up with Shapira, and then left the Israeli champion behind two kilometres from the line. The Boels-Dolmans teammates did not attack each other on the final switchbacks, but rode to the finish together, and Van der Breggen yielded the stage win to Hall as she herself cemented her overall lead. Moolman-Pasio finished in third place, 33 seconds down. Clara Koppenburg (WNT-Rotor) was fourth, while Shapira managed to come home in fifth and was awarded the jersey of most courageous rider.

Van der Breggen now holds a 29-second lead over Hall in the general classification. She also leads the points classification, but the green jersey will be worn by Moolman-Pasio by proxy on stage 3. Hall takes over the QOM jersey from Moreno, and Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) is the new leader in the youth classification. The race finishes on Saturday with a stage of 115.5km from Santa Clarita to Pasadena.

 

Full results

Stage result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2:36:39
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:00:33
4Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:46
5Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:57
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
7Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:08
8Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:15
9Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:19
10Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
11Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:01:51
12Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:53
13Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
14Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo0:02:11
15Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb0:02:12
16Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb0:02:16
17Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:28
18Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team0:03:02
19Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:03:09
20Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:03:24
21Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:03:26
22Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:03:33
23Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:03:36
24Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:22
25Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:04:41
26Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:04:57
27Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:05:12
28Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:05:48
29Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:05:51
30Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:42
31Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
32Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:07:48
33Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops0:08:21
34Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team0:09:20
35Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:09:22
36Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
37Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb0:09:36
38Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
39Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:10:03
40Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:10:05
41Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
42Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:11:24
43Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico0:11:43
44Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:11:48
45Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
46Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
47Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
48Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico0:13:24
49Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:13:53
50Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:14:27
51Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:15:07
52Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:15:10
53Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:15:14
54Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:15:19
55Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:15:52
56Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:16:25
57Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
58Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:16:34
59Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:16:53
60Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
61Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:17:07
62Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb0:17:14
63Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:17:24
64Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
65Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
66Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
67Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
68Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
69Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
70Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:18:23
71Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:18:58
72Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
73Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:19:07
74Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:19:13
75Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:19:19
76Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
77Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:19:31
78Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:22:04
79Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:22:12
80Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink0:24:43
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFLindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
DNSJoscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops

Sprint 1 – Glendora, 30.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3pts
2Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team2
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Sprint 2 – Mt. Baldy, 74km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team12
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv9
4Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling7
5Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM6
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM5
7Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
8Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty203
9Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
10Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team1

KOM 1 – Glendora Mountain Rd, 45.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team8pts
2Anna Christian (GBr) Drops7
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb6
4Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team5
5Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3

KOM 2 – Mt. Baldy, 74km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team13
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv11
4Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling9
5Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM8
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM7
7Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank6
8Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty205

Youth
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb2:38:51
2Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling2:40:05
3Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico2:40:15
4Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2:43:21
5Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb2:46:15
6Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico2:46:44
7Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team2:48:27
8Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv2:51:06
9Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling2:52:31
10Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops2:53:04
11Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb2:53:53
12Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty202:42:03
13Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling2:55:02
14Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling2:55:37
15Megan Barker (GBr) Drops2:55:46
16Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling2:55:52
17Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink2:55:58

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon-Sram Racing7:55:00
2Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team7:56:51
3WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling7:58:08
4Trek-Segafredo8:00:43
5Team Sunweb8:04:01
6Sho-Air Twenty208:05:37
7Astana Women's Team8:05:52
8CCC-Liv8:06:48
9Boels Dolmans Cycling Team8:07:21
10Rally UHC Cycling8:09:22
11Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8:11:31
12Swapit Agolico8:13:43
13Valcar Cylance Cycling8:15:06
14Hagens Berman-Supermint8:18:14
15Drops8:20:31
16BePink8:41:19

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5:12:37
2Katherine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:29
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:01:06
4Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:25
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM0:01:34
6Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:47
7Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:58
8Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:12
9Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty200:02:15
10Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:02:30
11Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:32
12Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
13Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
14Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo0:02:46
15Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb0:02:53
16Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb0:03:03
17Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:03:07
18Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:04:02
19Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
20Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:04:05
21Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:04:06
22Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:04:24
23Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:04:51
24Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:05:56
25Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:07:06
26Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:07:19
27Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
28Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:08:48
29Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:08:49
30Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:09:07
31Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:09:34
32Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops0:09:36
33Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:09:42
34Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team0:10:11
35Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:10:19
36Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb0:10:33
37Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:11:05
38Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:12:00
39Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb0:12:17
40Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:13:03
41Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
42Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:13:55
43Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:14:07
44Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:16:23
45Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:16:33
46Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:16:34
47Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:17:12
48Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:17:32
49Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops0:17:40
50Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
51Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:18:08
52Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
53Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:18:15
54Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:18:18
55Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico0:18:41
56Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:18:57
57Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:19:14
58Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:19:31
59Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:20:13
60Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:20:51
61Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:21:05
62Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:21:22
63Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:21:36
64Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:21:40
65Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:22:09
66Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
67Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico0:23:40
68Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:24:16
69Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:24:19
70Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:24:22
71Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:24:58
72Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:25:00
73Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:25:26
74Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:27:18
75Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:27:40
76Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:28:39
77Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:28:46
78Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb0:29:21
79Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:30:27
80Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink0:34:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team30pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv15
4Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling12
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM10
6Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team9
7Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling7
8Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb7
9Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank6
10Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM6
11Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo5
12Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
13Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3
14Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty203
15Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
16Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team2
17Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team1
18Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team1
19Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling1
20Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team18pts
2Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team18
3Anna Christian (GBr) Drops16
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team13
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv12
6Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling9
7Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM8
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM7
9Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank6
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb6
11Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team6
12Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty205
13Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling3
14Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops2
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1
16Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team1

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb5:15:40
2Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:01:02
3Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:01:48
4Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:04:16
5Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:02
6Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb0:09:14
7Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:10:00
8Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:13:20
9Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:13:31
10Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops0:14:37
11Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:15:12
12Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:17:10
13Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:18:33
14Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:24:15
15Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:25:36
16Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:25:43
17Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb0:26:18

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon-Sram Racing15:45:46
2Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
3WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:34
4Trek-Segafredo0:06:14
5Team Sunweb0:08:34
6Astana Women's Team0:10:28
7Sho-Air Twenty200:11:33
8CCC-Liv0:12:19
9Rally UHC Cycling0:14:01
10Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team0:15:12
11Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:17:23
12Valcar Cylance Cycling0:19:45
13Hagens Berman-Supermint0:24:07
14Swapit Agolico0:25:04
15Drops0:28:55
16BePink0:57:15

