Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) won stage 2 of the Tour of California Women's Race. The defending champion climbed strongly on the slopes of Mount Baldy. Only her teammate in the yellow jersey, Anna van der Breggen, was able to keep up, and the two agreed to let Hall win the stage as Van der Breggen defended her GC lead, with Hall now second overall. A late surge by Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) brought the South African climber to third place on the stage and overall.

The second stage of the three-day race was the queen stage, with two big ascents during the 74 kilometres, with the road climbing almost continuously from the intermediate sprint after 30km. With the mountains looming in the distance, the peloton cruised along on the first part of the stage that started in Ontario. Several riders from Valcar Cylance tried to get a break going, but they did not succeed and eventually settled in the peloton.

The climb on the Glendora Mountain Road was dominated by Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look) who pulled on the front for most of the climb, reducing the peloton to less than 30 riders at the top. Liliana Moreno (Astana Women’s Team), in the polka-dot jersey, won the QOM to add more points to her tally.

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM) briefly broke away on the rolling kilometres following the climb, and then it was Rivera and Trixi Worrack (Trek-Segafredo) who made a move on the unclassified climb to Sunset Peak. When they were brought back, Moolman-Pasio attacked with 15km to go, but she was quickly reeled in again.

Kathrin Hammes (WNT-Rotor) and Omer Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) attacked on the Glendora Ridge Road and were joined by Rivera on the descent towards Mount Baldy Village. They started the final climb with a 40-second advantage on the chasing group of favourites.

Israeli champion Shapira quickly left Hammes and Rivera behind and continued solo, climbing at a decent speed. A select chase group formed within 5km to go, including Hall, Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), and Moolman-Pasio. When Van der Breggen bridged to this group, her teammate Hall had already gone off in pursuit of Shapira, and Van der Breggen went after her.

Hall and Van der Breggen caught up with Shapira, and then left the Israeli champion behind two kilometres from the line. The Boels-Dolmans teammates did not attack each other on the final switchbacks, but rode to the finish together, and Van der Breggen yielded the stage win to Hall as she herself cemented her overall lead. Moolman-Pasio finished in third place, 33 seconds down. Clara Koppenburg (WNT-Rotor) was fourth, while Shapira managed to come home in fifth and was awarded the jersey of most courageous rider.

Van der Breggen now holds a 29-second lead over Hall in the general classification. She also leads the points classification, but the green jersey will be worn by Moolman-Pasio by proxy on stage 3. Hall takes over the QOM jersey from Moreno, and Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) is the new leader in the youth classification. The race finishes on Saturday with a stage of 115.5km from Santa Clarita to Pasadena.

Full results

Stage result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2:36:39 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:00:33 4 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:00:46 5 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:57 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 7 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:08 8 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:01:15 9 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:19 10 Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 11 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:01:51 12 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:53 13 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 14 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:11 15 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:02:12 16 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 0:02:16 17 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:02:28 18 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 0:03:02 19 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:03:09 20 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:03:24 21 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:03:26 22 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:03:33 23 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:03:36 24 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:22 25 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:04:41 26 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:04:57 27 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:12 28 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:05:48 29 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:05:51 30 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:42 31 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 32 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:07:48 33 Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops 0:08:21 34 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team 0:09:20 35 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:09:22 36 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 37 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:09:36 38 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb 39 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:10:03 40 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:10:05 41 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 42 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:11:24 43 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico 0:11:43 44 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:11:48 45 Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 46 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 47 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 48 Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico 0:13:24 49 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:13:53 50 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:14:27 51 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:15:07 52 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:15:10 53 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:15:14 54 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:15:19 55 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:15:52 56 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:16:25 57 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 58 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:16:34 59 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:16:53 60 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 61 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:17:07 62 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:17:14 63 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:17:24 64 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 65 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 66 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 67 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 68 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 69 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 70 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:18:23 71 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:18:58 72 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 73 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 0:19:07 74 Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:19:13 75 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:19:19 76 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 77 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:19:31 78 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:22:04 79 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:22:12 80 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 0:24:43 DNF Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNF Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb DNF Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint DNS Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops

Sprint 1 – Glendora, 30.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 2 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Sprint 2 – Mt. Baldy, 74km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 12 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 9 4 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 7 5 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 6 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 5 7 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 8 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 3 9 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 10 Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM 1 – Glendora Mountain Rd, 45.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 8 pts 2 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 7 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 6 4 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3

KOM 2 – Mt. Baldy, 74km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 13 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 11 4 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 5 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 8 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 7 7 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 8 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 5

Youth # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 2:38:51 2 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 2:40:05 3 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 2:40:15 4 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2:43:21 5 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 2:46:15 6 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 2:46:44 7 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 2:48:27 8 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 2:51:06 9 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 2:52:31 10 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 2:53:04 11 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb 2:53:53 12 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 2:42:03 13 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 2:55:02 14 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 2:55:37 15 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 2:55:46 16 Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 2:55:52 17 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 2:55:58

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canyon-Sram Racing 7:55:00 2 Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 7:56:51 3 WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 7:58:08 4 Trek-Segafredo 8:00:43 5 Team Sunweb 8:04:01 6 Sho-Air Twenty20 8:05:37 7 Astana Women's Team 8:05:52 8 CCC-Liv 8:06:48 9 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 8:07:21 10 Rally UHC Cycling 8:09:22 11 Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8:11:31 12 Swapit Agolico 8:13:43 13 Valcar Cylance Cycling 8:15:06 14 Hagens Berman-Supermint 8:18:14 15 Drops 8:20:31 16 BePink 8:41:19

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5:12:37 2 Katherine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:29 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:01:06 4 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:25 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:34 6 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:47 7 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:58 8 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:12 9 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:02:15 10 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:02:30 11 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32 12 Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:02:37 13 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44 14 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:46 15 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 0:02:53 16 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:03:03 17 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:03:07 18 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:02 19 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 20 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:04:05 21 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:04:06 22 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:04:24 23 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:04:51 24 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:05:56 25 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:07:06 26 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:07:19 27 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 28 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:08:48 29 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:49 30 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:09:07 31 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:09:34 32 Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops 0:09:36 33 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:09:42 34 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team 0:10:11 35 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:10:19 36 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb 0:10:33 37 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:11:05 38 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:12:00 39 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:12:17 40 Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:13:03 41 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 42 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:13:55 43 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:07 44 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:16:23 45 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:16:33 46 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:16:34 47 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:17:12 48 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:17:32 49 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 0:17:40 50 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 51 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:18:08 52 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 53 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:18:15 54 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:18:18 55 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico 0:18:41 56 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:18:57 57 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:19:14 58 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:19:31 59 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:20:13 60 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:20:51 61 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:21:05 62 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:21:22 63 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:21:36 64 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:21:40 65 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:22:09 66 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 67 Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico 0:23:40 68 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:24:16 69 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:24:19 70 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:24:22 71 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:24:58 72 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:00 73 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:25:26 74 Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:27:18 75 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:27:40 76 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:28:39 77 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 0:28:46 78 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:29:21 79 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:30:27 80 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 0:34:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 15 4 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 12 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 10 6 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 9 7 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 7 8 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 7 9 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 10 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 6 11 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 5 12 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 13 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 14 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 3 15 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 16 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 2 17 Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 1 18 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 1 19 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 1 20 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 pts 2 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 18 3 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 16 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 13 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 12 6 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 7 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 8 8 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 7 9 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 10 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 6 11 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 6 12 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 5 13 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 3 14 Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops 2 15 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1 16 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 1

Youth classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 5:15:40 2 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:01:02 3 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:01:48 4 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:04:16 5 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:02 6 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:09:14 7 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:10:00 8 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:13:20 9 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:13:31 10 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 0:14:37 11 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:15:12 12 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:17:10 13 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:18:33 14 Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:24:15 15 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:25:36 16 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 0:25:43 17 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:26:18