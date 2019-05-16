Trending

Tour of California Women's Race: Van der Breggen wins stage 1

World champion solos to first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 21

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 21

Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) moves to the front of the bunch on the way to the final QOM during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 21

The peloton gets spread out on the way back into Ventura during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 21

The peloton crosses a bridge on the way out of Ventura for stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 21

The women's field heads onto the day's longer QOM climb during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 21

The peloton bunches up after descending from a climb on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 21

Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman) crests the high QOM climb off the front on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 21

Lilana Moreno (Astana) leads the women field up todays steeper QOM climb on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 21

The peloton descends back into Ventura during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 21

Alice Maria Arzuffi (Valcar-Cylance) moves to the front of the field on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 21

Omir Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) working hard at the front of the peloton during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 21

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) stays tucked into the bunch during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 21

The jersey leaders after stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race and stage 5 of the men's race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 21

Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman) goes on a solo break during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 21

Joscelin Lowden (Drops) is attended to after crashing on one of the descents during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 21

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 21

US road race champion Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) waves to the crowd at the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 21

There was a stellar line-up for the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 21

The peloton races on the roads around Ventura on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 21

An elite group – including eventual stage winner Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and CCC-Liv's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio – goes clear on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 21

The podium after the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race: winner Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) with second-placed Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance) and Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won stage 1 of the Tour of California Women's Race in Ventura on Thursday. The world and Olympic road race champion attacked on the last climb of the day with 5km to go, passing lone leader Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look) and going solo on the descent. Racing into a strong headwind on the finishing straight, Van der Breggen held a gap of 18 seconds to a chase group of 16 riders where Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance) sprinted to second place ahead of Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team). 

Starting and finishing in Ventura, stage 1 was effectively a 96.5km out-and-back course. It included five 'Queen of the Mountains' climbs on Casitas Pass Road and Gobernador Canyon Road, as well as an intermediate sprint at the top of a final short climb on the outskirts of Ventura. Strong westerly winds influenced the race as the first half of the stage was predominantly into a headwind, while on the final leg, the peloton was happy to be pushed home by a tailwind.

The earlier headwind didn't do anything to discourage breakaway attempts, however. US teams Twenty20-Sho Air, Rally UHC and Hagens Berman-Supermint were particularly active, and eventually Lindsay Goldman, of the latter team, got away. The peloton was happy to have a single rider up ahead, and Goldman's advantage maxed out at 1:30 with 69 km to go.

Goldman's solo move earned her the jersey for most aggressive rider. She took full points on the first three QOMs but was caught shortly after the third one, with 54 km still to be raced. Boels Dolmans took control of the race leading into the second-category climb up Casitas Pass Road, reducing the peloton to 25 riders by the top. Liliana Moreno (Astana Women's Team) was first over the top, and won the fifth QOM sprint, putting her in the polka-dot mountains jersey for stage 2.

Zabelinskaya attacked just after the top of the climb, quickly getting a one-minute gap as the peloton didn't react immediately, with dropped riders coming back on the descent. On the downhill run-in to Ventura, Zabelinskaya increased her advantage to 1:30 minutes before Boels Dolmans realised the danger and started to close the gap.

Crosswinds in the final 10km caused splits in the peloton, but also made it harder for Zabelinskaya to stay away. She started the one-kilometre, nine per cent climb of Ferro Drive 30 seconds ahead of the chasing bunch. Van der Breggen and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) attacked from the peloton on the steep slopes; they caught and passed Zabelinskaya just before the top, and Van der Breggen continued her attack on the fast descent, leaving Deignan and Zabelinskaya behind.

The world and Olympic champion soloed towards the finish line on the Ventura beachfront and crossed it in triumph, 18 seconds ahead of the first chase group, which was led home by Balsamo, ahead of Sierra.

Van der Breggen will wear the yellow leader's jersey on stage 2 – a short but sharp 75 km route with a summit finish on Mount Baldy. Balsamo took the white jersey as leader of the youth classification, and third-placed Sierra will wear the green points jersey by proxy.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2:36:17
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:00:18
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
7Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
8Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
9Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:20
10Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
11Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
12Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
13Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
15Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
16Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
17Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
18Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team0:00:32
19Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
20Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
21Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
22Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:38
23Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:39
24Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team0:00:41
25Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
26Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
27Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
28Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
29Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
30Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:56
31Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
32Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
33Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
34Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
35Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
36Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
37Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
38Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
39Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
40Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
41Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
42Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
43Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:38
44Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:01:46
45Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
46Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:01:48
47Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
48Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
49Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
50Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
51Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
52Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
53Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
54Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:01:58
55Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb0:02:22
56Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:46
57Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:03:27
58Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:26
59Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
60Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
61Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
62Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
63Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
64Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
65Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:06:39
66Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
67Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
68Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:07:17
69Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
70Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:07:46
71Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:08:04
72Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:33
73Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:20
74Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
75Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
76Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:09:57
77Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
78Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
79Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
80Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
81Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico
82Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
83Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops0:11:48
84Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
DNFVirginie Perizzolo Pointet (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
DNFValentina Scandolara (Ita) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
DNFAbby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
DNFSkylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFLotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo
DNFInge Van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-Liv
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
DNFSilvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink

Sprint 1: Ventura - 91.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo2
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2: Finish - 96.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team15pts
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling12
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team9
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb7
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv6
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM5
7Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
8Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo3
9Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2
10Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling1

KOM 1: Casitas Pass Road - 29.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3pts
2Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team2
3Anna Christian (GBr) Drops1

KOM 2: Casitas Pass Road - 34km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3pts
2Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops2
3Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team1

KOM 3: Gobenador Canyon Road - 39.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3pts
2Anna Christian (GBr) Drops2
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1

KOM 4: Casitas Pass Road - 57km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team5pts
2Anna Christian (GBr) Drops4
3Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv1

KOM 5: Casitas Pass Road - 61.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team3pts
2Anna Christian (GBr) Drops2
3Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling2:36:35
2Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
3Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:00:02
4Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb0:00:14
5Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
6Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:00:23
7Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:00:38
8Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
9Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
10Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
11Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:01:30
12Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:01:40
13Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb0:02:04
14Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:07:28
15Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:09:02
16Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:09:39
17Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb0:11:30

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1WNt Rotor Pro Cycling Team7:50:12
2Team Sunweb0:00:07
3Astana Women's Team0:00:10
4Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
5Valcar Cylance Cycling0:00:13
6Rally UHC Cycling
7Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:34
8CCC-Liv0:01:05
9Trek-Segafredo
10Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:26
11Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:27
12Sho-Air Twenty200:01:30
13Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:25
14Drops0:03:58
15Swapit Agolico0:06:55
16BePink0:11:30

Overall classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2:36:04
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:00:25
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:00:27
4Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb0:00:31
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
8Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
9Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
10Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:33
11Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
12Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
13Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
14Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
15Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
16Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
17Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
18Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team0:00:45
19Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
20Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
21Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
22Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:51
23Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:52
24Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team0:00:54
25Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
26Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
27Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
28Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
29Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
30Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:09
31Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
32Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
33Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
34Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
35Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
36Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
37Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
38Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
39Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
40Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
41Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
42Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
43Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:51
44Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:01:59
45Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
46Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:02:01
47Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
48Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
49Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
50Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
51Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
52Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
53Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
54Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:02:11
55Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb0:02:35
56Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:59
57Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:03:40
58Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:39
59Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
60Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
61Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
62Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
63Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
64Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
65Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:06:52
66Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
67Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
68Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:07:30
69Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
70Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:07:59
71Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:08:17
72Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:08:46
73Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:09:33
74Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
75Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
76Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:10:10
77Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
78Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
79Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
80Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
81Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico
82Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
83Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops0:12:01
84Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team18pts
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling12
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team9
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb7
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv6
6Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo5
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM5
8Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling4
9Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2
10Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team1
11Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team10pts
2Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint9
3Anna Christian (GBr) Drops9
4Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
5Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops2
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv1
7Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team1
8Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team1
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling2:36:29
2Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:06
3Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:00:08
4Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb0:00:20
5Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
6Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico0:00:29
7Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling0:00:44
8Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
9Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
10Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
11Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:01:36
12Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:01:46
13Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb0:02:10
14Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:07:34
15Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:09:08
16Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:09:45
17Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb0:11:36

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1WNt Rotor Pro Cycling Team7:50:12
2Team Sunweb0:00:07
3Astana Women's Team0:00:10
4Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
5Valcar Cylance Cycling0:00:13
6Rally UHC Cycling
7Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:34
8CCC-Liv0:01:05
9Trek-Segafredo
10Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:26
11Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:27
12Sho-Air Twenty200:01:30
13Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:25
14Drops0:03:58
15Swapit Agolico0:06:55
16BePink0:11:30

