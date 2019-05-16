Tour of California Women's Race: Van der Breggen wins stage 1
World champion solos to first leader's jersey
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won stage 1 of the Tour of California Women's Race in Ventura on Thursday. The world and Olympic road race champion attacked on the last climb of the day with 5km to go, passing lone leader Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look) and going solo on the descent. Racing into a strong headwind on the finishing straight, Van der Breggen held a gap of 18 seconds to a chase group of 16 riders where Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance) sprinted to second place ahead of Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team).
Starting and finishing in Ventura, stage 1 was effectively a 96.5km out-and-back course. It included five 'Queen of the Mountains' climbs on Casitas Pass Road and Gobernador Canyon Road, as well as an intermediate sprint at the top of a final short climb on the outskirts of Ventura. Strong westerly winds influenced the race as the first half of the stage was predominantly into a headwind, while on the final leg, the peloton was happy to be pushed home by a tailwind.
The earlier headwind didn't do anything to discourage breakaway attempts, however. US teams Twenty20-Sho Air, Rally UHC and Hagens Berman-Supermint were particularly active, and eventually Lindsay Goldman, of the latter team, got away. The peloton was happy to have a single rider up ahead, and Goldman's advantage maxed out at 1:30 with 69 km to go.
Goldman's solo move earned her the jersey for most aggressive rider. She took full points on the first three QOMs but was caught shortly after the third one, with 54 km still to be raced. Boels Dolmans took control of the race leading into the second-category climb up Casitas Pass Road, reducing the peloton to 25 riders by the top. Liliana Moreno (Astana Women's Team) was first over the top, and won the fifth QOM sprint, putting her in the polka-dot mountains jersey for stage 2.
Zabelinskaya attacked just after the top of the climb, quickly getting a one-minute gap as the peloton didn't react immediately, with dropped riders coming back on the descent. On the downhill run-in to Ventura, Zabelinskaya increased her advantage to 1:30 minutes before Boels Dolmans realised the danger and started to close the gap.
Crosswinds in the final 10km caused splits in the peloton, but also made it harder for Zabelinskaya to stay away. She started the one-kilometre, nine per cent climb of Ferro Drive 30 seconds ahead of the chasing bunch. Van der Breggen and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) attacked from the peloton on the steep slopes; they caught and passed Zabelinskaya just before the top, and Van der Breggen continued her attack on the fast descent, leaving Deignan and Zabelinskaya behind.
The world and Olympic champion soloed towards the finish line on the Ventura beachfront and crossed it in triumph, 18 seconds ahead of the first chase group, which was led home by Balsamo, ahead of Sierra.
Van der Breggen will wear the yellow leader's jersey on stage 2 – a short but sharp 75 km route with a summit finish on Mount Baldy. Balsamo took the white jersey as leader of the youth classification, and third-placed Sierra will wear the green points jersey by proxy.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2:36:17
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:18
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:20
|10
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|11
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|12
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|13
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|15
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|16
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:32
|19
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|21
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|22
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|23
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:39
|24
|Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:41
|25
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|26
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|27
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|28
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
|29
|Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:56
|31
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|32
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|33
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|34
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|35
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
|36
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|37
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|39
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|40
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|41
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|42
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|43
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:38
|44
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:01:46
|45
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|46
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:01:48
|47
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|48
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|49
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|50
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|52
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|53
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|54
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:01:58
|55
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:02:22
|56
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:46
|57
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:03:27
|58
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:26
|59
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|60
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|61
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|62
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|63
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|64
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:06:39
|66
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
|67
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|68
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:17
|69
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|70
|Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:07:46
|71
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:08:04
|72
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:08:33
|73
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:20
|74
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|75
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|76
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:09:57
|77
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|78
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|79
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|80
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|81
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico
|82
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|83
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops
|0:11:48
|84
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Virginie Perizzolo Pointet (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|DNF
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-Liv
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|12
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|9
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|7
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|6
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|7
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|8
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|9
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|10
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|3
|pts
|2
|Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
|2
|3
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|3
|pts
|2
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
|2
|3
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|2
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|4
|3
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|2
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|2:36:35
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:02
|4
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|5
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|6
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:00:23
|7
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:38
|8
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|9
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|11
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:01:30
|12
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:01:40
|13
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:02:04
|14
|Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:07:28
|15
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|0:09:02
|16
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:09:39
|17
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:11:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|WNt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|7:50:12
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|3
|Astana Women's Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:13
|6
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:34
|8
|CCC-Liv
|0:01:05
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:26
|11
|Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:27
|12
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:30
|13
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:25
|14
|Drops
|0:03:58
|15
|Swapit Agolico
|0:06:55
|16
|BePink
|0:11:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2:36:04
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:25
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:27
|4
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:29
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|0:00:31
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|8
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|9
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|10
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:33
|11
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|12
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|13
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|14
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|16
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|17
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:45
|19
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|21
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|22
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:51
|23
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:52
|24
|Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:54
|25
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|26
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|27
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|28
|Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20
|29
|Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:09
|31
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|32
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|33
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|34
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|35
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
|36
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|37
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|39
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|40
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|41
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|42
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|43
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:51
|44
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:01:59
|45
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|46
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:02:01
|47
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|48
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|49
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|50
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|52
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|53
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|54
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:02:11
|55
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:02:35
|56
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:59
|57
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|0:03:40
|58
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:39
|59
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|60
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|61
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|62
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|63
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|64
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:06:52
|66
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico
|67
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|68
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:30
|69
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|70
|Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:07:59
|71
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:08:17
|72
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:08:46
|73
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:33
|74
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|75
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|76
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:10:10
|77
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|78
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|79
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|80
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|81
|Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico
|82
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|83
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops
|0:12:01
|84
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|12
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|9
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|7
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|6
|6
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|8
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|9
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|10
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|9
|3
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|9
|4
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops
|2
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|1
|7
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|1
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|2:36:29
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:08
|4
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|5
|Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|6
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|0:00:29
|7
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:44
|8
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops
|9
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|11
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:01:36
|12
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:01:46
|13
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:02:10
|14
|Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:07:34
|15
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|0:09:08
|16
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:09:45
|17
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:11:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|WNt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|7:50:12
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|3
|Astana Women's Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Valcar Cylance Cycling
|0:00:13
|6
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:34
|8
|CCC-Liv
|0:01:05
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:26
|11
|Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:01:27
|12
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:30
|13
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:25
|14
|Drops
|0:03:58
|15
|Swapit Agolico
|0:06:55
|16
|BePink
|0:11:30
