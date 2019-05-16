Image 1 of 21 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 21 Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) moves to the front of the bunch on the way to the final QOM during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 21 The peloton gets spread out on the way back into Ventura during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 21 The peloton crosses a bridge on the way out of Ventura for stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 21 The women's field heads onto the day's longer QOM climb during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 21 The peloton bunches up after descending from a climb on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 21 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman) crests the high QOM climb off the front on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 21 Lilana Moreno (Astana) leads the women field up todays steeper QOM climb on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 21 The peloton descends back into Ventura during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 21 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Valcar-Cylance) moves to the front of the field on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 21 Omir Shapira (Canyon-SRAM) working hard at the front of the peloton during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 21 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) stays tucked into the bunch during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 21 The jersey leaders after stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race and stage 5 of the men's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 21 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman) goes on a solo break during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 21 Joscelin Lowden (Drops) is attended to after crashing on one of the descents during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 21 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 21 US road race champion Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) waves to the crowd at the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 21 There was a stellar line-up for the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 21 The peloton races on the roads around Ventura on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 21 An elite group – including eventual stage winner Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and CCC-Liv's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio – goes clear on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 21 The podium after the opening stage of the 2019 Tour of California Women's Race: winner Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) with second-placed Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance) and Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won stage 1 of the Tour of California Women's Race in Ventura on Thursday. The world and Olympic road race champion attacked on the last climb of the day with 5km to go, passing lone leader Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look) and going solo on the descent. Racing into a strong headwind on the finishing straight, Van der Breggen held a gap of 18 seconds to a chase group of 16 riders where Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Cylance) sprinted to second place ahead of Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team).

Starting and finishing in Ventura, stage 1 was effectively a 96.5km out-and-back course. It included five 'Queen of the Mountains' climbs on Casitas Pass Road and Gobernador Canyon Road, as well as an intermediate sprint at the top of a final short climb on the outskirts of Ventura. Strong westerly winds influenced the race as the first half of the stage was predominantly into a headwind, while on the final leg, the peloton was happy to be pushed home by a tailwind.

The earlier headwind didn't do anything to discourage breakaway attempts, however. US teams Twenty20-Sho Air, Rally UHC and Hagens Berman-Supermint were particularly active, and eventually Lindsay Goldman, of the latter team, got away. The peloton was happy to have a single rider up ahead, and Goldman's advantage maxed out at 1:30 with 69 km to go.

Goldman's solo move earned her the jersey for most aggressive rider. She took full points on the first three QOMs but was caught shortly after the third one, with 54 km still to be raced. Boels Dolmans took control of the race leading into the second-category climb up Casitas Pass Road, reducing the peloton to 25 riders by the top. Liliana Moreno (Astana Women's Team) was first over the top, and won the fifth QOM sprint, putting her in the polka-dot mountains jersey for stage 2.

Zabelinskaya attacked just after the top of the climb, quickly getting a one-minute gap as the peloton didn't react immediately, with dropped riders coming back on the descent. On the downhill run-in to Ventura, Zabelinskaya increased her advantage to 1:30 minutes before Boels Dolmans realised the danger and started to close the gap.

Crosswinds in the final 10km caused splits in the peloton, but also made it harder for Zabelinskaya to stay away. She started the one-kilometre, nine per cent climb of Ferro Drive 30 seconds ahead of the chasing bunch. Van der Breggen and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) attacked from the peloton on the steep slopes; they caught and passed Zabelinskaya just before the top, and Van der Breggen continued her attack on the fast descent, leaving Deignan and Zabelinskaya behind.

The world and Olympic champion soloed towards the finish line on the Ventura beachfront and crossed it in triumph, 18 seconds ahead of the first chase group, which was led home by Balsamo, ahead of Sierra.

Van der Breggen will wear the yellow leader's jersey on stage 2 – a short but sharp 75 km route with a summit finish on Mount Baldy. Balsamo took the white jersey as leader of the youth classification, and third-placed Sierra will wear the green points jersey by proxy.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2:36:17 2 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:18 3 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 7 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 8 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 9 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:20 10 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 11 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 12 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 13 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 14 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 15 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 16 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 17 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 18 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team 0:00:32 19 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 20 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 21 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 22 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 23 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:39 24 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 0:00:41 25 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 26 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 27 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 28 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 29 Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 30 Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:00:56 31 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 32 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 33 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 34 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 35 Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops 36 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 37 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 38 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 39 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 40 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 41 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 42 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 43 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:01:38 44 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:01:46 45 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 46 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:01:48 47 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 48 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 49 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 50 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 51 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv 52 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 53 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 54 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:01:58 55 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:02:22 56 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:46 57 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:03:27 58 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:26 59 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 60 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 61 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 62 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 63 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 64 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 65 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:06:39 66 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico 67 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 68 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:17 69 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 70 Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:07:46 71 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:08:04 72 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:33 73 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:20 74 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 75 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 76 Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:09:57 77 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 78 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 79 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 80 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 81 Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico 82 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 83 Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops 0:11:48 84 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb DNF Virginie Perizzolo Pointet (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team DNF Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team DNF Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops DNF Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team DNF Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo DNF Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-Liv DNF Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink DNF Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink

Sprint 1: Ventura - 91.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2: Finish - 96.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 12 3 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 9 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 7 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 6 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 5 7 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 8 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 3 9 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 10 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 1

KOM 1: Casitas Pass Road - 29.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 3 pts 2 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 2 3 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 1

KOM 2: Casitas Pass Road - 34km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 3 pts 2 Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops 2 3 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 1

KOM 3: Gobenador Canyon Road - 39.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 3 pts 2 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 2 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1

KOM 4: Casitas Pass Road - 57km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 5 pts 2 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 4 3 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 1

KOM 5: Casitas Pass Road - 61.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 3 pts 2 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 2 3 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 2:36:35 2 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:02 4 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:00:14 5 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 6 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:00:23 7 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:38 8 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 9 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 10 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 11 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:01:30 12 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:01:40 13 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:02:04 14 Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:07:28 15 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 0:09:02 16 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:09:39 17 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:11:30

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 WNt Rotor Pro Cycling Team 7:50:12 2 Team Sunweb 0:00:07 3 Astana Women's Team 0:00:10 4 Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 5 Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:13 6 Rally UHC Cycling 7 Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:34 8 CCC-Liv 0:01:05 9 Trek-Segafredo 10 Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:26 11 Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:01:27 12 Sho-Air Twenty20 0:01:30 13 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:25 14 Drops 0:03:58 15 Swapit Agolico 0:06:55 16 BePink 0:11:30

Overall classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2:36:04 2 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:25 3 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:27 4 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29 5 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 0:00:31 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 8 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 9 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 10 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:33 11 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 12 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 13 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 14 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 16 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 17 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 18 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team 0:00:45 19 Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 20 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 21 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 22 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:51 23 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:52 24 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 0:00:54 25 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 26 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 27 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 28 Emma Grant (GBr) Sho-Air Twenty20 29 Amber Leone Neben (USA) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 30 Leigh ann Ganzar (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:01:09 31 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 32 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 33 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 34 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 35 Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops 36 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 37 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 38 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 39 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 40 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 41 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 42 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 43 Erica Clevenger (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:01:51 44 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 0:01:59 45 Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 46 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:02:01 47 Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 48 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 49 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 50 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 51 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv 52 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 53 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 54 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:02:11 55 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:02:35 56 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:59 57 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 0:03:40 58 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:39 59 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 60 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 61 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 62 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 63 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 64 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 65 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:06:52 66 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Swapit Agolico 67 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 68 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:30 69 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb 70 Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:07:59 71 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:08:17 72 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:08:46 73 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:33 74 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 75 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 76 Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:10:10 77 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 78 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 79 Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 80 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 81 Ana Cristina Sanabria Sanchez (Col) Swapit Agolico 82 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 83 Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops 0:12:01 84 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 pts 2 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 12 3 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 9 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb 7 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 6 6 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 5 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 5 8 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 4 9 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 10 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 1 11 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 10 pts 2 Lindsay Goldman (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 9 3 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 9 4 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 5 Elinor Barker (GBr) Drops 2 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 1 7 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 1 8 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 1 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 2:36:29 2 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:06 3 Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:08 4 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb 0:00:20 5 Chloe Dygert-Owen (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 6 Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) Swapit Agolico 0:00:29 7 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Cylance Cycling 0:00:44 8 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops 9 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 10 Anet Barrera Esparza (Mex) Swapit Agolico 11 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:01:36 12 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:01:46 13 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:02:10 14 Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:07:34 15 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 0:09:08 16 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:09:45 17 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:11:36