Kirchmann wins stage 2 of women's Tour of California

Komanski takes race lead

Image 1 of 30

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) rides to protect teammate Katie Hall.

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) rides to protect teammate Katie Hall.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 30

Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) tries a solo attack.

Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) tries a solo attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 30

The peloton crosses the Truckee River.

The peloton crosses the Truckee River.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 30

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) riding in yellow.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) riding in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 30

UnitedHealthcare comes to the front before the final climb.

UnitedHealthcare comes to the front before the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 30

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) hits the QOM on the final lap.

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) hits the QOM on the final lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 30

Lisa Brennauer (Velcro) leads into the final climb.

Lisa Brennauer (Velcio) leads into the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 30

The Velocio team leads up the climb to the finish.

The Velocio team leads up the climb to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 30

The field blows apart as they hit one kilometer to go.

The field blows apart as they hit one kilometer to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 30

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) on her way to the finish.

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) on her way to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 30

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) takes the win on stage 2.

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) takes the win on stage 2.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 30

The jersey leaders going into the final stage.

The jersey leaders going into the final stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 30

Today's top three on the stage.

Today's top three on the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 30

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) spent the day in the best young rider jersey.

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) spent the day in the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 30

Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi) riding in todays mountain jersey.

Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi) riding in todays mountain jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 30

Riders pass by a farm along todays course.

Riders pass by a farm along todays course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 30

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) gets called to the start line.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) gets called to the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 30

The women wait for the start.

The women wait for the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 30

BMW launched attack after attack.

BMW launched attack after attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 30

Sunny skies and no snow for todays race in Tahoe.

Sunny skies and no snow for todays race in Tahoe.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 30

The womens field tackles one of the many rollers along todays route.

The womens field tackles one of the many rollers along todays route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 30

The field comes through the start finish area to begin the second lap.

The field comes through the start finish area to begin the second lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 30

Miranda Griffiths (BMW) gets a gap on the field.

Miranda Griffiths (BMW) gets a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 30

UnitedHealthcare spent the day defending at the front.

UnitedHealthcare spent the day defending at the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 30

Alison Tetrick (Optum) gathers the team at the front going into the final kilometers.

Alison Tetrick (Optum) gathers the team at the front going into the final kilometers.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 30

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) gets the best young rider jersey for another day.

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) gets the best young rider jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 30

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) gets some help putting on the sprint leaders jersey.

Leah Kirchmann (Optum) gets some help putting on the sprint leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 30

Lauren Komanski (Twenty 16) happy to take over the race lead.

Lauren Komanski (Twenty 16) happy to take over the race lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 30

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was all smiles at the morning sign on.

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was all smiles at the morning sign on.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 30

Champagne celebrations on today's podium.

Champagne celebrations on today's podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Canadian champion Leah Kirchmann took out the second stage of the women's Tour of California, topping German Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) and Lauren Komanski (Twenty 16).

Komanski opened up a gap on overnight leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare), and took over the race lead by three seconds over Worrack, with Hall in third at 10 seconds.

"I felt pretty comfortable on the climbs today," said Kirchmann. "I think I'm continuing to become more of an all-rounder, not just a sprinter."

Riders started the second day of racing at Heavenly Resort in sunny 50 degree temperatures. The race took riders down the steep hill from the previous days finish, before heading out for the first of two 39.7 km circuits.

The days course ran east of South Lake Tahoe past rocky, snowy peaks, and through several ski towns. The day's major obstacles were two punchy climbs, located halfway and at the end, of each lap. The climb at the end of each lap through the start-finish was a steep 1.6 kilometer grind. Split up by a short flat section, the final climb enabled riders to catch their breath before sprinting the final 300 meters.

Race action started early with many attacks from the field. Several teams animated the early kilometers of the race, but UnitedHealthcare kept a watchful on the field. Riding in support of the race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare), UHC was reluctant to let anything go up the road.

"They were fantastic," said Hall about her teams effort to keep her in yellow. "They were all over everything, it was such a hard race, and they were so strong."

The field remained intact after the first QOM segment until Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) attacked. Dragoo built up a 30 second lead and grabbed the only intermediate sprint points of the day.

Dragoo held her lead for the rest of the lap, and was finally caught on the steep climb to the start-finish area. The painful climb made the first selection of the day. A group of 25-30 riders gained a 25 second advantage after the climb through the start finish. A large chase group, led by Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi-Sports Tours International), chased back on before the second QOM.

Teams eager to form a break started throwing down attacks but nothing could gain any traction. Kathrin Hammes (TIBCO), Allison Jackson (Twenty16 p/b SHO-AIR) and Miranda Griffiths (BMW Happy Tooth), Allison Tetrick (Optum), and Elena Berlato (Ale-Cippollini) all made promising, but unsuccessful efforts.

Jasinska took her second QOM of the day, but the effort did nothing to split up the field. The race started its way back to Heavenly Resort intact.

Heading into the final two kilometers UnitedHealthcare continued to to keep the field in check. The team moved to the front of the pack and set a fast pace in hopes of setting Hall up for repeat win at the top of Heavenly Resort.

The final climb whittled the field down to seven riders. Leah Kirchmann (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) jumped out of the group and held on for the win. Lauren Komanski (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) was a close second and Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) was third.

"I just made the back of the select group. I just waited to the perfect moment," said Kirchmann. "I took a few moments to recover and when I launched my sprint I just didn't look back. I just gave it everything."

For the second day in the row Komanski narrowly missed the win. "Leah was a super smart racer. She launched herself off of that perfectly," said Komanski. "It is just hard to catch back onto her."

Despite missing the win, Komanski's effort earned her the yellow race leaders jersey. Trixi Worrack slots into second place in the GC, three seconds behind Komanski. Hall dropped to third and now sits ten seconds out of first.

Kirchmann leads the sprint competition, while Kristi Lay (Canadian National Team) holds a four point lead over Jasinksa in the climbing competition. Hannah Barnes retains the lead in the best young rider competition.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:57:33
2Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
4Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:06
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB0:00:10
6Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini0:00:14
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
8Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:17
9Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:19
10Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB0:00:28
11Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini0:00:39
12Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
13Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
14Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:43
15Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours0:00:46
16Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
17Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
18Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
19Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB0:00:53
20Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
21Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
22Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
23Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:57
24Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
25Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
26Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
27Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:01
28Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
29Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
30Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
31Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
32Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
33Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
34Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
35Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
36Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
37Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
38Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
39Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:11
40Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:01:12
41Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
42Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:01:16
43Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:18
44Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexican National Team
45Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:01:21
46Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
47Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:28
48Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:01:29
49Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:32
50Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:01:34
51Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
52Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:01:42
53Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:46
54Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
55Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:01:59
56Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM0:02:23
57Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
58Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:17
59Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB0:10:20
60Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:10:22
61Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:10:29
62Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:10:30
63Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:10:35
OTLAnna Turvey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours0:12:54
OTLGabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours0:13:23
OTLBethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours0:13:39
OTLAnnie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian National Team0:13:54
DNFCristina Irma Greve (Arg) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
DNFGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canadian National Team

Sprint 1 - Pioneer Trail - km. 34.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air5pts
2Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team3
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM1

Finish - km. 79.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies15pts
2Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air12
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM10
4Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB6
6Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini5
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM4
8Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
9Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air2
10Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB1

Mountain 1 - Apache Ave. - km. 26.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini10pts
2Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air9
3Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team7
4Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental6
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM5
6Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air4
7Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB2

Mountain 2 - Apache Ave. - km. 65.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini10pts
2Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team9
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM7
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
5Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air5
6Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
7Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
2Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:04
3Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team0:00:08
4Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
7Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:18
8Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:00:19
9Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:41
10Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:53
11Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:09:29

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twenty 16pb Sho-Air5:53:15
2Velocio - SRAM0:00:24
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:27
4Team Tibco - SVB0:00:55
5Ale Cipollini0:01:00
6Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:32
7Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:02:05
8Canadian National Team0:02:29
9ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:02:30
10BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:32
11Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:02:39
12Mexican National Team0:02:44

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air5:08:18
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:00:03
3Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:10
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:12
5Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM0:00:20
6Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini0:00:29
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB0:00:36
8Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:37
9Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:48
10Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:00:57
11Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:31
12Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
13Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:35
14Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM0:01:36
15Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:01:38
16Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini0:01:42
17Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:46
18Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB0:01:52
19Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
20Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air0:01:55
21Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:56
22Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:57
23Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:58
24Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
25Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours0:02:00
26Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:02:01
27Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:02
28Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:13
29Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
30Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:02:17
31Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:02:21
32Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:23
33Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
34Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:25
35Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:27
36Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB0:02:35
37Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:02:37
38Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexican National Team0:02:38
39Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:02:39
40Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
41Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:46
42Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:48
43Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini0:02:51
44Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
45Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:52
46Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:02:53
47Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:03:00
48Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:03:05
49Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:03:17
50Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:24
51Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM0:03:28
52Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:36
53Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:46
54Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:04
55Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:17
56Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:42
57Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM0:05:06
58Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
59Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:11:25
60Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:11:56
61Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB0:12:41
62Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:12:56
63Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team0:13:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies15pts
2Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air12
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM11
4Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team8
5Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB6
7Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air5
8Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini5
9Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM4
10Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
11Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours3
12Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air2
13Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB1
14Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team32pts
2Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini28
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM26
4Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours19
5Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air16
6Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team14
7Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies14
8Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team9
9Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air8
10Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air7
11Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air7
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM6
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
14Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
15Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental6
16Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini5
17Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM4
18Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team5:10:04
2Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:10
3Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:27
4Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:00:35
5Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team0:00:39
6Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:02
7Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team0:01:05
8Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:01:07
9Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:38
10Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:00
11Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:09:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TWENTY15:26:12
2Velocio - SRAM0:00:46
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:23
4Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:19
5Ale Cipollini0:02:28
6Team Tibco - SVB0:02:41
7Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:05:14
8ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team0:05:34
9Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:05:49
10BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:05:55
11Canadian National Team0:06:25
12Mexican National Team0:06:36

 

