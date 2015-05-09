Kirchmann wins stage 2 of women's Tour of California
Komanski takes race lead
Canadian champion Leah Kirchmann took out the second stage of the women's Tour of California, topping German Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) and Lauren Komanski (Twenty 16).
Komanski opened up a gap on overnight leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare), and took over the race lead by three seconds over Worrack, with Hall in third at 10 seconds.
"I felt pretty comfortable on the climbs today," said Kirchmann. "I think I'm continuing to become more of an all-rounder, not just a sprinter."
Riders started the second day of racing at Heavenly Resort in sunny 50 degree temperatures. The race took riders down the steep hill from the previous days finish, before heading out for the first of two 39.7 km circuits.
The days course ran east of South Lake Tahoe past rocky, snowy peaks, and through several ski towns. The day's major obstacles were two punchy climbs, located halfway and at the end, of each lap. The climb at the end of each lap through the start-finish was a steep 1.6 kilometer grind. Split up by a short flat section, the final climb enabled riders to catch their breath before sprinting the final 300 meters.
Race action started early with many attacks from the field. Several teams animated the early kilometers of the race, but UnitedHealthcare kept a watchful on the field. Riding in support of the race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare), UHC was reluctant to let anything go up the road.
"They were fantastic," said Hall about her teams effort to keep her in yellow. "They were all over everything, it was such a hard race, and they were so strong."
The field remained intact after the first QOM segment until Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) attacked. Dragoo built up a 30 second lead and grabbed the only intermediate sprint points of the day.
Dragoo held her lead for the rest of the lap, and was finally caught on the steep climb to the start-finish area. The painful climb made the first selection of the day. A group of 25-30 riders gained a 25 second advantage after the climb through the start finish. A large chase group, led by Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi-Sports Tours International), chased back on before the second QOM.
Teams eager to form a break started throwing down attacks but nothing could gain any traction. Kathrin Hammes (TIBCO), Allison Jackson (Twenty16 p/b SHO-AIR) and Miranda Griffiths (BMW Happy Tooth), Allison Tetrick (Optum), and Elena Berlato (Ale-Cippollini) all made promising, but unsuccessful efforts.
Jasinska took her second QOM of the day, but the effort did nothing to split up the field. The race started its way back to Heavenly Resort intact.
Heading into the final two kilometers UnitedHealthcare continued to to keep the field in check. The team moved to the front of the pack and set a fast pace in hopes of setting Hall up for repeat win at the top of Heavenly Resort.
The final climb whittled the field down to seven riders. Leah Kirchmann (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) jumped out of the group and held on for the win. Lauren Komanski (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) was a close second and Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) was third.
"I just made the back of the select group. I just waited to the perfect moment," said Kirchmann. "I took a few moments to recover and when I launched my sprint I just didn't look back. I just gave it everything."
For the second day in the row Komanski narrowly missed the win. "Leah was a super smart racer. She launched herself off of that perfectly," said Komanski. "It is just hard to catch back onto her."
Despite missing the win, Komanski's effort earned her the yellow race leaders jersey. Trixi Worrack slots into second place in the GC, three seconds behind Komanski. Hall dropped to third and now sits ten seconds out of first.
Kirchmann leads the sprint competition, while Kristi Lay (Canadian National Team) holds a four point lead over Jasinksa in the climbing competition. Hannah Barnes retains the lead in the best young rider competition.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:57:33
|2
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|4
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:00:10
|6
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:14
|7
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|8
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:17
|9
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:19
|10
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:00:28
|11
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:39
|12
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|13
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|14
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:43
|15
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|0:00:46
|16
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|17
|Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|18
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:00:53
|20
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|21
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|22
|Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|23
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:57
|24
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
|25
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|26
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|27
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:01
|28
|Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|29
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|30
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|31
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|32
|Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|33
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|34
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|35
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|36
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|37
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|38
|Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|39
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:11
|40
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:01:12
|41
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|42
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:01:16
|43
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|44
|Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexican National Team
|45
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:21
|46
|Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|47
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:28
|48
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:01:29
|49
|Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|50
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:34
|51
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|52
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:42
|53
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|54
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|55
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:59
|56
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|0:02:23
|57
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|58
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:17
|59
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:10:20
|60
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:10:22
|61
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:10:29
|62
|Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:10:30
|63
|Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:10:35
|OTL
|Anna Turvey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|0:12:54
|OTL
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|0:13:23
|OTL
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|0:13:39
|OTL
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:13:54
|DNF
|Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|DNF
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canadian National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|pts
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|3
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|pts
|2
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|12
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|10
|4
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|6
|6
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|5
|7
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|4
|8
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|9
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|2
|10
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|10
|pts
|2
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|9
|3
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
|7
|4
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|6
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|5
|6
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|4
|7
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|10
|pts
|2
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
|9
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|7
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|5
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|6
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:04
|3
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|5
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|7
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:18
|8
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:00:19
|9
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:41
|10
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|11
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Twenty 16pb Sho-Air
|5:53:15
|2
|Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:24
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:27
|4
|Team Tibco - SVB
|0:00:55
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:01:00
|6
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|7
|Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:02:05
|8
|Canadian National Team
|0:02:29
|9
|ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:02:30
|10
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:32
|11
|Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:02:39
|12
|Mexican National Team
|0:02:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|5:08:18
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:03
|3
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:12
|5
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:20
|6
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:29
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:00:36
|8
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:37
|9
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:48
|10
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:57
|11
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:31
|12
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|13
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:35
|14
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|0:01:36
|15
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:01:38
|16
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:42
|17
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|18
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:01:52
|19
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|20
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|0:01:55
|21
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:56
|22
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:57
|23
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|24
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|25
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|0:02:00
|26
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:02:01
|27
|Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:02
|28
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:13
|29
|Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|30
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:02:17
|31
|Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:02:21
|32
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:23
|33
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|34
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:25
|35
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:27
|36
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:02:35
|37
|Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:02:37
|38
|Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:02:38
|39
|Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:02:39
|40
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|41
|Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|42
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|43
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:51
|44
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|45
|Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|46
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:02:53
|47
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:03:00
|48
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:03:05
|49
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:03:17
|50
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:24
|51
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|0:03:28
|52
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:36
|53
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:03:46
|54
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:04:04
|55
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:04:17
|56
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:04:42
|57
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|0:05:06
|58
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|59
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:11:25
|60
|Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:11:56
|61
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:12:41
|62
|Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:12:56
|63
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:13:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|pts
|2
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|12
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|11
|4
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|8
|5
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|6
|7
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|8
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|5
|9
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|4
|10
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|11
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|3
|12
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|2
|13
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|1
|14
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|28
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|26
|4
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours
|19
|5
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|16
|6
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|8
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|9
|9
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|8
|10
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|7
|11
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|7
|12
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|6
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|14
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|15
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|6
|16
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|5
|17
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|4
|18
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5:10:04
|2
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:10
|3
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:27
|4
|Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:00:35
|5
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|7
|Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team
|0:01:05
|8
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:01:07
|9
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:38
|10
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:00
|11
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TWENTY
|15:26:12
|2
|Velocio - SRAM
|0:00:46
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:23
|4
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|5
|Ale Cipollini
|0:02:28
|6
|Team Tibco - SVB
|0:02:41
|7
|Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:05:14
|8
|ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team
|0:05:34
|9
|Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|0:05:49
|10
|BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:05:55
|11
|Canadian National Team
|0:06:25
|12
|Mexican National Team
|0:06:36
