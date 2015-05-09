Image 1 of 30 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) rides to protect teammate Katie Hall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 30 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) tries a solo attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 30 The peloton crosses the Truckee River. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 30 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) riding in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 30 UnitedHealthcare comes to the front before the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 30 Leah Kirchmann (Optum) hits the QOM on the final lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 30 Lisa Brennauer (Velcro) leads into the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 30 The Velocio team leads up the climb to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 30 The field blows apart as they hit one kilometer to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 30 Leah Kirchmann (Optum) on her way to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 30 Leah Kirchmann (Optum) takes the win on stage 2. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 30 The jersey leaders going into the final stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 30 Today's top three on the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 30 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) spent the day in the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 30 Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi) riding in todays mountain jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 30 Riders pass by a farm along todays course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 30 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) gets called to the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 30 The women wait for the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 30 BMW launched attack after attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 30 Sunny skies and no snow for todays race in Tahoe. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 30 The womens field tackles one of the many rollers along todays route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 30 The field comes through the start finish area to begin the second lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 30 Miranda Griffiths (BMW) gets a gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 30 UnitedHealthcare spent the day defending at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 30 Alison Tetrick (Optum) gathers the team at the front going into the final kilometers. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 30 Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) gets the best young rider jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 30 Leah Kirchmann (Optum) gets some help putting on the sprint leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 30 Lauren Komanski (Twenty 16) happy to take over the race lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 30 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was all smiles at the morning sign on. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 30 Champagne celebrations on today's podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Canadian champion Leah Kirchmann took out the second stage of the women's Tour of California, topping German Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) and Lauren Komanski (Twenty 16).

Komanski opened up a gap on overnight leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare), and took over the race lead by three seconds over Worrack, with Hall in third at 10 seconds.

"I felt pretty comfortable on the climbs today," said Kirchmann. "I think I'm continuing to become more of an all-rounder, not just a sprinter."

Riders started the second day of racing at Heavenly Resort in sunny 50 degree temperatures. The race took riders down the steep hill from the previous days finish, before heading out for the first of two 39.7 km circuits.

The days course ran east of South Lake Tahoe past rocky, snowy peaks, and through several ski towns. The day's major obstacles were two punchy climbs, located halfway and at the end, of each lap. The climb at the end of each lap through the start-finish was a steep 1.6 kilometer grind. Split up by a short flat section, the final climb enabled riders to catch their breath before sprinting the final 300 meters.

Race action started early with many attacks from the field. Several teams animated the early kilometers of the race, but UnitedHealthcare kept a watchful on the field. Riding in support of the race leader Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare), UHC was reluctant to let anything go up the road.

"They were fantastic," said Hall about her teams effort to keep her in yellow. "They were all over everything, it was such a hard race, and they were so strong."

The field remained intact after the first QOM segment until Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) attacked. Dragoo built up a 30 second lead and grabbed the only intermediate sprint points of the day.

Dragoo held her lead for the rest of the lap, and was finally caught on the steep climb to the start-finish area. The painful climb made the first selection of the day. A group of 25-30 riders gained a 25 second advantage after the climb through the start finish. A large chase group, led by Sarah Storey (Pearl Izumi-Sports Tours International), chased back on before the second QOM.

Teams eager to form a break started throwing down attacks but nothing could gain any traction. Kathrin Hammes (TIBCO), Allison Jackson (Twenty16 p/b SHO-AIR) and Miranda Griffiths (BMW Happy Tooth), Allison Tetrick (Optum), and Elena Berlato (Ale-Cippollini) all made promising, but unsuccessful efforts.

Jasinska took her second QOM of the day, but the effort did nothing to split up the field. The race started its way back to Heavenly Resort intact.

Heading into the final two kilometers UnitedHealthcare continued to to keep the field in check. The team moved to the front of the pack and set a fast pace in hopes of setting Hall up for repeat win at the top of Heavenly Resort.

The final climb whittled the field down to seven riders. Leah Kirchmann (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) jumped out of the group and held on for the win. Lauren Komanski (Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR) was a close second and Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) was third.

"I just made the back of the select group. I just waited to the perfect moment," said Kirchmann. "I took a few moments to recover and when I launched my sprint I just didn't look back. I just gave it everything."

For the second day in the row Komanski narrowly missed the win. "Leah was a super smart racer. She launched herself off of that perfectly," said Komanski. "It is just hard to catch back onto her."

Despite missing the win, Komanski's effort earned her the yellow race leaders jersey. Trixi Worrack slots into second place in the GC, three seconds behind Komanski. Hall dropped to third and now sits ten seconds out of first.

Kirchmann leads the sprint competition, while Kristi Lay (Canadian National Team) holds a four point lead over Jasinksa in the climbing competition. Hannah Barnes retains the lead in the best young rider competition.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:57:33 2 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 4 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 0:00:10 6 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 0:00:14 7 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 8 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:17 9 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:19 10 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 0:00:28 11 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 0:00:39 12 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 13 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 14 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:43 15 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:00:46 16 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM 17 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 18 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 0:00:53 20 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 21 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 22 Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 23 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:57 24 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team 25 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 26 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 27 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:01 28 Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 29 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 30 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini 31 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 32 Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 33 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 34 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 35 Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 36 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 37 Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 38 Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 39 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:11 40 Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:01:12 41 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 42 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:01:16 43 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:18 44 Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexican National Team 45 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:21 46 Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 47 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:28 48 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:01:29 49 Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:32 50 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:34 51 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 52 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:42 53 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:46 54 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 55 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:59 56 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 0:02:23 57 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 58 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:17 59 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 0:10:20 60 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:10:22 61 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 0:10:29 62 Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:10:30 63 Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:10:35 OTL Anna Turvey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:12:54 OTL Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:13:23 OTL Bethany Hayward (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:13:39 OTL Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian National Team 0:13:54 DNF Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team DNF Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Canadian National Team

Sprint 1 - Pioneer Trail - km. 34.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 5 pts 2 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 3 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 1

Finish - km. 79.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 pts 2 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 12 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 10 4 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 6 6 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 5 7 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 4 8 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 9 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 2 10 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 1

Mountain 1 - Apache Ave. - km. 26.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 10 pts 2 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 9 3 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team 7 4 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 6 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 5 6 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 4 7 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 2

Mountain 2 - Apache Ave. - km. 65.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 10 pts 2 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team 9 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 7 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 5 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 5 6 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 7 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:04 3 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:00:08 4 Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 5 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 7 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:18 8 Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:00:19 9 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:41 10 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:53 11 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:09:29

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Twenty 16pb Sho-Air 5:53:15 2 Velocio - SRAM 0:00:24 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:27 4 Team Tibco - SVB 0:00:55 5 Ale Cipollini 0:01:00 6 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:32 7 Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:02:05 8 Canadian National Team 0:02:29 9 ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:02:30 10 BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:32 11 Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:02:39 12 Mexican National Team 0:02:44

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 5:08:18 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:03 3 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:10 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:12 5 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 0:00:20 6 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 0:00:29 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 0:00:36 8 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:37 9 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:48 10 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:57 11 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:31 12 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 13 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:01:35 14 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM 0:01:36 15 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:01:38 16 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 0:01:42 17 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:46 18 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 0:01:52 19 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 20 Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 0:01:55 21 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:01:56 22 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:57 23 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:58 24 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 25 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 0:02:00 26 Mary Zider (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:02:01 27 Robin Farina (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:02 28 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:13 29 Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 30 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:02:17 31 Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:02:21 32 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:23 33 Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 34 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:25 35 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:27 36 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 0:02:35 37 Tina Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:02:37 38 Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:02:38 39 Erica Allar (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:02:39 40 Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 41 Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:46 42 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:48 43 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini 0:02:51 44 Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 45 Rushlee Mae Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:52 46 Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:02:53 47 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking 0:03:00 48 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:03:05 49 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 0:03:17 50 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:24 51 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 0:03:28 52 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:36 53 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:46 54 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:04 55 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:17 56 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:42 57 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 0:05:06 58 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 59 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:11:25 60 Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:11:56 61 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 0:12:41 62 Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:12:56 63 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National Team 0:13:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 pts 2 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 12 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 11 4 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 8 5 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 6 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 6 7 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 5 8 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 5 9 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 4 10 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 11 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 3 12 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 2 13 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 1 14 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsti Lay (Can) Canadian National Team 32 pts 2 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 28 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 26 4 Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sports Tours 19 5 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 16 6 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 7 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 8 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 9 9 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 8 10 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 7 11 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 7 12 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 6 13 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 14 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 15 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 6 16 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 5 17 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM 4 18 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5:10:04 2 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:10 3 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:27 4 Andreina Rivera (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:00:35 5 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:00:39 6 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:02 7 Teresa Casas (Mex) Mexican National Team 0:01:05 8 Jessenia Meneses (Col) ITAU Shimano Ladies Power Team 0:01:07 9 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:38 10 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:00 11 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:09:39