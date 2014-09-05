Location: Camberley to Brighton

Distance: 225km

The 2014 Tour’s longest stage will go a long way towards deciding its winner, with only the time trial and the London circuit stage to follow. It takes in the final KoMs, with notable climbs including Beachy Head. The stage starts in Camberley and winds through the South Downs, Horsham and Uckfield. The final climb takes the riders up towards Brighton Racecourse before a fast descent into central Brighton, where the final kilometre will be flat and arrow-straight along the seafront in front of what is sure to be a large and noisy weekend crowd.

Best place to watch

The finish will see the peloton reaching its highest finishing speeds of the race, while the climb of Beachy Head is also a real highlight of the entire event.