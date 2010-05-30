Image 1 of 12 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) came home in third (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 12 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) was the overall winner (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 12 Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) lost the lead on the final stage (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 12 Ben Hermans (Team Radioshack) on the podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 12 Ben Hermans (Team Radioshack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 12 Bram Tankink finished third overall (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 12 Ben Hermans takes the stage, Devolder the overall (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 12 Ben Hermans (Team Radioshack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 12 Ben Hermans (Team Radioshack) won the stage (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 12 Best young rider Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 12 Cornu, Devolder and Tankink (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 12 Strong riding from Stijn Devolder won him his home race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Ben Hermans of Team RadioShack won the closing stage of the Tour of Belgium while Quick Step's Stijn Devolder finished second but took the overall win after the race's queen stage. Former race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was third.

In the overall rankings, Devolder finished 50 seconds ahead of Dominique Cornu (Skil-Shimano), who had taken the lead after Saturday's time trial, with Bram Tankink (Rabobank) third at 58 seconds. Gilbert was fourth overall.

The stage featured 14 climbs, including the Redoute. A high-powered escape group of Hermans, Develoder, Gilbert, Geoffroy Lequatre (RadioShack), Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen), Philipp Walsleben (BKCP - Powerplus) and Oscar Freire got away. Near the end, Hermans and Devolder took off from the group.

"We worked well together. I could take the stage victory, Stijn the overall lead," Hermans said. "This is a big step forward in my career." It was the first career pro win for the 23-year-old Belgian.

Devolder, who also won this race in 2008, finished third in the time trial to take third place overall on Saturday, only four seconds down on Cornu. He initiated the winning move, with only Hermans able to follow him.

"I'm very happy with this victory," Devolder said. "To return to victory in my country's stage race is very exciting. This success is the fruit of the hard work I did after the Classics." It was his first win of the season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 4:24:03 2 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:48 4 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus 7 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 8 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 9 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 10 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 0:01:22 11 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:26 12 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:31 13 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 14 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 17 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 18 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 20 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:59 21 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 23 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus 24 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 25 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 27 Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:13 29 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 30 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:05:38 31 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:06:29 32 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:06:30 33 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 34 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 35 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 36 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:06:32 37 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 38 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 39 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 41 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 43 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 44 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 45 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 46 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 47 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 48 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 49 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 50 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 51 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 52 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 53 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 54 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 56 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 58 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 59 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 60 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 61 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 63 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 64 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 65 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 66 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 67 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 68 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 69 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 70 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 72 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 73 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 74 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 75 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 76 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 77 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 78 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 79 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:11:14 80 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 81 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 82 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 83 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 84 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 85 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 86 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 87 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 88 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 89 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 90 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 91 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 92 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 93 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 94 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:15:06 96 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 97 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 98 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 99 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol DNF Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack DNF Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step DNF Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha DNF Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto DNF David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto DNF Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNF Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet DNF Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci DNF Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci DNF Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci DNF Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci DNF Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano DNF Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus DNF Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus DNF Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team DNF Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team DNF Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea DNF Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea DNF Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea DNF Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea DNF Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea DNF Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea DNF Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol DNF Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol DNF Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team DNF Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team DNF Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team DNF Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team DNF Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht DNF Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht DNF Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht DNF Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht DNF Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 pts 2 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 5 3 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 8 pts 2 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 5 3 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 pts 2 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 5 3 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus 3

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 4:24:03 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:48 3 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus 4 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 5 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:31 6 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 7 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:59 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:13 10 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:05:38 11 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:06:30 12 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 13 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 14 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 15 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:06:32 16 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 17 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 18 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 19 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 20 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 21 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 22 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 25 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 26 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 28 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 29 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 30 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 31 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 32 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:11:14 34 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 35 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 36 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 39 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:15:06 41 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 42 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank 13:15:07 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:20 3 Team Katusha 0:02:31 4 Team Radioshack 0:04:22 5 Quick Step 0:05:05 6 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:45 7 BKCP - Powerplus 0:06:21 8 Saur - Sojasun 0:07:04 9 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:35 10 Verandas Willems 0:11:27 11 Footon-Servetto 0:12:05 12 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Skil - Shimano 0:15:36 14 Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:16:19 15 Landbouwkrediet 16 Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:21:18 17 An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:21:20 19 Lotto - Bodysol 0:24:16 20 Qin Cycling Team 0:25:12

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 16:35:55 2 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:52 3 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:00 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:11 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:22 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:23 7 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:39 8 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:01:40 9 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 10 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:50 11 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:01:54 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 13 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 0:01:55 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 15 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:02:13 16 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:02:16 17 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:21 18 Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:37 19 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:38 20 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:58 21 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:05 22 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:11 23 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:03:26 24 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31 25 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:39 26 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:14 27 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:19 28 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:00 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:03 30 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:06:50 31 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:51 32 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:06:54 33 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:55 34 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:00 35 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:03 36 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:07:06 37 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack 0:07:12 38 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:16 39 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:07:28 40 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:07:31 41 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 42 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:32 43 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:07:38 44 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:40 45 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:07:42 46 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:44 47 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:07:45 48 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:49 49 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:54 50 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:58 51 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:59 52 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:08:02 53 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:08:08 54 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:08:13 55 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:14 56 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:08:16 57 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:08:17 58 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:18 59 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 60 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 61 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 62 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:08:21 63 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:27 64 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:08:35 65 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:08:40 66 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:08:41 67 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:08:46 68 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:47 69 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:09:12 70 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:09:20 71 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:09:24 72 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:10:52 73 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:10:55 74 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:12:09 75 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:12:13 76 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:19 77 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:12:23 78 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:12:36 79 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:37 80 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:12:38 81 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:39 82 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:43 83 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:12:45 84 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:50 85 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:12:55 86 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:13:03 87 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:13:12 88 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:13:15 89 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:13:18 90 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:13:23 91 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:13:40 92 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 0:14:23 93 Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:16:32 94 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:17:17 95 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:17:21 96 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:17:52 97 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:00 98 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:20:21 99 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:23:11

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 pts 2 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 65 3 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 54 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 5 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 30 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 30 7 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 28 8 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 27 9 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 27 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 12 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 25 13 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 24 14 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 22 15 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 22 16 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 21 17 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus 18 18 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 18 19 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 20 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 13 21 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 12 22 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 11 23 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 10 24 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 25 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 26 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 27 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 28 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 29 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 16:36:47 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:30 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:31 4 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci 0:01:02 5 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:01:21 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:01:29 7 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:46 8 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:47 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:11 10 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:11 11 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:24 12 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:06:39 13 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:40 15 Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:06:46 16 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 0:06:48 17 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:06:50 18 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:07 19 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:07:21 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:22 21 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:07:24 22 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:26 23 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team 25 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 26 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:07:29 27 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:07:43 28 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:07:48 29 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:08:20 30 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:10:00 31 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:11:17 32 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:27 33 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:11:44 34 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:47 35 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus 0:12:11 36 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:12:23 37 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:12:48 38 Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team 0:13:31 39 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:16:29 40 Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol 0:17:00 41 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:18:08 42 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team 0:22:19