Hermans wins final stage in Belgium
Devolder takes GC victory from Cornu
Ben Hermans of Team RadioShack won the closing stage of the Tour of Belgium while Quick Step's Stijn Devolder finished second but took the overall win after the race's queen stage. Former race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was third.
In the overall rankings, Devolder finished 50 seconds ahead of Dominique Cornu (Skil-Shimano), who had taken the lead after Saturday's time trial, with Bram Tankink (Rabobank) third at 58 seconds. Gilbert was fourth overall.
The stage featured 14 climbs, including the Redoute. A high-powered escape group of Hermans, Develoder, Gilbert, Geoffroy Lequatre (RadioShack), Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen), Philipp Walsleben (BKCP - Powerplus) and Oscar Freire got away. Near the end, Hermans and Devolder took off from the group.
"We worked well together. I could take the stage victory, Stijn the overall lead," Hermans said. "This is a big step forward in my career." It was the first career pro win for the 23-year-old Belgian.
Devolder, who also won this race in 2008, finished third in the time trial to take third place overall on Saturday, only four seconds down on Cornu. He initiated the winning move, with only Hermans able to follow him.
"I'm very happy with this victory," Devolder said. "To return to victory in my country's stage race is very exciting. This success is the fruit of the hard work I did after the Classics." It was his first win of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|4:24:03
|2
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:48
|4
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
|7
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|10
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|0:01:22
|11
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:01:26
|12
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|13
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|14
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|20
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:59
|21
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|23
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus
|24
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:13
|29
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:05:38
|31
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:06:29
|32
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:06:30
|33
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|34
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|35
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|36
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:06:32
|37
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|38
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|39
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|41
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|43
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|44
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|45
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|46
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|47
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|48
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|49
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|50
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|51
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|52
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|53
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|56
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|58
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|59
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|60
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|61
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|64
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|69
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|70
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|72
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|73
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|74
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|75
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|77
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|78
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|79
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:11:14
|80
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|81
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|82
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|83
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|85
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|86
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|87
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|88
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|90
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|91
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|92
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|93
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:15:06
|96
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|97
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|98
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|99
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|DNF
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Thomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|DNF
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|DNF
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|DNF
|Giuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|DNF
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Maxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
|DNF
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|DNF
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Wouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Stephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|DNF
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|DNF
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|DNF
|Igmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|DNF
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|DNF
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|DNF
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|DNF
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|pts
|2
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|5
|3
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|8
|pts
|2
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|5
|3
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|pts
|2
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|4:24:03
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:48
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
|4
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|6
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|7
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:59
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:13
|10
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:05:38
|11
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:06:30
|12
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|13
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|15
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:06:32
|16
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|17
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|18
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|19
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|20
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|21
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|22
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|25
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|26
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|28
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|30
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|32
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:14
|34
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|35
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|36
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|39
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:15:06
|41
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|42
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank
|13:15:07
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:20
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:02:31
|4
|Team Radioshack
|0:04:22
|5
|Quick Step
|0:05:05
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:45
|7
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:06:21
|8
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:04
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:35
|10
|Verandas Willems
|0:11:27
|11
|Footon-Servetto
|0:12:05
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Skil - Shimano
|0:15:36
|14
|Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:16:19
|15
|Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:21:18
|17
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:21:20
|19
|Lotto - Bodysol
|0:24:16
|20
|Qin Cycling Team
|0:25:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|16:35:55
|2
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:52
|3
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:00
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:11
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:22
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:23
|7
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:39
|8
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:01:40
|9
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|10
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:50
|11
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:01:54
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|13
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|0:01:55
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|15
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:02:13
|16
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:02:16
|17
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:21
|18
|Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:37
|19
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:38
|20
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:58
|21
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:05
|22
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:11
|23
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:03:26
|24
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|25
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:39
|26
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:14
|27
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:19
|28
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:03
|30
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:06:50
|31
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|32
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:06:54
|33
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:55
|34
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:00
|35
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:03
|36
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:07:06
|37
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|0:07:12
|38
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:16
|39
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:07:28
|40
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:07:31
|41
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|42
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:32
|43
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:07:38
|44
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:40
|45
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:07:42
|46
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:44
|47
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:45
|48
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:49
|49
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:54
|50
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:58
|51
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:59
|52
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:02
|53
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:08:08
|54
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:13
|55
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:14
|56
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:08:16
|57
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:17
|58
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:18
|59
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|61
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|62
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:08:21
|63
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|64
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:08:35
|65
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:08:40
|66
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:41
|67
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:08:46
|68
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:47
|69
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:09:12
|70
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:09:20
|71
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:09:24
|72
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:52
|73
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:10:55
|74
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:12:09
|75
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:12:13
|76
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:19
|77
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:23
|78
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:12:36
|79
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:37
|80
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:12:38
|81
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:39
|82
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:43
|83
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:12:45
|84
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|85
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:55
|86
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:13:03
|87
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:13:12
|88
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:13:15
|89
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:18
|90
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:13:23
|91
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:13:40
|92
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|93
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:16:32
|94
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:17:17
|95
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:17:21
|96
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:17:52
|97
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:00
|98
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:21
|99
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:23:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|3
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|54
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|5
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|30
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|30
|7
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|28
|8
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|27
|9
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|27
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|25
|13
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|24
|14
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|22
|15
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|22
|16
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|21
|17
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
|18
|18
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|18
|19
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|20
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|21
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|12
|22
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|11
|23
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|10
|24
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|25
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|26
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|28
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|29
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|16:36:47
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:30
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:31
|4
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:01:02
|5
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:01:21
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:01:29
|7
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:46
|8
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:47
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:11
|10
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:11
|11
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:24
|12
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:06:39
|13
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:06:40
|15
|Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:06:46
|16
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:06:48
|17
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:06:50
|18
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:07
|19
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:21
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:22
|21
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:07:24
|22
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:26
|23
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|25
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|26
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:07:29
|27
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:07:43
|28
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:07:48
|29
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:08:20
|30
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:00
|31
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:11:17
|32
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:27
|33
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:11:44
|34
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:47
|35
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
|0:12:11
|36
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|37
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:12:48
|38
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
|0:13:31
|39
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:16:29
|40
|Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|0:17:00
|41
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:08
|42
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:22:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank
|49:51:21
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:03:37
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:06
|4
|Team Radioshack
|0:05:03
|5
|Quick Step
|0:05:57
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:55
|7
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:30
|8
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:09:42
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:10:56
|10
|Verandas Willems
|0:14:10
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:15
|12
|Footon-Servetto
|0:17:05
|13
|Skil - Shimano
|0:17:26
|14
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:18:43
|15
|Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
|0:20:06
|16
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:24:41
|17
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:25:45
|18
|Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
|0:26:47
|19
|Qin Cycling Team
|0:28:20
|20
|Lotto - Bodysol
|0:29:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy