Hermans wins final stage in Belgium

Devolder takes GC victory from Cornu

Image 1 of 12

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) came home in third

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) came home in third
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 12

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) was the overall winner

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) was the overall winner
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 12

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) lost the lead on the final stage

Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano) lost the lead on the final stage
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 12

Ben Hermans (Team Radioshack) on the podium

Ben Hermans (Team Radioshack) on the podium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 12

Ben Hermans (Team Radioshack)

Ben Hermans (Team Radioshack)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 12

Bram Tankink finished third overall

Bram Tankink finished third overall
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 12

Ben Hermans takes the stage, Devolder the overall

Ben Hermans takes the stage, Devolder the overall
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 12

Ben Hermans (Team Radioshack)

Ben Hermans (Team Radioshack)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 12

Ben Hermans (Team Radioshack) won the stage

Ben Hermans (Team Radioshack) won the stage
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 12

Best young rider Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano)

Best young rider Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 12

Cornu, Devolder and Tankink

Cornu, Devolder and Tankink
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 12

Strong riding from Stijn Devolder won him his home race

Strong riding from Stijn Devolder won him his home race
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Ben Hermans of Team RadioShack won the closing stage of the Tour of Belgium while Quick Step's Stijn Devolder finished second but took the overall win after the race's queen stage. Former race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was third.

In the overall rankings, Devolder finished 50 seconds ahead of Dominique Cornu (Skil-Shimano), who had taken the lead after Saturday's time trial, with Bram Tankink (Rabobank) third at 58 seconds. Gilbert was fourth overall.

The stage featured 14 climbs, including the Redoute. A high-powered escape group of Hermans, Develoder, Gilbert, Geoffroy Lequatre (RadioShack), Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen), Philipp Walsleben (BKCP - Powerplus) and Oscar Freire got away. Near the end, Hermans and Devolder took off from the group.

"We worked well together. I could take the stage victory, Stijn the overall lead," Hermans said. "This is a big step forward in my career." It was the first career pro win for the 23-year-old Belgian.

Devolder, who also won this race in 2008, finished third in the time trial to take third place overall on Saturday, only four seconds down on Cornu. He initiated the winning move, with only Hermans able to follow him.

"I'm very happy with this victory," Devolder said. "To return to victory in my country's stage race is very exciting. This success is the fruit of the hard work I did after the Classics." It was his first win of the season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack4:24:03
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:48
4Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
7Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
8Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
9Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
10Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank0:01:22
11Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:26
12Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:31
13Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
14Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
18Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
20Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:59
21Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
22David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
23Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus
24Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
25Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
27Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:13
29Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
30Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:05:38
31Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:06:29
32Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems0:06:30
33Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
34Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
35Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
36Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:06:32
37Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
38Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
39Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
41Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
43James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
44Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
45Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
46Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
47Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
48Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
49David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
50Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
51Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
52Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
53Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
56Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
57Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
58Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
59Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
60Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
61Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
63Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
64Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
66Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
67Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
68Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
69Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
70Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
72Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
73Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
74Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
75Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
77Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
78Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
79Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:11:14
80Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
81Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
82Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
83Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
84Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
85Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
86James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
87Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
88Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
89Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
90Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
91Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
92Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
93Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
94Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
95Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:15:06
96Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
97Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
98Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
99Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
DNFGerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
DNFAndrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFRony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFThomas Patrick Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
DNFDavid Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
DNFVidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNFBenjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFGeert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFKevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFLuca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
DNFRuggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
DNFSimone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
DNFGiuseppe Palumbo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
DNFKenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFJob Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMaxim Debusschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFKenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFStijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFArnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Bkcp - Powerplus
DNFDieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
DNFKevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
DNFJiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
DNFRobert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea
DNFRob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNFPetr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
DNFWouter Van Mechelen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNFBart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNFVincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNFStephen Collet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
DNFChristophe Prémont (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
DNFJan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFIgmar Depoortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFBen Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFMichaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
DNFSteve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
DNFBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
DNFSven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8pts
2Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank5
3Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank8pts
2Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack5
3Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8pts
2Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step5
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus3

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack4:24:03
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:48
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus
4Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
5Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:31
6Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci
7Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:59
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:13
10Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:05:38
11Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems0:06:30
12Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
13Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
14Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
15Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:06:32
16James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
17Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
18Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
19Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team
20Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
21David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
22Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
24Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
25Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
26Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
28Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
29Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
30Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
31Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus
32Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:11:14
34Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
35Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
36Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus
39Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
40Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:15:06
41Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team
42Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank13:15:07
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:20
3Team Katusha0:02:31
4Team Radioshack0:04:22
5Quick Step0:05:05
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:45
7BKCP - Powerplus0:06:21
8Saur - Sojasun0:07:04
9Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:35
10Verandas Willems0:11:27
11Footon-Servetto0:12:05
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Skil - Shimano0:15:36
14Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:16:19
15Landbouwkrediet
16Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:21:18
17An Post - Sean Kelly
18Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:21:20
19Lotto - Bodysol0:24:16
20Qin Cycling Team0:25:12

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step16:35:55
2Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:52
3Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:01:00
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:11
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:22
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:23
7Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:01:39
8Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:01:40
9Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
10Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:50
11Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:01:54
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
13Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack0:01:55
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
15Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus0:02:13
16Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:02:16
17Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:21
18Vladimir Gusefv (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:37
19Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:38
20Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:58
21Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:05
22Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:11
23Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Bkcp - Powerplus0:03:26
24Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
25Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:39
26Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:14
27David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:19
28Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:00
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:03
30Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:06:50
31Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:51
32Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:06:54
33Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:55
34Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:07:00
35Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:07:03
36Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack0:07:06
37Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack0:07:12
38Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:16
39Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:07:28
40Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:07:31
41Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
42Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:32
43Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:07:38
44Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step0:07:40
45Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:07:42
46Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:07:44
47Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:07:45
48Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:49
49Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:07:54
50Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:58
51Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:59
52Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:08:02
53Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:08:08
54Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:13
55Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:14
56Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems0:08:16
57Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:17
58Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:18
59Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
61Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
62Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:08:21
63Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:27
64Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:08:35
65Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:08:40
66Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:41
67Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:08:46
68Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:47
69Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:09:12
70Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:09:20
71Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:09:24
72David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:10:52
73Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:10:55
74Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:12:09
75Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:12:13
76Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:19
77Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:12:23
78Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:12:36
79Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:37
80Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:12:38
81Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:39
82Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:43
83James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:12:45
84Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:50
85Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:55
86Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus0:13:03
87Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:13:12
88Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:13:15
89Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:13:18
90Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:13:23
91Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:13:40
92Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team0:14:23
93Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:16:32
94Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems0:17:17
95Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:17:21
96Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:17:52
97Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:00
98Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:21
99Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:23:11

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto68pts
2Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun65
3Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems54
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha48
5Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step30
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack30
7Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto28
8Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack27
9Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack27
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator25
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team25
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht25
13Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank24
14James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems22
15Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci22
16Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly21
17Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus18
18Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems18
19Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
20Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank13
21Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano12
22Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea11
23Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank10
24Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
25Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
26Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
28Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
29Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano16:36:47
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:30
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:31
4Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:01:02
5Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Bkcp - Powerplus0:01:21
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:01:29
7Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:46
8Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:47
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:11
10Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank0:06:11
11Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:24
12Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:06:39
13Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:40
15Niels Albert (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:06:46
16Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step0:06:48
17Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:06:50
18Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:07
19Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:07:21
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:22
21Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems0:07:24
22Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:26
23Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
24James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
25Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
26Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:07:29
27Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:07:43
28Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:07:48
29Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:08:20
30David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:10:00
31Jim Aernouts (Bel) Bkcp - Powerplus0:11:17
32Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:27
33Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:11:44
34Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:47
35Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Bkcp - Powerplus0:12:11
36Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:12:23
37Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:12:48
38Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Qin Cycling Team0:13:31
39Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:16:29
40Jeremy Honorez (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol0:17:00
41Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:08
42Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:22:19

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank49:51:21
2Team Katusha0:03:37
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:06
4Team Radioshack0:05:03
5Quick Step0:05:57
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:55
7Saur - Sojasun0:08:30
8BKCP - Powerplus0:09:42
9Omega Pharma-Lotto0:10:56
10Verandas Willems0:14:10
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:15
12Footon-Servetto0:17:05
13Skil - Shimano0:17:26
14Landbouwkrediet0:18:43
15Acqua & Sapone - D'angelo & Antenucci0:20:06
16An Post - Sean Kelly0:24:41
17Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:25:45
18Sunweb - Pro Job Cycling Team0:26:47
19Qin Cycling Team0:28:20
20Lotto - Bodysol0:29:06

 

