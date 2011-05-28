Image 1 of 23 Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory in the penultimate stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 23 Frederik Willems (Omega Pharma-Lotto) sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 23 'Cross riders Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) and Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) set the pace. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 23 Michael Schär (BMC) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) off the front in the lead. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 23 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the lead break after he and Schär were caught by a chase group. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 23 Best young rider Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the wheel of race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 23 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in action during stage 4. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 23 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) applies pressure at the head of the race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 23 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) powers to the finish line with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in tow. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 23 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) en route to victory in stage 4. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 23 Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) powers the chase group. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 23 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) lead a chase group in pursuit of the break. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 23 Prologue winner Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 23 Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Phamra-Lotto) and points leader Tom Boonen (Quick Step). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 23 Quick Step teammates Zdenek Stybar and points leader Tom Boonen. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 23 Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) gets a push after a mechanical. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 23 BMC and Omega Pharma-Lotto control the tempo. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 23 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 23 Philipp Walsleben (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 23 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 23 Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 23 Points leader Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in action during stage 4. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 23 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has won stage 4 and extends his overall GC lead. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) prevailed in a four-man sprint in the finale of stage three at the Tour of Belgium, extending his general classification advantage and all but assuring overall victory tomorrow.

Gilbert outkicked Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet) in Eupen at the conclusion the longest stage, 202km, of the five-day national tour.

The quartet were part of a larger, elite selection forming in the latter portion of the stage, but Gilbert attacked 30km from the finish and drew out Van Avermaet, Leukemans De Waele and Egor Silin (Katusha).

The quintet remained off the front through to the finish where Gilbert dispatched his rivals for the 28-year-old Belgian's eighth win of the season.

With one stage remaining, Gilbert leads Van Avermaet by 19 seconds and Leukemans by 35 seconds on general classification.

Full Results 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:50:47 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:07 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:21 6 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:48 8 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:50 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:53 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 11 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:59 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:00 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:01:28 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 15 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:46 16 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:48 17 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 18 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 19 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 22 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:53 23 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 24 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 25 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 26 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:58 27 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:00 28 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 30 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 31 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:05 32 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 33 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:03:06 34 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 35 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 36 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:10 39 Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:14 40 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:18 41 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:20 42 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:22 43 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:23 44 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:29 45 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:30 46 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:34 47 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:36 48 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:43 49 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:59 50 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:56 51 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:46 52 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:11:28 53 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:15:17 54 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 55 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:16 56 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:20:11 57 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 58 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 59 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 60 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 61 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 62 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 63 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea 64 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 65 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 66 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 67 Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 68 Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 69 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 70 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 71 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 73 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 74 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 75 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 76 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 77 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 78 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 79 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 80 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 81 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 82 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:20:19 83 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 84 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 85 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 86 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 87 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 88 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 89 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:20:21 90 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 91 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 92 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:20:25 94 Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 0:21:35 95 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 96 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 97 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 98 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 99 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 100 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 101 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 102 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 103 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 104 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 105 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 106 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 108 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 109 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 110 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 111 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 112 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 114 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 115 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 116 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 117 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 118 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 119 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 120 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 121 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 122 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 123 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 124 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 125 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 126 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 127 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 128 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 129 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 130 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 131 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 132 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 133 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 134 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 135 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 136 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 137 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 138 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 139 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 140 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 141 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 142 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 143 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 144 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 145 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 146 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 147 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:51 148 Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:21:52 149 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:21:55 DSQ David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea DNF Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus DNF Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor DNF Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Points 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 3 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 4 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 19 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 17 6 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 8 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 11 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10

Sprint 1 1 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 3 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 3

Sprint 2 1 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3

Sprint 3 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 3 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3

General classification after stage 3 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12:57:04 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 3 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 4 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:02 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:18 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:20 8 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 9 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:11 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:03:25 11 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:26 12 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:29 13 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:31 14 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:33 15 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:03:35 16 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:41 17 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:44 18 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:03:49 19 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:06 20 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:40 21 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:39 22 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:48 23 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:11:50 24 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:12:03 25 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:12:12 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:10 27 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:17:14 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:17:16 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:17:50 30 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:19:19 31 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:19:29 32 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:19:43 33 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:19:56 34 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:19:59 35 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:24 37 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:34 38 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:41 39 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:20:42 40 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:47 41 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:20:49 42 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:20:54 43 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:21:02 44 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:07 45 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:21:08 46 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:21:18 47 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:21:34 48 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:22:01 49 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:22:10 50 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:22:12 51 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:22:13 52 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:22:25 53 Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 54 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:22:28 55 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:23:15 56 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:24:17 57 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:25:44 58 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:28:08 59 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:28:54 60 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:29:08 61 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:29:12 62 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:29:13 63 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:14 64 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:17 65 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:23 66 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:19 67 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:30:32 68 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:40 69 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:31:12 70 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:31:16 71 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:33:14 72 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:34:17 73 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:34:49 74 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:35:22 75 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:35:28 76 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:35:36 77 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:35:52 78 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:36:31 79 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:36:34 80 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:36:39 81 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:36:46 82 Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:36:56 83 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:37:56 84 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:38:05 85 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:38:07 86 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 87 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:38:20 88 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:38:22 89 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:38:33 90 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:38:34 91 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:38:44 92 Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 0:39:35 93 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:39:38 94 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:43 95 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:40:32 96 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:40:41 97 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:40:42 98 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:40:50 99 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:40:53 100 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:40:55 102 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:41:07 103 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:41:32 104 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:41:59 105 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:44:20 106 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:45:05 107 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 0:47:48 108 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:47:59 109 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:48:01 110 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:48:51 111 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 112 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:00 113 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:49:03 114 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:49:05 115 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 116 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:49:06 117 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:07 118 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:49:11 119 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:49:12 120 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:49:13 121 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:49:19 122 Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:49:23 123 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:49:38 124 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:50:38 125 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:54:58 126 Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:55:14 127 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:55:15 128 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 129 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 130 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:55:22 131 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:55:23 132 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea 133 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:55:38 134 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:56:26 135 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:56:29 136 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:56:32 137 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:56:36 138 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:56:37 139 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:56:51 140 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:56:52 141 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 142 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:56:54 143 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:56:56 144 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:56:59 145 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 146 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:57:01 147 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:57:04 148 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:57:08 149 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:57:13

Points classification 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 4 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 40 7 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 37 9 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 10 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 32 11 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 12 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 25 13 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 14 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 15 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 16 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 17 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 19 18 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 19 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 20 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 17 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 17 22 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 23 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 15 24 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 25 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 26 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 27 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 11 28 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 11 29 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 30 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 31 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 32 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 33 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 34 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 8 35 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 5 36 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 37 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 38 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 3 39 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 40 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3

Sprint classification 1 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 7 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 8 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 8 9 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 10 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 11 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 5 12 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 13 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 14 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 16 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 3 17 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 18 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 3 20 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3

Young rider classification 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12:58:22 2 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:53 3 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:02:07 4 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 5 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:48 6 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:03:22 7 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:21 8 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:10:45 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:52 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:15:58 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:16:32 12 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:01 13 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:18:25 14 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:18:38 15 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:19:24 16 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:19:44 17 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:19:50 18 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:20:43 19 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:20:52 20 Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:21:07 21 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:24:26 22 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:27:55 23 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:28:05 24 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:29:01 25 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:31:56 26 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:33:31 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:34:04 28 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:34:18 29 Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:35:38 30 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:36:47 31 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:37:15 32 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:37:26 33 Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 0:38:17 34 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:39:32 35 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:39:37 36 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:39:49 37 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:40:14 38 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 0:46:30 39 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:46:43 40 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:47:33 41 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:47:45 42 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:47:47 43 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:47:48 45 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:47:53 46 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:47:54 47 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:47:55 48 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:48:01 49 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:48:20 50 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:53:40 51 Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:53:56 52 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:53:57 53 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea 0:54:05 54 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:54:20 55 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:55:18 56 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:55:34 57 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:55:36 58 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:55:38 59 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:55:46 60 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:55:50 61 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:55:55