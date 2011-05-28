Trending

Gilbert prevails in penultimate stage

Omega Pharma-Lotto Belgian extends GC lead

Image 1 of 23

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory in the penultimate stage.

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory in the penultimate stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 23

Frederik Willems (Omega Pharma-Lotto) sets tempo in the peloton.

Frederik Willems (Omega Pharma-Lotto) sets tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 23

'Cross riders Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) and Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) set the pace.

'Cross riders Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) and Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) set the pace.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 23

Michael Schär (BMC) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) off the front in the lead.

Michael Schär (BMC) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) off the front in the lead.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 23

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the lead break after he and Schär were caught by a chase group.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the lead break after he and Schär were caught by a chase group.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 23

Best young rider Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the wheel of race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Best young rider Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the wheel of race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 23

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in action during stage 4.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in action during stage 4.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 23

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) applies pressure at the head of the race.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) applies pressure at the head of the race.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 23

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) powers to the finish line with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in tow.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) powers to the finish line with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in tow.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 23

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) en route to victory in stage 4.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) en route to victory in stage 4.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 23

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) powers the chase group.

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) powers the chase group.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 23

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) lead a chase group in pursuit of the break.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) lead a chase group in pursuit of the break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 23

Prologue winner Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack.

Prologue winner Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 23

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Phamra-Lotto) and points leader Tom Boonen (Quick Step).

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Phamra-Lotto) and points leader Tom Boonen (Quick Step).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 23

Quick Step teammates Zdenek Stybar and points leader Tom Boonen.

Quick Step teammates Zdenek Stybar and points leader Tom Boonen.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 23

Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) gets a push after a mechanical.

Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) gets a push after a mechanical.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 23

BMC and Omega Pharma-Lotto control the tempo.

BMC and Omega Pharma-Lotto control the tempo.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 23

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 23

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP - Powerplus)

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP - Powerplus)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 23

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step)

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) and Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 23

Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra (Quick Step)

Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 23

Points leader Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in action during stage 4.

Points leader Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in action during stage 4.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 23

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has won stage 4 and extends his overall GC lead.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) has won stage 4 and extends his overall GC lead.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) prevailed in a four-man sprint in the finale of stage three at the Tour of Belgium, extending his general classification advantage and all but assuring overall victory tomorrow.

Gilbert outkicked Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet) in Eupen at the conclusion the longest stage, 202km, of the five-day national tour.

The quartet were part of a larger, elite selection forming in the latter portion of the stage, but Gilbert attacked 30km from the finish and drew out Van Avermaet, Leukemans De Waele and Egor Silin (Katusha).

The quintet remained off the front through to the finish where Gilbert dispatched his rivals for the 28-year-old Belgian's eighth win of the season.

With one stage remaining, Gilbert leads Van Avermaet by 19 seconds and Leukemans by 35 seconds on general classification.

Full Results
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:50:47
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:07
5Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:21
6Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:48
8Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:50
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:53
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
11Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:59
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:00
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:01:28
14Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
15Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:46
16Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:48
17Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
18Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
19Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
22Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:53
23Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
24Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
25Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
26Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:58
27Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:00
28Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
29Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
30Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
31Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:05
32Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
33Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:03:06
34Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
35Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
36Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:10
39Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:14
40Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:18
41Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:20
42Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:22
43Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:23
44Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:29
45Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:30
46Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:34
47Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:36
48Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:43
49Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:59
50Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:56
51Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:46
52Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:11:28
53Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:15:17
54Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
55Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:16
56Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:20:11
57Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
58Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
59Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
60Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
61Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
62Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
63Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
64Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
65Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
66Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
67Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
68Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
69Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
70Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
71André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
73James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
74Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
75Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
76Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
77Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
78Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
79Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
80Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
81Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
82Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:20:19
83Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
84Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
85Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
86Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
87Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
88Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
89Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:20:21
90Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
91Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
92Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:20:25
94Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:21:35
95Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
96Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
97Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
98Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
99Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
100Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
101Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
102Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
103Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
104Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
105Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
108Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
109Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
110Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
111Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
112Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
113Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
114Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
115Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
116Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
117Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
118Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
119John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
120Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
121Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
122Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
123Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
124Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
125Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
126Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
127Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
128Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
129Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
130David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
131Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
133Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
134Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
135Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
136Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
137Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
138Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
139Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
140Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
141Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
142Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
143Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
144Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
145Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
146Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
147Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:51
148Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:21:52
149Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:21:55
DSQDavid Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFCorne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
DNFGianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFJim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
DNFRobin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFJonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Points
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto30pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
4Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet19
5Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team17
6Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team13
8Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana11
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10

Sprint 1
1Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
3Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana3

Sprint 2
1Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3

Sprint 3
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3

General classification after stage 3
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12:57:04
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
4Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:02
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:18
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:20
8Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:11
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:03:25
11Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:26
12Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:29
13Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:31
14Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:33
15Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:03:35
16Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:41
17Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:44
18Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:03:49
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:06
20Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:40
21Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:39
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:48
23Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:11:50
24Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:12:03
25Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:12:12
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:10
27Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:17:14
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:17:16
29Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:17:50
30Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:19:19
31Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:19:29
32Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:19:43
33Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:19:56
34Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:19:59
35Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:24
37Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:34
38Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:41
39Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:20:42
40Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:47
41Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:20:49
42Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:20:54
43Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:21:02
44Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:07
45Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:21:08
46James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:21:18
47Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:21:34
48Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:22:01
49Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:22:10
50Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:22:12
51Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:22:13
52Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:22:25
53Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:22:28
55Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:23:15
56Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:24:17
57Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:25:44
58Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:28:08
59Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:28:54
60Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:29:08
61Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:29:12
62Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:29:13
63Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:14
64Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:17
65Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:23
66Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:19
67Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:30:32
68Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:40
69Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:31:12
70Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:31:16
71Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:33:14
72Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:34:17
73Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:34:49
74Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:35:22
75Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:28
76Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:35:36
77Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:35:52
78Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:36:31
79Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:36:34
80Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:36:39
81Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:36:46
82Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:36:56
83Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:37:56
84Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:38:05
85Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:38:07
86Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
87Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:38:20
88Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:38:22
89Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:38:33
90Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:38:34
91Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:38:44
92Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:39:35
93Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:39:38
94Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:43
95John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:40:32
96Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:40:41
97Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:40:42
98Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:40:50
99Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:40:53
100Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:40:55
102Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:41:07
103Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:41:32
104Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:41:59
105Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:44:20
106Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:45:05
107Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:47:48
108Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:47:59
109Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:48:01
110Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:48:51
111Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
112Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:00
113Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:49:03
114Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:49:05
115Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
116Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:49:06
117Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:07
118David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:49:11
119Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:49:12
120Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:49:13
121Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:49:19
122Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:49:23
123Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:49:38
124Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:50:38
125Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:54:58
126Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:55:14
127Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:55:15
128Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
129Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
130Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:55:22
131Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:55:23
132Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
133Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:55:38
134Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:56:26
135Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:56:29
136Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:56:32
137Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:56:36
138Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:56:37
139Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:56:51
140Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:56:52
141Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
142Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:56:54
143Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:56:56
144Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:56:59
145Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
146Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:57:01
147Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:57:04
148Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:57:08
149Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:57:13

Points classification
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto68pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team47
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team44
4André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto41
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team41
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet40
7Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team39
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team37
9Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team35
10Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana32
11Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
12Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent25
13Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano25
14Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
15Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator22
16Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
17Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet19
18Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
19Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly17
20Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team17
21Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team17
22Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team16
23Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea15
24Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team13
25Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
26Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
27Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana11
28Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone11
29Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
30Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
31Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team8
32Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
33Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team8
34Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team8
35Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly5
36Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
37Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team3
38Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana3
39Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
40Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3

Sprint classification
1Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team16
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team8
6Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
7Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
8Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team8
9Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
11Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly5
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
13Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
14Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
16Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana3
17Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team3
18Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
19Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea3
20Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3

Young rider classification
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:58:22
2Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:53
3Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:02:07
4Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:48
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:03:22
7Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:21
8Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:10:45
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:52
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:15:58
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:16:32
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:01
13Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:18:25
14Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:18:38
15Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:19:24
16Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:19:44
17Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:19:50
18Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:20:43
19Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:20:52
20Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:21:07
21Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:24:26
22Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:27:55
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:28:05
24Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:29:01
25Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:31:56
26Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:33:31
27Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:34:04
28Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:34:18
29Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:35:38
30Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:36:47
31Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:37:15
32Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:37:26
33Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:38:17
34Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:39:32
35Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:39:37
36Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:39:49
37Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:40:14
38Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:46:30
39Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:46:43
40Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:47:33
41Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:47:45
42Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:47:47
43Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:47:48
45David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:47:53
46Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:47:54
47Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:47:55
48Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:48:01
49Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:48:20
50Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:53:40
51Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:53:56
52Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:53:57
53Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea0:54:05
54Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:54:20
55Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:55:18
56Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:55:34
57Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:55:36
58Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:55:38
59Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:55:46
60Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:55:50
61Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:55:55

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38:54:05
2Pro Team Astana0:03:01
3Katusha Team0:04:59
4Saur - Sojasun0:05:45
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:44
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:08
7Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:35
8BMC Racing Team0:21:50
9Landbouwkrediet0:22:23
10Skil - Shimano0:24:55
11Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:25:04
12Veranda's Willems - Accent0:25:10
13BKCP - Powerplus0:33:32
14Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:39:36
15Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:04
16Acqua & Sapone0:47:18
17An Post - Sean Kelly0:59:15
18Telenet - Fidea1:10:03
19Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly1:22:17
20Sunweb - Revor1:33:29
21Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht1:35:24

