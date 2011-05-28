Gilbert prevails in penultimate stage
Omega Pharma-Lotto Belgian extends GC lead
Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) prevailed in a four-man sprint in the finale of stage three at the Tour of Belgium, extending his general classification advantage and all but assuring overall victory tomorrow.
Gilbert outkicked Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet) in Eupen at the conclusion the longest stage, 202km, of the five-day national tour.
The quartet were part of a larger, elite selection forming in the latter portion of the stage, but Gilbert attacked 30km from the finish and drew out Van Avermaet, Leukemans De Waele and Egor Silin (Katusha).
The quintet remained off the front through to the finish where Gilbert dispatched his rivals for the 28-year-old Belgian's eighth win of the season.
With one stage remaining, Gilbert leads Van Avermaet by 19 seconds and Leukemans by 35 seconds on general classification.
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:50:47
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:07
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|8
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:50
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:53
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:28
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|15
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:46
|16
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:48
|17
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|18
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|19
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|22
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:53
|23
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|24
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|26
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:58
|27
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:00
|28
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|29
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|30
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|31
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|32
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:03:06
|34
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|35
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|36
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:10
|39
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:14
|40
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:18
|41
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:20
|42
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:22
|43
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:23
|44
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:03:29
|45
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:30
|46
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:34
|47
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:36
|48
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:43
|49
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|50
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:56
|51
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:46
|52
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:28
|53
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:15:17
|54
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|55
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:16
|56
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:20:11
|57
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|58
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|59
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|60
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|61
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|62
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|63
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|64
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|65
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|66
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|67
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|68
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|69
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|70
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|71
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|73
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|74
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|76
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|78
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|79
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|80
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|82
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:20:19
|83
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|85
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|86
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|87
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|88
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|89
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:20:21
|90
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|92
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:20:25
|94
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:21:35
|95
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|96
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|97
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|98
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|99
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|100
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|101
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|102
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|103
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|104
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|105
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|108
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|109
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|110
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|111
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|112
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|114
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|115
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|116
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|117
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|118
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|119
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|121
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|122
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|123
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|124
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|125
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|126
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|127
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|128
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|129
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|130
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|131
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|133
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|134
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|135
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|136
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|137
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|138
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|139
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|140
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|141
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|142
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|143
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|144
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|145
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|146
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|147
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:51
|148
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:21:52
|149
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:21:55
|DSQ
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|DNF
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|DNF
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|6
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|11
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|3
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|3
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12:57:04
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:02
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|8
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:11
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:03:25
|11
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:26
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:29
|13
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|14
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:33
|15
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:35
|16
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:41
|17
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|18
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:03:49
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:06
|20
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:40
|21
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:39
|22
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:48
|23
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:11:50
|24
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:12:03
|25
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:12
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:10
|27
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:14
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:16
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:50
|30
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:19:19
|31
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:19:29
|32
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:19:43
|33
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:19:56
|34
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:19:59
|35
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:24
|37
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:34
|38
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:41
|39
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:20:42
|40
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:47
|41
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:20:49
|42
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:20:54
|43
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:21:02
|44
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:07
|45
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:21:08
|46
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:21:18
|47
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:34
|48
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:22:01
|49
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:22:10
|50
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:12
|51
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:13
|52
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:22:25
|53
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:22:28
|55
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:23:15
|56
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:24:17
|57
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:25:44
|58
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:28:08
|59
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:28:54
|60
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:29:08
|61
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:29:12
|62
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:29:13
|63
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:14
|64
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:17
|65
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:23
|66
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:19
|67
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:30:32
|68
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:40
|69
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:31:12
|70
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:31:16
|71
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:33:14
|72
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:34:17
|73
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:34:49
|74
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:35:22
|75
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:28
|76
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:35:36
|77
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:35:52
|78
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:36:31
|79
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:36:34
|80
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:36:39
|81
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:46
|82
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:36:56
|83
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:37:56
|84
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:38:05
|85
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:38:07
|86
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:38:20
|88
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:38:22
|89
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:38:33
|90
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:38:34
|91
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:38:44
|92
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:39:35
|93
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:39:38
|94
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:43
|95
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:32
|96
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:40:41
|97
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:40:42
|98
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:40:50
|99
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:40:53
|100
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:40:55
|102
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:41:07
|103
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:41:32
|104
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:41:59
|105
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:20
|106
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:45:05
|107
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|0:47:48
|108
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:47:59
|109
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:48:01
|110
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:48:51
|111
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|112
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:00
|113
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:49:03
|114
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:49:05
|115
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|116
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:49:06
|117
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:07
|118
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:49:11
|119
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:49:12
|120
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:49:13
|121
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:49:19
|122
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:49:23
|123
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:49:38
|124
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:50:38
|125
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:54:58
|126
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:55:14
|127
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:55:15
|128
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|129
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|130
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:55:22
|131
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:55:23
|132
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|133
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:55:38
|134
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:56:26
|135
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:29
|136
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:56:32
|137
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:56:36
|138
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:56:37
|139
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:56:51
|140
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:56:52
|141
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|142
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:56:54
|143
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:56:56
|144
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:56:59
|145
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|146
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:57:01
|147
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:57:04
|148
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:57:08
|149
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:57:13
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|7
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|37
|9
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|10
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|32
|11
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|12
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|13
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|14
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|15
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|16
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|17
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|18
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|19
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|20
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|22
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|23
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|15
|24
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|25
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|26
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|27
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|11
|28
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|29
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|30
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|31
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|32
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|33
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|34
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|35
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|5
|36
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|37
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|38
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|3
|39
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|1
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|7
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|8
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|9
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|11
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|5
|12
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|13
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|14
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|16
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|3
|17
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|3
|20
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:58:22
|2
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:53
|3
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:02:07
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:48
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:22
|7
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:21
|8
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:10:45
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:58
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:32
|12
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:01
|13
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:18:25
|14
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:18:38
|15
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:19:24
|16
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:19:44
|17
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:50
|18
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:20:43
|19
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:20:52
|20
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:21:07
|21
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:24:26
|22
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:27:55
|23
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:28:05
|24
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:29:01
|25
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:31:56
|26
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:33:31
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:34:04
|28
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:34:18
|29
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:35:38
|30
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:36:47
|31
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:37:15
|32
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:37:26
|33
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:38:17
|34
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:39:32
|35
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:39:37
|36
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:39:49
|37
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:40:14
|38
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|0:46:30
|39
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:46:43
|40
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:47:33
|41
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:47:45
|42
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:47:47
|43
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:47:48
|45
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:47:53
|46
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:47:54
|47
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:47:55
|48
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:48:01
|49
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:48:20
|50
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:53:40
|51
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:53:56
|52
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:53:57
|53
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|0:54:05
|54
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:54:20
|55
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:55:18
|56
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:55:34
|57
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:55:36
|58
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:55:38
|59
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:55:46
|60
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:55:50
|61
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:55:55
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38:54:05
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|0:03:01
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:04:59
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:45
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:44
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:08
|7
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:35
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:50
|9
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:22:23
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|0:24:55
|11
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:25:04
|12
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:25:10
|13
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:33:32
|14
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:39:36
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:04
|16
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:47:18
|17
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:59:15
|18
|Telenet - Fidea
|1:10:03
|19
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|1:22:17
|20
|Sunweb - Revor
|1:33:29
|21
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|1:35:24
