Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 3 of 10 The women's podium (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 4 of 10 Theresa Cliff-Ryan took over hte lead (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 9 of 10 Kimberley Wells in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

Storm clouds and rain ponchos abundant, the East Troy Cycling Classic presented by the Dennis and Janice Klumb Family Foundation claimed victory over the day’s rain, showering nearly $4,000 in primes across seven races. The generosity of the Dennis and Janice Klumb Family Foundation alone, planted $500 in the pockets of four Pro riders during Day 2 of the Tour of America’s Dairyland presented by Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, the second of four ToAD USA Cycling NCC dates. The first mega-prime was midway through the Women’s Pro race with Aussie Kimberely Wells nodding in gratitude.

The field for the most part stayed together throughout the 60 minutes with a stir beginning at three laps remaining. Whitney Schultz (Colavita Fine Cooking) made her way to the front as the TIBCO squad started to make a move on the outside. Heading into the final lap, Colavita was still pushing hard at 25 miles per hour but with the awesome strength of sprinters such as reigning ToAD Overall Champion and $500 prime winner Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) and U.S. National Criterium Champion Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme pb Pure Energy) in the field, the winner was far from obvious.

But arms out, it was Cliff-Ryan in her Stars and Stripes who was first to cross the line, followed by Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16) and Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO). Cliff-Ryan takes over the Becker Law pink leader’s jersey while Skylar Schneider climbed into a crisp Oarsman Capital green Cat 2 amateur jersey.

Full results