Cliff-Ryan wins in East Troy
HIggins, Schneider take podium spots
Storm clouds and rain ponchos abundant, the East Troy Cycling Classic presented by the Dennis and Janice Klumb Family Foundation claimed victory over the day’s rain, showering nearly $4,000 in primes across seven races. The generosity of the Dennis and Janice Klumb Family Foundation alone, planted $500 in the pockets of four Pro riders during Day 2 of the Tour of America’s Dairyland presented by Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, the second of four ToAD USA Cycling NCC dates. The first mega-prime was midway through the Women’s Pro race with Aussie Kimberely Wells nodding in gratitude.
The field for the most part stayed together throughout the 60 minutes with a stir beginning at three laps remaining. Whitney Schultz (Colavita Fine Cooking) made her way to the front as the TIBCO squad started to make a move on the outside. Heading into the final lap, Colavita was still pushing hard at 25 miles per hour but with the awesome strength of sprinters such as reigning ToAD Overall Champion and $500 prime winner Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) and U.S. National Criterium Champion Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme pb Pure Energy) in the field, the winner was far from obvious.
But arms out, it was Cliff-Ryan in her Stars and Stripes who was first to cross the line, followed by Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16) and Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO). Cliff-Ryan takes over the Becker Law pink leader’s jersey while Skylar Schneider climbed into a crisp Oarsman Capital green Cat 2 amateur jersey.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|2
|Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY 16)
|3
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|5
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|6
|Kimberley Wells
|7
|Tina Pic (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|8
|Diana Penuela (Specialized Columbia)
|9
|E "Scotti" Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|10
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|10
|Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|11
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
|12
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|13
|Shelby Reynolds (FCS Cycling Team: p/b Mr. Restore)
|14
|Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|15
|Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
|16
|Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY12)
|17
|Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|18
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|19
|Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
|20
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|21
|Madeleine Pape (ISCorp)
|22
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|23
|Lauren Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|24
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|25
|Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
|26
|Amy Phillips (Scenic City Velo/Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
|27
|Tamina Oliver (Team WI)
|28
|holly breck (SC VELO/InCycle)
|29
|Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|30
|Fabienne Gerard (Team KENDA pb RACC)
|31
|Christa Ghent (Exergy TWENTY12)
|32
|Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
|33
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|34
|Justine Boddy (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|35
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda)
|36
|Heather Ross (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|37
|Jenny Rios
|38
|Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)
|39
|Angie Sandoria (Michelob Ultra - LaGrange)
|40
|Lauretta Hanson
|41
|Jeannie Kuhajek
|42
|Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|43
|Lindsay Fox (Tribe Racing/ Jobing.com Women's Racing)
|44
|Ana Cristina Sanabria
|45
|Amber Brown (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|46
|Patricia Black (RED Racing)
|47
|Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|48
|Amber Vredenburg (Team Kenda pb RACC)
|49
|Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|50
|Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
|51
|Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team: p/b Mr. Restore)
|52
|Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
|53
|Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
|54
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|55
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|56
|Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
|57
|Kristen Meshberg (Spider Monkey Cycling)
|58
|Ash Duban (Comanche Racing)
|59
|Trina Jacobson (SC VELO/InCycle)
|60
|Sarah Lukas (Race Gear Grinder)
|61
|Diana Palacies
|62
|Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
|63
|Jannette Rho
|64
|Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)
|65
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
|66
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|67
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|68
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic)
|69
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy