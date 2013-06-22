Trending

Cliff-Ryan wins in East Troy

HIggins, Schneider take podium spots

(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
The women's podium

The women's podium
Theresa Cliff-Ryan took over hte lead

Theresa Cliff-Ryan took over hte lead
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)
Kimberley Wells in the leader's jersey

Kimberley Wells in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

Storm clouds and rain ponchos abundant, the East Troy Cycling Classic presented by the Dennis and Janice Klumb Family Foundation claimed victory over the day’s rain, showering nearly $4,000 in primes across seven races. The generosity of the Dennis and Janice Klumb Family Foundation alone, planted $500 in the pockets of four Pro riders during Day 2 of the Tour of America’s Dairyland presented by Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, the second of four ToAD USA Cycling NCC dates. The first mega-prime was midway through the Women’s Pro race with Aussie Kimberely Wells nodding in gratitude.

The field for the most part stayed together throughout the 60 minutes with a stir beginning at three laps remaining. Whitney Schultz (Colavita Fine Cooking) made her way to the front as the TIBCO squad started to make a move on the outside. Heading into the final lap, Colavita was still pushing hard at 25 miles per hour but with the awesome strength of sprinters such as reigning ToAD Overall Champion and $500 prime winner Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) and U.S. National Criterium Champion Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme pb Pure Energy) in the field, the winner was far from obvious.

But arms out, it was Cliff-Ryan in her Stars and Stripes who was first to cross the line, followed by Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY16) and Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO). Cliff-Ryan takes over the Becker Law pink leader’s jersey while Skylar Schneider climbed into a crisp Oarsman Capital green Cat 2 amateur jersey.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
2Cari Higgins (Exergy TWENTY 16)
3Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
5Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
6Kimberley Wells
7Tina Pic (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
8Diana Penuela (Specialized Columbia)
9E "Scotti" Wilborne (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
10Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO)
10Mia Loquai (ISCorp Cycling Team)
11Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
12Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
13Shelby Reynolds (FCS Cycling Team: p/b Mr. Restore)
14Holly Mathews (ISCorp Cycling Team)
15Vanessa Drigo (Rose Bandits)
16Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY12)
17Catherine Kim (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
18Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
19Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)
20Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
21Madeleine Pape (ISCorp)
22Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
23Lauren Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
24Carrie Cash Wootten (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
25Gwen Inglis (Team Kenda)
26Amy Phillips (Scenic City Velo/Hub Endurance Women's Cycling Team)
27Tamina Oliver (Team WI)
28holly breck (SC VELO/InCycle)
29Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
30Fabienne Gerard (Team KENDA pb RACC)
31Christa Ghent (Exergy TWENTY12)
32Liz Gerrity (Rose Bandits)
33Nicole Mertz (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
34Justine Boddy (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
35Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda)
36Heather Ross (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
37Jenny Rios
38Michelle Hayner (Velossimo Racing)
39Angie Sandoria (Michelob Ultra - LaGrange)
40Lauretta Hanson
41Jeannie Kuhajek
42Jennifer Perricone (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
43Lindsay Fox (Tribe Racing/ Jobing.com Women's Racing)
44Ana Cristina Sanabria
45Amber Brown (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
46Patricia Black (RED Racing)
47Lindsey Durst (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
48Amber Vredenburg (Team Kenda pb RACC)
49Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
50Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
51Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling Team: p/b Mr. Restore)
52Rushlee Buchanan (Team TIBCO)
53Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment p/b Paceline Projects)
54Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
55Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
56Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
57Kristen Meshberg (Spider Monkey Cycling)
58Ash Duban (Comanche Racing)
59Trina Jacobson (SC VELO/InCycle)
60Sarah Lukas (Race Gear Grinder)
61Diana Palacies
62Kelli Richter (PSIMET Racing)
63Jannette Rho
64Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom Rose Bandit Cycling Team)
65Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling)
66Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
67Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
68Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic)
69Hayley Giddens (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)

 

