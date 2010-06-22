Dierking takes solo victory over Napolitano
Robertson wins women's race
It was a hot day in Elkhart Lake, as racers took to the storied Road America racetrack for the fifth day of racing in the Tour of America’s Dairyland, with Lauren Robertson (FCS-Metro-Volkswagen) and Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/MC2) standing tallest on their respective podiums.
Carrie Cash-Wooten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) started the day in yellow, after taking over the leader’s jersey last night in Appleton, but faced tough competition on a difficult course from a talented field of professional women. The Road America course featured wide open turns and a tough finishing climb on the 4.4 mile circuit, making the course perfect for breakaways. Attacks were fast and furious from the start but with six laps remaining, the day’s winning breakaway escaped off the front, and nine riders would hold off the field for the rest of the race.
Missing from the lead break were the top three overall contenders, as last night’s leader Cash-Wooten, second overall Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft), and third overall Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1) all missed the break, opening the door for a major shift in the overall standings.
After six grueling laps the break of nine sprinted one more time up the final climb, and Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro-Volkswagen) outkicked Sarah Caravella (Team CARD) to take the stage win, moving Robertson into the leader’s jersey heading into Tuesday night’s Sheboygan Harbor Centre Criterium. Francis Shofield (Z-Motion) finished fourth in the break, moving her into second overall, as Caravella slotted into third. Taking third for the day’s race was Julie Jerue (Nova ISCorp).
A small group of Pro Men rolled off the front early on, and a second group formed to chase but never caught the break. The gap, one minute and eight seconds at one point, had withered to 25 seconds with three to go. In the end, there was one leader clear off the front, Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/MC2). Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen’s) proved again that the best revenge for hitting the pavement as he did in Grafton is to pound it hard, the efforts of which have landed him in second place twice in as many days. Texan Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro Cycling-GEARGRINDER) thrived on the day’s rays, planting himself in third on the podium.
Reminiscent of the Bluemounds Road Race of 2009, utterances of fatigue rang clear as the effect of the day’s 72 miles including three-quarter mile finishing climb could be seen on the faces as well as on the Overall podium. Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling-GEARGRINDER) stepped down a notch to make room for new Overall leader Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD). Napolitano’s (Team Helen’s) determination and force have landed him in the third spot overall.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)
|2
|Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)
|3
|Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro p/b Gear Grinder)
|4
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
|5
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 pb Gear Grinder)
|6
|Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|7
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|8
|Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)
|9
|Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation)
|10
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis)
|11
|Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)
|12
|Jim Stemper (Kenda Pro)
|13
|John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA)
|14
|Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|15
|Brett Stewart (NUVO)
|16
|Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|17
|Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club)
|18
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|19
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse)
|20
|Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare)
|21
|Unknown Rider
|22
|Aurelien Passeron (Garneau)
|23
|Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis)
|24
|Eric Young (NUVO/Cultural Trail)
|25
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation)
|26
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro p/b Gear Grinder)
|27
|Maxwell Anderson (Colavita)
|28
|Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|29
|Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|30
|Brad Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail)
|31
|Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|32
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling)
|33
|Unknown Rider
|34
|Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|35
|Unknown Rider
|36
|James Williamson (Bike Religion)
|37
|Dallas Fowler
|38
|Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|39
|James Bird (Nova IS Corp)
|40
|David Block (Bianchi)
|41
|Unknown Rider
|42
|Nick Vetter (Bianchi Grand Performance)
|43
|Unknown Rider
|44
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|45
|Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|46
|Ben Damhoff (Team GEARGRINDER)
|47
|Marc Howe (GearGrinder)
|48
|Thomson Remo (Nova IS Corp)
|49
|Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp)
|50
|Scott Rosenfield (Nova IS Corp)
|51
|Ian Burnette (Bahati Foundation)
|52
|Dan Ajer (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
|53
|Hans Higdon (hampshire cycle club)
|54
|David Haase (Attitude Sports)
|55
|Aaron Heuer (Bike Religon)
|56
|Garret Mcallister (Team Wisconsin / MC2)
|57
|Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
|58
|Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)
|59
|Adam Mcclurg (LAPT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|2
|Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
|3
|Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
|4
|Frances Schofield (Z-Motion)
|5
|Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
|6
|Gwen Inglis (TREADS.COM/DFT)
|7
|Genevieve Whitson (MVP Healt Care Cycling)
|8
|Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)
|9
|Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|10
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|11
|Emma Petersen (7th Groove/ Reform Body Clinic)
|12
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
|13
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|14
|Kristina Seley (Touchstone Climbing)
|15
|Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
|16
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Revolution)
|17
|Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
|18
|Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Sp)
|19
|Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|20
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|21
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
|22
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
|23
|Julie Farell (7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic)
|24
|Julie Kuliecza (Fruit 66/ Artemis)
|25
|Unknown Rider
|26
|Michelle Montoya (ThinkCash Racing)
|27
|Patricia Kaufmann (Planet Bike)
|28
|Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|29
|Marjan Huizing (Team Kenda)
|30
|Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)
|31
|Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|32
|Rachel Byus (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|33
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & co.)
|34
|Kate Ross
|35
|Terra Kier (Michelob Ultra Cycling)
|36
|Francine Haas (Alberto's Sport)
|37
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
|38
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)
|39
|Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda Tire)
|40
|Sandra Hyra (Treads.com/DFT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|66
|pts
|2
|Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pres)
|62
|3
|Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)
|62
|4
|James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pres)
|58
|5
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro )
|54
|6
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)
|54
|7
|Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|49
|8
|Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|45
|9
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|44
|10
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)
|41
|11
|Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)
|40
|12
|Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)
|39
|13
|Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cyclin)
|38
|14
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|37
|15
|James Williamson
|36
|16
|Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro p/b Gear Grinder)
|36
|17
|Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
|34
|18
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|32
|19
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis)
|32
|20
|Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|30
|21
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|28
|22
|Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)
|26
|23
|Ryan Freund (ABD Cycling Team)
|24
|24
|Marco Aledia (Inferno Racing LLC)
|23
|25
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|20
|26
|Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagon)
|18
|27
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)
|17
|28
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)
|16
|29
|Elliot Gaunt (Hershey Cancer Institute-GPOA-)
|16
|30
|John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA)
|16
|31
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|15
|32
|Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|14
|33
|Todd Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|13
|34
|Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit)
|12
|35
|Brett Stewart (NUVO)
|12
|36
|Brent Mahan (Nashvillecyclist.com)
|11
|37
|Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)
|9
|38
|Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)
|9
|39
|Vince Roberge (Trail's Edge)
|8
|40
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling)
|8
|41
|Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club)
|8
|42
|James Baldesare (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
|7
|43
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b GroSolar)
|6
|44
|Ryan White (GearGrinder)
|5
|45
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|5
|46
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|4
|47
|Victor Ayala (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|4
|48
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|3
|49
|Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis)
|3
|50
|Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|2
|51
|Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|2
|52
|Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|2
|53
|Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare)
|2
|54
|Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
|1
|55
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)
|1
|56
|Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|95
|pts
|2
|Frances Schofield (Z-Motion)
|90
|3
|Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
|90
|4
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|79
|5
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Vera Bradley Foundation)
|78
|6
|Emma Petersen (7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic)
|70
|7
|Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
|63
|8
|Kacey Manderfield (Wolverine Sports Club)
|60
|9
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
|56
|10
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
|44
|11
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)
|43
|12
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|42
|13
|Kendi Thomas (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|38
|14
|Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
|36
|15
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|33
|16
|Gwen Inglis (Treads.com/DFT)
|31
|17
|Linda Sone (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Clu)
|29
|18
|Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|28
|19
|Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)
|26
|20
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
|24
|21
|Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
|24
|22
|Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|24
|23
|Erica Allar (Team VBF)
|20
|24
|Deborah Dust (Bouledogue Tout Noir)
|16
|25
|Kristina Seley (Touchstone Cycling)
|14
|26
|Jennifer Yaeso (Gallatin Alpine Sports)
|13
|27
|Sidney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
|12
|28
|Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)
|11
|29
|Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley)
|11
|30
|Holly Mathews (Unattached)
|10
|31
|Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)
|9
|32
|Melissa Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
|9
|33
|Sarah Mcguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|7
|34
|Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
|6
|35
|Elizabeth Lauer (University of Wisconsin-Whitew)
|3
|36
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)
|3
|37
|Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)
|2
|38
|Jenette Williams (Team CARD)
|2
|39
|Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy