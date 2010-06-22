Trending

Dierking takes solo victory over Napolitano

Robertson wins women's race

Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2) crosses the line alone. (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2) crosses the line alone.
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro) couldn't repeat his win. (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro) couldn't repeat his win.
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
It didn't take long for the men's peloton to split.

It didn't take long for the men's peloton to split.
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
The professional women's field laps the 4.4 kilometre course.

The professional women's field laps the 4.4 kilometre course.
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) collects her kisses from the podium men. (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) collects her kisses from the podium men.
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
The professional women were together early in the race.

The professional women were together early in the race.
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Podium (L-R): Sarah Caravella (Team CARD), Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) and Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp). (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Podium (L-R): Sarah Caravella (Team CARD), Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) and Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp).
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
The professional women wait for the racing to begin at the historic motorsport venue. (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

The professional women wait for the racing to begin at the historic motorsport venue.
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

 It was a hot day in Elkhart Lake, as racers took to the storied Road America racetrack for the fifth day of racing in the Tour of America’s Dairyland, with Lauren Robertson (FCS-Metro-Volkswagen) and Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/MC2) standing tallest on their respective podiums.

Carrie Cash-Wooten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) started the day in yellow, after taking over the leader’s jersey last night in Appleton, but faced tough competition on a difficult course from a talented field of professional women. The Road America course featured wide open turns and a tough finishing climb on the 4.4 mile circuit, making the course perfect for breakaways. Attacks were fast and furious from the start but with six laps remaining, the day’s winning breakaway escaped off the front, and nine riders would hold off the field for the rest of the race.

Missing from the lead break were the top three overall contenders, as last night’s leader Cash-Wooten, second overall Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft), and third overall Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1) all missed the break, opening the door for a major shift in the overall standings.

After six grueling laps the break of nine sprinted one more time up the final climb, and Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro-Volkswagen) outkicked Sarah Caravella (Team CARD) to take the stage win, moving Robertson into the leader’s jersey heading into Tuesday night’s Sheboygan Harbor Centre Criterium. Francis Shofield (Z-Motion) finished fourth in the break, moving her into second overall, as Caravella slotted into third. Taking third for the day’s race was Julie Jerue (Nova ISCorp).

A small group of Pro Men rolled off the front early on, and a second group formed to chase but never caught the break. The gap, one minute and eight seconds at one point, had withered to 25 seconds with three to go. In the end, there was one leader clear off the front, Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/MC2). Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen’s) proved again that the best revenge for hitting the pavement as he did in Grafton is to pound it hard, the efforts of which have landed him in second place twice in as many days. Texan Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro Cycling-GEARGRINDER) thrived on the day’s rays, planting himself in third on the podium.

Reminiscent of the Bluemounds Road Race of 2009, utterances of fatigue rang clear as the effect of the day’s 72 miles including three-quarter mile finishing climb could be seen on the faces as well as on the Overall podium. Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling-GEARGRINDER) stepped down a notch to make room for new Overall leader Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD). Napolitano’s (Team Helen’s) determination and force have landed him in the third spot overall.

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)
2Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)
3Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro p/b Gear Grinder)
4Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
5Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 pb Gear Grinder)
6Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)
7Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
8Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)
9Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation)
10David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis)
11Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)
12Jim Stemper (Kenda Pro)
13John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA)
14Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
15Brett Stewart (NUVO)
16Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
17Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club)
18Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
19John Grant (Texas Roadhouse)
20Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare)
21Unknown Rider
22Aurelien Passeron (Garneau)
23Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis)
24Eric Young (NUVO/Cultural Trail)
25Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation)
26Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro p/b Gear Grinder)
27Maxwell Anderson (Colavita)
28Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
29Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)
30Brad Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail)
31Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
32Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling)
33Unknown Rider
34Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar)
35Unknown Rider
36James Williamson (Bike Religion)
37Dallas Fowler
38Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
39James Bird (Nova IS Corp)
40David Block (Bianchi)
41Unknown Rider
42Nick Vetter (Bianchi Grand Performance)
43Unknown Rider
44Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
45Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
46Ben Damhoff (Team GEARGRINDER)
47Marc Howe (GearGrinder)
48Thomson Remo (Nova IS Corp)
49Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp)
50Scott Rosenfield (Nova IS Corp)
51Ian Burnette (Bahati Foundation)
52Dan Ajer (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
53Hans Higdon (hampshire cycle club)
54David Haase (Attitude Sports)
55Aaron Heuer (Bike Religon)
56Garret Mcallister (Team Wisconsin / MC2)
57Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
58Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)
59Adam Mcclurg (LAPT)

Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
2Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)
3Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)
4Frances Schofield (Z-Motion)
5Jessie Maclean (Verducci)
6Gwen Inglis (TREADS.COM/DFT)
7Genevieve Whitson (MVP Healt Care Cycling)
8Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)
9Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
10Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
11Emma Petersen (7th Groove/ Reform Body Clinic)
12Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)
13Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
14Kristina Seley (Touchstone Climbing)
15Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
16Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Revolution)
17Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
18Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Sp)
19Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
20Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
21Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
22Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
23Julie Farell (7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic)
24Julie Kuliecza (Fruit 66/ Artemis)
25Unknown Rider
26Michelle Montoya (ThinkCash Racing)
27Patricia Kaufmann (Planet Bike)
28Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)
29Marjan Huizing (Team Kenda)
30Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)
31Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
32Rachel Byus (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)
33Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & co.)
34Kate Ross
35Terra Kier (Michelob Ultra Cycling)
36Francine Haas (Alberto's Sport)
37Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
38Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)
39Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda Tire)
40Sandra Hyra (Treads.com/DFT)

Men's omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)66pts
2Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pres)62
3Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's)62
4James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pres)58
5Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro )54
6Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)54
7Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance)49
8Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)45
9Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)44
10Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com)41
11Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)40
12Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande)39
13Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cyclin)38
14John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)37
15James Williamson36
16Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro p/b Gear Grinder)36
17Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)34
18Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)32
19David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis)32
20Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)30
21Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)28
22Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp)26
23Ryan Freund (ABD Cycling Team)24
24Marco Aledia (Inferno Racing LLC)23
25Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)20
26Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagon)18
27Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)17
28Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)16
29Elliot Gaunt (Hershey Cancer Institute-GPOA-)16
30John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA)16
31Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)15
32Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)14
33Todd Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team)13
34Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit)12
35Brett Stewart (NUVO)12
36Brent Mahan (Nashvillecyclist.com)11
37Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp)9
38Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care)9
39Vince Roberge (Trail's Edge)8
40Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling)8
41Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club)8
42James Baldesare (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)7
43J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b GroSolar)6
44Ryan White (GearGrinder)5
45Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)5
46Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)4
47Victor Ayala (Aerocat Cycling Team)4
48Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
49Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis)3
50Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)2
51Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)2
52Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)2
53Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare)2
54Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)1
55Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C)1
56Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN)1

Women's omnium standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)95pts
2Frances Schofield (Z-Motion)90
3Sarah Caravella (Team CARD)90
4Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)79
5Carrie Cash-Wootten (Vera Bradley Foundation)78
6Emma Petersen (7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic)70
7Jessie Maclean (Verducci)63
8Kacey Manderfield (Wolverine Sports Club)60
9Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion)56
10Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)44
11Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.)43
12Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)42
13Kendi Thomas (Hagens Berman Cycling)38
14Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp)36
15Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)33
16Gwen Inglis (Treads.com/DFT)31
17Linda Sone (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Clu)29
18Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling)28
19Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing)26
20Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)24
21Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)24
22Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)24
23Erica Allar (Team VBF)20
24Deborah Dust (Bouledogue Tout Noir)16
25Kristina Seley (Touchstone Cycling)14
26Jennifer Yaeso (Gallatin Alpine Sports)13
27Sidney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)12
28Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)11
29Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley)11
30Holly Mathews (Unattached)10
31Sarah Huang (Nova IS Corp)9
32Melissa Erickson (Fort Lewis College)9
33Sarah Mcguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)7
34Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen)6
35Elizabeth Lauer (University of Wisconsin-Whitew)3
36Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association)3
37Anne Meyer (Mercy-Specialized)2
38Jenette Williams (Team CARD)2
39Christine Riker (Dolce Vita Cycling)1

 

