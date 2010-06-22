Image 1 of 9 Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2) crosses the line alone. (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 2 of 9 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro) couldn't repeat his win. (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 3 of 9 It didn't take long for the men's peloton to split. (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 4 of 9 The professional women's field laps the 4.4 kilometre course. (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 5 of 9 Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) collects her kisses from the podium men. (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 6 of 9 The professional women were together early in the race. (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 7 of 9 Podium (L-R): Sarah Caravella (Team CARD), Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) and Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp). (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 8 of 9 The professional women wait for the racing to begin at the historic motorsport venue. (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

It was a hot day in Elkhart Lake, as racers took to the storied Road America racetrack for the fifth day of racing in the Tour of America’s Dairyland, with Lauren Robertson (FCS-Metro-Volkswagen) and Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/MC2) standing tallest on their respective podiums.

Carrie Cash-Wooten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) started the day in yellow, after taking over the leader’s jersey last night in Appleton, but faced tough competition on a difficult course from a talented field of professional women. The Road America course featured wide open turns and a tough finishing climb on the 4.4 mile circuit, making the course perfect for breakaways. Attacks were fast and furious from the start but with six laps remaining, the day’s winning breakaway escaped off the front, and nine riders would hold off the field for the rest of the race.

Missing from the lead break were the top three overall contenders, as last night’s leader Cash-Wooten, second overall Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft), and third overall Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1) all missed the break, opening the door for a major shift in the overall standings.

After six grueling laps the break of nine sprinted one more time up the final climb, and Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro-Volkswagen) outkicked Sarah Caravella (Team CARD) to take the stage win, moving Robertson into the leader’s jersey heading into Tuesday night’s Sheboygan Harbor Centre Criterium. Francis Shofield (Z-Motion) finished fourth in the break, moving her into second overall, as Caravella slotted into third. Taking third for the day’s race was Julie Jerue (Nova ISCorp).

A small group of Pro Men rolled off the front early on, and a second group formed to chase but never caught the break. The gap, one minute and eight seconds at one point, had withered to 25 seconds with three to go. In the end, there was one leader clear off the front, Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/MC2). Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen’s) proved again that the best revenge for hitting the pavement as he did in Grafton is to pound it hard, the efforts of which have landed him in second place twice in as many days. Texan Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro Cycling-GEARGRINDER) thrived on the day’s rays, planting himself in third on the podium.

Reminiscent of the Bluemounds Road Race of 2009, utterances of fatigue rang clear as the effect of the day’s 72 miles including three-quarter mile finishing climb could be seen on the faces as well as on the Overall podium. Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling-GEARGRINDER) stepped down a notch to make room for new Overall leader Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD). Napolitano’s (Team Helen’s) determination and force have landed him in the third spot overall.

Results

Pro men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2) 2 Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's) 3 Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro p/b Gear Grinder) 4 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 5 Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 pb Gear Grinder) 6 Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team) 7 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 8 Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp) 9 Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation) 10 David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis) 11 Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande) 12 Jim Stemper (Kenda Pro) 13 John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA) 14 Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar) 15 Brett Stewart (NUVO) 16 Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 17 Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club) 18 Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team) 19 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse) 20 Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare) 21 Unknown Rider 22 Aurelien Passeron (Garneau) 23 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis) 24 Eric Young (NUVO/Cultural Trail) 25 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation) 26 Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro p/b Gear Grinder) 27 Maxwell Anderson (Colavita) 28 Matt Waite (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 29 Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar) 30 Brad Schaeffer (NUVO / Cultural Trail) 31 Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 32 Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling) 33 Unknown Rider 34 Ryan Fleming (MetLife p/b groSolar) 35 Unknown Rider 36 James Williamson (Bike Religion) 37 Dallas Fowler 38 Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD) 39 James Bird (Nova IS Corp) 40 David Block (Bianchi) 41 Unknown Rider 42 Nick Vetter (Bianchi Grand Performance) 43 Unknown Rider 44 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 45 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 46 Ben Damhoff (Team GEARGRINDER) 47 Marc Howe (GearGrinder) 48 Thomson Remo (Nova IS Corp) 49 Brian Rach (Nova IS Corp) 50 Scott Rosenfield (Nova IS Corp) 51 Ian Burnette (Bahati Foundation) 52 Dan Ajer (Team Wisconsin/MC2) 53 Hans Higdon (hampshire cycle club) 54 David Haase (Attitude Sports) 55 Aaron Heuer (Bike Religon) 56 Garret Mcallister (Team Wisconsin / MC2) 57 Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing) 58 Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp) 59 Adam Mcclurg (LAPT)

Pro women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 2 Sarah Caravella (Team CARD) 3 Julie Jerue (Nova IS Corp) 4 Frances Schofield (Z-Motion) 5 Jessie Maclean (Verducci) 6 Gwen Inglis (TREADS.COM/DFT) 7 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Healt Care Cycling) 8 Nicole Freedman (Wheelworks Racing) 9 Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 10 Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1) 11 Emma Petersen (7th Groove/ Reform Body Clinic) 12 Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMotion) 13 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 14 Kristina Seley (Touchstone Climbing) 15 Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT) 16 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Revolution) 17 Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda) 18 Patricia Black (Morgan Stanley Smith Barney/Sp) 19 Cathryn Merla-Watson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 20 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 21 Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT) 22 Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis) 23 Julie Farell (7th Groove/Reform Body Clinic) 24 Julie Kuliecza (Fruit 66/ Artemis) 25 Unknown Rider 26 Michelle Montoya (ThinkCash Racing) 27 Patricia Kaufmann (Planet Bike) 28 Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing) 29 Marjan Huizing (Team Kenda) 30 Rita Klofta (Pista Elite) 31 Kim Ciolli (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 32 Rachel Byus (FCS/Metro Volkswagen) 33 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & co.) 34 Kate Ross 35 Terra Kier (Michelob Ultra Cycling) 36 Francine Haas (Alberto's Sport) 37 Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft) 38 Jeannie Kuhajek (Team Mack Racing Association) 39 Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda Tire) 40 Sandra Hyra (Treads.com/DFT)

Men's omnium standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Sherer (Verizon U25 p/b ABD) 66 pts 2 Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling pres) 62 3 Rudolph Napolitano (Team Helen's) 62 4 James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling pres) 58 5 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro ) 54 6 Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis) 54 7 Derek Goerke (Bianchi/Grand Performance) 49 8 Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C) 45 9 Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team) 44 10 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.com) 41 11 Frankie Dierking (Team Wisconsin/ MC2) 40 12 Logan Garey (Team Rio Grande) 39 13 Yosvany Falcon (Bahati Foundation Elite Cyclin) 38 14 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P) 37 15 James Williamson 36 16 Jonny Sundt (Kenda Pro p/b Gear Grinder) 36 17 Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC) 34 18 Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team) 32 19 David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis) 32 20 Diego Galavito (Aerocat Cycling Team) 30 21 Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar) 28 22 Tristan Schouten (Nova IS Corp) 26 23 Ryan Freund (ABD Cycling Team) 24 24 Marco Aledia (Inferno Racing LLC) 23 25 Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycling Team) 20 26 Andrew Gonzales (FCS/Metro Volkswagon) 18 27 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis) 17 28 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis) 16 29 Elliot Gaunt (Hershey Cancer Institute-GPOA-) 16 30 John Minturn (AXA Equitable- CRCA) 16 31 Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) 15 32 Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar) 14 33 Todd Hancock (ISCorp Cycling Team) 13 34 Alan Antonuk (CCSH/RGF Pb Felt Bicycles Elit) 12 35 Brett Stewart (NUVO) 12 36 Brent Mahan (Nashvillecyclist.com) 11 37 Erik Loberg (Nova IS Corp) 9 38 Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care) 9 39 Vince Roberge (Trail's Edge) 8 40 Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling) 8 41 Mac Brennan (Priority Health Cycling Club) 8 42 James Baldesare (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN) 7 43 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b GroSolar) 6 44 Ryan White (GearGrinder) 5 45 Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 5 46 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 4 47 Victor Ayala (Aerocat Cycling Team) 4 48 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 49 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis) 3 50 Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C) 2 51 Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD) 2 52 Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD) 2 53 Brian Hill (Team Ion- United Healthcare) 2 54 Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing) 1 55 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C) 1 56 Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b GEARGRIN) 1