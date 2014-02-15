Trending

Degenkolb strikes again at the Tour Méditerranéen

Giant-Shimano sprinter beats Hushovd and Colbrelli

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) continued to dominate the sprint finishes at the Tour Méditerranéen, winning his third consecutive stage of the race on Saturday morning.

The German beat Thor Hushovd (BMC) and ltaly's Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) in a sprint finish after a hectic 63km of racing between Lambesc and Saint Rémy de Provence in the south of France. Several attacks shaped the stage, including a late attempt by Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and others but Giant-Shimano protected and set-up Degenkolb, allowing him to produce his sprint finish.

Degenkolb retained his race leadership and so was set to start last in the hilly 18.2km afternoon time trial stage. He also gave the Giant-Shimano team its second hat trick of victories of the season after Marcel Kittel landed three consecutive victories at the Dubi Tour.

"Once again I have to thank my teammates for today. They have controlled the race for three days now and are still riding super strong. This afternoon I will see how I get on in the time trial, but it is more of a stage for Tobias [Ludvigsson] and he's riding really strong at the moment.

"Starting a season like this is a great way to thank everyone who supports us, the fans, sponsors, staff. Hopefully the wins will keep coming."

Following the stage directeur sportif Marc Reef revealed the tactics behind this latest hat trick.

"Another hat trick, what a way to start the season. The guys are just sticking to the plan and it's working out perfectly," he said in a press release from the team.

"Tom Peterson, Thierry Hupond and Johannes Fröhlinger did another great job on the front to control the bunch and set the rest of the guys up in a good position before the final climb with 40km to go. We expected the stage to break up a bit with the wind but it was mostly behind us so it was a fast day.

"At the end the guys set John up in a good position and he did a great sprint to finish it off. This afternoon Tobias and Warren Barguil are looking to do a strong time trial and we will make a plan for tomorrow after that."

Results

1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:18:48
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
6Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
7Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
8Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
11Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
17Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
18Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
20Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
23Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
24Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
25Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
26Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
27Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
29Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
30Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
31Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
33Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
35Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
36Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
40Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
42Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
43Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
45Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
46Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
49Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
50Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
51Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
52Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
54Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
56Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
57Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
58Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
59Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
60Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
61Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
62Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
64Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
65Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
66Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
68Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
69Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
71Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
72Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
73Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
74Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
76Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
78Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
79Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
80Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
81Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
82Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
83Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
84Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
85Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
88Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
89Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
90Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
91Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
93Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
95Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
96Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
97Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
98Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
99Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
100Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
101Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
102Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
104Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
105Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
106Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
107Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
109Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
110Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
112Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
113Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
114Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
115Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
116Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
117Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
119Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
120Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
122Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:18
123Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:23
124Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:30
125Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
126Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
128Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
129Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:01:39
130Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
131Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
132Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
133Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
134Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
135Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
136Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh0:02:33
137Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
138Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
139Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
140Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
141Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
142Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
143Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
144Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
145Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
146Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:10
147Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:31
148Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:34
149Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:12
150Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:06:30
151Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:07:08
152Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
153Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
154George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
155Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNSJoseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh
DSQEmanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DSQManuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DSQAndrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

General classification after stage 3a
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano11:09:28
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
4Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
6Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
9Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
12Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
16Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
26Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
29Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
30Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
31Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
33Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
34Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
35Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
38Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
39Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
40Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
41Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
42Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
43Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
44Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
45Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
48Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
49Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
51Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
52Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
53Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
54Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
55Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
57Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:01:05
58Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:07
59Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:30
60Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:11
61Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
62Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
63Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
64Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
65Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
67Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
69Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
70Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
71Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
73Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
74Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
75Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
76Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
77Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
79Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
80Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:28
81Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:52
82Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:29
83Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:43
84Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:03:50
85Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
86Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:58
87Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
89Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:14
92Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:28
93Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:00
94Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:05:58
95Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
96Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:31
97Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:06:45
98Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:07:29
99Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:07:45
100Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
102Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:23
103Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:56
104Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
105Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
106Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:24
107Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:09:45
108Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:09:56
109Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:31
110Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:11:24
111Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:35
112Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:12:00
113Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:40
114Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh0:12:43
115Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
116Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
117Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:46
118Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:03
119Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
120Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:13:39
121Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:57
122Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:26
123Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:14:39
124Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:14:42
125Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:14:56
126Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
127Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:13
128Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:25
129Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
130Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
131Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
132Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:15:56
133Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:39
134Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:17:49
135Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:01
136Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
137Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:01
138Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:19:21
139Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:24
140Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:31
141Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:20:11
142Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:20:19
143Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh0:20:34
144Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:21:05
145Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:21:34
146Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:21:57
147Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:24:11
148Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:09
149George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh0:27:32
150Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:38
151Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:28:54
152Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:08
153Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:31:00
154Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:11
155Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:09

