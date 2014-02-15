Degenkolb strikes again at the Tour Méditerranéen
Giant-Shimano sprinter beats Hushovd and Colbrelli
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) continued to dominate the sprint finishes at the Tour Méditerranéen, winning his third consecutive stage of the race on Saturday morning.
The German beat Thor Hushovd (BMC) and ltaly's Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) in a sprint finish after a hectic 63km of racing between Lambesc and Saint Rémy de Provence in the south of France. Several attacks shaped the stage, including a late attempt by Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and others but Giant-Shimano protected and set-up Degenkolb, allowing him to produce his sprint finish.
Degenkolb retained his race leadership and so was set to start last in the hilly 18.2km afternoon time trial stage. He also gave the Giant-Shimano team its second hat trick of victories of the season after Marcel Kittel landed three consecutive victories at the Dubi Tour.
"Once again I have to thank my teammates for today. They have controlled the race for three days now and are still riding super strong. This afternoon I will see how I get on in the time trial, but it is more of a stage for Tobias [Ludvigsson] and he's riding really strong at the moment.
"Starting a season like this is a great way to thank everyone who supports us, the fans, sponsors, staff. Hopefully the wins will keep coming."
Following the stage directeur sportif Marc Reef revealed the tactics behind this latest hat trick.
"Another hat trick, what a way to start the season. The guys are just sticking to the plan and it's working out perfectly," he said in a press release from the team.
"Tom Peterson, Thierry Hupond and Johannes Fröhlinger did another great job on the front to control the bunch and set the rest of the guys up in a good position before the final climb with 40km to go. We expected the stage to break up a bit with the wind but it was mostly behind us so it was a fast day.
"At the end the guys set John up in a good position and he did a great sprint to finish it off. This afternoon Tobias and Warren Barguil are looking to do a strong time trial and we will make a plan for tomorrow after that."
Results
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:18:48
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|7
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|8
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|12
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|17
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|18
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|20
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|23
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|25
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|26
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|29
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|30
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|33
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|35
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|42
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|46
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|50
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|51
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|52
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|54
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|59
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|61
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|65
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|66
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|68
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|69
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|70
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|71
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|72
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|74
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|76
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|78
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|79
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|80
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|82
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|83
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|84
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|85
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|88
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|89
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|90
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|91
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|93
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|95
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|96
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|97
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|99
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|103
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|106
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|107
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|109
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|110
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|112
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|113
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|114
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|116
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|119
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|120
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|122
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:18
|123
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:23
|124
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:30
|125
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|126
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:01:39
|130
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|131
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|132
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|133
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|134
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:02:33
|137
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|138
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|139
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|140
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|141
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|142
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|143
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|144
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|145
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|146
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:10
|147
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:31
|148
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:34
|149
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:12
|150
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:30
|151
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:07:08
|152
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|153
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|154
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|155
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh
|DSQ
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DSQ
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DSQ
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|11:09:28
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|30
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|33
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|38
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|40
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|41
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|42
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|43
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|44
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|45
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|54
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|55
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|57
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:01:05
|58
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:07
|59
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:30
|60
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:11
|61
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|62
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|63
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|65
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|67
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|69
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|70
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|71
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|73
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|74
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|76
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|77
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|79
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|80
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:28
|81
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:52
|82
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:29
|83
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:43
|84
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:03:50
|85
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|86
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:58
|87
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:14
|92
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:28
|93
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:00
|94
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:05:58
|95
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:31
|97
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:06:45
|98
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:29
|99
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:07:45
|100
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|102
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:23
|103
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:56
|104
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|105
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|106
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:24
|107
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:09:45
|108
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:09:56
|109
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:31
|110
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:24
|111
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:35
|112
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:12:00
|113
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:40
|114
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:12:43
|115
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|116
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|117
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:46
|118
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:03
|119
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|120
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:13:39
|121
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:57
|122
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:26
|123
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:14:39
|124
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:14:42
|125
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:14:56
|126
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|127
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:13
|128
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:25
|129
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|130
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|131
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|132
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:56
|133
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:39
|134
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:17:49
|135
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:01
|136
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|137
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:01
|138
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:19:21
|139
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:24
|140
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:31
|141
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:20:11
|142
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:20:19
|143
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:20:34
|144
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:21:05
|145
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:21:34
|146
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:21:57
|147
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:24:11
|148
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:09
|149
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:27:32
|150
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:38
|151
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:28:54
|152
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:08
|153
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:31:00
|154
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:11
|155
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:09
