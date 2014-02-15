Image 1 of 15 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins his third stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 15 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) got the better of Hushovd and Colbrelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 15 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 15 John Degenkolb keeps the leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 15 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) used the race to work on his early-season fitness (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 15 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 15 Rémy Di Grégorio (VC La Pomme) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 15 Hushovd was second behind Degankolb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 15 Taylor Phinney (BMC) rehydrates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 15 Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) secured the red climber's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 15 Degonkolb enjoys another moment on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 15 Degenkolb collects more prizes (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 15 Degenkolb timed his sprint perfectly (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 15 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) hits the line first (Image credit: AFP)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) continued to dominate the sprint finishes at the Tour Méditerranéen, winning his third consecutive stage of the race on Saturday morning.

The German beat Thor Hushovd (BMC) and ltaly's Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) in a sprint finish after a hectic 63km of racing between Lambesc and Saint Rémy de Provence in the south of France. Several attacks shaped the stage, including a late attempt by Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and others but Giant-Shimano protected and set-up Degenkolb, allowing him to produce his sprint finish.

Degenkolb retained his race leadership and so was set to start last in the hilly 18.2km afternoon time trial stage. He also gave the Giant-Shimano team its second hat trick of victories of the season after Marcel Kittel landed three consecutive victories at the Dubi Tour.

"Once again I have to thank my teammates for today. They have controlled the race for three days now and are still riding super strong. This afternoon I will see how I get on in the time trial, but it is more of a stage for Tobias [Ludvigsson] and he's riding really strong at the moment.

"Starting a season like this is a great way to thank everyone who supports us, the fans, sponsors, staff. Hopefully the wins will keep coming."

Following the stage directeur sportif Marc Reef revealed the tactics behind this latest hat trick.

"Another hat trick, what a way to start the season. The guys are just sticking to the plan and it's working out perfectly," he said in a press release from the team.

"Tom Peterson, Thierry Hupond and Johannes Fröhlinger did another great job on the front to control the bunch and set the rest of the guys up in a good position before the final climb with 40km to go. We expected the stage to break up a bit with the wind but it was mostly behind us so it was a fast day.

"At the end the guys set John up in a good position and he did a great sprint to finish it off. This afternoon Tobias and Warren Barguil are looking to do a strong time trial and we will make a plan for tomorrow after that."

Results

1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:18:48 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 7 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 8 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 17 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 18 Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 20 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 23 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 25 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 26 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 29 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 30 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 31 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 33 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 35 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 36 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 39 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 40 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 42 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 43 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 45 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 46 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 47 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 49 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 50 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 51 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 52 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 54 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 59 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 60 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 61 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 62 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 64 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 65 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 66 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 68 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 69 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 70 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 71 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 72 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 74 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 76 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 78 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 79 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 80 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 82 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 83 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 84 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 85 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 88 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 89 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 90 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 91 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 93 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 95 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 96 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 97 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 99 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 100 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 102 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 105 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 106 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 107 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 108 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 109 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 110 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 112 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 113 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 114 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 115 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 116 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 118 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 119 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 120 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 122 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:01:18 123 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:23 124 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:30 125 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 126 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 129 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:01:39 130 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 131 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 132 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 133 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 134 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:02:33 137 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 138 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 139 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 140 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 141 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 142 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 143 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 144 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 145 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 146 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:10 147 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:31 148 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:34 149 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:12 150 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:30 151 Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:07:08 152 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 153 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 154 George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh 155 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar DNS Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh DSQ Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DSQ Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DSQ Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli