Degenkolb wins Tour Méditerranéen opener
Sprint finish to Montagnac
Giant-Shimano's sprinter John Degenkolb racked up his first victory of 2014 in the opening stage of the Tour Méditerranéen, besting Sicilian Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) in the 223.5km stage from Argeles-sur-Mer to Montagnac.
The victory is the team's sixth after Marcel Kittle's hat trick in the Dubai Tour and Tobias Ludvigsson's stage and overall win in Etoile de Bessèges, but Degenkolb finally turned his pair of deuces from Etoile de Bessèges into an ace.
It was a chilly but clear day for the first stage of the Tour Med, and with a long day ahead, and only two category three climbs in the first half of the stage, the script was written well in advance, and five players were happy to come to the fore early in the day.
Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia), Vegard Stake Laengen (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Pierre Gouault (BigMat-Auber 93) and Fernando Grijalba (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) went out from the gun and quickly gained 20 seconds. Sensing the move was going, Julien Bérard (AG2R La Mondiale) spent a good 10km bridging to the group before he finally made the juncture.
The five worked steadily while the peloton simply clicked off the kilometers, with Giant-Shimano taking the responsibility for keeping the gap around eight minutes.
Grijalba won both of the mountain sprints, followed by Valencia and Laengen in both cases, but then the gap began to slowly shrink.
The stage was going according to the usual plan until they reached a long, straight open road with 85km to go, and a turn into the cross-tailwind caused a rapid acceleration, and broke the peloton into two halves. It also served to quickly reduce the gap to the leaders, and as they reached the finishing circuits the five men had less than four minutes on the bunch.
Giant-Shimano's wicked pace at the front continued to shatter the peloton, and by the time the breakaway was caught with 30km to go, there were five groups on the road, and about 35 men left in front.
Europcar and IAM Cycling were well represented in the front, and finally, as the final lap approached, Giant-Shimano took its foot off the accelerator and allowed the leading group to grow.
Christophe Prémont (Wallonie-Bruxelles) attacked solo into the bell lap, and gained a healthy lead as Degenkolb suffered a mechanical with 10km to go, and his team put on the brakes.
IAM Cycling took up the chase, and together with BMC and Europcar managed to pull back the Frenchman with only 1km to go.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5:34:01
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|22
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|23
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|30
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|36
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|37
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|40
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|41
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|42
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|46
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|51
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|52
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|54
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|55
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|57
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|58
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|59
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|63
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|64
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|66
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|67
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|69
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|71
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|72
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|75
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|76
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|79
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|80
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|81
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|83
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|86
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|87
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|88
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|89
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|90
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|91
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:44
|92
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|93
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:59
|94
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|95
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:07
|96
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|97
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|98
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:18
|99
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:32
|100
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:47
|101
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|102
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|108
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|111
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|113
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|114
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:02:00
|116
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:03
|117
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|118
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|119
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:41
|120
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|121
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:04:09
|122
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|123
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|125
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|126
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|127
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|128
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|129
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:45
|130
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|131
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|132
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|133
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|134
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|135
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|136
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|137
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|138
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|140
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|141
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|142
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|143
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|144
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:07:45
|145
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|146
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|147
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|148
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|149
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|150
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|151
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|152
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|153
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|154
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:20
|155
|Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:14:33
|156
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:59
|157
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|158
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|160
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|161
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|162
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:41
|DNF
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
