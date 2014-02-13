Trending

Degenkolb wins Tour Méditerranéen opener

Sprint finish to Montagnac

Image 1 of 17

John Degenkolb wins the opening stage of the Tour Méditerranéen Cycliste Professionnel

John Degenkolb wins the opening stage of the Tour Méditerranéen Cycliste Professionnel
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 17

Dutch national champion Johnny Hoogerland

Dutch national champion Johnny Hoogerland
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 17

Thomas Voeckler checks his bike over on the startline

Thomas Voeckler checks his bike over on the startline
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 17

IAM Cycling with Latvian champion Aleksejs Saramotins

IAM Cycling with Latvian champion Aleksejs Saramotins
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 17

Christophe Premont (Wallonie-Bruxelles) made a solo bid for victory late in the stage

Christophe Premont (Wallonie-Bruxelles) made a solo bid for victory late in the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 17

BMC sets tempo during stage 1 at Tour Méditerranéen

BMC sets tempo during stage 1 at Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 17

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) opens his account for 2014 with a victory in the opening stage at Tour Méditerranéen

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) opens his account for 2014 with a victory in the opening stage at Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 17

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 17

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his first victory of 2014 in stage 1 at Tour Méditerranéen

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his first victory of 2014 in stage 1 at Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 17

Luís León Sánchez (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) heads to the start line for stage 1 at Tour Méditerranéen

Luís León Sánchez (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) heads to the start line for stage 1 at Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 17

John Degenkolb triumphs in stage 1 of the Tour Méditerranéen Cycliste Professionnel

John Degenkolb triumphs in stage 1 of the Tour Méditerranéen Cycliste Professionnel
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 17

John Degenkolb wins stage 1 of the Tour Méditerranéen Cycliste Professionnel

John Degenkolb wins stage 1 of the Tour Méditerranéen Cycliste Professionnel
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 17

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) prior to stage 1 at Tour Méditerranéen

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) prior to stage 1 at Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 17

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) is ready to roll at Tour Méditerranéen

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) is ready to roll at Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 17

All smiles for John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) as he wins stage 1 at Tour Méditerranéen

All smiles for John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) as he wins stage 1 at Tour Méditerranéen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 17

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) on the podium after winning the Tour Méditerranéen's opening stage

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) on the podium after winning the Tour Méditerranéen's opening stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 17

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) in the leader's jersey at Tour Méditerranéen after winning stage 1

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) in the leader's jersey at Tour Méditerranéen after winning stage 1
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Giant-Shimano's sprinter John Degenkolb racked up his first victory of 2014 in the opening stage of the Tour Méditerranéen, besting Sicilian Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) in the 223.5km stage from Argeles-sur-Mer to Montagnac.

The victory is the team's sixth after Marcel Kittle's hat trick in the Dubai Tour and Tobias Ludvigsson's stage and overall win in Etoile de Bessèges, but Degenkolb finally turned his pair of deuces from Etoile de Bessèges into an ace.

It was a chilly but clear day for the first stage of the Tour Med, and with a long day ahead, and only two category three climbs in the first half of the stage, the script was written well in advance, and five players were happy to come to the fore early in the day.

Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia), Vegard Stake Laengen (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Pierre Gouault (BigMat-Auber 93) and Fernando Grijalba (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) went out from the gun and quickly gained 20 seconds. Sensing the move was going, Julien Bérard (AG2R La Mondiale) spent a good 10km bridging to the group before he finally made the juncture.

The five worked steadily while the peloton simply clicked off the kilometers, with Giant-Shimano taking the responsibility for keeping the gap around eight minutes.

Grijalba won both of the mountain sprints, followed by Valencia and Laengen in both cases, but then the gap began to slowly shrink.

The stage was going according to the usual plan until they reached a long, straight open road with 85km to go, and a turn into the cross-tailwind caused a rapid acceleration, and broke the peloton into two halves. It also served to quickly reduce the gap to the leaders, and as they reached the finishing circuits the five men had less than four minutes on the bunch.

Giant-Shimano's wicked pace at the front continued to shatter the peloton, and by the time the breakaway was caught with 30km to go, there were five groups on the road, and about 35 men left in front.

Europcar and IAM Cycling were well represented in the front, and finally, as the final lap approached, Giant-Shimano took its foot off the accelerator and allowed the leading group to grow.

Christophe Prémont (Wallonie-Bruxelles) attacked solo into the bell lap, and gained a healthy lead as Degenkolb suffered a mechanical with 10km to go, and his team put on the brakes.

IAM Cycling took up the chase, and together with BMC and Europcar managed to pull back the Frenchman with only 1km to go.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5:34:01
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
7Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
14Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
16Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
18Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
21Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
22Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
24Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
26Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
30Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
34Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
36Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
37Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
38Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
40Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
41Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
45Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
46Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
47Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
49Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
51Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
52Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
53Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
54Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
55Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
57Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
58Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
59Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
62Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
63Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
64Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
65Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
66Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
67Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
69Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
70Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
71Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
72Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
74Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
75Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
76Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
77Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
78Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
79Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
80Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
81Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
83Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
85Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
86Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
87Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
88Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
89Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
90Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
91Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:44
92Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
93Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:59
94Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
95Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:07
96Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
97Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
98Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:18
99Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:32
100Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:47
101Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
102Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
104Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
106Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
108Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
111Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
112Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
113Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
114Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
115Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:02:00
116Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:03
117Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
118Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
119Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:41
120Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
121Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh0:04:09
122Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
123Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
125Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
126Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
128Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
129Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:45
130Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
131Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
132Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
133Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
134Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
135Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
136Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
137Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
138Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
139Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
140Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
141Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
142Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
143Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
144Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:07:45
145Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
146Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
147Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
148Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
149Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
150George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
151Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
152Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
153Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
154Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:20
155Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh0:14:33
156Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:59
157Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
158Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
160Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
161Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
162Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
163Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:41
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

