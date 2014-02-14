Two from two for Degenkolb in Tour Méditerranéen
Sprinter survives Petit Galibier to keep his lead
John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) showed he is more than just a pure sprinter, taking his second consecutive stage victory in the Tour Méditerranéen despite the presence of a hors category climb 25km from the line.
The German made the front peloton of around 60 riders which chased after Colombia's Fabio Duarte and Cyril Gautier (Europcar) over the top, and then on the descent caught the pair back.
Degenkolb then made up for a pair of second place finishes in the Étoile des Bessèges by laying claim to stage 2 over Yannick Martinez (Europcar) and securing another day in the leader's jersey.
It was another lovely day for a bicycle race in the south of France, but there was something looming ahead of the Tour Mediterranean peloton today: the Petit Galibier, the hors categorie ascent positioned just 25km from the finish.
Keen to get a head start on the day was Andrea Zordan (Androni Giocattoli) and Evaldas Siskevicius (La Pomme Marseille), but too many teams were anxious to be in the break. When Florian Vachon (Bregagne-Seche Environnement) bridged, the entire peloton was soon on their heels and the trio were caught.
Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ.fr) launched the counter-attack, and only Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) was able to accompany him. The pair built up a huge lead in the subsequent 25km, and their gap continued to expand until it reached to 8 minutes with 100km to go.
The Giant-Shimano team of leader John Degenkolb finally amassed at the front, and with the second KOM on the horizon, they began to whittle the gap down steadily, halving the advantage of the leaders by the top of the climb.
Pantano won the sprints on both of the early category 3 climbs, while Veikkanen claimed the intermediate sprint, but on the hors categorie Petit Galibier their time in the spotlight was over.
Fabio Duarte (Colombia) counterattacked on the climb, going clear with Cyril Guatier (Europcar) over the top, while Pantano sealed the mountains classification lead with a third place on the ascent.
However, the pair were not able to stay clear on the descent, and the first peloton with Degenkolb was all back together for the run in to Rousset.
Inside the 10km to go banner, the resurgent Basque rider Romain Sicard (Europcar) decided to play his cards, and put in a stinging attack which quickly earned him a 10 second lead, but not much more. Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) then bridged across, making it two in front.
Two was not enough, however, and the first peloton with Degenkolb safely entrenched swept past, and the German easily claimed his second consecutive win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:16:39
|2
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|22
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|27
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|30
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|32
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|34
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|35
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|39
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|49
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|52
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|54
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|56
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|58
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|61
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|62
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:05
|63
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|64
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:30
|65
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|66
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:11
|67
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|68
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|69
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|70
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|71
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|76
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|77
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|80
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|82
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|86
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|88
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|89
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|90
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|91
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|92
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|94
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|97
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|98
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|99
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|100
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|102
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|103
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|104
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|105
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:28
|106
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:21
|107
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:28
|108
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|109
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:05:58
|110
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|112
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|114
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|115
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|116
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|117
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|118
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:16
|120
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|121
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|122
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|123
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|124
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|125
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|126
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|127
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|129
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|130
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|132
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|133
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|135
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|136
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|137
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|138
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|139
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|140
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|141
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|142
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|144
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|145
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:24
|146
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:39
|147
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|149
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|150
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|151
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|152
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|153
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|154
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|155
|Joseph Perett (GBr) Team Raleigh
|156
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|157
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|158
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:13:22
|159
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:30
|El
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:28:36
|AB
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|AB
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|AB
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|6
|pts
|2
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|4
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Col de Pourrières
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|4
|pts
|2
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1
|Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Sommet du Col
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|4
|pts
|2
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|Mountain 3 (HC) Petit Galibier
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|15
|pts
|2
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|3
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|8
|4
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|5
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|3
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|16
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|5
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|10
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|12
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|12:49:57
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|FDJ.Fr
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Colombia
|12
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:30
|13
|La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:11
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|16
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:28
|17
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:22
|18
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|19
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:33
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Team Raleigh
|0:11:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|9:50:40
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|22
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|29
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|31
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|32
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|34
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|35
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|39
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|41
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|43
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|45
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|50
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|53
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|57
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:59
|58
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:01:05
|59
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:07
|60
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:30
|61
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:11
|62
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|63
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|67
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|68
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|69
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|71
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|73
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|74
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|76
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|77
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|78
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|79
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|80
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:11
|82
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|84
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|85
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:28
|86
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:52
|87
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:21
|88
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:29
|89
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:43
|90
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:58
|91
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|96
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:14
|97
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:04:28
|98
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:05:58
|99
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:31
|101
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:45
|102
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|103
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:07:45
|104
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|105
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:08:15
|108
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:08:56
|109
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|110
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|111
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:56
|112
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|113
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:07
|114
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:31
|115
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:16
|116
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:24
|117
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:12:00
|118
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:12:15
|119
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:12:23
|120
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|121
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:43
|122
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|123
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|124
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:03
|125
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|127
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:13:16
|128
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:23
|129
|Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:43
|130
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:57
|131
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|132
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:26
|133
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:14:42
|134
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:15:25
|135
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|136
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|138
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|139
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|0:16:48
|140
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:39
|141
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:01
|142
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|143
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|144
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:01
|146
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|147
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|148
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|149
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:19:24
|151
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|152
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:20:24
|153
|Joseph Perett (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:27:12
|154
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:27:15
|155
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:38
|156
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|157
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|158
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|159
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh
|0:29:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|50
|pts
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|30
|3
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|4
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|6
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|7
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|16
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|9
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|10
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|12
|11
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|12
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|7
|14
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|15
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|16
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|6
|17
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|6
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|21
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|22
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|4
|23
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|24
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|27
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|28
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|29
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|30
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|16
|pts
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|15
|3
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|4
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|5
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|6
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|5
|7
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|8
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|4
|9
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9:50:40
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|8
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:30
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:11
|13
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:28
|17
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:58
|18
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:05:58
|19
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:08:56
|20
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:09:56
|21
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:16
|22
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:12:15
|23
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:12:23
|24
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:23
|25
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:13:57
|26
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:26
|27
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:14:42
|28
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:15:25
|29
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:19:01
|31
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:20:24
|32
|Joseph Perett (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:27:12
|33
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:27:15
|34
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|29:32:00
|2
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Team Europcar
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|FDJ.Fr
|11
|Colombia
|12
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:30
|13
|La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:11
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:28
|16
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:58
|17
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:22
|18
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|19
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:06:33
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:05
|21
|Team Raleigh
|0:22:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy