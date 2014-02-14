Image 1 of 17 John Degenkolb keeps the leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 17 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins his second Tour Med stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) gets another Tour Med stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins the sprint on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) in the young rider's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) in the young rider's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) rode into the mountains jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) and Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) in the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 17 The peloton enjoyed a lovely day on stage 2 of the Tour Med (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 17 Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) took the mountains classification lead in the Tour Mediterranean (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 17 Sonny Colbrelli rides to the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 17 John Degenkolb wins his second consectutive stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 17 Jarlinson Pantano and Jussi Veikkanen bridge to the leaders (Image credit: Sirotti)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) showed he is more than just a pure sprinter, taking his second consecutive stage victory in the Tour Méditerranéen despite the presence of a hors category climb 25km from the line.

The German made the front peloton of around 60 riders which chased after Colombia's Fabio Duarte and Cyril Gautier (Europcar) over the top, and then on the descent caught the pair back.

Degenkolb then made up for a pair of second place finishes in the Étoile des Bessèges by laying claim to stage 2 over Yannick Martinez (Europcar) and securing another day in the leader's jersey.

It was another lovely day for a bicycle race in the south of France, but there was something looming ahead of the Tour Mediterranean peloton today: the Petit Galibier, the hors categorie ascent positioned just 25km from the finish.

Keen to get a head start on the day was Andrea Zordan (Androni Giocattoli) and Evaldas Siskevicius (La Pomme Marseille), but too many teams were anxious to be in the break. When Florian Vachon (Bregagne-Seche Environnement) bridged, the entire peloton was soon on their heels and the trio were caught.

Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ.fr) launched the counter-attack, and only Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) was able to accompany him. The pair built up a huge lead in the subsequent 25km, and their gap continued to expand until it reached to 8 minutes with 100km to go.

The Giant-Shimano team of leader John Degenkolb finally amassed at the front, and with the second KOM on the horizon, they began to whittle the gap down steadily, halving the advantage of the leaders by the top of the climb.

Pantano won the sprints on both of the early category 3 climbs, while Veikkanen claimed the intermediate sprint, but on the hors categorie Petit Galibier their time in the spotlight was over.

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) counterattacked on the climb, going clear with Cyril Guatier (Europcar) over the top, while Pantano sealed the mountains classification lead with a third place on the ascent.

However, the pair were not able to stay clear on the descent, and the first peloton with Degenkolb was all back together for the run in to Rousset.

Inside the 10km to go banner, the resurgent Basque rider Romain Sicard (Europcar) decided to play his cards, and put in a stinging attack which quickly earned him a 10 second lead, but not much more. Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) then bridged across, making it two in front.

Two was not enough, however, and the first peloton with Degenkolb safely entrenched swept past, and the German easily claimed his second consecutive win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:16:39 2 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 12 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 18 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 19 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 22 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 25 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 27 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 30 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 32 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 34 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 35 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 39 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 43 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 44 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 48 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 49 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 51 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 52 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 54 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 56 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 57 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 58 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 59 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 61 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 62 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:05 63 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 64 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:30 65 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 66 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:11 67 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 68 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 69 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 70 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 71 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 72 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 74 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 76 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 77 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 80 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 81 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 82 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 83 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 86 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 88 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 89 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 90 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 91 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 92 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93 94 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 96 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 97 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 98 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 99 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 100 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 101 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 102 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 103 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 104 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 105 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:28 106 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:21 107 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:04:28 108 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 109 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:05:58 110 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 112 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 114 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 115 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 116 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 117 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 118 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:16 120 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 121 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 122 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 123 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 124 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh 125 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 126 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 127 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 129 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 130 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 131 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 132 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 133 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 134 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 135 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 136 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 137 Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 138 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 139 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 140 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 141 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 144 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 145 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:11:24 146 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:39 147 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 149 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 150 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 151 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 152 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille 153 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 154 George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh 155 Joseph Perett (GBr) Team Raleigh 156 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 157 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 158 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:13:22 159 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:30 El Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:28:36 AB Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale AB Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits AB Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Intermediate sprint - Golf de la Sainte Baume # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 6 pts 2 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 4 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Col de Pourrières Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 4 pts 2 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 2 3 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1 Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Sommet du Col Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 1 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 4 pts 2 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 2 3 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1 Mountain 3 (HC) Petit Galibier Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 15 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 8 4 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 4

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 25 pts 2 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 20 3 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 16 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 5 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 9 8 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 10 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 12 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 15 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Europcar 12:49:57 2 Team Giant-Shimano 3 Trek Factory Racing 4 IAM Cycling 5 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 FDJ.Fr 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Team Katusha 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Colombia 12 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:30 13 La Pomme Marseille 0:02:11 14 Bardiani CSF 15 Androni Giocattoli 16 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:28 17 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:22 18 Bigmat - Auber 93 19 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:06:33 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Team Raleigh 0:11:56

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 9:50:40 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 10 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 17 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 22 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 23 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 26 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 27 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 29 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 31 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 32 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 34 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 35 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 39 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 41 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 43 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 45 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 49 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 50 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 53 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 54 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 55 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 57 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:59 58 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:01:05 59 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:07 60 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:30 61 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:11 62 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 63 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 66 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 67 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 68 Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93 69 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 71 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 73 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 74 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 76 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 77 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 78 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 79 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 80 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:11 82 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 84 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 85 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:28 86 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:52 87 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:21 88 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:29 89 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:43 90 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:58 91 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 92 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 93 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 96 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:04:14 97 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:04:28 98 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:05:58 99 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:06:31 101 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:45 102 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 103 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:07:45 104 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 105 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 107 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:08:15 108 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:08:56 109 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 110 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 111 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:56 112 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 113 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:07 114 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:31 115 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:16 116 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:11:24 117 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:12:00 118 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:12:15 119 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:12:23 120 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 121 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:12:43 122 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 123 Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh 124 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:13:03 125 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 126 Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 127 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:13:16 128 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:23 129 Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:43 130 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:57 131 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 132 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:26 133 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:14:42 134 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:15:25 135 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 136 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 138 Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 139 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille 0:16:48 140 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:39 141 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:01 142 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh 143 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 144 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:01 146 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 147 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 148 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 149 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:19:24 151 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 152 George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:20:24 153 Joseph Perett (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:27:12 154 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:27:15 155 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:38 156 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 157 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 158 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 159 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh 0:29:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 50 pts 2 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 30 3 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 20 4 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 20 6 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 7 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 16 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 9 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 10 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 12 11 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 9 12 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 8 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 7 14 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 15 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 16 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 6 17 Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 21 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 4 23 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 4 24 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 25 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 27 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 28 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 29 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1 30 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 16 pts 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 15 3 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 4 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 6 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 5 7 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 8 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 4 9 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9:50:40 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 7 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 8 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 11 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:30 12 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:11 13 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 15 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:28 17 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:58 18 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:05:58 19 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:08:56 20 Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:09:56 21 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:16 22 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:12:15 23 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:12:23 24 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:23 25 Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:13:57 26 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:26 27 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:14:42 28 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:15:25 29 Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:19:01 31 George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:20:24 32 Joseph Perett (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:27:12 33 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:27:15 34 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:38