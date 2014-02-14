Trending

Two from two for Degenkolb in Tour Méditerranéen

Sprinter survives Petit Galibier to keep his lead

Image 1 of 17

John Degenkolb keeps the leader's jersey

John Degenkolb keeps the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 17

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins his second Tour Med stage

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins his second Tour Med stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) gets another Tour Med stage

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) gets another Tour Med stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins the sprint on stage 2

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) wins the sprint on stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) in the young rider's jersey

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) in the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) in the young rider's jersey

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) in the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) rode into the mountains jersey

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) rode into the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia)

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) in the leader's jersey

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 17

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) and Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) in the breakaway

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) and Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 17

The peloton enjoyed a lovely day on stage 2 of the Tour Med

The peloton enjoyed a lovely day on stage 2 of the Tour Med
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 17

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) took the mountains classification lead in the Tour Mediterranean

Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) took the mountains classification lead in the Tour Mediterranean
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 17

Sonny Colbrelli rides to the start

Sonny Colbrelli rides to the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 17

John Degenkolb wins his second consectutive stage

John Degenkolb wins his second consectutive stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 17

Jarlinson Pantano and Jussi Veikkanen bridge to the leaders

Jarlinson Pantano and Jussi Veikkanen bridge to the leaders
(Image credit: Sirotti)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) showed he is more than just a pure sprinter, taking his second consecutive stage victory in the Tour Méditerranéen despite the presence of a hors category climb 25km from the line.

The German made the front peloton of around 60 riders which chased after Colombia's Fabio Duarte and Cyril Gautier (Europcar) over the top, and then on the descent caught the pair back.

Degenkolb then made up for a pair of second place finishes in the Étoile des Bessèges by laying claim to stage 2 over Yannick Martinez (Europcar) and securing another day in the leader's jersey.

It was another lovely day for a bicycle race in the south of France, but there was something looming ahead of the Tour Mediterranean peloton today: the Petit Galibier, the hors categorie ascent positioned just 25km from the finish.

Keen to get a head start on the day was Andrea Zordan (Androni Giocattoli) and Evaldas Siskevicius (La Pomme Marseille), but too many teams were anxious to be in the break. When Florian Vachon (Bregagne-Seche Environnement) bridged, the entire peloton was soon on their heels and the trio were caught.

Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ.fr) launched the counter-attack, and only Jarlinson Pantano (Colombia) was able to accompany him. The pair built up a huge lead in the subsequent 25km, and their gap continued to expand until it reached to 8 minutes with 100km to go.

The Giant-Shimano team of leader John Degenkolb finally amassed at the front, and with the second KOM on the horizon, they began to whittle the gap down steadily, halving the advantage of the leaders by the top of the climb.

Pantano won the sprints on both of the early category 3 climbs, while Veikkanen claimed the intermediate sprint, but on the hors categorie Petit Galibier their time in the spotlight was over.

Fabio Duarte (Colombia) counterattacked on the climb, going clear with Cyril Guatier (Europcar) over the top, while Pantano sealed the mountains classification lead with a third place on the ascent.

However, the pair were not able to stay clear on the descent, and the first peloton with Degenkolb was all back together for the run in to Rousset.

Inside the 10km to go banner, the resurgent Basque rider Romain Sicard (Europcar) decided to play his cards, and put in a stinging attack which quickly earned him a 10 second lead, but not much more. Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) then bridged across, making it two in front.

Two was not enough, however, and the first peloton with Degenkolb safely entrenched swept past, and the German easily claimed his second consecutive win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:16:39
2Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
3Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
5Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
7Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
12Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
18Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
19Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
20Domingos Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
22Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
24Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
25Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
27Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
28Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
30Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
32Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
34Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
35Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
36Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
39Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
40Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
42Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
43Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
46Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
49Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
51Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
52Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
54Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
56Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
58Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
59Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
60Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
61Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
62Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:05
63Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
64Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:30
65Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
66Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:11
67Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
68Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
69Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
70Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
71Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
73Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
74Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
75Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
76Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
77Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
79Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
80Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
81Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
82Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
84Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
86Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
88Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
89Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
90Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
91Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
92Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
94Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
96Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
97Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
98Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
99Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
100Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
102Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
103Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
104Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
105Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:28
106Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:21
107Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:28
108Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
109Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh0:05:58
110Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
112Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
114Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
115Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
116Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
117Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
118Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
119Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:16
120Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
121Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
122Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
123Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
124Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
125Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
126Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
127Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
129Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
130Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
131Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
132Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
133Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
134Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
135Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
136Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
137Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
138Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
139Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
140Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
141Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
142Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
143Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
144Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
145Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:11:24
146Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:39
147Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
149Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
150Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
151Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
152Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
153Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
154George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
155Joseph Perett (GBr) Team Raleigh
156Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
157Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
158Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:13:22
159Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:30
ElPiotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:28:36
ABRinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
ABNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
ABRudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Intermediate sprint - Golf de la Sainte Baume
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr6pts
2Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia4
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Col de PourrièresSylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
1Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia4pts
2Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr2
3Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1
Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Sommet du ColStefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
1Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia4pts
2Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr2
3Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1
Mountain 3 (HC) Petit GalibierJérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia15pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar10
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia8
4Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha4

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano25pts
2Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar20
3Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement16
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
5Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha9
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr7
10Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing5
12Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling4
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar12:49:57
2Team Giant-Shimano
3Trek Factory Racing
4IAM Cycling
5Bretagne - Seche Environnement
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7FDJ.Fr
8BMC Racing Team
9Team Katusha
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Colombia
12Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:30
13La Pomme Marseille0:02:11
14Bardiani CSF
15Androni Giocattoli
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:28
17CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:22
18Bigmat - Auber 93
19Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:33
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Team Raleigh0:11:56

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano9:50:40
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
4Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
6Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
12Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
17Domingos Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
18Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
19Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
22Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
24Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
26Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
27Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
29Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
30Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
31Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
32Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
33Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
34Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
35Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
38Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
39Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
41Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
43Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
45Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
48Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
49Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
50Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
52Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
53Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
54Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
55Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
57Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:59
58Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:01:05
59Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:07
60Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:30
61Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:11
62Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
63Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
64Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
66Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
67Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
69Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
71Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
72Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
73Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
74Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
76Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
77Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
78Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
79Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
80Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:11
82Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
84Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
85Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:28
86Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:52
87Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:21
88Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:29
89Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:43
90Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:58
91Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
92Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
93Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
96Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:14
97Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:04:28
98Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:05:58
99Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
100Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:31
101Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:45
102Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
103Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:07:45
104Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
105Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
107Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:08:15
108Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:08:56
109Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
110Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
111Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:56
112Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
113Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:07
114Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:31
115Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:16
116Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:11:24
117Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:12:00
118Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:12:15
119Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:12:23
120Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
121Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:43
122Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
123Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
124Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:03
125Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
126Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
127Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:13:16
128Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:13:23
129Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:43
130Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:57
131Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
132Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:26
133Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:14:42
134Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh0:15:25
135Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
136Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
138Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
139Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille0:16:48
140Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:39
141Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:01
142Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
143Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
144Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
145Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:01
146Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
147Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
148Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
149Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
150Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:19:24
151Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
152George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh0:20:24
153Joseph Perett (GBr) Team Raleigh0:27:12
154Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:27:15
155Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:38
156Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
157Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
158Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
159Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh0:29:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano50pts
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF30
3Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar20
4Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar20
6Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement16
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
9Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert12
10Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille12
11Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha9
12Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA8
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling7
14Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr7
15Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
16Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr6
17Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles6
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement6
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing5
21Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling4
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia4
23Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale4
24Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
28Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
29Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole1
30Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia16pts
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia15
3Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar10
4Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA9
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
6Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia5
7Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha4
8Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr4
9Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9:50:40
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
5Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
7Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
8Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
11Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:30
12Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:11
13Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
14Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:28
17Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:58
18Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:05:58
19Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:08:56
20Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:09:56
21Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:16
22Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:12:15
23Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:12:23
24Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:13:23
25Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:13:57
26Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:26
27Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:14:42
28Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh0:15:25
29Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
30Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:19:01
31George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh0:20:24
32Joseph Perett (GBr) Team Raleigh0:27:12
33Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:27:15
34Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:38

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano29:32:00
2Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Team Europcar
4BMC Racing Team
5IAM Cycling
6Team Katusha
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Trek Factory Racing
9Bretagne - Seche Environnement
10FDJ.Fr
11Colombia
12Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:30
13La Pomme Marseille0:02:11
14Bardiani CSF
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:28
16Androni Giocattoli0:03:58
17CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:22
18Bigmat - Auber 93
19Wallonie - Bruxelles0:06:33
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:05
21Team Raleigh0:22:50

