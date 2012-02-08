Tour Méditerranéen past winners
Champions from 1974 to 2011
|2011
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2010
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2009
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa)
|2008
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus)
|2007
|Iván Gutiérrez (Spa)
|2006
|Cyril Dessel (Fra)
|2005
|Jens Voigt (Ger)
|2004
|Jörg Jaksche (Ger)
|2003
|Paolo Bettini (Ita)
|2002
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|2001
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|2000
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1999
|Davide Rebellin (Ita)
|1998
|Rodolfo Massi (Ita)
|1997
|Emmanuel Magnien (Fra)
|1996
|Franck Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1995
|Gianni Bugno (Ita)
|1994
|Davide Cassani (Ita)
|1993
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1992
|Rolf Gölz (Ger)
|1991
|Phil Anderson (Aus)
|1990
|Gerard Rué (Fra)
|1989
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1988
|Jan Nevens (Bel)
|1987
|Gerrit Solleveld (Ned)
|1986
|Jean-François Bernard (Fra)
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Aus)
|1984
|Jean-Claude Bagot (Fra)
|1983
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1982
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1981
|Steffan Mutter (Swi)
|1980
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1979
|Michel Laurent (Fra)
|1978
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
|1977
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1976
|Roy Schuiten (Ned)
|1975
|Joseph Bruyère (Bel)
|1974
|Charles Rouxel (Fra)
