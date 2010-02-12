Image 1 of 51 The beginning of the field sprint (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 51 The bunch heads for the line at the end of stage 3 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 51 Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) tries to hold off his competition. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 51 Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) dashes to the line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 51 Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) wins stage three. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 51 Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 51 Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 51 Jussi Veikkanen (Française Des Jeux) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 51 Jussi Veikkanen (Française Des Jeux) is the overall leader. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 51 Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) waves to the crowd. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 51 Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) is also the points leader. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 51 Jos van Emden (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 51 Gasparotto gets some company on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 51 Snow! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 51 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) back at the team car. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 51 The Belarus champion posts another win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 51 The sprint opens up with Hutarovich in the lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 51 Hutarovich is from Belarus. He doesn't feel cold. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 51 Maybe Hutarovich blasted home fastest because he wanted to get warm? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 51 Yahueni Hutarovich (Francaise des Jeux) wins his second stage of the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 51 Winter hasn't quite ended yet... (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 51 The peloton tackles the third stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 51 Snow accumulated on the road sides in the Tour Mediterranean (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 51 Han Feng (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 51 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) was ready to attack the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 51 Valverde chased by a camera man (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 51 Vinokourov ready for the third stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 51 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) on the attack on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 51 Mirko Selvaggi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 51 The Acqua & Sapone DS discusses the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 51 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) attracts media attention as he powers away solo from Vinokourov (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 51 Vacansoleil leading the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 51 Paolo Ciavatto (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 51 Valverde went on the attack with Vinokourov (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 51 Nicolas Roche (AG2R) at the head of the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 51 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 51 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 51 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 51 Paul Martens (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 51 Nicolas Roche (AG2R) leads up the climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 51 Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 51 Alessandro Donati gets ready for the third stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 51 Hutarovich powers to his second stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 51 Despite having some significant climbs, stage three came down to a bunch sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 51 Allan Davis (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 51 Dario Andriotto has a hard time working his cyclocomputer with winter gloves on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 51 Yohann Gene at the Bouygues Telecom bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 51 The Tasmanian Devil makes an appearance. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 51 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) perhaps wishing he was in Qatar where it's warm. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 51 The Acqua & Sapone riders looking forward to another frigid stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 51 Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Belarusian Yauheni Hutarovich (Française des Jeux) won stage three in a bunch sprint at the Tour Méditerranéen on Friday, bringing his total to two stage wins for the event thus far. Hutarovich's teammate Jussi Veikkanen leads the overall.

"Today, we showed that we were strong in controlling the race. Psychologically, it's important," said Marc Madiot the manager of Française des Jeux to AFP.

Members of the break that got away and stayed for awhile included Stéphane Augé (Cofidis), Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) and Alexander Vinokourov (Astana). Augé initiated it at five kilometers into the race. They managed to keep their effort going for more than 70km, but the Française des Jeux riders were careful to not let gap of the leaders exceed one minute and 30 seconds.

"I went behind the French rider and when I looked behind I saw that Vinokourov was in my wheel," said Valverde. "I went in front and we remained only two in the lead: Vino and me. Now that we were leading the race we decided to go on and see what could happen. In the first kilometers, which were rather hard with a second category hill and two second category ones, the gap with the bunch increased."

Eventually the terrain and weather changed to being flat and a headwind confronted the riders, and the break's members were caught by the more motivated, chasing field.

"On the last hill, Vinokourov was no longer able to follow my rhythm, and I was alone in the head of the race," said Valverde. "I decided to stop my effort and wait for the bunch as I knew that sooner or later they would catch me." The Spaniard has his eyes on the race overall and thinks it will be decided in Sunday's final stage.

Française des Jeux, BBox and Caisse d'Epargne each took part in the preparations for the sprint after the break was caught. Hutarovich sprinted to the win ahead of Fabien Bacquet (Big Mat - Auber 93) and Mathieu Drujon (Caisse d'Epargne).

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 2:33:19 2 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 3 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 4 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 5 Leonardo-Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 7 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 9 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 10 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 14 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 17 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 19 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 20 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 21 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 22 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 26 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 27 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 28 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 29 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 30 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 32 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 33 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 34 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 35 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 Juan-Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 37 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 38 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 39 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:07 40 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 41 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 42 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 44 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 45 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 46 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 47 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 48 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 49 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 51 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 52 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 53 Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 54 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 55 Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 56 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 57 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 58 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 59 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 60 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 61 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 63 Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 64 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 65 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 67 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 68 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 69 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 70 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 71 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 72 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 73 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 74 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 75 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 76 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 77 Eduardo Gonzalo (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller 78 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 79 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 80 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 81 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 82 Rémy Di Gregoria (Fra) Française Des Jeux 83 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 84 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 85 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 86 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 87 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 88 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 89 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 90 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 91 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 92 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 94 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 95 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 96 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:00 97 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:43 98 Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions 99 Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:30 100 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:22 101 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 102 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:02 103 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:10:13 104 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 0:14:30 105 Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing 0:17:35 106 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 107 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 108 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 109 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 110 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 111 Noan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 112 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 113 Gary Hand (GBr) Endura Racing 114 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 115 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 116 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 117 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 118 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 119 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 120 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 121 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 122 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 123 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 124 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 125 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:17:41 126 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom DNF James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing

Mountains 1 - Cat. 2 Col Pas de la Couelle # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 pts 2 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 3 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 2 4 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains 2 - Cat. 3 - Cote Sortie de Mazaugues # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 pts 2 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 2 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 1

Mountains 3 - Cat. 3 Cote de Chibron # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 2 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 8:42:11 2 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:04 3 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:06 4 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 5 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:10 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 7 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:17 11 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 13 Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:56 14 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:10 15 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:17 16 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:33 17 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:04 18 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:08 19 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 20 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 22 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 23 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 25 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 26 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 27 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 28 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 29 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 30 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 31 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 32 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 33 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 34 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche 35 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 0:02:14 36 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:15 37 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 38 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 39 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 40 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 42 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 43 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 45 Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 46 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 48 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 49 Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 50 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 51 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 52 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 53 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 54 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux 55 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 57 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 58 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:42 59 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:02 60 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:37 61 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 62 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:43 63 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:05:52 64 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:06:15 65 Leonardo-Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:27 66 Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 67 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:34 68 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 69 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 70 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 71 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 72 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 73 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 74 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 75 Juan-Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:57 76 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:37 77 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:10:06 78 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 79 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:13 80 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 81 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:11:32 82 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 0:11:40 83 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:12:18 84 Eduardo Gonzalo (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller 0:12:35 85 Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:12:36 86 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:23 87 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:13:29 88 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:14:09 89 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:14:16 91 Rémy Di Gregoria (Fra) Française Des Jeux 92 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 93 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 94 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:23 96 Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche 0:15:52 97 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:17:31 98 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:17:45 99 Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:18:35 100 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 101 Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:19:40 102 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:19:43 103 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 104 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 105 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:22:14 106 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:24:42 107 Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:24:56 108 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:25:29 109 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:25:31 110 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:27:41 111 Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche 112 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:29:10 113 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:31:44 114 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 115 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 116 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:32:06 117 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:36:03 118 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 119 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:36:09 120 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 0:36:37 121 Noan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:39:42 122 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 123 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 124 Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing 0:42:59 125 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 126 Gary Hand (GBr) Endura Racing

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 50 pts 2 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 46 3 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 40 4 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 26 5 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 26 6 Leonardo-Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 7 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 17 8 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 9 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 16 10 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 11 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 16 12 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 16 13 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 15 14 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 15 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 10 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 17 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 18 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 19 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 20 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 21 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 22 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 5 23 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 4 24 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 25 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 3 26 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 2 27 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche 2 28 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 29 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1 30 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank -22 31 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team -25 32 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team -25 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions -25 34 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank -25 35 Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom -25 36 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -25 37 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -25 38 Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions -25 39 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 -25 40 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions -25 41 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing -25 42 Noan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller -25 43 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano -25 44 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche -25 45 Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing -25 46 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team -25 47 Gary Hand (GBr) Endura Racing -25

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 15 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 3 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 5 6 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 4 7 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 2 8 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1 9 Rémy Di Gregoria (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1 11 Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1