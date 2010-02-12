Trending

Hutarovich wins his second stage

Française des Jeux racer victorious on day three of Tour Méditerranéen

The beginning of the field sprint
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The bunch heads for the line at the end of stage 3
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) tries to hold off his competition.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) dashes to the line.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) wins stage three.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) on the podium.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jussi Veikkanen (Française Des Jeux)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jussi Veikkanen (Française Des Jeux) is the overall leader.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) waves to the crowd.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yauheni Hutarovich (Française Des Jeux) is also the points leader.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jos van Emden (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gasparotto gets some company on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Snow!
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) back at the team car.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Belarus champion posts another win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The sprint opens up with Hutarovich in the lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Hutarovich is from Belarus. He doesn't feel cold.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maybe Hutarovich blasted home fastest because he wanted to get warm?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yahueni Hutarovich (Francaise des Jeux) wins his second stage of the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Winter hasn't quite ended yet...
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton tackles the third stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Snow accumulated on the road sides in the Tour Mediterranean
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Han Feng (Skil-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) was ready to attack the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Valverde chased by a camera man
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vinokourov ready for the third stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) on the attack on stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mirko Selvaggi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Acqua & Sapone DS discusses the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) attracts media attention as he powers away solo from Vinokourov
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vacansoleil leading the chase
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Ciavatto
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Valverde went on the attack with Vinokourov
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicolas Roche (AG2R) at the head of the bunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) on the climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alexander Vinokourov (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paul Martens (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicolas Roche (AG2R) leads up the climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Donati gets ready for the third stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Hutarovich powers to his second stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Despite having some significant climbs, stage three came down to a bunch sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Allan Davis (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dario Andriotto has a hard time working his cyclocomputer with winter gloves on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yohann Gene at the Bouygues Telecom bus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Tasmanian Devil makes an appearance.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) perhaps wishing he was in Qatar where it's warm.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Acqua & Sapone riders looking forward to another frigid stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Belarusian Yauheni Hutarovich (Française des Jeux) won stage three in a bunch sprint at the Tour Méditerranéen on Friday, bringing his total to two stage wins for the event thus far. Hutarovich's teammate Jussi Veikkanen leads the overall.

"Today, we showed that we were strong in controlling the race. Psychologically, it's important," said Marc Madiot the manager of Française des Jeux to AFP.

Members of the break that got away and stayed for awhile included Stéphane Augé (Cofidis), Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) and Alexander Vinokourov (Astana). Augé initiated it at five kilometers into the race. They managed to keep their effort going for more than 70km, but the Française des Jeux riders were careful to not let gap of the leaders exceed one minute and 30 seconds.

"I went behind the French rider and when I looked behind I saw that Vinokourov was in my wheel," said Valverde. "I went in front and we remained only two in the lead: Vino and me. Now that we were leading the race we decided to go on and see what could happen. In the first kilometers, which were rather hard with a second category hill and two second category ones, the gap with the bunch increased."

Eventually the terrain and weather changed to being flat and a headwind confronted the riders, and the break's members were caught by the more motivated, chasing field.

"On the last hill, Vinokourov was no longer able to follow my rhythm, and I was alone in the head of the race," said Valverde. "I decided to stop my effort and wait for the bunch as I knew that sooner or later they would catch me."  The Spaniard has his eyes on the race overall and thinks it will be decided in Sunday's final stage.

Française des Jeux, BBox and Caisse d'Epargne each took part in the preparations for the sprint after the break was caught. Hutarovich sprinted to the win ahead of Fabien Bacquet (Big Mat - Auber 93) and Mathieu Drujon (Caisse d'Epargne).

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux2:33:19
2Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
3Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
4William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
5Leonardo-Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
7Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
8Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
9Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
10Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
13Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
14Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
15Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
17Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
19Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
20Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
21Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
22Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
25Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
26Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
27Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
28Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
29Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
30Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
32Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
33Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
34Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
35Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Juan-Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
37Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
38Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
39Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:07
40Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
41Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
42Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
44Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
45Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
46Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
47Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
48Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
49Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
51Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
52Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
53Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
54Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
55Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
56Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
57Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
58Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
59Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
60Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
61Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
63Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
64Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
65Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
67Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
68Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
69Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
70Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
71Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
72Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
73Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
74Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
75Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
76Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
77Eduardo Gonzalo (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
78Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
79Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
80David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
81Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
82Rémy Di Gregoria (Fra) Française Des Jeux
83Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
84Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
85Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
86Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
87Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
88Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
89Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
90Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
91Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
92Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
93Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
94Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
95Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
96Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:00
97Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:43
98Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
99Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:02:30
100Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:22
101Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
102Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:07:02
103Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:10:13
104Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing0:14:30
105Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing0:17:35
106Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
107Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
108Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
109Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
110Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
111Noan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
112Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
113Gary Hand (GBr) Endura Racing
114Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
115Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
116Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
117Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
118Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
119Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
120Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
121Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
122Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
123Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
124Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
125Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:17:41
126Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
DNFJames Moss (GBr) Endura Racing

Mountains 1 - Cat. 2 Col Pas de la Couelle
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne5pts
2Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana3
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions2
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountains 2 - Cat. 3 - Cote Sortie de Mazaugues
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4pts
2Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana2
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions1

Mountains 3 - Cat. 3 Cote de Chibron
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions2
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux8:42:11
2William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:00:04
3Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:06
4Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
5Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:10
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
7Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:17
11Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
13Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:56
14Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:10
15Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:01:17
16Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:01:33
17Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:04
18Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:02:08
19Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
20Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
22Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
23Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
25Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
26Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
27Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
28Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
29Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
30Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
31Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
32Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
33Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
34Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
35Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux0:02:14
36Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:15
37Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
38Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
42Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
43Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
45Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
46Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
48Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
50Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
51Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
52Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
53Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
54Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
55Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
57Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
58Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:42
59Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:04:02
60David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:37
61Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
62Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:43
63Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:05:52
64Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:06:15
65Leonardo-Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:27
66Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
67Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:34
68Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
69Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
70Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
71Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
72Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
73Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
74Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
75Juan-Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:57
76Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:37
77Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:10:06
78Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
79Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:13
80Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
81Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:11:32
82Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank0:11:40
83Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:12:18
84Eduardo Gonzalo (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller0:12:35
85Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:12:36
86Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:23
87Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:13:29
88Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:14:09
89Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:14:16
91Rémy Di Gregoria (Fra) Française Des Jeux
92Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
93Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
94Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
95Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:23
96Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche0:15:52
97Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:17:31
98Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:17:45
99Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:18:35
100Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
101Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:19:40
102Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:19:43
103Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
104Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
105Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:22:14
106Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:24:42
107Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:24:56
108Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:25:29
109Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:25:31
110Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:27:41
111Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
112Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:29:10
113Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:31:44
114Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
115Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
116Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing0:32:06
117Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:36:03
118Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
119Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:36:09
120Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing0:36:37
121Noan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:39:42
122Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
123Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
124Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing0:42:59
125Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
126Gary Hand (GBr) Endura Racing

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux50pts
2William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom46
3Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9340
4Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux26
5Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne26
6Leonardo-Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
7Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne17
8Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
9Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana16
10Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun16
11Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9316
12Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions16
13Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole15
14Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
15Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom10
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne9
17Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9
18Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
19Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
20Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
21Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
22Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank5
23Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 934
24Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
25Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale3
26Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana2
27Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche2
28Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
29Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole1
30Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank-22
31Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team-25
32Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team-25
33Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions-25
34Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank-25
35Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom-25
36Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-25
37Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-25
38Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions-25
39Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93-25
40Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions-25
41Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing-25
42Noan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller-25
43Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano-25
44Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche-25
45Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing-25
46Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team-25
47Gary Hand (GBr) Endura Racing-25

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions15pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne13
3Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana5
6Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom4
7Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux2
8Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1
9Rémy Di Gregoria (Fra) Française Des Jeux1
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1
11Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions8:44:19
2Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
3Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
4Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
5Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
8Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
9Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:07
10Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
11Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
12Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
13Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
14Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
15Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
17Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:04:07
18Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:04:26
19Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions0:08:05
21Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:12:01
22Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:12:08
23Rémy Di Gregoria (Fra) Française Des Jeux
24Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:15
25Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:15:23
26Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:16:27
27Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:06
29Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:22:48
30Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:25:33
31Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
32Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:27:02
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:29:36
34Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
35Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:33:55
36Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:34:01
37Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:37:34
38Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
39Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing0:40:51
40Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

 

