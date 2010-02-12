Hutarovich wins his second stage
Française des Jeux racer victorious on day three of Tour Méditerranéen
Belarusian Yauheni Hutarovich (Française des Jeux) won stage three in a bunch sprint at the Tour Méditerranéen on Friday, bringing his total to two stage wins for the event thus far. Hutarovich's teammate Jussi Veikkanen leads the overall.
"Today, we showed that we were strong in controlling the race. Psychologically, it's important," said Marc Madiot the manager of Française des Jeux to AFP.
Members of the break that got away and stayed for awhile included Stéphane Augé (Cofidis), Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) and Alexander Vinokourov (Astana). Augé initiated it at five kilometers into the race. They managed to keep their effort going for more than 70km, but the Française des Jeux riders were careful to not let gap of the leaders exceed one minute and 30 seconds.
"I went behind the French rider and when I looked behind I saw that Vinokourov was in my wheel," said Valverde. "I went in front and we remained only two in the lead: Vino and me. Now that we were leading the race we decided to go on and see what could happen. In the first kilometers, which were rather hard with a second category hill and two second category ones, the gap with the bunch increased."
Eventually the terrain and weather changed to being flat and a headwind confronted the riders, and the break's members were caught by the more motivated, chasing field.
"On the last hill, Vinokourov was no longer able to follow my rhythm, and I was alone in the head of the race," said Valverde. "I decided to stop my effort and wait for the bunch as I knew that sooner or later they would catch me." The Spaniard has his eyes on the race overall and thinks it will be decided in Sunday's final stage.
Française des Jeux, BBox and Caisse d'Epargne each took part in the preparations for the sprint after the break was caught. Hutarovich sprinted to the win ahead of Fabien Bacquet (Big Mat - Auber 93) and Mathieu Drujon (Caisse d'Epargne).
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|2:33:19
|2
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|Leonardo-Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|14
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|19
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|20
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|21
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|28
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|29
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|30
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|32
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|33
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|34
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|35
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Juan-Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|37
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|38
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|39
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:07
|40
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|42
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|44
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|45
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|46
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|47
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|48
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|49
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|51
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|52
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|53
|Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|54
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|55
|Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|56
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|57
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|58
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|59
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|61
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|63
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|64
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|65
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|67
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|69
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|70
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|71
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|72
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|73
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|74
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|75
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|76
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|77
|Eduardo Gonzalo (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
|78
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|79
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|80
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|81
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|82
|Rémy Di Gregoria (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|83
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|85
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|86
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|87
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|88
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|89
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|92
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|94
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|95
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:00
|97
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:43
|98
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|99
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:30
|100
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:22
|101
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|102
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:02
|103
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:10:13
|104
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:14:30
|105
|Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:17:35
|106
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|107
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|108
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|109
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|110
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|111
|Noan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|112
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|113
|Gary Hand (GBr) Endura Racing
|114
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|115
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|117
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|118
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|119
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|120
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|121
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|122
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|123
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|124
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|125
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:17:41
|126
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|2
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|8:42:11
|2
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:04
|3
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:06
|4
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|5
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:10
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:17
|11
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|13
|Jose Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:56
|14
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:10
|15
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:17
|16
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:33
|17
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:04
|18
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:08
|19
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|23
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|25
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|27
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|28
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|32
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|33
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|34
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|35
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:14
|36
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:15
|37
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|38
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|40
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|42
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|43
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|45
|Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|48
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|50
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|51
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|52
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|53
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|54
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|55
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|57
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|58
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:42
|59
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:02
|60
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:37
|61
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|62
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:43
|63
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:05:52
|64
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:06:15
|65
|Leonardo-Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:27
|66
|Mickael Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|67
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:34
|68
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|70
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|71
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|72
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|73
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|74
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|75
|Juan-Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:57
|76
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:37
|77
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:10:06
|78
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|79
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:13
|80
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|81
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:32
|82
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|0:11:40
|83
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:18
|84
|Eduardo Gonzalo (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:12:35
|85
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:36
|86
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:23
|87
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:13:29
|88
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:14:09
|89
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|90
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:14:16
|91
|Rémy Di Gregoria (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|92
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|93
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|94
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:23
|96
|Edwin Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Miche
|0:15:52
|97
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:17:31
|98
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:17:45
|99
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:18:35
|100
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:19:40
|102
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:19:43
|103
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|104
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|105
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:14
|106
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:24:42
|107
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:24:56
|108
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:25:29
|109
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:25:31
|110
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:27:41
|111
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|112
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:29:10
|113
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:31:44
|114
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|115
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|116
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:32:06
|117
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:36:03
|118
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|119
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:36:09
|120
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:36:37
|121
|Noan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:39:42
|122
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|123
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|124
|Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:42:59
|125
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Gary Hand (GBr) Endura Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|50
|pts
|2
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|3
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|40
|4
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|26
|5
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|6
|Leonardo-Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|7
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|8
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|9
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|16
|10
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|11
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|16
|12
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|13
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|14
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|15
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|17
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|18
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|19
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|20
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|21
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|22
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|23
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|4
|24
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|25
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|26
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|2
|27
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|2
|28
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|30
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|-22
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|-25
|32
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|-25
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|-25
|34
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|-25
|35
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|-25
|36
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-25
|37
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-25
|38
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|-25
|39
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|-25
|40
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|-25
|41
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|-25
|42
|Noan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|-25
|43
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|-25
|44
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|-25
|45
|Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing
|-25
|46
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|-25
|47
|Gary Hand (GBr) Endura Racing
|-25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|3
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|5
|6
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|7
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|2
|8
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|9
|Rémy Di Gregoria (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|11
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|8:44:19
|2
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|8
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|9
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:07
|10
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|11
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française Des Jeux
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:04:07
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:26
|19
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:05
|21
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:12:01
|22
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:08
|23
|Rémy Di Gregoria (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|24
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:15
|25
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:15:23
|26
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:16:27
|27
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:06
|29
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:22:48
|30
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:25:33
|31
|Luigi Gitto (Ita) Miche
|32
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:27:02
|33
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:29:36
|34
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|35
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:33:55
|36
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:34:01
|37
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:37:34
|38
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|39
|Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:40:51
|40
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
