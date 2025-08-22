Tour du Limousin-Périgord stage 4: Ewen Costiou secures overall thanks to time bonuses
Andrea Vendrame wins final stage to Limoges after break caught inside final kilometre
Ewen Costiou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) won the Tour du Limousin after a breakaway was caught in the final kilometre of stage 4 to Limoges.
Costiou finished second, third and second on three stages, and the accumulation of time bonuses and a strong ride on the final stage secured him overall victory.
He finished seven seconds ahead of Alexandre Delettre (TotalEnergies) and seven seconds ahead of Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis), who won stage 2.
Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon-AG2R) won the final stage, giving the French team consecutive victories, with his teammate Paul Lapeira taking second and celebrating at the same time. Hugo Page (Intermarché-Wanty) was third in the hectic sprint finish.
"We thought the breakaway with Noa (Isidore) might go all the way to victory. When we caught them with the peloton in the final, we had to put in a big effort to fight for the sprint with Paul (Lapeira)," Vendrame explained.
"We leave the Tour du Limousin with two stage wins and that’s a good result. It’s also my second victory of the season with the team, so I’m really happy and I hope I’ll have another chance to win before the end of the year."
Results
