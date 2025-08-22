Tour du Limousin-Périgord stage 4: Ewen Costiou secures overall thanks to time bonuses

Andrea Vendrame wins final stage to Limoges after break caught inside final kilometre

LIMOGES, FRANCE - AUGUST 22: Final overall winner, Ewen Costiou of France and Team Arkea - B&amp;B Hotels - Yellow Leader Jersey reacts after the 58th Tour du Limousin - Nouvelle Aquitaine 2025, Stage 4 a 164.5km stage from Saint-Hilaire-Bonneval to Limoges on August 22, 2025 in Limoges, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Ewen Costiou celebrates his overall success (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ewen Costiou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) won the Tour du Limousin after a breakaway was caught in the final kilometre of stage 4 to Limoges.

Costiou finished second, third and second on three stages, and the accumulation of time bonuses and a strong ride on the final stage secured him overall victory.

Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon-AG2R) won the final stage, giving the French team consecutive victories, with his teammate Paul Lapeira taking second and celebrating at the same time. Hugo Page (Intermarché-Wanty) was third in the hectic sprint finish.

"We leave the Tour du Limousin with two stage wins and that’s a good result. It’s also my second victory of the season with the team, so I’m really happy and I hope I’ll have another chance to win before the end of the year."

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

