Image 1 of 17 A Belgian rider benefits from the support of a team vehicle. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 2 of 17 Eddie Merckx congratulates Rasmané Ouedraogo for receiving the jersey of Best African Rider. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 3 of 17 An exhausted Wim Botman awaits his jersey for winning stage nine. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 4 of 17 The grueling course is evident on the faces of the riders. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 5 of 17 A Malian rider rounds a bend near the end of stage 9. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 6 of 17 Benin Coach Fernand Gandaho pushes Augustin Amoussouvi after replacing a flat tire. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 7 of 17 Spectators wave a Burkina Faso flag. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 8 of 17 A Malian rider pushes through to the dusty finish. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 9 of 17 Groups scattered up and down the road leading into Koudougou (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 10 of 17 A Rider from Senegal leads a small group that splintered off the peloton. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 11 of 17 Two Benin riders follow a Cantal rider (France) on the dirt piste. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 12 of 17 Team Reine Blanche sets a blistering pace to protect Julien Schick in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 13 of 17 The peloton emerges onto a bridge in a cloud of dust. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 14 of 17 Teienne Tarbagdo wrangles the dirt piste solo. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 15 of 17 Burkina Faso’s Etienne Tarbagdo pushes through the dirt track with over a minute’s lead. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 16 of 17 Despite being the only rider remaining for Team Isle de France, Damien Leguay holds on to third place in the GC. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 17 of 17 Julien Schick receives holds a strong lead on the yellow jersey going into Sunday’s final stage. (Image credit: Christoph Herby)

The Netherlands’ Wim Botman outsprinted Burkina Faso’s Oumarou Minougou at the end of a brutal dirt road course on the Tour du Faso's penultimate stage. Yellow jersey Julien Schick led the peloton just a few seconds behind to hold onto the race lead on the Tour's queen stage.

Although stage nine covered only 112km, stage 9 loomed ominously on the peloton’s mind. Finishing with 26km of dirt track, this stage presented a treacherous climax to Africa’s largest stage race.

Before the race, team mechanics prepared for the rough road by doubling their tires. Meanwhile, directors anxiously discussed strategies to keep their top riders out of trouble. The European teams hinted that the Burkina riders may hold an advantage on the rough roads, while African teams worried more about the state of their equipment than the European competition.

The peloton stayed mostly intact for the first 86km of pothole-ridden highway. Team Reine Blanche continued their control of the peloton, protecting Julien Schick’s yellow jersey as flat tires and small crashes thinned the pack.

Etienne Tarbagdo of the Burkina Faso Central Regional Team made the first significant move of the day, gaining nearly four minutes before the dirt track. Riding solo, Tarbagdo benefited from clear sight lines while dust caused confusion in the chasing peloton.

Unwilling to take chances, Team Reine Blanche set a furious pace to keep Julien Schick out of trouble. The peloton kicked up a cloud of dust, splitting into dozens of smaller groups as the sharp stones took their toll. Numerous riders were spotted riding on flat tires as the team cars struggled to service their racers who were scattered up and down the dirt road.

With 10k remaining the Reine Blanche paceline absorbed Tarbagdo. A counter-attack immediately followed, with the Netherland’s Wim Botman and Burkina Faso’s Oumarou Minougou launching together. The two rolled just a few hundred meters ahead of 15 riders who remained in the yellow jersey group.

Crowds lined the dusty path as Botman and Minougou entered Koudougou just seconds ahead of the chasers. In a hair-raising sprint, the two leaders jumped onto pavement and traversed railroad tracks with 50 meters remaining. The more experienced Botman bested his counterpart to claim victory five seconds ahead of the field sprint. Benefitting from his teammates' hard work, Julien Schick led the peloton home for third place, coming one stage closer to overall victory in the Tour du Faso.

Once again, Rasmané Ouedraogo retains the jersey of Best African Rider while Belgium’s Laurent Mars strengthened his lead on the green sprinters jersey.

Sunday’s final stage of the 2010 Tour du Faso will cover 115.9km, from Korsimoro to Ouagadougou, culminating in 10 laps of 5km through downtown Ouagadougou. Well over 100,000 spectators are expected to turn out in the capital of the most bicycle-loving country in Africa.

Full Results 1 Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands 2:54:26 2 Oumarou Minoungou (Bur) 3 Julien Schick (Fra) 0:00:05 4 Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal 5 Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium 6 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 7 Damien Leguay (Fra) 8 Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast 9 Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon 10 Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra) 11 Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali 12 Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur) 13 Guillaume Soula (Fra) 14 Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon 15 Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 16 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) 17 Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:00:10 18 Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:01:09 19 Boukare Kagambega (Bur) 0:01:20 20 Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon 0:01:33 21 Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:01:54 22 Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium 0:02:51 23 Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 24 Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) 0:02:54 25 Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon 26 Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 27 Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands 28 Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 29 Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) 0:04:08 30 Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon 0:04:46 31 Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur) 0:05:28 32 Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal 33 Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur) 34 Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin 0:06:02 35 Guillaume Tourret (Fra) 0:06:03 36 Laurent Zongo (Bur) 37 Yacouba Yameogo (Bur) 38 Sébastien Destruel (Fra) 39 Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:06:06 40 Idrissa SAWADOGO 41 Abdou Sokondo (Bur) 42 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium 43 Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon 44 Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali 0:06:13 45 Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:06:27 46 Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal 0:08:08 47 Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur) 0:09:45 48 Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur) 49 Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin 50 Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium 0:10:28 51 Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin 0:13:29 52 Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:13:53 53 Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal 54 Dorian Albouy (Fra) 55 Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands 56 Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali 0:14:23 57 Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali 0:15:14 58 Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo 0:15:52 59 Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal 0:29:49 60 Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo 61 Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali 0:30:45 62 Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:37:16 63 Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin 0:39:55 64 Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:40:56 DNF Edem Daku (Tog) Togo