Botman wins treacherous stage
Schick speeds in to keep race lead
The Netherlands’ Wim Botman outsprinted Burkina Faso’s Oumarou Minougou at the end of a brutal dirt road course on the Tour du Faso's penultimate stage. Yellow jersey Julien Schick led the peloton just a few seconds behind to hold onto the race lead on the Tour's queen stage.
Although stage nine covered only 112km, stage 9 loomed ominously on the peloton’s mind. Finishing with 26km of dirt track, this stage presented a treacherous climax to Africa’s largest stage race.
Before the race, team mechanics prepared for the rough road by doubling their tires. Meanwhile, directors anxiously discussed strategies to keep their top riders out of trouble. The European teams hinted that the Burkina riders may hold an advantage on the rough roads, while African teams worried more about the state of their equipment than the European competition.
The peloton stayed mostly intact for the first 86km of pothole-ridden highway. Team Reine Blanche continued their control of the peloton, protecting Julien Schick’s yellow jersey as flat tires and small crashes thinned the pack.
Etienne Tarbagdo of the Burkina Faso Central Regional Team made the first significant move of the day, gaining nearly four minutes before the dirt track. Riding solo, Tarbagdo benefited from clear sight lines while dust caused confusion in the chasing peloton.
Unwilling to take chances, Team Reine Blanche set a furious pace to keep Julien Schick out of trouble. The peloton kicked up a cloud of dust, splitting into dozens of smaller groups as the sharp stones took their toll. Numerous riders were spotted riding on flat tires as the team cars struggled to service their racers who were scattered up and down the dirt road.
With 10k remaining the Reine Blanche paceline absorbed Tarbagdo. A counter-attack immediately followed, with the Netherland’s Wim Botman and Burkina Faso’s Oumarou Minougou launching together. The two rolled just a few hundred meters ahead of 15 riders who remained in the yellow jersey group.
Crowds lined the dusty path as Botman and Minougou entered Koudougou just seconds ahead of the chasers. In a hair-raising sprint, the two leaders jumped onto pavement and traversed railroad tracks with 50 meters remaining. The more experienced Botman bested his counterpart to claim victory five seconds ahead of the field sprint. Benefitting from his teammates' hard work, Julien Schick led the peloton home for third place, coming one stage closer to overall victory in the Tour du Faso.
Once again, Rasmané Ouedraogo retains the jersey of Best African Rider while Belgium’s Laurent Mars strengthened his lead on the green sprinters jersey.
Sunday’s final stage of the 2010 Tour du Faso will cover 115.9km, from Korsimoro to Ouagadougou, culminating in 10 laps of 5km through downtown Ouagadougou. Well over 100,000 spectators are expected to turn out in the capital of the most bicycle-loving country in Africa.
|1
|Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
|2:54:26
|2
|Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
|3
|Julien Schick (Fra)
|0:00:05
|4
|Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
|5
|Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
|6
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Damien Leguay (Fra)
|8
|Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
|9
|Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
|10
|Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
|11
|Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
|12
|Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
|13
|Guillaume Soula (Fra)
|14
|Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
|15
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|16
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
|17
|Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:00:10
|18
|Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:01:09
|19
|Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
|0:01:20
|20
|Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:01:33
|21
|Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:01:54
|22
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:51
|23
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|0:02:54
|25
|Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
|26
|Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|27
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
|28
|Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|29
|Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
|0:04:08
|30
|Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:04:46
|31
|Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
|0:05:28
|32
|Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
|33
|Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
|34
|Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
|0:06:02
|35
|Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
|0:06:03
|36
|Laurent Zongo (Bur)
|37
|Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
|38
|Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
|39
|Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:06:06
|40
|Idrissa SAWADOGO
|41
|Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
|42
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
|43
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
|44
|Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali
|0:06:13
|45
|Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:06:27
|46
|Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
|0:08:08
|47
|Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
|0:09:45
|48
|Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
|49
|Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
|50
|Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
|0:10:28
|51
|Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
|0:13:29
|52
|Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:13:53
|53
|Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
|54
|Dorian Albouy (Fra)
|55
|Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
|56
|Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
|0:14:23
|57
|Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
|0:15:14
|58
|Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
|0:15:52
|59
|Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
|0:29:49
|60
|Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
|61
|Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
|0:30:45
|62
|Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:37:16
|63
|Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin
|0:39:55
|64
|Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:40:56
|DNF
|Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
|1
|Julien Schick (Fra)
|31:29:54
|2
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:01:17
|3
|Damien Leguay (Fra)
|0:01:49
|4
|Guillaume Soula (Fra)
|0:01:59
|5
|Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:03:05
|6
|Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:29
|7
|Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:03:47
|8
|Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:05:59
|9
|Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:08:31
|10
|Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
|0:09:29
|11
|Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
|0:10:16
|12
|Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:13:21
|13
|Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
|0:16:00
|14
|Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:23:29
|15
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|0:23:45
|16
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|0:26:56
|17
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
|0:28:42
|18
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
|0:29:17
|19
|Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
|0:29:38
|20
|Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
|0:31:48
|21
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
|0:32:17
|22
|Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:33:44
|23
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
|0:40:01
|24
|Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
|0:44:37
|25
|Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:49:31
|26
|Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
|27
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:56:20
|28
|Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
|0:56:35
|29
|Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
|0:58:40
|30
|Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:59:48
|31
|Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|1:01:37
|32
|Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
|1:02:25
|33
|Laurent Zongo (Bur)
|1:02:38
|34
|Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
|1:04:37
|35
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|1:14:09
|36
|Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
|1:15:18
|37
|Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|1:16:44
|38
|Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
|1:17:04
|39
|Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
|1:18:19
|40
|Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
|1:19:44
|41
|Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
|1:21:09
|42
|Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
|1:25:23
|43
|Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
|1:27:52
|44
|Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|1:32:13
|45
|Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
|1:42:08
|46
|Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
|1:45:55
|47
|Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
|1:50:33
|48
|Idrissa SAWADOGO
|1:54:39
|49
|Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
|1:58:57
|50
|Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
|1:59:27
|51
|Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali
|2:01:55
|52
|Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
|2:07:09
|53
|Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
|2:15:11
|54
|Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
|2:18:46
|55
|Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
|2:20:59
|56
|Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
|2:25:42
|57
|Dorian Albouy (Fra)
|2:26:57
|58
|Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
|2:37:23
|59
|Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
|2:59:09
|60
|Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
|3:29:21
|61
|Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
|3:58:47
|62
|Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
|4:00:51
|63
|Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
|5:02:30
|64
|Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin
|5:26:49
