Kagambèga claims Burkina Faso's first stage since 2007

Schick maintains race lead

Image 1 of 11

Burkina Faso’s coach talks strategy with Rasmané Ouedraogo prior to Stage 8.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 2 of 11

Boukari Kagambega pulls on the stage winner’s jersey, breaking the streak of 7 consecutive European stage wins in the 2010 Tour du Faso.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 3 of 11

Handshakes and high-fives to celebrate Kagambega’s big win.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 4 of 11

The president of the Burkina Faso Cycling Federation celebrates as he crosses the line behind his victorious riders.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 5 of 11

Abdoul Aziz Nikiema sprints to second place for a 1-2 Burkina Faso finish.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 6 of 11

Boukari Kagambega claims Burkina Faso’s first stage victory on home soil in three years.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 7 of 11

Eddie Merckx paid a surprise visit to the 2010 Tour du Faso. Here he chats with Francis DuCreux, a fellow old-timer of the European peloton.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 8 of 11

Young fans watch the breakaway pass through a road cut in the hills of southwestern Burkina Faso.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 9 of 11

Amaro Antunes (LA Aluminios - Antarte - Rota dos M

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 10 of 11

The peloton enters the rolling hills outside of Bobo-Dioulasso.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 11 of 11

Eddie Merckx congratulates Julien Schick for his yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)

The hometown Burkina Faso riders scored their first stage victory in the Tour du Faso since 2007, with Burkina Faso B-team's Boukari Kagambega launching a courageous attack with 23km to go and then soloing to victory ahead of a group led to the line by his fellow countryman Abdoul Aziz Nikiema.

The win came on the hilly 125km stage 8 through southwestern Burkina Faso. With the end of the tour fast approaching, the African teams were anxious for a stage win, and they set a furious pace leaving Bobo Dioulasso.

Much like the previous two stages, an African-led breakaway soon established itself, containing five riders from Burkina Faso, two Cameroonians, two Senegalese, one rider from the Ivory Coast, and a lone European from the Netherlands.

Once again, Team Reine Blanche set tempo at the front of the peloton, protecting the yellow jersey of their leader Julien Schick. With no GC threats in the breakaway, Reine Blanche let the break gain a comfortable lead of over 3 minutes at the halfway point. Unlike the previous stages, the local teams refrained from attacking the peloton, seemingly content to let their riders contend for the victory in the breakaway.

At the front of the race Kagambega attacked with 23 kilometers remaining. The riders from Cameroon, Senegal, and Ivory coast led the chase as Kagambega stretched his lead to 30 seconds. With 10km remaining, his lead dwindled to ten seconds and the Burkina riders prepared to launch another rider.

Undaunted, Kagambega kept his head down, tenaciously holding on to his small gap. Staying just a few hundred meters ahead of the breakaway, he came into the final kilometer with a 7 second lead. As the riders behind jostled for sprint position, Kagambega opened his lead back to ten seconds and crossed the line in victorious elation. Burkina’s Nikiema claimed the sprint for second place as the president of the Burkina Cycling Federation cheered from the follow vehicle.

After three virtually identical stages narratives, the breakaway finally succeeded to give Burkina Faso, and the African continent, it’s first stage victory in the Tour du Faso since 2007.

In the general classification, Julien Schick retains his yellow jersey. Laurent Mars will wear the green sprinters jersey into stage nine, while Rasmané Ouedraogo retains the jersey for Best African rider.

Saturday’ ninth stage covers 111.9km from Boromo to Koudougou, culminating in a 26km stretch of dirt track that’s sure to test the determination (and tires) of the 2010 Tour du Faso peloton.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boukare Kagambega (Bur)2:55:51
2Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)0:00:10
3Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
4Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
5Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
6Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
7Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
8Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
9Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
10Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
11Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon0:00:18
12Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:02:30
13Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
14Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
15Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
16Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
17Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
18Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
19Damien Leguay (Fra)
20Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
21Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
22Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
23Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
24Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast0:02:34
25Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
26Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
27Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
28Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
29Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali
30Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
31Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
32Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
33Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
34Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
35Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
36Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
37Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
38Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
39Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
40Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
41Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
42Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
43Julien Schick (Fra)
44Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
45Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
46Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
47Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
48Laurent Zongo (Bur)
49Guillaume Soula (Fra)
50Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
51Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
52Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
53Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
54Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
55Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
56Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:02:41
57Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
58Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:02:44
59Benjamin Trouche (Fra)0:02:52
60Idrissa Sawadogo (Bur)0:03:30
61Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast0:08:56
62Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
63Dorian Albouy (Fra)0:09:22
64Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo0:17:26
65Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin0:49:49
DNSCédric Chartier (Fra)

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Schick (Fra)28:35:27
2Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:13
3Damien Leguay (Fra)0:01:45
4Guillaume Soula (Fra)0:01:55
5Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon0:03:01
6Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium0:03:25
7Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast0:03:38
8Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)0:04:02
9Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:05:38
10Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon0:05:55
11Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal0:10:12
12Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon0:10:28
13Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)0:15:56
14Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands0:23:40
15Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands0:23:41
16Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:24:08
17Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium0:25:52
18Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands0:26:24
19Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)0:29:45
20Boukare Kagambega (Bur)0:30:29
21Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon0:32:12
22Benjamin Trouche (Fra)0:32:13
23Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium0:33:56
24Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)0:34:53
25Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso0:43:05
26Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)0:44:13
27Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali0:48:03
28Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon0:50:15
29Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)0:50:33
30Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast0:51:18
31Abdou Sokondo (Bur)0:52:39
32Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso0:53:43
33Laurent Zongo (Bur)0:56:36
34Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:58:44
35Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso1:02:52
36Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast1:03:29
37Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal1:10:12
38Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium1:10:42
39Guillaume Tourret (Fra)1:11:02
40Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)1:11:11
41Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands1:11:19
42Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal1:14:17
43Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal1:16:07
44Sébastien Destruel (Fra)1:19:21
45Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali1:27:48
46Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin1:36:07
47Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)1:40:49
48Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands1:45:35
49Idrissa Sawadogo (Bur)1:48:34
50Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali1:55:43
51Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)1:58:53
52Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal2:01:19
53Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali2:03:33
54Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast2:05:16
55Dorian Albouy (Fra)2:13:05
56Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon2:16:14
57Edem Daku (Tog) Togo2:22:11
58Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast2:25:38
59Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin2:27:39
60Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo2:29:21
61Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali2:55:21
62Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin3:15:53
63Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast3:23:36
64Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo3:42:56

 

