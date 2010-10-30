Kagambèga claims Burkina Faso's first stage since 2007
Schick maintains race lead
The hometown Burkina Faso riders scored their first stage victory in the Tour du Faso since 2007, with Burkina Faso B-team's Boukari Kagambega launching a courageous attack with 23km to go and then soloing to victory ahead of a group led to the line by his fellow countryman Abdoul Aziz Nikiema.
The win came on the hilly 125km stage 8 through southwestern Burkina Faso. With the end of the tour fast approaching, the African teams were anxious for a stage win, and they set a furious pace leaving Bobo Dioulasso.
Much like the previous two stages, an African-led breakaway soon established itself, containing five riders from Burkina Faso, two Cameroonians, two Senegalese, one rider from the Ivory Coast, and a lone European from the Netherlands.
Once again, Team Reine Blanche set tempo at the front of the peloton, protecting the yellow jersey of their leader Julien Schick. With no GC threats in the breakaway, Reine Blanche let the break gain a comfortable lead of over 3 minutes at the halfway point. Unlike the previous stages, the local teams refrained from attacking the peloton, seemingly content to let their riders contend for the victory in the breakaway.
At the front of the race Kagambega attacked with 23 kilometers remaining. The riders from Cameroon, Senegal, and Ivory coast led the chase as Kagambega stretched his lead to 30 seconds. With 10km remaining, his lead dwindled to ten seconds and the Burkina riders prepared to launch another rider.
Undaunted, Kagambega kept his head down, tenaciously holding on to his small gap. Staying just a few hundred meters ahead of the breakaway, he came into the final kilometer with a 7 second lead. As the riders behind jostled for sprint position, Kagambega opened his lead back to ten seconds and crossed the line in victorious elation. Burkina’s Nikiema claimed the sprint for second place as the president of the Burkina Cycling Federation cheered from the follow vehicle.
After three virtually identical stages narratives, the breakaway finally succeeded to give Burkina Faso, and the African continent, it’s first stage victory in the Tour du Faso since 2007.
In the general classification, Julien Schick retains his yellow jersey. Laurent Mars will wear the green sprinters jersey into stage nine, while Rasmané Ouedraogo retains the jersey for Best African rider.
Saturday’ ninth stage covers 111.9km from Boromo to Koudougou, culminating in a 26km stretch of dirt track that’s sure to test the determination (and tires) of the 2010 Tour du Faso peloton.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
|2:55:51
|2
|Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
|0:00:10
|3
|Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
|4
|Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
|5
|Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
|6
|Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
|7
|Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
|9
|Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
|10
|Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
|11
|Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:00:18
|12
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|0:02:30
|13
|Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
|14
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
|16
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|17
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
|18
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
|19
|Damien Leguay (Fra)
|20
|Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
|21
|Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
|22
|Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
|23
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
|24
|Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:02:34
|25
|Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
|26
|Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
|27
|Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
|28
|Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
|29
|Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali
|30
|Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
|31
|Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
|32
|Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
|33
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|35
|Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
|36
|Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
|37
|Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
|38
|Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
|39
|Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
|40
|Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
|41
|Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
|42
|Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
|43
|Julien Schick (Fra)
|44
|Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
|45
|Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
|46
|Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
|47
|Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
|48
|Laurent Zongo (Bur)
|49
|Guillaume Soula (Fra)
|50
|Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
|51
|Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
|52
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|53
|Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
|54
|Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
|55
|Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
|56
|Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:02:41
|57
|Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|58
|Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:02:44
|59
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
|0:02:52
|60
|Idrissa Sawadogo (Bur)
|0:03:30
|61
|Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:08:56
|62
|Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
|63
|Dorian Albouy (Fra)
|0:09:22
|64
|Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
|0:17:26
|65
|Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin
|0:49:49
|DNS
|Cédric Chartier (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Schick (Fra)
|28:35:27
|2
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:01:13
|3
|Damien Leguay (Fra)
|0:01:45
|4
|Guillaume Soula (Fra)
|0:01:55
|5
|Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:03:01
|6
|Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:25
|7
|Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:03:38
|8
|Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
|0:04:02
|9
|Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:05:38
|10
|Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:05:55
|11
|Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
|0:10:12
|12
|Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:10:28
|13
|Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
|0:15:56
|14
|Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:23:40
|15
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|0:23:41
|16
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|0:24:08
|17
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
|0:25:52
|18
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
|0:26:24
|19
|Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
|0:29:45
|20
|Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
|0:30:29
|21
|Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:32:12
|22
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
|0:32:13
|23
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
|0:33:56
|24
|Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
|0:34:53
|25
|Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:43:05
|26
|Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
|0:44:13
|27
|Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
|0:48:03
|28
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:50:15
|29
|Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
|0:50:33
|30
|Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:51:18
|31
|Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
|0:52:39
|32
|Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:53:43
|33
|Laurent Zongo (Bur)
|0:56:36
|34
|Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:58:44
|35
|Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|1:02:52
|36
|Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
|1:03:29
|37
|Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
|1:10:12
|38
|Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
|1:10:42
|39
|Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
|1:11:02
|40
|Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
|1:11:11
|41
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|1:11:19
|42
|Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
|1:14:17
|43
|Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
|1:16:07
|44
|Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
|1:19:21
|45
|Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
|1:27:48
|46
|Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
|1:36:07
|47
|Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
|1:40:49
|48
|Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
|1:45:35
|49
|Idrissa Sawadogo (Bur)
|1:48:34
|50
|Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali
|1:55:43
|51
|Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
|1:58:53
|52
|Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
|2:01:19
|53
|Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
|2:03:33
|54
|Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
|2:05:16
|55
|Dorian Albouy (Fra)
|2:13:05
|56
|Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
|2:16:14
|57
|Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
|2:22:11
|58
|Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
|2:25:38
|59
|Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
|2:27:39
|60
|Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
|2:29:21
|61
|Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
|2:55:21
|62
|Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
|3:15:53
|63
|Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
|3:23:36
|64
|Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
|3:42:56
