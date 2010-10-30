Image 1 of 11 Burkina Faso’s coach talks strategy with Rasmané Ouedraogo prior to Stage 8. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 2 of 11 Boukari Kagambega pulls on the stage winner’s jersey, breaking the streak of 7 consecutive European stage wins in the 2010 Tour du Faso. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 3 of 11 Handshakes and high-fives to celebrate Kagambega’s big win. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 4 of 11 The president of the Burkina Faso Cycling Federation celebrates as he crosses the line behind his victorious riders. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 5 of 11 Abdoul Aziz Nikiema sprints to second place for a 1-2 Burkina Faso finish. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 6 of 11 Boukari Kagambega claims Burkina Faso’s first stage victory on home soil in three years. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 7 of 11 Eddie Merckx paid a surprise visit to the 2010 Tour du Faso. Here he chats with Francis DuCreux, a fellow old-timer of the European peloton. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 8 of 11 Young fans watch the breakaway pass through a road cut in the hills of southwestern Burkina Faso. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 9 of 11 Amaro Antunes (LA Aluminios - Antarte - Rota dos M (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 10 of 11 The peloton enters the rolling hills outside of Bobo-Dioulasso. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 11 of 11 Eddie Merckx congratulates Julien Schick for his yellow jersey. (Image credit: Christoph Herby)

The hometown Burkina Faso riders scored their first stage victory in the Tour du Faso since 2007, with Burkina Faso B-team's Boukari Kagambega launching a courageous attack with 23km to go and then soloing to victory ahead of a group led to the line by his fellow countryman Abdoul Aziz Nikiema.

The win came on the hilly 125km stage 8 through southwestern Burkina Faso. With the end of the tour fast approaching, the African teams were anxious for a stage win, and they set a furious pace leaving Bobo Dioulasso.

Much like the previous two stages, an African-led breakaway soon established itself, containing five riders from Burkina Faso, two Cameroonians, two Senegalese, one rider from the Ivory Coast, and a lone European from the Netherlands.

Once again, Team Reine Blanche set tempo at the front of the peloton, protecting the yellow jersey of their leader Julien Schick. With no GC threats in the breakaway, Reine Blanche let the break gain a comfortable lead of over 3 minutes at the halfway point. Unlike the previous stages, the local teams refrained from attacking the peloton, seemingly content to let their riders contend for the victory in the breakaway.

At the front of the race Kagambega attacked with 23 kilometers remaining. The riders from Cameroon, Senegal, and Ivory coast led the chase as Kagambega stretched his lead to 30 seconds. With 10km remaining, his lead dwindled to ten seconds and the Burkina riders prepared to launch another rider.

Undaunted, Kagambega kept his head down, tenaciously holding on to his small gap. Staying just a few hundred meters ahead of the breakaway, he came into the final kilometer with a 7 second lead. As the riders behind jostled for sprint position, Kagambega opened his lead back to ten seconds and crossed the line in victorious elation. Burkina’s Nikiema claimed the sprint for second place as the president of the Burkina Cycling Federation cheered from the follow vehicle.

After three virtually identical stages narratives, the breakaway finally succeeded to give Burkina Faso, and the African continent, it’s first stage victory in the Tour du Faso since 2007.

In the general classification, Julien Schick retains his yellow jersey. Laurent Mars will wear the green sprinters jersey into stage nine, while Rasmané Ouedraogo retains the jersey for Best African rider.

Saturday’ ninth stage covers 111.9km from Boromo to Koudougou, culminating in a 26km stretch of dirt track that’s sure to test the determination (and tires) of the 2010 Tour du Faso peloton.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boukare Kagambega (Bur) 2:55:51 2 Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur) 0:00:10 3 Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal 4 Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal 5 Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur) 6 Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast 7 Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands 8 Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur) 9 Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon 10 Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) 11 Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon 0:00:18 12 Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) 0:02:30 13 Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast 14 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 15 Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium 16 Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 17 Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon 18 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium 19 Damien Leguay (Fra) 20 Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon 21 Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur) 22 Oumarou Minoungou (Bur) 23 Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium 24 Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:02:34 25 Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali 26 Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali 27 Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal 28 Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali 29 Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali 30 Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon 31 Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso 32 Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin 33 Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands 34 Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 35 Sébastien Destruel (Fra) 36 Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands 37 Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur) 38 Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal 39 Guillaume Tourret (Fra) 40 Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal 41 Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon 42 Yacouba Yameogo (Bur) 43 Julien Schick (Fra) 44 Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo 45 Edem Daku (Tog) Togo 46 Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin 47 Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin 48 Laurent Zongo (Bur) 49 Guillaume Soula (Fra) 50 Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali 51 Abdou Sokondo (Bur) 52 Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 53 Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium 54 Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso 55 Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra) 56 Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:02:41 57 Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 58 Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:02:44 59 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) 0:02:52 60 Idrissa Sawadogo (Bur) 0:03:30 61 Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:08:56 62 Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast 63 Dorian Albouy (Fra) 0:09:22 64 Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo 0:17:26 65 Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin 0:49:49 DNS Cédric Chartier (Fra)