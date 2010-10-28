Chartier sprints to victory in Boromo
Schick remains atop general classification
While the first five stages showcased some of the smoothest roads in Burkina Faso, stage six took the peloton into the southwestern region where potholes and gravel fulfill stereotypes of rural Africa. With the French teams firmly in control of the GC, stage six would once again provide a chance for the opportunists on the 128.9km course from Kokologo to Boromo.
The pace started hot from the beginning, and a group of six escaped before the first hot point sprint. Representing Burkina Faso, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Holland, this breakaway offered good odds for a stage win by a West African team. The group rolled in a smooth paceline, maintaining a lead of 1-2 minutes as the French Team Reine Blanche set tempo in the peloton to protect their yellow jersey on the shoulders of Julien Schick.
As the race entered the menacing potholes of the last 50km, the breakaway should have had the advantage, negotiating obstacles more gracefully than the peloton. According to Sbigniew Gucwa of Team Reine Blanche, the French teams were happy to let the breakaway succeed because it posed no threat to their overall lead. However, a series of attacks within the peloton raised the pace, and the breakaway was absorbed with 20km remaining.
With the stage victory up for grabs, a flurry of attacks tore apart the peloton in the approach to Boromo. In addition to the furious pace, numerous crashes and mechanicals split several small groups off the back.
Wearing the pink jersey of intermediate sprint leader Poland’s Sbigniew Gucwa accelerated with 800 meters remaining. The other sprinters followed his wheel, and Cedric Chartier emerged 200 meters from the line, accelerating towards the first stage victory for team Ile de France. Once again, the GC remains unchanged, as Julien Schick retains the yellow jersey ahead of Burkina Faso’s Rasmané Ouedraogo in the green points jersey.
|1
|Cédric Chartier (Fra)
|3:20:21
|2
|Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
|3
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|4
|Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
|5
|Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:02
|6
|Julien Schick (Fra)
|7
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
|8
|Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
|9
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|10
|Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
|11
|Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
|12
|Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
|13
|Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|14
|Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal
|15
|Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
|16
|Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
|17
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
|18
|Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
|19
|Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
|20
|Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
|21
|Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
|22
|Guillaume Soula (Fra)
|23
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Damien Leguay (Fra)
|0:00:07
|25
|Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
|26
|Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:36
|27
|Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:00:48
|28
|Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
|29
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|30
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)
|0:00:56
|31
|Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:01:12
|32
|Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:01:22
|33
|Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
|34
|Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:04:29
|35
|Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
|36
|Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
|37
|Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
|38
|Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
|39
|Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
|40
|Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
|41
|Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
|42
|Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
|43
|Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
|44
|Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
|45
|Laurent Zongo (Bur)
|46
|Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:04:37
|47
|Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
|48
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
|0:05:01
|49
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|50
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:30
|51
|Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
|0:07:43
|52
|Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:07:44
|53
|Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
|0:07:51
|54
|Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
|0:08:00
|55
|Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
|0:08:07
|56
|Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
|0:08:38
|57
|Dorian Albouy (Fra)
|58
|Idrissa SAWADOGO
|59
|Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
|0:12:44
|60
|Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
|0:14:59
|61
|Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
|62
|Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali
|0:16:13
|63
|Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:16:14
|64
|Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
|0:16:44
|65
|Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:18:35
|66
|Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
|0:19:37
|67
|Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin
|0:26:29
|68
|Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:54:21
|DNF
|Mounir Khalil (Fra)
|DNF
|Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin
|1
|Julien Schick (Fra)
|20:57:02
|2
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:01:17
|3
|Damien Leguay (Fra)
|0:01:49
|4
|Guillaume Soula (Fra)
|0:01:55
|5
|Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:03:05
|6
|Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:29
|7
|Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:03:42
|8
|Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
|0:04:02
|9
|Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:05:15
|10
|Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:08:47
|11
|Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
|0:10:16
|12
|Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:10:46
|13
|Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
|0:19:01
|14
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|0:23:45
|15
|Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:24:04
|16
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|0:24:26
|17
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
|0:26:36
|18
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
|0:27:27
|19
|Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
|0:29:52
|20
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
|0:31:55
|21
|Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
|0:33:39
|22
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
|0:34:00
|23
|Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:34:29
|24
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)
|0:35:45
|25
|Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
|0:36:02
|26
|Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:43:05
|27
|Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
|0:46:24
|28
|Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:47:33
|29
|Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
|0:48:03
|30
|Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:50:02
|31
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:50:19
|32
|Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
|0:50:33
|33
|Laurent Zongo (Bur)
|0:50:39
|34
|Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
|0:53:05
|35
|Cédric Chartier (Fra)
|0:55:56
|36
|Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:56:48
|37
|Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|38
|Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
|1:05:54
|39
|Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
|1:07:27
|40
|Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal
|1:09:52
|41
|Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
|1:10:12
|42
|Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
|1:10:53
|43
|Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
|1:11:02
|44
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|1:11:19
|45
|Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
|1:13:51
|46
|Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
|1:14:17
|47
|Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
|1:14:50
|48
|Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
|1:27:48
|49
|Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
|1:31:25
|50
|Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
|1:40:37
|51
|Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
|1:42:02
|52
|Idrissa SAWADOGO
|1:43:53
|53
|Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
|1:46:59
|54
|Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali
|1:52:02
|55
|Dorian Albouy (Fra)
|1:54:23
|56
|Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
|1:57:56
|57
|Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
|1:58:51
|58
|Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
|1:58:54
|59
|Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
|2:16:14
|60
|Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
|2:22:11
|61
|Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
|2:23:24
|62
|Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
|2:25:39
|63
|Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
|2:27:39
|64
|Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
|2:50:39
|65
|Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
|2:54:07
|66
|Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
|3:11:05
|67
|Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
|3:11:51
|68
|Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin
|3:50:03
