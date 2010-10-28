Image 1 of 8 A Burkina rider wins the first intermediate sprint of Stage 6. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 2 of 8 Team Reine Blanche protects Julien Schick in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 3 of 8 The French teams controlled the peloton for most of the day. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 4 of 8 Riders blur past a giant baobab tree. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 5 of 8 The potholes provided an extra challenge in Stage 6. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 6 of 8 Numerous riders experienced flat tires on the rough road between Kokologo and Boromo. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 7 of 8 Cedric Chartier launches his sprint in the dusty streets of Boromo. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 8 of 8 Though Ile de France only has three riders left in the race, Cedric Chartier achieved victory on Stage 6. (Image credit: Christoph Herby)

While the first five stages showcased some of the smoothest roads in Burkina Faso, stage six took the peloton into the southwestern region where potholes and gravel fulfill stereotypes of rural Africa. With the French teams firmly in control of the GC, stage six would once again provide a chance for the opportunists on the 128.9km course from Kokologo to Boromo.

The pace started hot from the beginning, and a group of six escaped before the first hot point sprint. Representing Burkina Faso, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Holland, this breakaway offered good odds for a stage win by a West African team. The group rolled in a smooth paceline, maintaining a lead of 1-2 minutes as the French Team Reine Blanche set tempo in the peloton to protect their yellow jersey on the shoulders of Julien Schick.

As the race entered the menacing potholes of the last 50km, the breakaway should have had the advantage, negotiating obstacles more gracefully than the peloton. According to Sbigniew Gucwa of Team Reine Blanche, the French teams were happy to let the breakaway succeed because it posed no threat to their overall lead. However, a series of attacks within the peloton raised the pace, and the breakaway was absorbed with 20km remaining.

With the stage victory up for grabs, a flurry of attacks tore apart the peloton in the approach to Boromo. In addition to the furious pace, numerous crashes and mechanicals split several small groups off the back.

Wearing the pink jersey of intermediate sprint leader Poland’s Sbigniew Gucwa accelerated with 800 meters remaining. The other sprinters followed his wheel, and Cedric Chartier emerged 200 meters from the line, accelerating towards the first stage victory for team Ile de France. Once again, the GC remains unchanged, as Julien Schick retains the yellow jersey ahead of Burkina Faso’s Rasmané Ouedraogo in the green points jersey.

Full Results 1 Cédric Chartier (Fra) 3:20:21 2 Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast 3 Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) 4 Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium 5 Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium 0:00:02 6 Julien Schick (Fra) 7 Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon 8 Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur) 9 Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 10 Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra) 11 Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast 12 Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur) 13 Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 14 Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal 15 Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal 16 Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon 17 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) 18 Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali 19 Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal 20 Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon 21 Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon 22 Guillaume Soula (Fra) 23 Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands 24 Damien Leguay (Fra) 0:00:07 25 Boukare Kagambega (Bur) 26 Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:36 27 Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:00:48 28 Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) 29 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 30 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) 0:00:56 31 Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:01:12 32 Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:01:22 33 Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur) 34 Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:04:29 35 Oumarou Minoungou (Bur) 36 Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur) 37 Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur) 38 Sébastien Destruel (Fra) 39 Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali 40 Yacouba Yameogo (Bur) 41 Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon 42 Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal 43 Abdou Sokondo (Bur) 44 Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands 45 Laurent Zongo (Bur) 46 Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:04:37 47 Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin 48 Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium 0:05:01 49 Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 50 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium 0:04:30 51 Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal 0:07:43 52 Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon 0:07:44 53 Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo 0:07:51 54 Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal 0:08:00 55 Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin 0:08:07 56 Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo 0:08:38 57 Dorian Albouy (Fra) 58 Idrissa SAWADOGO 59 Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin 0:12:44 60 Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali 0:14:59 61 Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali 62 Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali 0:16:13 63 Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:16:14 64 Guillaume Tourret (Fra) 0:16:44 65 Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:18:35 66 Edem Daku (Tog) Togo 0:19:37 67 Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin 0:26:29 68 Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:54:21 DNF Mounir Khalil (Fra) DNF Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin