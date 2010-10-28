Trending

Chartier sprints to victory in Boromo

Schick remains atop general classification

Image 1 of 8

A Burkina rider wins the first intermediate sprint of Stage 6.

A Burkina rider wins the first intermediate sprint of Stage 6.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 2 of 8

Team Reine Blanche protects Julien Schick in the yellow jersey.

Team Reine Blanche protects Julien Schick in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 3 of 8

The French teams controlled the peloton for most of the day.

The French teams controlled the peloton for most of the day.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 4 of 8

Riders blur past a giant baobab tree.

Riders blur past a giant baobab tree.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 5 of 8

The potholes provided an extra challenge in Stage 6.

The potholes provided an extra challenge in Stage 6.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 6 of 8

Numerous riders experienced flat tires on the rough road between Kokologo and Boromo.

Numerous riders experienced flat tires on the rough road between Kokologo and Boromo.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 7 of 8

Cedric Chartier launches his sprint in the dusty streets of Boromo.

Cedric Chartier launches his sprint in the dusty streets of Boromo.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 8 of 8

Though Ile de France only has three riders left in the race, Cedric Chartier achieved victory on Stage 6.

Though Ile de France only has three riders left in the race, Cedric Chartier achieved victory on Stage 6.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)

While the first five stages showcased some of the smoothest roads in Burkina Faso, stage six took the peloton into the southwestern region where potholes and gravel fulfill stereotypes of rural Africa. With the French teams firmly in control of the GC, stage six would once again provide a chance for the opportunists on the 128.9km course from Kokologo to Boromo.

The pace started hot from the beginning, and a group of six escaped before the first hot point sprint. Representing Burkina Faso, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Holland, this breakaway offered good odds for a stage win by a West African team. The group rolled in a smooth paceline, maintaining a lead of 1-2 minutes as the French Team Reine Blanche set tempo in the peloton to protect their yellow jersey on the shoulders of Julien Schick.

As the race entered the menacing potholes of the last 50km, the breakaway should have had the advantage, negotiating obstacles more gracefully than the peloton. According to Sbigniew Gucwa of Team Reine Blanche, the French teams were happy to let the breakaway succeed because it posed no threat to their overall lead. However, a series of attacks within the peloton raised the pace, and the breakaway was absorbed with 20km remaining.

With the stage victory up for grabs, a flurry of attacks tore apart the peloton in the approach to Boromo. In addition to the furious pace, numerous crashes and mechanicals split several small groups off the back.

Wearing the pink jersey of intermediate sprint leader Poland’s Sbigniew Gucwa accelerated with 800 meters remaining. The other sprinters followed his wheel, and Cedric Chartier emerged 200 meters from the line, accelerating towards the first stage victory for team Ile de France. Once again, the GC remains unchanged, as Julien Schick retains the yellow jersey ahead of Burkina Faso’s Rasmané Ouedraogo in the green points jersey.

Full Results
1Cédric Chartier (Fra)3:20:21
2Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
3Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
4Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
5Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium0:00:02
6Julien Schick (Fra)
7Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
8Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
9Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
10Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
11Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
12Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
13Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
14Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal
15Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
16Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
17Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
18Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
19Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
20Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
21Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
22Guillaume Soula (Fra)
23Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
24Damien Leguay (Fra)0:00:07
25Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
26Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands0:00:36
27Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:00:48
28Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
29Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
30Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)0:00:56
31Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:12
32Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:22
33Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
34Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso0:04:29
35Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
36Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
37Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
38Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
39Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
40Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
41Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
42Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
43Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
44Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
45Laurent Zongo (Bur)
46Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:04:37
47Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
48Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium0:05:01
49Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
50Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium0:04:30
51Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal0:07:43
52Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon0:07:44
53Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo0:07:51
54Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal0:08:00
55Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin0:08:07
56Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo0:08:38
57Dorian Albouy (Fra)
58Idrissa SAWADOGO
59Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin0:12:44
60Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali0:14:59
61Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
62Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali0:16:13
63Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast0:16:14
64Guillaume Tourret (Fra)0:16:44
65Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast0:18:35
66Edem Daku (Tog) Togo0:19:37
67Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin0:26:29
68Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast0:54:21
DNFMounir Khalil (Fra)
DNFAlphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin

General classification after stage 6
1Julien Schick (Fra)20:57:02
2Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:17
3Damien Leguay (Fra)0:01:49
4Guillaume Soula (Fra)0:01:55
5Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon0:03:05
6Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium0:03:29
7Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast0:03:42
8Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)0:04:02
9Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:05:15
10Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon0:08:47
11Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal0:10:16
12Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon0:10:46
13Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)0:19:01
14Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands0:23:45
15Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands0:24:04
16Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:24:26
17Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands0:26:36
18Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium0:27:27
19Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)0:29:52
20Benjamin Trouche (Fra)0:31:55
21Boukare Kagambega (Bur)0:33:39
22Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium0:34:00
23Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon0:34:29
24Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)0:35:45
25Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)0:36:02
26Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso0:43:05
27Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)0:46:24
28Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast0:47:33
29Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali0:48:03
30Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso0:50:02
31Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon0:50:19
32Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)0:50:33
33Laurent Zongo (Bur)0:50:39
34Abdou Sokondo (Bur)0:53:05
35Cédric Chartier (Fra)0:55:56
36Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:56:48
37Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
38Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast1:05:54
39Sébastien Destruel (Fra)1:07:27
40Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal1:09:52
41Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal1:10:12
42Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium1:10:53
43Guillaume Tourret (Fra)1:11:02
44Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands1:11:19
45Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)1:13:51
46Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal1:14:17
47Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal1:14:50
48Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali1:27:48
49Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin1:31:25
50Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)1:40:37
51Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands1:42:02
52Idrissa SAWADOGO1:43:53
53Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)1:46:59
54Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali1:52:02
55Dorian Albouy (Fra)1:54:23
56Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal1:57:56
57Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali1:58:51
58Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast1:58:54
59Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon2:16:14
60Edem Daku (Tog) Togo2:22:11
61Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo2:23:24
62Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast2:25:39
63Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin2:27:39
64Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali2:50:39
65Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin2:54:07
66Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo3:11:05
67Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast3:11:51
68Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin3:50:03

