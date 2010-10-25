Schick takes over race lead as break gains big time
Schreurs wins the day in solo move
Frenchman Julien Schick became the fourth and possibly last leader of the Tour du Faso on Stage 4 on a day won by Dutchman Leander Schreurs, who soloed to the line five seconds ahead of the sprint led home by the race's best African rider, Rasmane Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso).
Much to the relief of the peloton, Stage 4 from Bani to Kaya started under cloudy skies, and it was obvious from the start that most racers were hoping for a more relaxing ride than Stage 3’s scorcher.
Shortly after departing from Bani, a threatening 19-man breakaway slipped away from the field. Unfortunately for the Belgian race leader Christophe Premont, the break contained three French contenders: Julien Schick and Guillaume Soula from Team Reine Blanche, and Damien Leguay from Ile de France.
Also present was Burkina Faso’s star rider, Rasmané Ouedraogo, surrounded by several of his countrymen. Driven by France and Burkina Faso, the break quickly gained a sizable advantage. Laurent Mars, Belgium’s only rider in the break, was not in contention for the GC, so the French and Burkina Faso throttled the front of the breakaway while the lone Belgian stayed at the back.
The peloton was content to ride calmly as the Belgian team rode helplessly in pursuit of the leaders. By the 80 kilometer mark, the breakaway held a seven minute gap as the French and Burkina teams worked to strengthen their advantage.
Arriving in Kaya, the gap had grown to over twenty minutes, effectively guaranteeing that the winner of the 2010 Tour du Faso will come from this breakaway.
In the final six kilometers, individual riders began attacking the breakaway. Racers from Cameroon and Senegal launched moves that were neutralized by the French. With three kilometers remaining, Leander Schreurs of the Netherlands launched a solo attack. The tall rouleur stretched his gap to several hundred meters, crossing the line as the breakaway started their final sprint. Ouedraogo pounded his bar in frustration as he claimed second place in the breakaway sprint, 5 seconds behind Schreurs. In consolation, Ouedraogo moves into the green points jersey, and retains the jersey for top African, as he currently sits second in the general classification.
Tuesday’s 5th stage will cover 98.3km from Linoghin to Koupela. The Burkina teams will surely fight to move Ouedraogo into the yellow jersey, facing great resistance from the three French riders who surround him in the top 4.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
|3:43:21
|2
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:00:05
|3
|Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
|4
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
|5
|Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
|6
|Julien Schick (Fra)
|7
|Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
|8
|Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
|9
|Guillaume Soula (Fra)
|10
|Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
|11
|Damien Leguay (Fra)
|12
|Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
|13
|Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
|0:00:10
|14
|Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:00:18
|15
|Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
|0:00:29
|16
|Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
|17
|Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
|0:00:46
|18
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
|0:01:57
|19
|Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
|0:11:17
|20
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|0:22:03
|21
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:22:05
|23
|Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
|24
|Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
|25
|Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
|26
|Cédric Chartier (Fra)
|27
|Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|28
|Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
|30
|Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
|31
|Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
|32
|Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
|33
|Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
|34
|Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:22:09
|35
|Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
|36
|Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
|37
|Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
|38
|Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
|39
|Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
|40
|Laurent Zongo (Bur)
|41
|Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
|42
|Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
|43
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)
|44
|Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
|45
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
|46
|Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
|47
|Mounir Khalil (Fra)
|48
|Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
|49
|Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali
|0:22:16
|50
|Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
|51
|Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
|52
|Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|53
|Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
|54
|Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
|55
|Sawadogo (Bur)
|56
|Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|57
|Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
|58
|Dorian Albouy (Fra)
|0:22:31
|59
|Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal
|0:22:33
|60
|Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
|0:22:40
|61
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
|62
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:22:52
|63
|Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
|0:33:06
|64
|Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
|65
|Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:42:39
|66
|Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin
|0:45:13
|67
|Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin
|0:45:15
|68
|Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
|0:45:16
|69
|Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
|0:45:18
|70
|Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:47:13
|DNF
|Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra)
|DNF
|Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Schick (Fra)
|15:08:49
|2
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:01:17
|3
|Damien Leguay (Fra)
|0:01:44
|4
|Guillaume Soula (Fra)
|0:01:55
|5
|Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:03:05
|6
|Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:51
|7
|Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:03:55
|8
|Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
|0:04:02
|9
|Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:04:09
|10
|Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:08:47
|11
|Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
|0:10:16
|12
|Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:10:46
|13
|Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
|0:19:01
|14
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
|0:22:37
|15
|Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:23:30
|16
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|0:23:47
|17
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|0:24:40
|18
|Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
|0:25:09
|19
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
|0:26:36
|20
|Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:26:47
|21
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
|0:29:32
|22
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
|0:31:55
|23
|Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
|0:33:41
|24
|Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
|0:34:42
|25
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)
|0:34:51
|26
|Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:38:38
|27
|Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
|0:38:56
|28
|Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
|0:46:06
|29
|Laurent Zongo (Bur)
|0:46:12
|30
|Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:47:33
|31
|Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
|0:48:03
|32
|Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:48:11
|33
|Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
|0:48:49
|34
|Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:48:52
|35
|Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:49:42
|36
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:50:20
|37
|Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
|0:52:58
|38
|Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
|0:54:20
|39
|Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:55:28
|40
|Cédric Chartier (Fra)
|0:56:08
|41
|Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
|0:59:27
|42
|Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
|1:01:25
|43
|Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
|1:03:00
|44
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|1:04:19
|45
|Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal
|1:09:52
|46
|Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
|1:10:53
|47
|Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
|1:14:17
|48
|Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
|1:19:20
|49
|Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
|1:23:21
|50
|Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali
|1:31:54
|51
|Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
|1:33:33
|52
|Sawadogo (Bur)
|1:35:20
|53
|Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
|1:36:13
|54
|Dorian Albouy (Fra)
|1:38:05
|55
|Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
|1:43:54
|56
|Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
|1:45:58
|57
|Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
|1:46:59
|58
|Mounir Khalil (Fra)
|1:48:00
|59
|Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
|1:49:41
|60
|Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
|1:54:52
|61
|Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
|1:58:34
|62
|Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
|2:03:11
|63
|Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
|2:11:47
|64
|Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
|2:15:35
|65
|Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
|2:17:32
|66
|Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
|2:21:18
|67
|Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
|2:31:44
|68
|Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
|2:58:27
|69
|Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin
|3:03:29
|70
|Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin
|3:04:36
|Simeon Green (GBr)
|Nicolas Chadefaux (Fra)
|Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra)
|Rob Mud (Ned) Netherlands
|Kotiki Koné (Mli) Mali
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Belgium
|Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo
|Mawulil Deh (Tog) Togo
|Michel Awounou (Tog) Togo
|Erwan Lollierou (Fra)
|Arnaud Dehorgue (Fra)
|Adrien Massanet (Fra)
|Arnaud Tutuigan (Ben) Benin
