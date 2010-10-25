Image 1 of 10 Leander Schreurs (Netherlands) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 2 of 10 Rasmane Ouedraogo was mad to have missed his chance at a stage win (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 3 of 10 The French team Reine Blanche was well represented in the breakaway. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 4 of 10 Riders are a blur to the local fans. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 5 of 10 The French and Burkina Faso teams drove the 19-rider breakaway. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 6 of 10 Eventual stage winner Leander Schreurs in the lead (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 7 of 10 Burkina Faso displayed its strength on stage 4 (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 8 of 10 The morning's race leader suffered from dehydration and did not make the lead group. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 9 of 10 A crash victim (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 10 of 10 The race comes through a village in a flash of color (Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Frenchman Julien Schick became the fourth and possibly last leader of the Tour du Faso on Stage 4 on a day won by Dutchman Leander Schreurs, who soloed to the line five seconds ahead of the sprint led home by the race's best African rider, Rasmane Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso).

Much to the relief of the peloton, Stage 4 from Bani to Kaya started under cloudy skies, and it was obvious from the start that most racers were hoping for a more relaxing ride than Stage 3’s scorcher.

Shortly after departing from Bani, a threatening 19-man breakaway slipped away from the field. Unfortunately for the Belgian race leader Christophe Premont, the break contained three French contenders: Julien Schick and Guillaume Soula from Team Reine Blanche, and Damien Leguay from Ile de France.

Also present was Burkina Faso’s star rider, Rasmané Ouedraogo, surrounded by several of his countrymen. Driven by France and Burkina Faso, the break quickly gained a sizable advantage. Laurent Mars, Belgium’s only rider in the break, was not in contention for the GC, so the French and Burkina Faso throttled the front of the breakaway while the lone Belgian stayed at the back.

The peloton was content to ride calmly as the Belgian team rode helplessly in pursuit of the leaders. By the 80 kilometer mark, the breakaway held a seven minute gap as the French and Burkina teams worked to strengthen their advantage.

Arriving in Kaya, the gap had grown to over twenty minutes, effectively guaranteeing that the winner of the 2010 Tour du Faso will come from this breakaway.

In the final six kilometers, individual riders began attacking the breakaway. Racers from Cameroon and Senegal launched moves that were neutralized by the French. With three kilometers remaining, Leander Schreurs of the Netherlands launched a solo attack. The tall rouleur stretched his gap to several hundred meters, crossing the line as the breakaway started their final sprint. Ouedraogo pounded his bar in frustration as he claimed second place in the breakaway sprint, 5 seconds behind Schreurs. In consolation, Ouedraogo moves into the green points jersey, and retains the jersey for top African, as he currently sits second in the general classification.

Tuesday’s 5th stage will cover 98.3km from Linoghin to Koupela. The Burkina teams will surely fight to move Ouedraogo into the yellow jersey, facing great resistance from the three French riders who surround him in the top 4.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands 3:43:21 2 Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:00:05 3 Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon 4 Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon 5 Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium 6 Julien Schick (Fra) 7 Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast 8 Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal 9 Guillaume Soula (Fra) 10 Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon 11 Damien Leguay (Fra) 12 Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon 13 Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur) 0:00:10 14 Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:00:18 15 Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur) 0:00:29 16 Boukare Kagambega (Bur) 17 Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal 0:00:46 18 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) 0:01:57 19 Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur) 0:11:17 20 Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) 0:22:03 21 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 22 Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:22:05 23 Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin 24 Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali 25 Sébastien Destruel (Fra) 26 Cédric Chartier (Fra) 27 Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 28 Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands 29 Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur) 30 Oumarou Minoungou (Bur) 31 Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal 32 Abdou Sokondo (Bur) 33 Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali 34 Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:22:09 35 Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) 36 Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon 37 Edem Daku (Tog) Togo 38 Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso 39 Guillaume Tourret (Fra) 40 Laurent Zongo (Bur) 41 Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon 42 Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali 43 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) 44 Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin 45 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium 46 Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin 47 Mounir Khalil (Fra) 48 Yacouba Yameogo (Bur) 49 Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali 0:22:16 50 Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal 51 Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra) 52 Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 53 Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur) 54 Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso 55 Sawadogo (Bur) 56 Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 57 Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal 58 Dorian Albouy (Fra) 0:22:31 59 Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal 0:22:33 60 Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium 0:22:40 61 Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium 62 Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 0:22:52 63 Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands 0:33:06 64 Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali 65 Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:42:39 66 Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin 0:45:13 67 Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin 0:45:15 68 Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo 0:45:16 69 Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo 0:45:18 70 Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:47:13 DNF Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra) DNF Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo