Schick takes over race lead as break gains big time

Schreurs wins the day in solo move

Leander Schreurs (Netherlands) wins stage 4

Leander Schreurs (Netherlands) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Rasmane Ouedraogo was mad to have missed his chance at a stage win

Rasmane Ouedraogo was mad to have missed his chance at a stage win
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
The French team Reine Blanche was well represented in the breakaway.

The French team Reine Blanche was well represented in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Riders are a blur to the local fans.

Riders are a blur to the local fans.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
The French and Burkina Faso teams drove the 19-rider breakaway.

The French and Burkina Faso teams drove the 19-rider breakaway.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Eventual stage winner Leander Schreurs in the lead

Eventual stage winner Leander Schreurs in the lead
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Burkina Faso displayed its strength on stage 4

Burkina Faso displayed its strength on stage 4
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
The morning's race leader suffered from dehydration and did not make the lead group.

The morning's race leader suffered from dehydration and did not make the lead group.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
A crash victim

A crash victim
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
The race comes through a village in a flash of color

The race comes through a village in a flash of color
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Frenchman Julien Schick became the fourth and possibly last leader of the Tour du Faso on Stage 4 on a day won by Dutchman Leander Schreurs, who soloed to the line five seconds ahead of the sprint led home by the race's best African rider, Rasmane Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso).

Much to the relief of the peloton, Stage 4 from Bani to Kaya started under cloudy skies, and it was obvious from the start that most racers were hoping for a more relaxing ride than Stage 3’s scorcher.

Shortly after departing from Bani, a threatening 19-man breakaway slipped away from the field. Unfortunately for the Belgian race leader Christophe Premont, the break contained three French contenders: Julien Schick and Guillaume Soula from Team Reine Blanche, and Damien Leguay from Ile de France.

Also present was Burkina Faso’s star rider, Rasmané Ouedraogo, surrounded by several of his countrymen. Driven by France and Burkina Faso, the break quickly gained a sizable advantage. Laurent Mars, Belgium’s only rider in the break, was not in contention for the GC, so the French and Burkina Faso throttled the front of the breakaway while the lone Belgian stayed at the back.

The peloton was content to ride calmly as the Belgian team rode helplessly in pursuit of the leaders. By the 80 kilometer mark, the breakaway held a seven minute gap as the French and Burkina teams worked to strengthen their advantage.

Arriving in Kaya, the gap had grown to over twenty minutes, effectively guaranteeing that the winner of the 2010 Tour du Faso will come from this breakaway.

In the final six kilometers, individual riders began attacking the breakaway. Racers from Cameroon and Senegal launched moves that were neutralized by the French. With three kilometers remaining, Leander Schreurs of the Netherlands launched a solo attack. The tall rouleur stretched his gap to several hundred meters, crossing the line as the breakaway started their final sprint. Ouedraogo pounded his bar in frustration as he claimed second place in the breakaway sprint, 5 seconds behind Schreurs. In consolation, Ouedraogo moves into the green points jersey, and retains the jersey for top African, as he currently sits second in the general classification.

Tuesday’s 5th stage will cover 98.3km from Linoghin to Koupela. The Burkina teams will surely fight to move Ouedraogo into the yellow jersey, facing great resistance from the three French riders who surround him in the top 4.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands3:43:21
2Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:00:05
3Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
4Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
5Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
6Julien Schick (Fra)
7Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
8Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
9Guillaume Soula (Fra)
10Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
11Damien Leguay (Fra)
12Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
13Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)0:00:10
14Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:00:18
15Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)0:00:29
16Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
17Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal0:00:46
18Benjamin Trouche (Fra)0:01:57
19Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)0:11:17
20Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:22:03
21Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
22Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast0:22:05
23Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
24Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
25Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
26Cédric Chartier (Fra)
27Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
28Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
29Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
30Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
31Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
32Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
33Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
34Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast0:22:09
35Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
36Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
37Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
38Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
39Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
40Laurent Zongo (Bur)
41Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
42Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
43Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)
44Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
45Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
46Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
47Mounir Khalil (Fra)
48Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
49Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali0:22:16
50Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
51Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
52Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
53Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
54Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
55Sawadogo (Bur)
56Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
57Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
58Dorian Albouy (Fra)0:22:31
59Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal0:22:33
60Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium0:22:40
61Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
62Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:22:52
63Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands0:33:06
64Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
65Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast0:42:39
66Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin0:45:13
67Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin0:45:15
68Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo0:45:16
69Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo0:45:18
70Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast0:47:13
DNFFabrice Goutaudier (Fra)
DNFKokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Schick (Fra)15:08:49
2Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:17
3Damien Leguay (Fra)0:01:44
4Guillaume Soula (Fra)0:01:55
5Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon0:03:05
6Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium0:03:51
7Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast0:03:55
8Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)0:04:02
9Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:04:09
10Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon0:08:47
11Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal0:10:16
12Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon0:10:46
13Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)0:19:01
14Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium0:22:37
15Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands0:23:30
16Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands0:23:47
17Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:24:40
18Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)0:25:09
19Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands0:26:36
20Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon0:26:47
21Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium0:29:32
22Benjamin Trouche (Fra)0:31:55
23Boukare Kagambega (Bur)0:33:41
24Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)0:34:42
25Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)0:34:51
26Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso0:38:38
27Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)0:38:56
28Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)0:46:06
29Laurent Zongo (Bur)0:46:12
30Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast0:47:33
31Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali0:48:03
32Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:48:11
33Abdou Sokondo (Bur)0:48:49
34Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso0:48:52
35Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast0:49:42
36Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon0:50:20
37Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)0:52:58
38Guillaume Tourret (Fra)0:54:20
39Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:55:28
40Cédric Chartier (Fra)0:56:08
41Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal0:59:27
42Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal1:01:25
43Sébastien Destruel (Fra)1:03:00
44Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands1:04:19
45Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal1:09:52
46Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium1:10:53
47Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal1:14:17
48Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin1:19:20
49Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali1:23:21
50Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali1:31:54
51Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands1:33:33
52Sawadogo (Bur)1:35:20
53Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)1:36:13
54Dorian Albouy (Fra)1:38:05
55Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali1:43:54
56Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal1:45:58
57Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)1:46:59
58Mounir Khalil (Fra)1:48:00
59Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin1:49:41
60Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast1:54:52
61Edem Daku (Tog) Togo1:58:34
62Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast2:03:11
63Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon2:11:47
64Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo2:15:35
65Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast2:17:32
66Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin2:21:18
67Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali2:31:44
68Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo2:58:27
69Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin3:03:29
70Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin3:04:36
Simeon Green (GBr)
Nicolas Chadefaux (Fra)
Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra)
Rob Mud (Ned) Netherlands
Kotiki Koné (Mli) Mali
Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Belgium
Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo
Mawulil Deh (Tog) Togo
Michel Awounou (Tog) Togo
Erwan Lollierou (Fra)
Arnaud Dehorgue (Fra)
Adrien Massanet (Fra)
Arnaud Tutuigan (Ben) Benin

Latest on Cyclingnews