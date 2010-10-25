Trending

Belgians take command on stage 3

Burton wins as Premont moves into race lead

Image 1 of 6

Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Burkina, and Benin were well represented at the back of the race.

Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Burkina, and Benin were well represented at the back of the race.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 2 of 6

It was a long hard day at the back of the race. Simeon Green of Team Reine Blanche explains his stomach problems to the media while rolling with two Benin riders.

It was a long hard day at the back of the race. Simeon Green of Team Reine Blanche explains his stomach problems to the media while rolling with two Benin riders.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 3 of 6

The unpaved sections caused numerous flats in the peloton.

The unpaved sections caused numerous flats in the peloton.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 4 of 6

Spectators watch the race from the shade of an acacia tree.

Spectators watch the race from the shade of an acacia tree.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 5 of 6

A local farmer contemplates joining the race.

A local farmer contemplates joining the race.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 6 of 6

These old Chinese-manufactured bikes are common throughout Burkina.

These old Chinese-manufactured bikes are common throughout Burkina.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Jeremy Burton won the long, hot stage three of the Tour du Faso, while Christophe Premont took over the yellow jersey from Belgian teammate Laurent Mars.

With temperatures soaring well above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit),the 163.5km stage proved to be a test of survival. The peloton broke apart into numerous groups as the race traversed the Sahel of northeastern Niger towards the town of Dori. Sections of unpaved road took their toll, as numerous riders suffered flat tires. The front of the race broke apart into small groups as even the local riders suffered in the heat.

In the end the Belgian team had the advantage, coming into the final with two riders in a group of four Europeans. Burton slipped away with Frenchman Jeremy Schick, with Burton winning the two-man sprint for the victory.

Premont finished 6 seconds behind for third place, taking over the yellow jersey from fellow Belgian Laurent Mars who finished five minutes behind in 24th place.

Monday’s Stage Four will follow the same route as Stage 3 in reverse, covering 126.7km from Bani to Kaya.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium4:22:31
2Julien Schick (Fra)
3Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium0:00:06
4Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)0:00:14
5Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands0:01:22
6Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
7Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
8Damien Leguay (Fra)0:01:37
9Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal0:02:54
10Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:03:01
11Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
12Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
13Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
14Guillaume Soula (Fra)
15Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon0:03:04
16Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)0:03:06
17Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:03:52
18Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
19Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
20Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon0:04:36
21Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
22Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
23Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)0:05:05
24Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
25Benjamin Trouche (Fra)0:06:50
26Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal0:14:56
27Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso0:16:26
28Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
29Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
30Laurent Zongo (Bur)
31Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
32Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
33Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
34Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
35Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
36Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
37Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
38Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
39Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
40Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
41Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal0:16:30
42Cédric Chartier (Fra)
43Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
44Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands0:17:17
45Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin0:20:29
46Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands0:24:21
47Dorian Albouy (Fra)
48Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali0:30:20
49Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
50Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:33:50
51Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal0:41:09
52Mounir Khalil (Fra)
53Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
54Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)0:41:15
55Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali0:45:46
56Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
57Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin0:50:20
58Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
59Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin
60Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
61Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
62Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
63Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo
64Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
65Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
66Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
67Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
68Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
69Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
70Sawadogo (Bur)
71Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
DNFSimeon Green (GBr)
DNFNicolas Chadefaux (Fra)
DNFFabrice Goutaudier (Fra)
DNFMichel Awounou (Tog) Togo
DNSRob Mud (Ned) Netherlands
DNSArnaud Dehorgue (Fra)

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
2Julien Schick (Fra) Team Reine Blanche
3Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso National Team
4Wim Botman (Ned) Holland
5Damien Leguay (Fra) Ile De France

Latest on Cyclingnews