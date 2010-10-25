Belgians take command on stage 3
Burton wins as Premont moves into race lead
Jeremy Burton won the long, hot stage three of the Tour du Faso, while Christophe Premont took over the yellow jersey from Belgian teammate Laurent Mars.
With temperatures soaring well above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit),the 163.5km stage proved to be a test of survival. The peloton broke apart into numerous groups as the race traversed the Sahel of northeastern Niger towards the town of Dori. Sections of unpaved road took their toll, as numerous riders suffered flat tires. The front of the race broke apart into small groups as even the local riders suffered in the heat.
In the end the Belgian team had the advantage, coming into the final with two riders in a group of four Europeans. Burton slipped away with Frenchman Jeremy Schick, with Burton winning the two-man sprint for the victory.
Premont finished 6 seconds behind for third place, taking over the yellow jersey from fellow Belgian Laurent Mars who finished five minutes behind in 24th place.
Monday’s Stage Four will follow the same route as Stage 3 in reverse, covering 126.7km from Bani to Kaya.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
|4:22:31
|2
|Julien Schick (Fra)
|3
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:06
|4
|Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
|0:00:14
|5
|Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:22
|6
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|7
|Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
|8
|Damien Leguay (Fra)
|0:01:37
|9
|Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
|0:02:54
|10
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|0:03:01
|11
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
|13
|Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
|14
|Guillaume Soula (Fra)
|15
|Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:03:04
|16
|Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
|0:03:06
|17
|Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:03:52
|18
|Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
|19
|Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
|20
|Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:04:36
|21
|Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
|22
|Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|23
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)
|0:05:05
|24
|Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
|25
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
|0:06:50
|26
|Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
|0:14:56
|27
|Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:16:26
|28
|Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
|29
|Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
|30
|Laurent Zongo (Bur)
|31
|Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
|32
|Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
|33
|Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
|34
|Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
|35
|Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
|36
|Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
|37
|Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|38
|Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
|39
|Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|40
|Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
|41
|Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal
|0:16:30
|42
|Cédric Chartier (Fra)
|43
|Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
|44
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:17
|45
|Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
|0:20:29
|46
|Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
|0:24:21
|47
|Dorian Albouy (Fra)
|48
|Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali
|0:30:20
|49
|Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
|50
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:33:50
|51
|Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
|0:41:09
|52
|Mounir Khalil (Fra)
|53
|Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
|54
|Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
|0:41:15
|55
|Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
|0:45:46
|56
|Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
|57
|Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin
|0:50:20
|58
|Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
|59
|Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin
|60
|Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
|61
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
|62
|Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
|63
|Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo
|64
|Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
|65
|Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
|66
|Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
|67
|Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
|68
|Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
|69
|Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
|70
|Sawadogo (Bur)
|71
|Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
|DNF
|Simeon Green (GBr)
|DNF
|Nicolas Chadefaux (Fra)
|DNF
|Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra)
|DNF
|Michel Awounou (Tog) Togo
|DNS
|Rob Mud (Ned) Netherlands
|DNS
|Arnaud Dehorgue (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
|2
|Julien Schick (Fra) Team Reine Blanche
|3
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso National Team
|4
|Wim Botman (Ned) Holland
|5
|Damien Leguay (Fra) Ile De France
