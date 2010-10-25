Image 1 of 6 Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Burkina, and Benin were well represented at the back of the race. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 2 of 6 It was a long hard day at the back of the race. Simeon Green of Team Reine Blanche explains his stomach problems to the media while rolling with two Benin riders. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 3 of 6 The unpaved sections caused numerous flats in the peloton. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 4 of 6 Spectators watch the race from the shade of an acacia tree. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 5 of 6 A local farmer contemplates joining the race. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 6 of 6 These old Chinese-manufactured bikes are common throughout Burkina. (Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Jeremy Burton won the long, hot stage three of the Tour du Faso, while Christophe Premont took over the yellow jersey from Belgian teammate Laurent Mars.

With temperatures soaring well above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit),the 163.5km stage proved to be a test of survival. The peloton broke apart into numerous groups as the race traversed the Sahel of northeastern Niger towards the town of Dori. Sections of unpaved road took their toll, as numerous riders suffered flat tires. The front of the race broke apart into small groups as even the local riders suffered in the heat.

In the end the Belgian team had the advantage, coming into the final with two riders in a group of four Europeans. Burton slipped away with Frenchman Jeremy Schick, with Burton winning the two-man sprint for the victory.

Premont finished 6 seconds behind for third place, taking over the yellow jersey from fellow Belgian Laurent Mars who finished five minutes behind in 24th place.

Monday’s Stage Four will follow the same route as Stage 3 in reverse, covering 126.7km from Bani to Kaya.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium 4:22:31 2 Julien Schick (Fra) 3 Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium 0:00:06 4 Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur) 0:00:14 5 Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:22 6 Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 7 Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon 8 Damien Leguay (Fra) 0:01:37 9 Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal 0:02:54 10 Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) 0:03:01 11 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 12 Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon 13 Oumarou Minoungou (Bur) 14 Guillaume Soula (Fra) 15 Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon 0:03:04 16 Yacouba Yameogo (Bur) 0:03:06 17 Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:03:52 18 Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast 19 Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur) 20 Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon 0:04:36 21 Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur) 22 Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 23 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) 0:05:05 24 Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium 25 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) 0:06:50 26 Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal 0:14:56 27 Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:16:26 28 Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur) 29 Abdou Sokondo (Bur) 30 Laurent Zongo (Bur) 31 Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso 32 Sébastien Destruel (Fra) 33 Guillaume Tourret (Fra) 34 Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast 35 Boukare Kagambega (Bur) 36 Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) 37 Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 38 Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali 39 Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 40 Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal 41 Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal 0:16:30 42 Cédric Chartier (Fra) 43 Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium 44 Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:17 45 Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin 0:20:29 46 Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands 0:24:21 47 Dorian Albouy (Fra) 48 Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali 0:30:20 49 Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali 50 Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 0:33:50 51 Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal 0:41:09 52 Mounir Khalil (Fra) 53 Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal 54 Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra) 0:41:15 55 Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali 0:45:46 56 Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo 57 Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin 0:50:20 58 Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali 59 Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin 60 Edem Daku (Tog) Togo 61 Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon 62 Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon 63 Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo 64 Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin 65 Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin 66 Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast 67 Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo 68 Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast 69 Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast 70 Sawadogo (Bur) 71 Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur) DNF Simeon Green (GBr) DNF Nicolas Chadefaux (Fra) DNF Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra) DNF Michel Awounou (Tog) Togo DNS Rob Mud (Ned) Netherlands DNS Arnaud Dehorgue (Fra)