Van Agtmaal tops all-European breakaway

Dutch rider claims race lead on stage 1

Image 1 of 14

This enthusiastic Burkina sports fan arrived on his flamboyant motorcycle to cheer for the three Burkina Faso teams.

This enthusiastic Burkina sports fan arrived on his flamboyant motorcycle to cheer for the three Burkina Faso teams.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 2 of 14

Aubierge Soglo was Benin’s best-placed rider, finishing in one of the chase groups.

Aubierge Soglo was Benin's best-placed rider, finishing in one of the chase groups.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 3 of 14

Van Agtmaal gets a little help putting on his third jersey of the day.jpg

Van Agtmaal gets a little help putting on his third jersey of the day.jpg
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 4 of 14

The Dutchman Van Agtmaal is well known on the UCI Africa circuit. He’s worn the yellow jersey in several other competitions on the continent.

The Dutchman Van Agtmaal is well known on the UCI Africa circuit. He's worn the yellow jersey in several other competitions on the continent.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 5 of 14

Holland’s Peter Van Agtmaal received the stage winner’s jersey from Burkina Faso’s minister of sports (wearing tan suit).

Holland's Peter Van Agtmaal received the stage winner's jersey from Burkina Faso's minister of sports (wearing tan suit).
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 6 of 14

Benin’s Augustin Amoussouvi receives a wheel change as a couple of sharply-dressed shepherds watch the excitement.

Benin's Augustin Amoussouvi receives a wheel change as a couple of sharply-dressed shepherds watch the excitement.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 7 of 14

Benin’s Aubierge Soglo returns to a chase group after taking supplies from the team car.

Benin's Aubierge Soglo returns to a chase group after taking supplies from the team car.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 8 of 14

Benin’s Alphonse N’Cha M’Po fells behind after suffering a crash. The 2010 Tour de Faso is his first international competition.

Benin's Alphonse N'Cha M'Po fells behind after suffering a crash. The 2010 Tour de Faso is his first international competition.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 9 of 14

The peloton goes single-file into a false-flat headwind.

The peloton goes single-file into a false-flat headwind.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 10 of 14

The view from the Benin team car. The Beninese team drew the second spot in the caravan lottery, but they will move to the back of the caravan after European teams dominated the opening stage.

The view from the Benin team car. The Beninese team drew the second spot in the caravan lottery, but they will move to the back of the caravan after European teams dominated the opening stage.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 11 of 14

The 2010 Tour du Faso gets under way.

The 2010 Tour du Faso gets under way.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 12 of 14

Riders from thirteen teams, representing ten different countries, line up for the start of Stage 1.

Riders from thirteen teams, representing ten different countries, line up for the start of Stage 1.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 13 of 14

Benin’s Augustin Amoussouvi shows a mix of concentration and anxiety prior to Stage 1 of the 2010 Tour du Faso.

Benin's Augustin Amoussouvi shows a mix of concentration and anxiety prior to Stage 1 of the 2010 Tour du Faso.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 14 of 14

Benin’s Augustin Amoussouvi shows the fatigue from a hot day on the bike.

Benin's Augustin Amoussouvi shows the fatigue from a hot day on the bike.
(Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Dutch rider Peter Van Agtmaal out-sprinted his all-European breakaway to claim the first stage, the race lead and the points classification jersey on a hot 129.5km stage from Bousse to Ouahigouya.

Van Agtmaal bested Belgian Laurent Mars and Guillaume Soula (Team Reine Blanche) in the three-man dash for the line.

The Tour du Faso started off hot, fast, and nervous. As stage one departed Boussé, the race began in typically African racing style, with a fury of attacks that set the tone for the rest of the day.

Leading into the first sprint point of the day at the 25k mark, the field split into three groups. After the first sprint, a group of 18 formed at the front, driven primarily by the teams from Burkina Faso, France, Belgium, and Holland.

The peloton performed a lackluster chase as the mid-day heat took its toll on the athletes. The lead group maintained a lead that hovered around three minutes, gaining additional time as they approached the finish. The peloton broke into numerous groups while three riders attacked the front breakaway.

Peter Van Agtmaal (Holland), Laurent Mars (Belgium), and Guillaume Soula (France) opened a small gap that they maintained to the line. Van Agtmaal claimed the sprint ahead of his European compatriots, earning both the yellow jersey the green points jersey.

Rasmané Oudraogo came in sixth place to claim the jersey of Best African Rider. With three Burkina teams in the race, the next stages promise heated competition as the local riders try to reclaim the yellow jersey.

Full Results
1Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands3:21:51
2Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
3Guillaume Soula (Fra)
4Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium0:01:02
5Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:01:05
6Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:10
7Julien Schick (Fra)
8Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
9Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
10Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
11Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
12Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
13Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
14Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
15Damien Leguay (Fra)
16Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
17Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
18Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)0:04:02
19Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal0:08:27
20Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
21Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
22Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands0:08:44
23Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
24Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
25Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
26Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
27Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
28Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)
29Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
30Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
31Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
32Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
33Laurent Zongo (Bur)
34Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
35Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
36Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
37Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
38Cédric Chartier (Fra)
39Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Belgium0:15:03
40Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
41Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
42Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
43Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
44Guillaume Tourret (Fra)0:16:52
45Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali0:22:00
46Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
47Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
48Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
49Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
50Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
51Sawadogo (Bur)
52Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal
53Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
54Rob Mud (Ned) Netherlands
55Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
56Simeon Green (GBr)
57Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra)
58Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
59Nicolas Chadefaux (Fra)
60Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal0:28:27
61Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
62Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
63Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
64Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast0:33:34
65Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
66Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
67Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
68Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin
69Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
70Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali0:36:49
71Michel Awounou (Tog) Togo
72Dorian Albouy (Fra)
73Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
74Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin0:37:20
75Mawulil Deh (Tog) Togo
76Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo
77Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
78Mounir Khalil (Fra)0:38:17
79Adrien Massanet (Fra)0:41:09
80Arnaud Dehorgue (Fra)
DNFKotiki Koné (Mli) Mali
DNFErwan Lollierou (Fra)
DNFArnaud Tutuigan (Ben) Benin

General classification after stage 1
1Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands3:21:41
2Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium0:00:04
3Guillaume Soula (Fra)0:00:06
4Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:01:06
5Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium0:01:12
6Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:16
7Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon0:01:17
8Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:19
9Damien Leguay (Fra)
10Julien Schick (Fra)0:01:20
11Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
12Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
13Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
14Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
15Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
16Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
17Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
18Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)0:04:12
19Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal0:08:37
20Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
21Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
22Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands0:08:54
23Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
24Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
25Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
26Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
27Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
28Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)
29Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
30Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
31Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
32Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
33Laurent Zongo (Bur)
34Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
35Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
36Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
37Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
38Cédric Chartier (Fra)
39Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Belgium0:15:13
40Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
41Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
42Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
43Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
44Guillaume Tourret (Fra)0:17:02
45Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali0:22:10
46Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
47Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
48Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
49Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
50Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
51Sawadogo (Bur)
52Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal
53Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
54Rob Mud (Ned) Netherlands
55Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
56Simeon Green (GBr)
57Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra)
58Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
59Nicolas Chadefaux (Fra)
60Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal0:28:37
61Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
62Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
63Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
64Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast0:33:44
65Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
66Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
67Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
68Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin
69Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
70Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali0:36:59
71Michel Awounou (Tog) Togo
72Dorian Albouy (Fra)
73Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
74Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin0:37:30
75Mawulil Deh (Tog) Togo
76Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo
77Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
78Mounir Khalil (Fra)0:38:27
79Adrien Massanet (Fra)0:41:19
80Arnaud Dehorgue (Fra)

