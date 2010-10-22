Van Agtmaal tops all-European breakaway
Dutch rider claims race lead on stage 1
Dutch rider Peter Van Agtmaal out-sprinted his all-European breakaway to claim the first stage, the race lead and the points classification jersey on a hot 129.5km stage from Bousse to Ouahigouya.
Van Agtmaal bested Belgian Laurent Mars and Guillaume Soula (Team Reine Blanche) in the three-man dash for the line.
The Tour du Faso started off hot, fast, and nervous. As stage one departed Boussé, the race began in typically African racing style, with a fury of attacks that set the tone for the rest of the day.
Leading into the first sprint point of the day at the 25k mark, the field split into three groups. After the first sprint, a group of 18 formed at the front, driven primarily by the teams from Burkina Faso, France, Belgium, and Holland.
The peloton performed a lackluster chase as the mid-day heat took its toll on the athletes. The lead group maintained a lead that hovered around three minutes, gaining additional time as they approached the finish. The peloton broke into numerous groups while three riders attacked the front breakaway.
Peter Van Agtmaal (Holland), Laurent Mars (Belgium), and Guillaume Soula (France) opened a small gap that they maintained to the line. Van Agtmaal claimed the sprint ahead of his European compatriots, earning both the yellow jersey the green points jersey.
Rasmané Oudraogo came in sixth place to claim the jersey of Best African Rider. With three Burkina teams in the race, the next stages promise heated competition as the local riders try to reclaim the yellow jersey.
|1
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|3:21:51
|2
|Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
|3
|Guillaume Soula (Fra)
|4
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:02
|5
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|0:01:05
|6
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:01:10
|7
|Julien Schick (Fra)
|8
|Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|9
|Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
|10
|Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
|12
|Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
|13
|Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
|14
|Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
|15
|Damien Leguay (Fra)
|16
|Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
|17
|Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
|18
|Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
|0:04:02
|19
|Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
|0:08:27
|20
|Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
|21
|Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
|22
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:44
|23
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
|25
|Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
|26
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
|27
|Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
|28
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)
|29
|Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
|30
|Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|31
|Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
|32
|Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
|33
|Laurent Zongo (Bur)
|34
|Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
|35
|Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
|36
|Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
|37
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
|38
|Cédric Chartier (Fra)
|39
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Belgium
|0:15:03
|40
|Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|41
|Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
|42
|Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
|43
|Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
|44
|Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
|0:16:52
|45
|Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
|0:22:00
|46
|Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|47
|Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
|48
|Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
|49
|Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
|50
|Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
|51
|Sawadogo (Bur)
|52
|Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal
|53
|Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
|54
|Rob Mud (Ned) Netherlands
|55
|Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
|56
|Simeon Green (GBr)
|57
|Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra)
|58
|Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
|59
|Nicolas Chadefaux (Fra)
|60
|Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
|0:28:27
|61
|Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
|62
|Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
|63
|Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
|64
|Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:33:34
|65
|Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
|66
|Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
|67
|Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
|68
|Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin
|69
|Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
|70
|Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali
|0:36:49
|71
|Michel Awounou (Tog) Togo
|72
|Dorian Albouy (Fra)
|73
|Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
|74
|Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin
|0:37:20
|75
|Mawulil Deh (Tog) Togo
|76
|Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo
|77
|Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
|78
|Mounir Khalil (Fra)
|0:38:17
|79
|Adrien Massanet (Fra)
|0:41:09
|80
|Arnaud Dehorgue (Fra)
|DNF
|Kotiki Koné (Mli) Mali
|DNF
|Erwan Lollierou (Fra)
|DNF
|Arnaud Tutuigan (Ben) Benin
|1
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|3:21:41
|2
|Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:04
|3
|Guillaume Soula (Fra)
|0:00:06
|4
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)
|0:01:06
|5
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:12
|6
|Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:01:16
|7
|Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
|0:01:17
|8
|Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|0:01:19
|9
|Damien Leguay (Fra)
|10
|Julien Schick (Fra)
|0:01:20
|11
|Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
|12
|Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
|14
|Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
|15
|Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
|16
|Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
|17
|Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
|18
|Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
|0:04:12
|19
|Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
|0:08:37
|20
|Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
|21
|Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
|22
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:54
|23
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
|24
|Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
|25
|Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
|26
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
|27
|Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
|28
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)
|29
|Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
|30
|Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|31
|Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
|32
|Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
|33
|Laurent Zongo (Bur)
|34
|Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
|35
|Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
|36
|Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
|37
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
|38
|Cédric Chartier (Fra)
|39
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Belgium
|0:15:13
|40
|Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
|41
|Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
|42
|Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
|43
|Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)
|44
|Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
|0:17:02
|45
|Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali
|0:22:10
|46
|Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
|47
|Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
|48
|Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin
|49
|Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
|50
|Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
|51
|Sawadogo (Bur)
|52
|Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal
|53
|Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
|54
|Rob Mud (Ned) Netherlands
|55
|Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
|56
|Simeon Green (GBr)
|57
|Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra)
|58
|Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
|59
|Nicolas Chadefaux (Fra)
|60
|Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
|0:28:37
|61
|Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
|62
|Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
|63
|Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal
|64
|Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
|0:33:44
|65
|Edem Daku (Tog) Togo
|66
|Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
|67
|Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
|68
|Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin
|69
|Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
|70
|Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali
|0:36:59
|71
|Michel Awounou (Tog) Togo
|72
|Dorian Albouy (Fra)
|73
|Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
|74
|Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin
|0:37:30
|75
|Mawulil Deh (Tog) Togo
|76
|Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo
|77
|Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
|78
|Mounir Khalil (Fra)
|0:38:27
|79
|Adrien Massanet (Fra)
|0:41:19
|80
|Arnaud Dehorgue (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy