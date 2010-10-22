Image 1 of 14 This enthusiastic Burkina sports fan arrived on his flamboyant motorcycle to cheer for the three Burkina Faso teams. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 2 of 14 Aubierge Soglo was Benin’s best-placed rider, finishing in one of the chase groups. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 3 of 14 Van Agtmaal gets a little help putting on his third jersey of the day.jpg (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 4 of 14 The Dutchman Van Agtmaal is well known on the UCI Africa circuit. He’s worn the yellow jersey in several other competitions on the continent. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 5 of 14 Holland’s Peter Van Agtmaal received the stage winner’s jersey from Burkina Faso’s minister of sports (wearing tan suit). (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 6 of 14 Benin’s Augustin Amoussouvi receives a wheel change as a couple of sharply-dressed shepherds watch the excitement. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 7 of 14 Benin’s Aubierge Soglo returns to a chase group after taking supplies from the team car. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 8 of 14 Benin’s Alphonse N’Cha M’Po fells behind after suffering a crash. The 2010 Tour de Faso is his first international competition. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 9 of 14 The peloton goes single-file into a false-flat headwind. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 10 of 14 The view from the Benin team car. The Beninese team drew the second spot in the caravan lottery, but they will move to the back of the caravan after European teams dominated the opening stage. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 11 of 14 The 2010 Tour du Faso gets under way. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 12 of 14 Riders from thirteen teams, representing ten different countries, line up for the start of Stage 1. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 13 of 14 Benin’s Augustin Amoussouvi shows a mix of concentration and anxiety prior to Stage 1 of the 2010 Tour du Faso. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 14 of 14 Benin’s Augustin Amoussouvi shows the fatigue from a hot day on the bike. (Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Dutch rider Peter Van Agtmaal out-sprinted his all-European breakaway to claim the first stage, the race lead and the points classification jersey on a hot 129.5km stage from Bousse to Ouahigouya.

Van Agtmaal bested Belgian Laurent Mars and Guillaume Soula (Team Reine Blanche) in the three-man dash for the line.

The Tour du Faso started off hot, fast, and nervous. As stage one departed Boussé, the race began in typically African racing style, with a fury of attacks that set the tone for the rest of the day.

Leading into the first sprint point of the day at the 25k mark, the field split into three groups. After the first sprint, a group of 18 formed at the front, driven primarily by the teams from Burkina Faso, France, Belgium, and Holland.

The peloton performed a lackluster chase as the mid-day heat took its toll on the athletes. The lead group maintained a lead that hovered around three minutes, gaining additional time as they approached the finish. The peloton broke into numerous groups while three riders attacked the front breakaway.

Peter Van Agtmaal (Holland), Laurent Mars (Belgium), and Guillaume Soula (France) opened a small gap that they maintained to the line. Van Agtmaal claimed the sprint ahead of his European compatriots, earning both the yellow jersey the green points jersey.

Rasmané Oudraogo came in sixth place to claim the jersey of Best African Rider. With three Burkina teams in the race, the next stages promise heated competition as the local riders try to reclaim the yellow jersey.

Full Results 1 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 3:21:51 2 Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium 3 Guillaume Soula (Fra) 4 Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium 0:01:02 5 Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) 0:01:05 6 Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:01:10 7 Julien Schick (Fra) 8 Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 9 Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon 10 Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands 11 Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon 12 Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast 13 Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon 14 Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur) 15 Damien Leguay (Fra) 16 Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso 17 Oumarou Minoungou (Bur) 18 Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur) 0:04:02 19 Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal 0:08:27 20 Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso 21 Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon 22 Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands 0:08:44 23 Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 24 Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur) 25 Abdou Sokondo (Bur) 26 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium 27 Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast 28 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) 29 Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast 30 Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 31 Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon 32 Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon 33 Laurent Zongo (Bur) 34 Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur) 35 Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur) 36 Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali 37 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) 38 Cédric Chartier (Fra) 39 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Belgium 0:15:03 40 Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 41 Boukare Kagambega (Bur) 42 Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal 43 Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) 44 Guillaume Tourret (Fra) 0:16:52 45 Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali 0:22:00 46 Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 47 Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands 48 Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin 49 Sébastien Destruel (Fra) 50 Yacouba Yameogo (Bur) 51 Sawadogo (Bur) 52 Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal 53 Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium 54 Rob Mud (Ned) Netherlands 55 Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra) 56 Simeon Green (GBr) 57 Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra) 58 Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal 59 Nicolas Chadefaux (Fra) 60 Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal 0:28:27 61 Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali 62 Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin 63 Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal 64 Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:33:34 65 Edem Daku (Tog) Togo 66 Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo 67 Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali 68 Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin 69 Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast 70 Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali 0:36:49 71 Michel Awounou (Tog) Togo 72 Dorian Albouy (Fra) 73 Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo 74 Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin 0:37:20 75 Mawulil Deh (Tog) Togo 76 Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo 77 Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin 78 Mounir Khalil (Fra) 0:38:17 79 Adrien Massanet (Fra) 0:41:09 80 Arnaud Dehorgue (Fra) DNF Kotiki Koné (Mli) Mali DNF Erwan Lollierou (Fra) DNF Arnaud Tutuigan (Ben) Benin