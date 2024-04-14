Lenny Martinez outsprints Clément Berthet to win Tour du Doubs

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

Second victory for French rider and third Groupama-FDJ in three days

Lenny Martinez (FDJ-Groupama)
Lenny Martinez (FDJ-Groupama) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lenny Martinez outkicked Clément Berthet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) in a two-man sprint to win the Tour du Doubs, taking his second victory in three days following his win at Classic Grand Besançon Doubs on Friday. The French rider claimed the third win in three days for his Groupama-FDJ squad.

Crossing the line eight seconds, José Manuel Diaz (Burgos-BH) was third.

