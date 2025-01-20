Geraint Thomas would welcome Caleb Ewan at Ineos - 'We lack a sprinter'

By
published

'I'd love to win a race again' Welshman says at Tour Down Under ahead of his final season

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 20 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the Top Riders Press Conference prior to the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 UCIWT on January 20 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Geraint Thomas speaks during the Tour Down Under pre-race press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mystery surrounding Caleb Ewan deepened during the Tour Down Under pre-race press conference when Geraint Thomas was asked about the Australian sprinter's vanishing act.

Ewan returned to Australian WorldTour team Jayco-AlUla last season after being made unwelcome at his previous team Lotto Dstny, but did not race the season's marquee event, the Tour de France, as the team focussed on fellow sprinter Dylan Groenewegen.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.