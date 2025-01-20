Geraint Thomas would welcome Caleb Ewan at Ineos - 'We lack a sprinter'

The mystery surrounding Caleb Ewan deepened during the Tour Down Under pre-race press conference when Geraint Thomas was asked about the Australian sprinter's vanishing act.

Ewan returned to Australian WorldTour team Jayco-AlUla last season after being made unwelcome at his previous team Lotto Dstny, but did not race the season's marquee event, the Tour de France, as the team focussed on fellow sprinter Dylan Groenewegen.

There have been rumours of a conflict between Jayco-AlUla and Ewan and an attempted mid-contract switch to Astana fell apart in the off-season. This year, Ewan is no longer listed on the team's website and was not at the Jayco-AlUla training camp, but the rider, his agent and his possibly former team are staying firmly mute on the topic.

While Thomas wouldn't confirm rumours that Ineos Grenadiers were interested in signing Ewan, he certainly did not object to the suggestion. The team currently has only 27 riders signed for the season, well under the maximum of 30.

"I know him well. He's a good mate, and if he did come here, that would be great," Thomas said of Ewan, "Because obviously we lack a sprinter, and 40% of races end in a sprint, don't they? So it would be handy to have. Hopefully it happens, but I've just heard rumours, so we'll see."

Last year, Ineos launched their season with Jhonatan Narvaez winning the Tour Down Under criterium and placing second overall behind Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) in the WorldTour race's overall classification. Narvaez has since moved to UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

Getting the season started with a success, Thomas said, "It's important, but it's not the be-all and end-all. There are 10 months of the season. We started well last year with Jhonny - I think it is important to start well, of course, and we're all motivated. But it's just how we go for the next few months, really. Magnus [Sheffield], Kwiato [Michał Kwiatkowski], all the boys are motivated and strong, and I'll do my bit to help them."

In placing the emphasis on his teammates, Thomas seemed to play down his ambitions for the overall classification in a Tour Down Under that has more climbing than ever. That's not to say he doesn't still have ambitions despite being in the final season of his career.

"I'd love to win a race again, anything, to be honest. I'd love to go to the Tour [de France] again, possibly trying to go for a stage. The GC, not so much anymore - and just be a good, solid teammate for the boys as well ... try and take some opportunities and just enjoy it."

Thomas confirmed in December that he would retire at the end of the 2025 season, and if he races the Tour de France, it will be his last appearance. "I'm a lot closer to the end than the start, so [I want to] make the most of it."

