WorldTour peloton tests out new UCI feed zone rules at Tour Down Under - 'it's a seismic shift'

Organisers react to last-minute regulation changes, teams convince UCI to be flexible

Pascal Eenkhoorn collecting bidons from the Soudal-Quickstep team car at the Tour Down Under
Under new rules restricting roadside feeding, riders will have to go back to team cars more often (Image credit: Getty Images)

The men's peloton in the Tour Down Under are having to cope with what race director Stuart O'Grady called "a seismic shift" in the UCI regulations regarding feeding riders during the race.

Drafted on December 23, 2024 and made official on January 1, a new rule requires organisers to place official feed zones every 30-40 kilometres, and teams can only feed their riders from the roadside in those zones. The helpers handing out bidons and musettes must hold UCI licences and wear team clothing.

