'I thought maybe I mucked that up' - Tour Down Under stage winner Sam Welsford went early in the sprint

Visma-Lease a Bike's Matthew Brennan almost surprises stage 1 winner

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe&#039;s Australian rider Sam Welsford reacts after winning stage one of the Tour Down Under cycling race in Adelaide on January 21, 2025. (Photo by Brenton Edwards / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Sam Welsford (center) celebrates his win but to his left, Matthew Brennan comes within centimetres of taking it from him with a bike throw (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Santos Tour Down Under kicked off in Gumeracha with a predictable sprint stage taken by the favourite Sam Welsford (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), but a stunning kick from Visma-Lease a Bike's first-year WorldTour rider Matthew Brennan almost upended the predictions and the result.

Welsford was relieved to add to the trio of stages from last year but admitted that he almost committed the cardinal sin of celebrating too soon, as Brennan was accelerating rapidly on his left and nearly got past him at the line.

