Dylan Van Baarle crashes at Tour Down Under, breaks collarbone in fresh injury setback

Visma-Lease a Bike veteran will not start stage 2, team say

Dylan van Baarle crashed late on stage 1 of the 2025 Tour Down Under and broke his collarbone in three places (Image credit: Charlie Lopez/Visma-Lease a Bike)

Dylan van Baarle has faced a fresh injury setback at the 2025 Tour Down Under, breaking his collarbone during the closing kilometres of the opening stage.

The Dutch allrounder will not be able to start the race on stage 2, his Visma-Lease a Bike team reported later via X.

