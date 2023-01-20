Bilbao wins Tour Down Under stage 3

Image 1 of 3 Kangaroo sign at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikkel Honore off the front at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) took top honors on stage 3 of the Santos Tour Down Under after a late charge from a reduced field got him across to climbers Jay Vine (UAE Emirates) and Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula) before the top of Corkscrew climb. The Spaniard worked with Yates and Vine on the descent into Campbelltown and outsprinted Yates for victory.

Vine put in the initial move on the Corkscrew, accelerating on the steepest part of the climb and immediately putting race leader Rohan Dennis on the back foot and out of GC contention. With the leader's jersey in mind, Vine continued to drive toward the line, leading out Yates and Bilbao, who were instead vying for the stage win.

Vine now leads the overall competition by 15 seconds ahead of Bilbao. Yates currently sits in third place at 16 seconds behind Vine. Best Young Rider Magnus Sheffield (Ineos) has dropped to fourth at 45 seconds, and Mauro Schmid (Soudal-QuickStep) is fifth at 46 seconds.

How it unfolded

The 116.8km stage started in Norwood, with the streets thickly packed with the ever growing crowds as tourists from South Australia and the rest of the nation take an early mark on the weekend to once again witness the WorldTour race, and it probably doesn’t hurt that they were here to witness a home-state rider in ochre.

The climbing started early on the day with 2,442 metres of ascent, with riders heading out of the eastern suburb on a mild summer day and straight into the ascent of Ashton. With its average gradient of 4.8% and maximum of 17.8%. The peak came at just 9.6km into the racing, with the early break of Fabio Felline (Astana Qazaqstan) and Mikel Honore (EF Education-EasyPost) – who had not hesitated to take off quickly – took out the top points on the climb.

Australian national champion Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) was next on the first of the three major climbs of Friday’s race, as at the start of the day he was sitting second behind Jay Vine in the classification so had been ready to chase early KOM points, warming up before the start.

Jumbo-Visma were sitting near the front of the peloton but with one Alpecin-Deceuninck rider, Oscar Riesebeek, leading the chase and the gap was continuing to stretch, pulling out to beyond four minutes at around 70km to go.

Then by just under 60km the gap had been pulled back to under three minutes, with Alpecin-Deceuninck now sending two riders to the front. By the time it came to intermediate sprint point in Williamstown, with 53km to go, and a trio of Alpecin-Deceunick riders lept out of the field, with Kaden Groves to make sure he swept up the remaining one second time bonus, moving up to fifth place on the overall as a result.

The gap was shrinking but the leading duo held out the front through the climb of Checker Hill at 34.6km to go, with Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking third.

Eventually Felline gave way, leaving Honore out front alone.

There were also crashes through on the road to the final crucial climb of the Corkscrew, with its maximum gradient of 24.4%. Gianni Moscon was involved in one, as was his teammate Leanardo Basso. Moscon was nursing his shoulder, and later the news came through that he had been forced to abandon.

Cofidis rider Harrison Wood and Israel Premier-Tech’s Chris Froome and Corbin Strong were also caught up later, with Froome working to pace strong back but the pace was on up the front. When the camera swung away from the shading Israel-Premier Tech duo, the ochre-clad Dennis could be seen at the back of the field, returning after what looked like a bike change.

Through the descent on the run into the Corkscrew, Dennis worked to make his way back up through the peloton but at eight kilometres to go still wasn’t up the front and AG2R Citroen assembled at the front in the chase of a stage victory for Ben O’Connor.

However, as the climb progressed Dennis still couldn’t be seen in the front ranks, pushing not further toward the front but fighting to limit the losses as Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) and Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) leapt away. The dangerous duo, then became a trio, with Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) hooking on the back.

After cresting the KOM with 5.8km to go, the trio pushed on the descent, working together to create as big a gap as possible before they thought about the final sprint.

With Vine more concerned about GC time, Yates and Bilbao were left to battle it out in the sprint. Bilbao wound it up first and held off Yates to take Bahrain Victorious' second win of the week at the Tour Down Under.