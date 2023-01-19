Dennis wins stage 2 of the Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 6 Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under split over Myponga dam (Image credit: Getty Images) Ef Education-EasyPost defended Alberto Bettiol's Tour Down Under lead (Image credit: Getty Images) EF Education-EasyPost show off their 2023 colours at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under passed near Aldinga Beach (Image credit: Getty Images) Manuele Boaro went on the attack during stage 2 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Jayco Alula and Bahrain Victorious has several rider in the stage 2 Tour Down Under attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under after jumping away from a big-name, five-rider attack group that distanced the peloton on the ride to Victor Harbor.

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), Mauro Schmid (Soudal-QuickStep), Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) were also in the attack that formed on Nettle Hill with 20km to go.

Michael Matthews’ was not there and his overall hopes suffered a major blow. The Jayco AlUla leader was bumped by other riders and suffered a mechanical problem with 22km to go. He chased hard all the way to the finish but finished two minutes down on Dennis.

All the attackers apart from Yates worked hard to ensure they stayed away, he was hoping that Matthews would close the gap.

At the finish, Dennis chased and then attacked Hindley and finished two seconds ahead of Vine, Schmid and Yates, with Hindley at five seconds and Caleb Ewan (Australia) bringing home the peloton at 11 seconds.

Dennis gained enough time to take the leader’s ochre-coloured leader’s jersey. Previous leader Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) was hit by cramps late in the race and lost contact with the peloton.

Dennis now leads Vine by three seconds, with Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) third at 12 seconds.

