Dennis wins stage 2 of the Tour Down Under
Bettiol loses race lead after suffering cramps
Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under after jumping away from a big-name, five-rider attack group that distanced the peloton on the ride to Victor Harbor.
Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), Mauro Schmid (Soudal-QuickStep), Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) were also in the attack that formed on Nettle Hill with 20km to go.
Michael Matthews’ was not there and his overall hopes suffered a major blow. The Jayco AlUla leader was bumped by other riders and suffered a mechanical problem with 22km to go. He chased hard all the way to the finish but finished two minutes down on Dennis.
All the attackers apart from Yates worked hard to ensure they stayed away, he was hoping that Matthews would close the gap.
At the finish, Dennis chased and then attacked Hindley and finished two seconds ahead of Vine, Schmid and Yates, with Hindley at five seconds and Caleb Ewan (Australia) bringing home the peloton at 11 seconds.
Dennis gained enough time to take the leader’s ochre-coloured leader’s jersey. Previous leader Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) was hit by cramps late in the race and lost contact with the peloton.
Dennis now leads Vine by three seconds, with Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) third at 12 seconds.
Full report to follow.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
